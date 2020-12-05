Kerala Fishermen Release Endangered Whale Shark Back into Sea; Wildlife Organisation Announces Cash Reward

A rare sight of compassion towards animals was witnessed on Friday when an endangered whale shark, which got caught in a fishing net, was released safely by fisherman back into the sea. The incident took place near Shanghumukam beach in Thiruvananthapuram.

"While pulling ashore, the fishermen saw a whale shark in one of the fishing nets. They had to cut the net to release the shark into the sea again. At first the shark was lying still, but the fishermen tried to push it carefully back to the sea. Initially, it didn't happen but later the shark went back to the sea," said a local named Ajith, who also recorded the entire incident.

Since there was a cyclone alert, nearly 60 fishermen had decided not to venture into the sea and engage in fishing from the coastline. These fishermen were pulling a massive net when they spotted the shark stuck in it.

According to locals, the sharks usually don't come this closer to the shoreline but they suspected it happened due to the recent climatic changes in Kerala.

Soon after knowing about the incident, a wildlife team visited the shore and hailed the fishermen for letting the whale shark back into the sea safely.

"Whale sharks are an endangered species. When we got to know about the incident, we went to the shore. Wildlife Trust of India has decided to give about Rs 10,000 to these fishermen for their act as a token of appreciation," said Forest Range Officer Shaji Jose.