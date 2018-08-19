Kerala Flood LIVE: Fuel Shortage, False Alarms Add to Woes; Won't Stop Till Last Person is Rescued, Says CM

Media reports say similar marriages have taken place in Thirunavaya and Nilambur relief camps in Malappuram district. Malappuram is one of the worst hit districts ever since heavy downpour since August 8 have turned Kerala into a virtual sea. As of now 183 camps are operating in the state in which over 30,000 persons have taken shelter.
Event Highlights
Cheers Amid Grief | Anju, who had moved into the MSP School near here three days ago, tied the knot with Saiju at the Thiripunthra temple, watched by her relatives and others from the relief camp. "Three-fourths of our house is submerged in water. Initially, we decided to postpone the marriage. But when we got the support of the people here, we decided to go ahead as planned," a relative of the bride told the media. The temple trustee agreed to provide a sumptuous wedding meal.
In a tweet, the Defence Ministry said that approximately 23,213 people were rescued by the armed forces on Sunday. More than 2,000 people were provided with medical aid. Twenty-two landslides were cleared and connectivity restored at 42 locations. Fifteen temporary bridges were also constructed by the Indian Army.
CLICK TO READ | Shashi Tharoor Praises Kerala Fishermen for Their Bravery and the Internet Agrees
As we praise the army men for their ever-inspiring bravery during the rescue operations in Kerala, it is necessary to acknowlege the fishermen community of the state and their selfless acts of valour.
Rescue and Relief helicopter carried 1000 kg of general medicines, food packets, drinking water, sanitary pads, baby diapers, bed sheets toothpaste etc.
#KeralaFloods2018 #OPRAHAT @IndiaCoastGuard Rescue and Relief helicopter carried 1000 kg of general medicines,food packets,drinking water,sanitary pads,baby diapers,bed sheets toothpaste etc..and dropped them at remotest and inaccessible flooded areas @DefenceMinIndia @CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/HXSba7K8AO— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 19, 2018
Community kitchen setup at Kochi naval base:
Kochi: Community kitchen setup at Kochi naval base catering to nearly 7000 people affected due to floods. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/XyAQ1YI9C0— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018
Colonel Abhijit Mitra told CNN/News18: The condition is grave, but the weather has held itself and we have enhanced our rescue operations. We have teams deployed all over Kerala. Our men are there in water for several hours. We have been simultaneously arranging proper health checkup for the flood-affected victims. The men are their to deliver and they are doing that. The main concern of the Army was the connectivity and we have attained a lot on the ground to build the roads and bridges. The debris are a a challenge for us. So along with the state govt we will have to work to get that settled as well.
ALSO READ | Kerala Floods: Bollywood Comes to the Rescue as SRK, Akshay, Amitabh, Others Donate, Urge Others To
Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Jacqueline Fernandez have contributed towards relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala. They have also urged others to donate.
Tinseltown with Kerala | Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Dulquer Salmaan and Jacqueline Fernandez have contributed towards relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala. They have also urged others to donate. "The devastation caused by incessant rain in Kerala is frightening. Hundreds and thousands of our sisters and brothers are in deep anguish! We must do all we can to contribute as much as we can towards the needs of the people of Kerala. I have. You must too," Amitabh tweeted.
ALSO READ | Kerala Floods: How to Make Your Donation, Helpline Numbers and Other Key Details
Help is pouring from other states, the Centre and Gulf countries like the UAE and Qatar for flood-hit Kerala. You, too, can do your part by donating money and relief materials, including medicines and sanitary ware.
Here's a brief of how you can help Kerala during its most difficult times:
Chief Minister’s Relief Fund
You can make a donation to the CM’s Relief fund in Kerala. You can go https://donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in/ to make a donation. You can also send money by cheque/DD addressed to Principal Secretary (Finance) Treasurer, Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, Secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram. Those wishing to donate via internet banking can use the following details:
Account number: 67319948232
Bank: SBI
Branch: City Branch, TVM
IFSC Code: SBIN0070028
Name of Donee: CMDRF
PAN detail: AAAGD0584M
SWIFT CODE: SBININBBT08
Rapid Response India
Rapid Response India has also released an appeal for donating to the Kerala Relief Fund. Those wishing to make a donation can do so through their Ketto fundraiser campaign or through a cheque/DD. All donations to Rapid Response are 50% tax exempt under Section 80G of IT Act, 1961. Those wishing to make an NEFT transfer can use the following details:
BY BANK TRANSFER/NEFT:
Account Name: Rapid Response
Account Number: 50200002115108
IFSC Code: HDFC0001038
Bank: HDFC Bank, Branch: Avadi.
