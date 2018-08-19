Kerala Flood LIVE Updates: Rescuers Rush to Isolated Areas in Race Against Rain as Toll Reaches 357

The rains have been lashing several parts of the state since morning, hampering the rescue and relief operations in various areas even as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) managed to rescue 7,000 people.
Event Highlights
Keralites have coming with new initiatives and devising innovative plans in order to help the flood-hit state and rescue as many people as possible:
"Anbodu Kochi", a team of volunteers, has established collection centres to collect relief materials for #KeralaFlood victims.The team has also started call centre to help victims;around 40 ppl are on mobile&laptops to receive calls & communicate callers' needs to concerned depts pic.twitter.com/piKXQs8ziG— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018
Chicken Pox Breaks Out in Relief Camp | A case of chicken pox infection has been reported from Aluva UCC college camp in Ernakulam district. According to information three people in the relief camp have been diagnosed with the air-borne disease. Dr Anil Vasudevan, Nodal Officer of Disaster Management in the Health Department, confirmed the infection and said that the three have been isolated in a separate site to ensure that the disease does not spread. Dr Anil also said no other serious health issues have been reported from any other camps. All the camps have doctors and supporting staff to take care of the sick people in the camps.
Maharashtra with Kerala | In its efforts to help flood-ravaged Kerala battle the scarcity of drinking water, Maharashtra has loaded around 7 lakh litres of water in wagons for flood victims in Kerala. Each wagon contains around 50,000 litres of water. The train will go to Kayamkulam. The distance will be covered in about 25 hours, said MDeoskar, DRM Pune, the ANI reported.
Garud commandos safely rescued a baby from flood-affected Alappuzha district in Kerala:
#OpKaruna#KeralaFloodRelief— PRO Defence Trivandrum (@DefencePROTvm) August 18, 2018
Garud Commando from @IAF_MCC safely handing over the rescued baby from the flood affected Alappuzha district to the mother. pic.twitter.com/as53fBYCal
The Indian Navy has swung into action since heavy rainfall lashed almost all the districts of Kerala causing havoc across the state:
2 ALHs + 3 Seakings + 4 Chetaks airborne with Relief material this morning pic.twitter.com/I4iNIsgirc— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 19, 2018
Much needed medical assistance being provided during Kerala flood rescue operations:
#KeralaFloods2018 #OPRAHAT @IndiaCoastGuard Medical Officer & much needed supply of relief materials including medicines, sanitary napkins & baby diapers being rushed to the disaster relief camps of flood hit districts of #Kerala @DefenceMinIndia @CMOKerala @MoHFW_INDIA @DG_PIB pic.twitter.com/mDkKNtdOwM— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 19, 2018
Giant Rescue Operations in Kerala Underway | In one of the biggest rescue operations carried out in India, officials said that 67 helicopters, 24 aeroplanes and 548 motorboats have been deployed for rescue and relief operations across flood-ravaged Kerala. More than lakh personnel from armed forces, the coast guard and the NDRF and SDRF have been involved in the operations, reported Hindustan Times. “It is one of the biggest relief operations undertaken in recent years,” a home ministry official said.
Massive Kerala Flood Rescue Operations | A large number of people, including senior citizens, women and children were airlifted from isolated buildings, while many others were evacuated in army boats, large fishing vessels and makeshift yachts, official sources said. Packed house boats and rafts moving through inundated roads could be seen in all the flood-hit regions of the state.
Rajasthan with Kerala | A 27-member team of the Rajasthan State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) left for Kerala on Saturday with 12 boats from a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force to provide relief and assistance to those affected by the floods. "We are in touch with the Additional Director General of Police, Police Headquarters of Kerala. The team will be pressed into services on his instructions. The team is in a position to go to the immediate relief and assistance,"Additional Director General of SDRF B L Soni said. Soni said the necessary equipment and materials have also been sent to provide immediate assistance to flood affected people. He said the special aircraft of the Indian Air Force left with 8 boats and 15 jawans from Jaipur and 4 boats and 12 jawans from Jodhpur to Kerala. The team will help the flood victims in coordination with the local authority, he added.
CLICK TO READ | #SOSKerala: Stranded in Floods or Know Someone Who Is? News18 Can Help
The rains have been lashing several parts of the state since morning, hampering the rescue and relief operations in various areas even as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) managed to rescue 7,000 people.
