Kerala Flood LIVE: Pope Francis Seeks 'Concrete Support' for Kerala as Relief Pours in From Across the World

Event Highlights
Support Continues to Pour In | Kolkata giants East Bengal has raised funds for flood victims of Kerala during their local league match on Saturday. Man-of-the-match Laldanmawia Ralte donated his entire prize money to Kerala flood relief during the 3-0 win over Aryan Club in the ongoing Premier Division match of the Calcutta Football League. "We held a fundraiser campaign during yesterday's game for our brothers in #Kerala. The donation box has been handed over to Joby and co, read a tweet from 'East Bengal Ultras', the Twitter handle of the club's fans. The Kerala players in the team C K Ubaid, Mirshad and Joby Justin collected donations from the audiences in the gallery after winning the match. I will remember this for my entire life. When I will become a former footballer and sitting in Kerala, this is a story I will tell my grandchildren," Justin said
Seen here, INS Deepak reaches Kochi and is disembarking rations, fresh water and mineral water at South Jetty Naval Base.
#KeralaFloodRelief #KeralaFloods2018 #OpMadad #INSDeepak reaches Kochi and is disembarking Rations, Fresh water and mineral water at South Jetty Naval Base. @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @nsitharaman pic.twitter.com/2cbr1FUC0R— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 19, 2018
High-range Idukki district, Malappuram and Thrissur are among the worst hit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday undertook an aerial survey of monsoon ravaged areas and announced an immediate assistance of Rs 500 crore. In some respite, the rainfall intensity over Kerala has decreased over the past two days, the meteorology department said on Sunday, adding there is no alert of heavy precipitation for the next four days in the state.
The number of those displaced in the torrential rains in Kerala was today put at 7.24 lakh by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who said most of the affected had been rescued and the government's focus would now be their rehabilitation. Thirteen people lost their lives today and 7,24,649 lakh people were in 5,645 relief camps, he told reporters after a review meeting.
President Ram Nath Kovind spoke to Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and enquired about the situation and acknowledged the grit and resilience of the people in coming together in this trying hour. "Assured the people of the state that entire nation was with them," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.
#PresidentKovind spoke to the Governor and the Chief Minister of Karnataka and inquired about the situation following floods in Kodagu and other areas. Praised the resilience of the people of the state and assured them the entire nation was behind them at this critical juncture— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 19, 2018
Manipur Donates Rs 2 Crore for Kerala Flood Relief | The Manipur government on Sunday donated Rs 2 crore as flood relief for the victims of Kerala hit by days of incessant rainfall and massive floods. "People of Manipur stand in solidarity with the people of Kerala, may you find comfort in knowing that the rest of India stand with you. The people of Manipur pray for you and extending a sum of Rs 2 crore to relief funds from the state, chief minister N Biren Singh said.
Maharashtra Offers Assistance | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the government of Maharashtra had taken several proactive steps to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Kerala. In a series of tweets, he stated that the government had dispatched relief material for those affected in the Kerala floods. “Yesterday around 6.5 ton of food packets were immediately dispatched along with 40 ton relief material collected by NGOs. The shipment also included 15,000 food packets packed in water- proof packing for air dropping,” he said in a tweet. "Another 30 ton relief material dispatched to Kerala this evening from Mumbai Airport through Indian Airforce flight for #KeralaFloods affected persons and 5 ton more relief material would be sent tomorrow morning with the help of Indian Airforce," the CM said in another tweet.
Another 30 ton relief material dispatched to Kerala this evening from Mumbai Airport through Indian Airforce flight for #KeralaFloods affected persons and 5 ton more relief material would be sent tomorrow morning with the help of Indian Airforce. @IAF_MCC pic.twitter.com/lTraR3JQvH— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) August 19, 2018
Seen here, rescue and relief helicopter carrying 1000 kg of essential supplies for people stranded in various parts of the flood hit state.
#KeralaFloods2018: @IndiaCoastGuard Rescue and Relief helicopter carried 1000 kg of general medicines, food packets, drinking water, sanitary pads, baby diapers, bed sheets toothpaste etc..and dropped them at remotest and inaccessible flooded areas pic.twitter.com/4H1skmhx10— PIB India (@PIB_India) August 19, 2018
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd tweeted a picture of its delivery man supplying LPG cylinder to those affected by floods in Kerala. The deliveryman is seen standing outside a house that is surrounded by flood water. “#HPGas deliveryman on a mission to deliver #LPG cylinder to flood affected localities in Eravipuram, Kollam. Team #HPCL is proud of these #FootSoldiers who are ensuring uninterrupted LPG supplies in far flung areas #KeralaFloods,” the tweet read.
