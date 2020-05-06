Kerala Exempts Pregnant Women, Kids Among Returnees From Hospital Quarantine

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said non-resident Keralites returning from abroad and from within the country from Thursday, except pregnant women and children, will remain in state-run quarantine centres for a week.

Such arrivals are scheduled at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. The Kannur airport is not on the list, but would be added in the second schedule.

The arrivals at these airports would be supervised by a DIG of Police.

"The exception from quarantine is only for pregnant ladies and kids, who can remain in isolation at their homes. This is the rule for all those arriving from outside the country and those from within the country," said Vijayan.

"There are two flights on May 7 as of now - one from Abu Dhabi to Kochi and another from Dubai to Kozhikode. We are waiting for further instructions from the Centre. After quarantine, those who test negative can go home and remain in quarantine for another week" said Vijayan.

The Chief Miniser said that all arrangements have been made.

"The media also should take necessary caution. Attempts to interview those who are coming from abroad should not be done. Media has to ensure that social distancing norms are followed. You should ensure that there is self-control," added Vijayan.

State Health Minister KK Shailaja said, "At present, 207 hospitals in the state have been kept ready to admit people showing coronavirus symptoms. Everyone landing at the airports will have to download an app. The body temperatures of all returnees would be taken at the aerobridge. All those who are normal will be send to the help desk while those who have higher-than-normal temperature would be moved to the isolation bay. From there, normal returnees would be taken to the corona care centres and others send to hospital."