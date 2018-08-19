Kerala Flood LIVE: Over 7 Lakh Moved to Relief Camps, 221 Bridges Destroyed; CM Lauds Rescue Efforts

Pope Asks International Community to Provide ‘Concrete Support’| Pope Francis today called on the international community to provide "concrete support" to the victims in flood-battered Kerala. Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the flooding at St Peter's Square, the Vatican News reported. "The inhabitants of Kerala have been harshly struck by intense rains, which have caused flooding and landslides, with heavy loss of human life, with many people missing and displaced, with extensive damage to crops and homes, he said. (Image: Reuters)
The Indian Army tweeted images from its rescue operations in flood hit Kerala. “#Update #KeralaFloods2018. Infants, sick & needy; we are reaching to all. Naib Subedar Manbar Singh of 13 Garhwal Rifles led his column and carried out operations in 8-10 feet deep water for full day and rescued 536 persons. We are at it. #OpMadad #KeralaFloodRelief @PIB_India,” the tweet read.
NDRF tweeted a picture of rescue efforts in flood-hit Kerala. The southern Indian state is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate.
According to PTI, the NDRF spokesperson said the force has evacuated more than 15,000 people. "Medical assistance has been provided to 3,197 needy persons till now," he said. The deadliest deluge in Kerala in close to a century has claimed 197 lives since August 8. The maximum number of deaths has been reported from Idukki district, where 43 people have lost their lives so far, as per official estimates. More than six lakh people are in relief camps. Thousands are still stranded in their homes without food.The Kochi international airport has been closed till August 26 after flood waters entered the runway and other airport areas. The Centre had sanctioned Rs 500 crore as immediate assistance to the state. (Image: NDRF)
15,000 Evacuated by NDRF, Ops Intensified in Worst Hit Areas | More than 15,000 people have been evacuated from floods and heavy rains affected areas of Kerala till now and rescue operations have been stepped up in a number of badly-affected locations, the NDRF said today. The federal disaster contingency force said a total of 58 teams, with about 30-35 personnel in each team, are "working in difficult conditions and terrain to deal with the worst flood in over a century" in the southern state." Though the condition is improving in some places as water has started receding, NDRF has scaled up its response in places which are still affected like Thiruvalla and Chengannur (Alappuzha), Aleva (Ernakulum) and parts of Idukki," a force spokesperson told PTI.
Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Amir of Qatar issued a directive to allocate USD 5 million (Rs 34.89 crore) in aid of those affected by the floods that recently hit the southern Indian state of Kerala, to help provide shelter to those who lost their homes as a result of the humanitarian crisis, the daily reported. Qatar's aid comes a day after the UAE ordered the formation of an emergency committee to provide relief to the victims hit by devastating rains and floods in the state of Kerala.
Qatar Extends Rs 34.89 Crore Aid for Flood-hit Kerala | After the UAE, Qatar has come out in support of flood-hit Kerala by announcing a financial aid of Rs 34.89 crore to help provide shelter to those who lost their homes as a result of the humanitarian crisis, a media report said on Sunday. According to PTI, The Qatar Charity, through its representative in India, has launched emergency relief for those affected by the huge floods with a total value of half a million riyals during the first stage, the Gulf Times reported.