#HPGas deliveryman on a mission to deliver #LPG cylinder to flood affected localities in Eravipuram, Kollam.— Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (@HPCL) August 19, 2018
Team #HPCL is proud of these #FootSoldiers who are ensuring uninterrupted LPG supplies in far flung areas.#KeralaFloods#KeralaWeAreWithYou@CMOKerala @dpradhanbjp pic.twitter.com/EheOa2TSkM
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry has made available 9,300 kilolitres of kerosene to flood-hit Kerala. Additional 12,000 kilolitres of kerosene will also be allocated. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is airlifting 60 tonnes of emergency medicines on Monday. It has put six specialised medical teams on standby. The Railways has said will provide blankets and bedsheets to meet the immediate requirements of the state government. State run airlines, Air India, has offered to airlift relief material without any cost.
The Department of Food and Public Distribution has made available 50,000 million tonnes of food grains (rice and wheat) to meet the immediate requirements with additional quantities in the pipeline. The Department of Consumer Affairs has meanwhile made arrangements to airlift 100 metric tonnes of pulses by Monday with additional quantities to be sent by train.
Seva Bharati, a community service unit of RSS cadres seen carrying out rescue and relief operations across Kerala which is reeling under floods.
Seva Bharati, a unit of RSS (pic 1), and CPI(M) cadres (pic 2) have been carrying out rescue and relief operations across the state of Kerala. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/y6Ln8V42Vl— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018
Seen here CPI(M) cadres, along with Nemmara MLA K Babu, undertaking rescue and relief operations in flood ravaged Palakkad. Government, civil society, political parties have come together to aid relief efforts.
Kerala: CPI(M) cadres, along with Nemmara MLA K Babu, are carrying out rescue and relief operations in Palakkad. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/QUnfmDEIRB— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018
37 tonnes of food material till 9 AM on 19th August was dropped for people who cannot be winched up or who don’t required to be winched up right now, but require the supply, says Wing Commander A. Banerjee.
#SOSKerala -- 37 tonnes of food material till 9 AM on 19th August was dropped for people who cannot be winched up or who don’t required to be winched up right now, but require the supply, says Wing Commander A. Banerjee, @IAF_MCC P.R.O to CNN-News18. | #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/deJABq2Rye— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 19, 2018
Slight Respite | The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) today said there will be no heavy rains in flood-hit Kerala for the next four days, giving a ray of hope to the distraught people of the state. "Rainfall will further decrease during the next five days. Heavy rain at one or two places in Idukki, Konnur and Kozhikode districts likely today. No heavy rain from tomorrow for the next four days," the NDMA told PTI quoting a bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Epidemic Threat Looms Over Kerala | According to an official statement, 3,757 medical relief camps have been set up, and as requested by the state government, 90 types of medicines in the requested quantity are being sent to Kerala. While no outbreak of communicable disease has been reported, health experts opine that once the flood water starts receding, the environment would be conducive for epidemic prone diseases, the statement said, adding the state has been instructed to switch to daily surveillance and monitoring for epidemic prone diseases to detect early warning signs of an outbreak.
Health Ministry Extending All Support to Flood Relief Measures | Union Health Minister J P Nadda today said his ministry is extending all support to the relief measures in flood-battered Kerala, where 3,757 medical relief camps have been set up. "We are monitoring the flood situation in Kerala on a regular basis. Secretary (Health) is in constant communication with the state health functionaries and monitoring the situation daily through the disease surveillance network," Nadda told PTI. The Union minister also said that he has spoken to Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja and is personally monitoring the situation.
Commercial Flights to Operate From Kochi Naval Base | Commercial flights will start operating from Kochi Naval Base from Monday, August 20. All logistic arrangements for this have been put in place, NCMC said in the statement. A special train with 14,00,000 litres of water and a navy ship with 8,00,000 litres of water will reach Kerala by Monday. Rescue and Relief Operations are continuing in full swing. Thousands of personnel of Indian Navy, Air Force, Army, NDRF and CAPFs are engaged in the rescue, relief and evacuation operations in Kerala with the support of dozens of helicopters, aircrafts, hundreds of motorboats.
NCMC Directs Central Ministries to Focus on Provision of Essential Supplies | The Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha, during the review meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) today, directed that focus should now be on provision of emergency supplies of food, water, medicines and restoration of essential services such as power, fuel, telecom and transport links as flood water recedes in Kerala. NCMC met for the fourth time today in four days to coordinate rescue and relief operations among the Defence Forces, NDRF, MHA and other Central Ministries and Kerala Government. The statement said that railways are running two special trains tomorrow to Kolkata originating from Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam. Train services are expected to be restored on all lines by Monday evening.