Bank Address: No: 369, Kamaraj Nagar, Avadi, Chennai - 600 071.
Cheques to Rapid Response are payable to RAPID RESPONSE and posted to: Rapid Response, #10, Vysial Street, Heritage Town, Pondicherry - 605001
"TVS Motor Company contributed Rs 1 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), in lieu of the distressing flood situation in Kerala. The cheque was handed over to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by Swaran Singh, CEO, Srinivasan Services Trust (SST)- the social arm of TVS Motor Company in Thiruvananthapuram," the firm said. As far as Nissan India is concerned, the company has stepped forward to extend service support to flood affected victims in the state. "Special emergency repair teams have been set up and additional trained manpower will be deployed from dealerships in neighbouring states to expedite turnaround time for the repairs. Free towing service is being offered and repairs will be carried out under the guidance of Nissan technical experts," it said in a statement. Nissan India has also issued an essential safety advisory through customer care and has set up a round-the-clock special desk for faster insurance claims and settlement for flood-affected vehicles.
With heavy rains continuing to wreak havoc in Kerala, India Inc has extended relief measures to the victims by offering donations. Meanwhile, industry body CII has set up a task force chaired by its former president Kris Gopalakrishnan to work on relief measures for victims in flood-devastated Kerala in coordination with the state government and the district administrations. While JSW Group said it has initiated a group-wide initiative wherein its employees voluntarily contribute in cash as well as in-kind, TVS Motor Company has contributed Rs one crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).
CLICK TO READ | #SOSKerala: Searching for Rescue and Relief in Kerala? News18 Can Arrange for Help
The rains have been lashing several parts of the state since morning, hampering the rescue and relief operations in various areas even as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) managed to rescue 7,000 people.
Union Miniser Suresh Prabhu tweets on the steps being taken to start operations with ATR-72 from Monday:
A Joint team comprising representatives from DGCA, BCAS, CISF, AAI and Indian Navy carried out inspection of #Cochin Naval Base today to check the feasibility of scheduled operations from there. Steps being taken to start operations with ATR-72 from Monday, 20th August. (5/n)— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 19, 2018
Pondicherry University students raise Rs 6.6 lakh for Kerala flood relief. With the help of over 100 volunteers, the students of Pondicherry University collected 6.6 lakhs, a medical kit and stationery worth Rs 50,000 for Kerala flood relief. The students stated that they had tremendous help from the local people of Pondicherry. They have even made arrangements to send the resources to necessary camps.
A Selfless Act | A moving video where a fisherman can be seen selflessly bowing down for the flood-affected people to climb on him for boarding the inflatable boats during Kerala Flood Rescue:
#SOSKerala -- The unsung hero of #KeralaFloods. This fisherman, Jaisal KP, offered his back to help women board on the boat. The incident took place on Saturday evening in Vengara, Kerala #SOSKerala: https://t.co/uR4XHV9rVs pic.twitter.com/ic4ueWpHts— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 19, 2018
IAF MCC is carrying 600 kgs of food to airdrop in the flood affected Chengannur:
AOC-in-C Southern Air Command Air Marshal B Suresh overseeing the rescue operations on board @IAF_MCC helicopter Mi17V5.@IAF_MCC is carrying 600 kgs of food to airdrop in the flood affected #Chengannur area.@DefenceMinIndia@SpokespersonMoD#KeralaFloodRelief pic.twitter.com/2qeTQh1dNl— PRO Defence Trivandrum (@DefencePROTvm) August 19, 2018
PRO Defence Trivandrum tweeted a video, wherein the AOC-in-C Southern Air Command Air Marshal B Suresh is seen overseeing the rescue operations on board Mi17V:
AOC-in-C Southern Air Command Air Marshal B Suresh overseeing the rescue operations on board Mi17V https://t.co/qlmeGYfwO8— PRO Defence Trivandrum (@DefencePROTvm) August 19, 2018
The Kerala Government has issued a notification declining donations in kind from abroad. "We have taken a decision not to accept any donations in kind from outside the country. So Government may not be able to receive it. Please route such in-kind donations through voluntary organisations, if procured," the government said in an official statement.