UAE-based Indian-origin Tycoons Pledge Rs 125 Million for Kerala Flood Relief | Indian-origin billionaire businessmen based in the UAE have announced Rs 125 million donation for flood relief operations in the deluge-hit Kerala, according to a media report. Kerala-born businessman Yusuff Ali MA, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, has announced a Rs 50 million donation for rain-battered Kerala, Khaleej Times reported today. KP Hussain, chairman of Fathima Healthcare Group, has donated Rs 50 million. He said that Rs 10 million out of Rs 50 million will directly go to the Kerala Chief Minister's relief fund, while the rest will be allocated for medical relief aid, the Gulf paper added. Hussain said that his group has coordinated with the state's health secretary to send volunteers from its medical faculty. This includes doctors and paramedics being sent to relief camps. "As per our geological studies and today's condition in Kerala, the stagnant water will be drained much later than expected. Hence, there is a high possibility of more deaths in the event of spread of various diseases like fever, dysentery, gastric issues, skin disorders etc," he was quoted as saying by the paper. "
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Karnataka CM regarding the situation in Karnataka. Kodabu district, which borders Kerala, has been battered by rain over the last few days and has witnessed severe damage. "Spoke to Karnataka CM Shri @hd_kumaraswamy Ji regarding the flood situation in parts of the state. Extended all possible support in the rescue and relief operations. I pray for the safety and well-being of those in the flood affected areas. @CMofKarnataka," PM tweeted.
Rain Lashes Kodabu | Meanwhile, incessant rains have caused landslides and flooding in Karnataka’s Kodabu district. The district, which borders Kerala, has been battered by rain over the last few days. Army has begun rescue operations to evacuate those who have been stranded. In total, 1194 specialized rescuers from multiple agencies are involved in rescue operations in Kodagu. More force is mobilized and kept on standby. NGOs and local community are also involved in the rescue operation. As on 19-08-2018 (3 pm) 4225 people have been rescued and brought to safety but coordinated rescue operation by all agencies
Massive landslides were reported at Nelliyampathy hill roads in Palakkad. Clearing of roads is being undertaken. Kerala has witnessed severe floods due to the torrential rains which has resulted in severe loss of life and property.
Other Updates Issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation Regarding Flood- Hit Kerala :
• Control Room set up by DGCA continues to work round the clock to aid stranded/affected passengers due to flight cancellations in Cochin. More than 3980 queries have been addressed by the control room till date.
• Based on the request received from Kerala Government to facilitate them in air dropping of relief material, DGCA has permitted two helicopter operators M/s Ghodawat and M/s Devengere for carrying out aerial dropping of flood relief material.
• It is clarified that high airfares shown on some social media tweets are for hopping and very long duration flights.
Ministry of Civil Aviation Issues Update | The ministry of civil aviation in a statement issued updates on the relief operations in the Kerala floods. The statement said that the domestic airlines have mounted additional flights to/from Trivandrum, Calicut and Coimbatore airports to minimize passenger inconvenience during the ongoing floods. It further said that airlines are also displaying status of rescheduled and additional flights on their respective websites along with waiver of cancellation/change ticket charges. Eight foreign carriers have also rescheduled their flights to/from Trivandrum.
India Meteorological Department's Additional Director General Mritunjay Mohapatra told PTI, "There is no red or amber colour code warning for any district today. For tomorrow, the colour warning is green." The IMD has four colour codes to signify the intensity of weather. Red means authorities need to take action and one could expect extreme weather conditions, amber means government agencies need to be prepared to handle exigencies. Yellow colour code means situation needs to be watched while green signals the weather would be normal. The IMD said rainfall recorded by the state was 2,346.6 cm, against the normal precipitation of 1,649.5 cm. Idukki district has recorded 92 per cent above normal rainfall while Palakkad recorded 72 per cent more rain than normal.
Many people are stranded in their homes and other shelters in Alapuzha, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts, PTI reported. The Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and NDRF personnel are carrying out rescue operations. Hundreds of fishermen have also been engaged in the operations. Kerala Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar said more than two lakh people are in relief camps in Thrissur district. The Kochi international airport has been closed till August 26 following flooding of the runway and other airport areas.
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Kozhikode, Kannur and Idduki |The IMD said it is expecting "heavy rainfall" in Kozhikode, Kannur and Idduki districts. Kerala has been battered by "exceptionally high seasonal rainfall" since August 1, leading to nearly half of the state submerged. Idukki has reported the maximum number of deaths, with 43 people losing their lives since August 8, according to official estimates. The total number of deaths has touched 197 in the state since August 8.