Statement attributed to a Jet Airways spokesperson:
For guests with confirmed tickets into and out of Cochin for travel till 26th August, 2018, Jet Airways has waived off date/ flight change from the original travel date or choosing an alternate destination which is close to Cochin airport, refund, no-show penalties and fare difference if any, due to the closure of the Cochin airport. Guests are advised to check the airline’s latest flight schedule online on its website or mobile App or contact the Jet Airways Contact Centre at +91-(City Code)-39893333
In view of the rapidly diminishing connectivity of Kerala and the suspension of operations at Cochin International Airport until Sunday, 26th August,Jet Airways will be operating additional domestic flights to Thiruvananthapuram from Mumbai, Bangalore, Dubai and Dammam w.e.f 19th August, 2018 for the convenience of its guests. The schedule is as under:
On Saturday, Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh announced that his government will send a train full of rice worth Rs 7.5 crore, which is scheduled to reach on Sunday. Besides rice, 3 crores will be provided in cash to the flood-hit state of Kerala. Doctors, soldiers & even public of our state is ready to go there to help, the Chhattisgarh CM said.
Role of ISRO in Kerala Flood Rescue Operations | Five satellites of the Indian Space and Reseach Organisation (ISRO) are playing a key role in monitoring the flood-situation and rescue operations in Kerala, The Time of India reported. Five observation satellites — Oceansat-2, Resourcesat-2, Cartosat 2, Cartosat 2A and INSAT-3DR — are providing real time images to the ground station which is aiding in organising the relief and rescue operations. “We are using the data from these satellites to provide alerts on flooding, areas of inundation during and after rain, and weather forecasts," an official said.
Kerala Flood Rescue Operations Resume | Relief materials being loaded on board Naval Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Chetak helicopter & Naval Sea King helicopter at Naval Air Station INS Garuda in Kochi, ANI tweeted:
#KeralaFloods: Relief materials being loaded on board Naval Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Chetak helicopter & Naval Sea King helicopter at Naval Air Station INS Garuda in Kochi pic.twitter.com/t2hAtwZivj— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018
International Cooperation for Kerala Flood Relief | On Saturday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) prime minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had come out in support for deluge-hit Kerala and ordered the formation of an emergency committee to provide relief to the victims. PM Modi thanked the UAE ruler for extending support for Kerala. “A big thanks to @hhshkmohd for his gracious offer to support people of Kerala during this difficult time. His concern reflects the special ties between governments and people of India and UAE,” PM Modi tweeted.
Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani in his tweet said:
Under HH the Amir @TamimBinHamad directives, $5 million has been allocated to the flood victims of #Kerala. We extend our sincere condolences to the victims’ families & to the Indian people, many who have contributed to Qatar’s development & wishing the injured a speedy recovery.— عبدالله بن ناصر بن خليفة آل ثاني (@ANK_AlThani) August 18, 2018
Overseas Aid | Qatar government on Sunday announced that they will provide an aid of five million dollars for flood-hit Kerala. Qatar Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, who took to twitter to extend his condolences to the family of the deceased in the deluge, said that Amir (Monarch) Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has allocated 5 million dollars for the relief of victims of floods.
CLICK TO READ | Death Toll in Kerala Floods Rises to 357, Damages Pegged at Rs 19,000 Crore as State Struggles to Stay Afloat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who undertook an aerial survey of the flood-hit state, announced a relief of Rs 500 crore even as the IMD predicted that Kerala was not expected to receive heavy rainfall from August 20.
From the official handle of Union Minister Suresh Prabhu:
Schedule for Alliance Air flights for #Kerala #KeralaFloodRescue #KeralaRelief pic.twitter.com/iYerdheqwg— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) August 18, 2018
Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu further said that more destinations, including Madurai, will be added soon and that other airlines are also likely to join the effort. "In view of disruption of flights from Cochin airport due to floods, a joint team sent by @MoCA_GoI has approved starting of scheduled commercial flights using ATRs by Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, between Bangalore and Cochin Naval Air base. #KeralaFloods," the Minister tweeted. "The flight operations between Bangalore and Cochin Naval air base will be starting from 20th August morning. More destinations such as Coimbatore, Madurai are also in the pipeline. Other airlines are likely to join this effort too. All possible steps are being taken for #KeralaFloods. (SIC)"
Restoration of Connectivity | Union minister Suresh Prabhu said Alliance Air flights would be made operational for flood-hit Kerala in an effort to restore connectivity, even as he asked airlines to lower flight fares to and from the state. The Kochi air strip will also be opened for commercial flights, it was announced. According to the airline, flight operations will commence from August 20.
Politics over Kerala Flood Rescue | However, politics over the tragedy continued as Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala criticised the state for “failing in the endeavour” to rescue people. “I have been flooded with calls from the affected persons. Even now, thousands of people are stranded. The chief minister dismissed with contempt when I said this week that rescue and relief should be handed over to the army. I do not want to blame anyone but it has been proved beyond doubt that the state government has failed,” he said.
Financial Assistance Pours in | Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who conducted an aerial survey of flood-ravaged Kerala, announced a relief of Rs 500 crore even as states such as Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh among others came forward to lend a helping hand to Kerala, which is facing its worst floods in over a century. Expressing gratitude, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Centre had been “helpful” and the state and Union governments had to work together to manage such situations like they did during Cyclone Ockhi.