Shortly after Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan thanked state governments for their assistance, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced additional financial assistance of rupees five crore for Kerala from chief minister's relief fund. The assistance is in addition to the rupees five crore which was sanctioned earlier.
Odisha CM announced additional financial assistance of Rs 5 Crore for Kerala from Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This is in addition to Rs 5 Cr sanctioned earlier. He has also ordered 500 MT of polythene sheets worth about Rs 8 Crores to be sent to Kerala. #KeralaFloods (file pic) pic.twitter.com/YDy2lpkEp7— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018
Pope Francis expressed his closeness to the Church in Kerala, which is at the forefront of efforts to bring aid to the population. He voiced his hopes that these brothers and sisters would be supported by "our solidarity, and by concrete support from the international community". He then led the crowds gathered at St Peter's Square in prayer for those suffering from this great calamity. Nearly 200 people have been killed since August 8 in the Kerala’s worst floods in a century while over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.
Pope Asks International Community to Provide ‘Concrete Support’| Pope Francis today called on the international community to provide "concrete support" to the victims in flood-battered Kerala, PTI reported. Pope Francis prayed for the victims of the flooding at St Peter's Square, the Vatican News reported. "The inhabitants of Kerala have been harshly struck by intense rains, which have caused flooding and landslides, with heavy loss of human life, with many people missing and displaced, with extensive damage to crops and homes, he said. (Image: Reuters)
The Indian Army tweeted images from its rescue operations in flood hit Kerala. “#Update #KeralaFloods2018. Infants, sick & needy; we are reaching to all. Naib Subedar Manbar Singh of 13 Garhwal Rifles led his column and carried out operations in 8-10 feet deep water for full day and rescued 536 persons. We are at it. #OpMadad #KeralaFloodRelief @PIB_India,” the tweet read.
#Update #KeralaFloods2018. Infants, sick & needy; we are reaching to all. Naib Subedar Manbar Singh of 13 Garhwal Rifles led his column and carried out operations in 8-10 feet deep water for full day and rescued 536 persons. We are at it. #OpMadad #KeralaFloodRelief @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/qGvrLGmIyx— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 19, 2018
NDRF tweeted a picture of rescue efforts in flood-hit Kerala. The southern Indian state is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate.
Over 15000 people shifted to safer places by #NDRF teams in Kerala so far. Rescue operations continue..... pic.twitter.com/8WUbKWcFwT— NDRF (@NDRFHQ) August 19, 2018
According to PTI, the NDRF spokesperson said the force has evacuated more than 15,000 people. "Medical assistance has been provided to 3,197 needy persons till now," he said. The deadliest deluge in Kerala in close to a century has claimed 197 lives since August 8. The maximum number of deaths has been reported from Idukki district, where 43 people have lost their lives so far, as per official estimates. More than six lakh people are in relief camps. Thousands are still stranded in their homes without food.The Kochi international airport has been closed till August 26 after flood waters entered the runway and other airport areas. The Centre had sanctioned Rs 500 crore as immediate assistance to the state. (Image: NDRF)
15,000 Evacuated by NDRF, Ops Intensified in Worst Hit Areas | More than 15,000 people have been evacuated from floods and heavy rains affected areas of Kerala till now and rescue operations have been stepped up in a number of badly-affected locations, the NDRF said today. The federal disaster contingency force said a total of 58 teams, with about 30-35 personnel in each team, are "working in difficult conditions and terrain to deal with the worst flood in over a century" in the southern state." Though the condition is improving in some places as water has started receding, NDRF has scaled up its response in places which are still affected like Thiruvalla and Chengannur (Alappuzha), Aleva (Ernakulum) and parts of Idukki," a force spokesperson told PTI.
Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Amir of Qatar issued a directive to allocate USD 5 million (Rs 34.89 crore) in aid of those affected by the floods that recently hit the southern Indian state of Kerala, to help provide shelter to those who lost their homes as a result of the humanitarian crisis, the daily reported. Qatar's aid comes a day after the UAE ordered the formation of an emergency committee to provide relief to the victims hit by devastating rains and floods in the state of Kerala.
Qatar Extends Rs 34.89 Crore Aid for Flood-hit Kerala | After the UAE, Qatar has come out in support of flood-hit Kerala by announcing a financial aid of Rs 34.89 crore to help provide shelter to those who lost their homes as a result of the humanitarian crisis, a media report said on Sunday. According to PTI, The Qatar Charity, through its representative in India, has launched emergency relief for those affected by the huge floods with a total value of half a million riyals during the first stage, the Gulf Times reported.