Chief Minister of Kerala has issued an alarm on Twitter against the spread of false news doing rounds regarding Kerala flood Rescue Operations:
Attention:Efforts are in progress to save even the last person stranded. Many of the requests coming to helpline numbers are for people who are already rescued. Sending erroneous information can only delay rescue efforts. Kindly forward only messages that are valid #KeralaFloods— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 19, 2018
Fuel Shortage | In most places in Kochi, people are resorting to theft from parked vehicles as most fuel pumps are not operational. The ones that are operational have serpentine queues. This is not just in kochi, but across central kerala. Local teams are still not being able to get to the far fetched places for relief efforts, although rescue operations are going unhindered.
Images of road clearance work in Nelliyampathy:
#KeralaFloods: Road clearance work underway in Nelliyampathy hill station after multiple landslides damaged the roads pic.twitter.com/tUvSOyWqe9— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018
People engage in flood rescue work after Kakkayam dam was opened following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kozhikode. (Image: PTI)
Despite heavy rains pounding Chengannur district, the situation seems to be improving in most parts of Kerala as red alert has been withdrawn. While orange alert has been issued in 10 districts, two are on yellow alert. The Indian Navy and NDRF have expedited rescue operations as weather department has forecast more spells at isolated areas in the state. A 10-day-old infant and a woman in advanced stage of pregnancy was among 127 people rescued by the Coast Guard from a flooded neighbourhood in East Kadangaloor as part of rescue and relief operations that are underway on a war footing in flood-hit Kerala. The India Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rains, with heavy downpour at isolated places, and said low pressure area is very likely to develop over northwest Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.
Many are still stranded in their homes with no food and sheaths of water around them at various places in Alapuzha, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts. The maximum death toll has been reported from Idukki district, where 43 people have lost their lives so far, as per official estimates. Twenty eight deaths were reported in Malappuram and 27 in Thrissur. As many as 197 people have died in the last 10 days, taking the overall toll in Kerala's murderous monsoon season to 357. The worst affected places include Aluva, Chalakudy, Chengannur, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.
At Chengannur in Alapuzha district, at least 5,000 are stranded, according to revenue officials. Over six lakh people are in relief camps across the state. "This is a second birth for us. We did not have any food for the last four days and there was neck deep water all around," said a woman survivor in a relief camp at Ranni in Pathanamthitta district. A woman at Aranmula near Alapuzha said they had not had any food or water for two days. Many people are still stranded as they prefer to be in their homes. At Paravur in Ernakulam district, six persons are said to have been killed as a portion of a church collapsed on Wednesday night.
At least 600 are stranded in the church and no help has come from any quarter so far, an angry survivor in chest deep water told a television channel. "There is no food or drinking water... no one has so far come to help us." However, there is no official confirmation about the deaths of the six persons in the church so far. Agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar said at least 42 villages in Kole wetlands in Thrissur were inundated after the Karivannur river changed its course following breach of a bund road. Over 2 lakh people in Thrissur district are in relief camps, he said.
In some relief, Kochi Naval airport will start operating commercial flights from tomorrow. This was due to closure of the Kochi International airport till August 26 following flooding of the runway and airport areas in the heavy rains. The railways have cancelled at least 18 trains, partially cancelled nine and diverted today's Kanyakumari-Mumbai CST express train via Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul and Erode. With several stretches across the state being destroyed, the services of the Kerala State Transport Corporation and private buses has also been affected. Along with personnel of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and the NDRF, hundreds of fishermen and local people are engaged in relief operations.
A young officer safely winched to safety a baby from a building marooned by flood waters yesterday, while at another place girl students from a hostel were rescued in a similar manner. A 24-year-old man, who rescued his mother and siblings after their home was fully flooded, lost his life as he tripped and fell into the fast flowing waters while helping his aged father. His body was recovered yesterday. His father, who held on to a fallen tree branch, was saved from the flood water. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had undertaken an aerial survey of some of the flood affected regions yesterday and reviewed the situation. The Centre had sanctioned Rs 500 crore as immediate assistance to the state
-
14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SA vs SL 98/1016.4 overs 99/716.0 oversSri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
-
12 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SL vs SA 299/850.0 overs 121/1024.4 oversSri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
-
09 - 12 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy IND vs ENG 107/1035.2 overs 396/788.1 oversEngland beat India by an innings and 159 runs
-
08 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SL vs SA 306/739.0 overs 187/921.0 oversSri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
-
06 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies BAN vs WI 184/520.0 overs 135/717.1 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)