Kerala floods
A 10-day-old infant and a woman in advanced stage of pregnancy was among 127 people rescued by the Coast Guard from a flooded neighbourhood in East Kadangaloor as part of rescue and relief operations that are underway on a war footing in flood-hit Kerala. The India Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rains, with heavy downpour at isolated places, and said low pressure area is very likely to develop over northwest Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has rejected a demand from the Congress-led opposition and Kerala BJP to hand over the rescue operations to the Army, saying local authorities are well-versed with the terrain. As the magnitude of the disaster comes to the fore, all other states have pledged monetary aid and relief materials to God’s Own Country, which has suffered around Rs 19,500 crore loss. The Centre has sanctioned Rs 500 crore interim relief in addition to the Rs 100 crore announced earlier. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who undertook an aerial survey of the flooded areas yesterday, to declare the flood as a national calamity.
Help is also pouring from the Gulf, which houses and employs several people from Kerala. After the United Arab Emirates, Qatar has also pitched in with an immediate aid of $5 million. Yesterday, the UAE had announced the formation of an emergency committee to aid the relief operations in Kerala, following which PM Narendra Modi tweeted to thank Sheikh Al Maktoum, the vice president of UAE.
While more than 58,000 people were rescued in districts like Ernakulam, Chengannur, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur, there are still many more waiting to be rescued. Pinarayi Vijayan said that the red alert has now been limited to Ernakulam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta districts only. The worst affected places include Aluva, Chalakudy, Chengannur, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta, where massive rescue operations were on as scores of persons were rescued. Media houses continued to be flooded with requests from friends and relatives of those stranded in the affected areas.
Earlier in the day, Vijayan told Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a review meeting in Kochi that the death toll since May 29 had climbed to 357 and over 3.53 lakh affected persons had been lodged in over 2,000 relief camps. Modi sanctioned Rs 500 crore to the flood-battered state, apart from Rs 100 crore announced earlier by the Centre on August 12, before returning to Delhi after an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas.
Vijayan in the morning told the media that the situation is "very serious and grave". Meanwhile, anger mounted across Kerala as coordination of rescue work went haywire due to the magnitude of the calamity. "There are many people waiting to be rescued in areas like Pandanad (near Chengannur) and I saw two bodies floating in the water. If there is anymore delay in, things will taken a turn for the worse. We are drinking rain water to keep us going...," said a resident of Pandanad.
National award winning actor Salimkumar, after remaining holed up in his house along with 45 others for three days, was finally rescued by a fishing boat on Saturday evening. Flaying the state for "failing in the endeavour", Leader of Opposition Chennithala said: "I have been flooded with calls from the affected persons. Even now, thousands of people are stranded. The Chief Minister dismissed with contempt when I said this week that rescue and relief should be handed over to the Army. I do not want to blame anyone but it has been proved beyond doubt that the state government has failed."
More fishing boats from various places reached the affected areas during the day. Alappuzha District Collector S. Suhas said since morning 150 boats including house boats have been engaged in rescuing people and "today (Saturday) we evacuated about 75 per cent of people who were waiting to be rescued". "Around two lakhs people are now in various camps. This could well be the biggest rescue operation," Suhas said. Journalist-turned-CPI-M legislator Veena George on Saturday turned critical "due to the way the government machinery in Pathanamthitta has been working". "None has a clue of how many people have been rescued and how many are left to be rescued. There seems to be disconnect in coordination of the operations," said George.
The situation in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad inched towards comparative normalcy as rains slowed and water level receded, with many living in crowded relief camps awaiting to return home. However, a landslide near Nelliyampathy in Palakkad district has left around 1,000 people cut off from the mainland and the Army is working to clear the debris.
At several places in waterlogged areas, banks could not function normally since staff failed to report for the duty due to flooding. Railway services between Ernakulam and Thrissur remained suspended on Saturday with long-distance trains diverted via the Nagercoil route. A special train will be back on the Kottayam sector on Sunday, after all services on this route were suspended for the past two days.
Certain blockades on the Thrissur-Palakkad-Aluva highway was cleared for traffic. Army personnel worked hard to clear the roads to Munnar. Kerala is facing the heaviest rains and consequent widespread floods and destruction since 1924, which the state estimates has caused a loss of over Rs 19,500 crore.
-
14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SA vs SL 98/1016.4 overs 99/716.0 oversSri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
-
12 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SL vs SA 299/850.0 overs 121/1024.4 oversSri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
-
09 - 12 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy IND vs ENG 107/1035.2 overs 396/788.1 oversEngland beat India by an innings and 159 runs
-
08 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SL vs SA 306/739.0 overs 187/921.0 oversSri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
-
06 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies BAN vs WI 184/520.0 overs 135/717.1 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)