Intensity of Rains Decreased, Says Met Department | The rainfall intensity over Kerala has decreased over the past two days, the meteorology department said on Sunday, adding that there is no alert of heavy precipitation for the next four days in the state. India Meteorological Department's Additional Director General Mritunjay Mohapatra said, yesterday the state recorded 9 cm of rainfall.On August 16 and 17, the state recorded 19 cm and 11 cm of rainfall respectively, he said. "Over the past three days, we have seen a gradual decrease in rainfall in the state," Mohapatra told PTI.
CM Says Rescue Work in Last Stages | CM said that at present, the homes were in a condition where they cannot be cleaned by residents alone. He assured that the government would rope in local organisations to help in the clean-up of homes. He added that the government would look into what could be done for immigrants who have been affected by the floods and have lost their livelihoods. CM said that rescue work was in last stages and the challenge is to rebuild.
Kerala CM praised civil servants for leading rescue efforts. He said that the forces be given a grand send off. He cautioned against the spread of rumours and said that there was a conspiracy to create panic and inflate the cost of food items. “We have crossed only one phase of the relief work,” he said while adding that the need was to return the state to normalcy. He further made appeals for more direct donations to the CM Relief Fund. The CM also praised the effort of the media for their help.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also thanked Telangana government for its support and assistance. Telangana has offered Rs 25 Crores and reverse osmosis water purifiers to the flood-hit state. A tweet from the Telangana CMO’s office read, “Chief Minister Sri KCR has announced an amount of Rs 25 Crores as immediate assistance towards #KeralaFloods relief fund. CM has instructed Chief Secretary Sri SK Joshi to handover this amount to Kerala State Government".
Kerala CM also thanked the state governments for lending financial support and assistance. He said that the West Bengal chief minister had promised 10 crore and assured of more help. Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee had said in a message that her government had extended all support and assistance to the people in Kerala. “My heart goes out to the people of Kerala battling floods. In this hour of crisis, to stand beside the flood affected people of Kerala,we have decided to make a contribution of Rs 10 crore to the CM's Distress Relief Fund. We are also ready to extend all other assistance and support that may be needed to tackle the calamity. We pray that our brothers and sisters of Kerala resume normal life,” she said.
Onam Celebrations to Be Postponed | Kerala CM announced that Onam celebrations for kids would be postponed. Thanking the efforts of citizens and the rescue officials, he added that people from across the country had contributed generously towards the chief minister's disaster relief fund. He also thanked non-resident Indians for contributing towards relief operations.
Kerala CM Hails Rescue Efforts, Thanks Centre | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan while addressing the media said that saving lives has been the government's priority. He congratulated the efforts of the rescue teams and said, “It was great humanitarian efforts shown by the agencies and people from the ground”. The CM added that all the required help has been given from the Centre and they expect more help from them. “The Central government has assured that they will provide more help and services.”
The Supreme Court had on August 16 directed the Disaster Management sub-committee of Mullaperiyar Dam to consider reducing water level up to 139 feet from the present 142 feet, considering the "grave" flood situation in all the 14 districts of Kerala. Kerala and Tamil Nadu are locked in a dispute over the storage level in the dam, situated in high-range Idukki district of Kerala, which has been raising concerns about safety of people living downstream.
The Deputy Chief Minister's statement comes following a plea made by flood-hit Kerala on August 15, for reducing the water level in the Mullaperiyar reservoir to 139 feet over safety concerns in view of heavy inflows. The Tamil Nadu government had turned down the request saying the century-old reservoir was 'safe' enough to store water up to 142 feet. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had also sought the Centre's intervention as he raised concerns about safety of the dam in view of the swelling inflows following torrential rains lashing the state.