UAE-based Indian-origin Tycoons Pledge Rs 125 Million for Kerala Flood Relief | Indian-origin billionaire businessmen based in the UAE have announced Rs 125 million donation for flood relief operations in the deluge-hit Kerala, according to a media report. Kerala-born businessman Yusuff Ali MA, chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, has announced a Rs 50 million donation for rain-battered Kerala, Khaleej Times reported today. KP Hussain, chairman of Fathima Healthcare Group, has donated Rs 50 million. He said that Rs 10 million out of Rs 50 million will directly go to the Kerala Chief Minister's relief fund, while the rest will be allocated for medical relief aid, the Gulf paper added. Hussain said that his group has coordinated with the state's health secretary to send volunteers from its medical faculty. This includes doctors and paramedics being sent to relief camps. "As per our geological studies and today's condition in Kerala, the stagnant water will be drained much later than expected. Hence, there is a high possibility of more deaths in the event of spread of various diseases like fever, dysentery, gastric issues, skin disorders etc," he was quoted as saying by the paper. "
Alappuzha: NDRF personnel hold rescue and evacuation drive at flood-affected regions in Chengannur taluk of Alappuzha on Sunday, Aug 19, 2018. (NDRF Twitter via PTI) (PTI8_19_2018_000159B)
The Cabinet Secretary Shri PK Sinha, during the review meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) today, has directed that focus should now be on provision of emergency supplies of food, water, medicines and restoration of essential services such as power, fuel, telecom and transport links as flood water recedes in Kerala. NCMC met for the fourth time today in four days to coordinate rescue and relief operations among the Defence Forces, NDRF, MHA and other Central Ministries and Kerala Government.
Rescue and Relief Operations are continuing in full swing. Thousands of personnel of Indian Navy, Air Force, Army, NDRF and CAPFs are engaged in the rescue, relief and evacuation operations in Kerala with the support of dozens of helicopters, aircrafts, hundreds of motorboats. The Operations will continue till the situation becomes normal.
A 10-day-old infant and a woman in advanced stage of pregnancy was among 127 people rescued by the Coast Guard from a flooded neighbourhood in East Kadangaloor as part of rescue and relief operations that are underway on a war footing in flood-hit Kerala. The India Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rains, with heavy downpour at isolated places, and said low pressure area is very likely to develop over northwest Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.
Many are still stranded in their homes with no food and sheaths of water around them at various places in Alapuzha, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts. The maximum death toll has been reported from Idukki district, where 43 people have lost their lives so far, as per official estimates. Twenty eight deaths were reported in Malappuram and 27 in Thrissur. As many as 197 people have died in the last 10 days, taking the overall toll in Kerala's murderous monsoon season to 357. The worst affected places include Aluva, Chalakudy, Chengannur, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.
At Chengannur in Alapuzha district, at least 5,000 are stranded, according to revenue officials. Over six lakh people are in relief camps across the state. "This is a second birth for us. We did not have any food for the last four days and there was neck deep water all around," said a woman survivor in a relief camp at Ranni in Pathanamthitta district. A woman at Aranmula near Alapuzha said they had not had any food or water for two days. Many people are still stranded as they prefer to be in their homes. At Paravur in Ernakulam district, six persons are said to have been killed as a portion of a church collapsed on Wednesday night.
At least 600 are stranded in the church and no help has come from any quarter so far, an angry survivor in chest deep water told a television channel. "There is no food or drinking water... no one has so far come to help us." However, there is no official confirmation about the deaths of the six persons in the church so far. Agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar said at least 42 villages in Kole wetlands in Thrissur were inundated after the Karivannur river changed its course following breach of a bund road. Over 2 lakh people in Thrissur district are in relief camps, he said.
In some relief, Kochi Naval airport will start operating commercial flights from tomorrow. This was due to closure of the Kochi International airport till August 26 following flooding of the runway and airport areas in the heavy rains. The railways have cancelled at least 18 trains, partially cancelled nine and diverted today's Kanyakumari-Mumbai CST express train via Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul and Erode. With several stretches across the state being destroyed, the services of the Kerala State Transport Corporation and private buses has also been affected. Along with personnel of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and the NDRF, hundreds of fishermen and local people are engaged in relief operations.
A young officer safely winched to safety a baby from a building marooned by flood waters yesterday, while at another place girl students from a hostel were rescued in a similar manner. A 24-year-old man, who rescued his mother and siblings after their home was fully flooded, lost his life as he tripped and fell into the fast flowing waters while helping his aged father. His body was recovered yesterday. His father, who held on to a fallen tree branch, was saved from the flood water. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had undertaken an aerial survey of some of the flood affected regions yesterday and reviewed the situation. The Centre had sanctioned Rs 500 crore as immediate assistance to the state