Mullaperiyar Dam 'Safe' to Store Water Upto 142 ft Says Tamil Nadu Deputy CM | Meanwhile Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has said rumours were being spread over the stability of Mullaperiyar dam with an aim to create a wedge between the people of the state and Kerala, asserting that the reservoir was 'safe' to store water up to 142 feet. "Experts have opined that water could be stored upto 142 ft.. There is no need to fear.. The dam is strong.. the dam will not be affected even if there is a tremor or quake," Panneerselvam told reporters here last night, after visiting the Kumuli road, which got damaged due to a landslide. "People of Kerala are our brothers and sisters.. Some people are trying to create misunderstanding between us," he said referring to the rumours doing rounds on social media platforms that the Mullaperiyar dam has developed some cracks.The Deputy Chief Minister's statement comes following a plea made by flood-hit Kerala on August 15, for reducing the water level in the Mullaperiyar reservoir to 139 feet over safety concerns in view of heavy inflows.
Relief operation underway in flood-hit Chengannur district of Kerala (News18)
Despite heavy rains pounding Chengannur district, the situation seems to be improving in most parts of Kerala as red alert has been withdrawn. While orange alert has been issued in 10 districts, two are on yellow alert. The Indian Navy and NDRF have expedited rescue operations as weather department has forecast more spells at isolated areas in the state. A 10-day-old infant and a woman in advanced stage of pregnancy was among 127 people rescued by the Coast Guard from a flooded neighbourhood in East Kadangaloor as part of rescue and relief operations that are underway on a war footing in flood-hit Kerala. The India Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rains, with heavy downpour at isolated places, and said low pressure area is very likely to develop over northwest Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.
Many are still stranded in their homes with no food and sheaths of water around them at various places in Alapuzha, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts. The maximum death toll has been reported from Idukki district, where 43 people have lost their lives so far, as per official estimates. Twenty eight deaths were reported in Malappuram and 27 in Thrissur. As many as 197 people have died in the last 10 days, taking the overall toll in Kerala's murderous monsoon season to 357. The worst affected places include Aluva, Chalakudy, Chengannur, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.
At Chengannur in Alapuzha district, at least 5,000 are stranded, according to revenue officials. Over six lakh people are in relief camps across the state. "This is a second birth for us. We did not have any food for the last four days and there was neck deep water all around," said a woman survivor in a relief camp at Ranni in Pathanamthitta district. A woman at Aranmula near Alapuzha said they had not had any food or water for two days. Many people are still stranded as they prefer to be in their homes. At Paravur in Ernakulam district, six persons are said to have been killed as a portion of a church collapsed on Wednesday night.
At least 600 are stranded in the church and no help has come from any quarter so far, an angry survivor in chest deep water told a television channel. "There is no food or drinking water... no one has so far come to help us." However, there is no official confirmation about the deaths of the six persons in the church so far. Agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar said at least 42 villages in Kole wetlands in Thrissur were inundated after the Karivannur river changed its course following breach of a bund road. Over 2 lakh people in Thrissur district are in relief camps, he said.
In some relief, Kochi Naval airport will start operating commercial flights from tomorrow. This was due to closure of the Kochi International airport till August 26 following flooding of the runway and airport areas in the heavy rains. The railways have cancelled at least 18 trains, partially cancelled nine and diverted today's Kanyakumari-Mumbai CST express train via Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul and Erode. With several stretches across the state being destroyed, the services of the Kerala State Transport Corporation and private buses has also been affected. Along with personnel of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and the NDRF, hundreds of fishermen and local people are engaged in relief operations.
A young officer safely winched to safety a baby from a building marooned by flood waters yesterday, while at another place girl students from a hostel were rescued in a similar manner. A 24-year-old man, who rescued his mother and siblings after their home was fully flooded, lost his life as he tripped and fell into the fast flowing waters while helping his aged father. His body was recovered yesterday. His father, who held on to a fallen tree branch, was saved from the flood water. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had undertaken an aerial survey of some of the flood affected regions yesterday and reviewed the situation. The Centre had sanctioned Rs 500 crore as immediate assistance to the state
