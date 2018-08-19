English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Floods: After UAE, Qatar Lends Helping Hand With $5 Million for God's Own Country
Relief operation underway in flood-hit Chengannur district of Kerala (News18)
New Delhi: The devastating floods in Kerala have not been a cause of concern for India, but for several West Asian countries as well. After the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced financial help citing contribution of Kerala residents in country's 'success story', Qatar has now declared an assistance of $5 million for the flood-hit people.
"Under HH the Amir @TamimBinHamad directives, $5 million has been allocated to the flood victims of Kerala. We extend our sincere condolences to the victims’ families & to the Indian people, many who have contributed to Qatar’s development & wishing the injured a speedy recovery," Thani said.
The murderous monsoon in Kerala has killed 357 since August 8, hitting normal life in the state.
On Saturday, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) prime minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum had come out in support for deluge-hit Kerala and ordered the formation of an emergency committee to provide relief to the victims.
In a series of tweets in English as well as in Malayalam and Arabic, he said, "The people of Kerala have always been and are still part of our success story in the UAE. We have a special responsibility to help and support those affected, especially during this holy and blessed days.”
Sheikh Al Maktoum, who is also the vice president of UAE, said that the country and the Indian community will unite to offer relief to those affected. "We have formed a committee to start immediately. We urge everyone to contribute generously towards this initiative," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the UAE ruler for extending support for Kerala. "A big thanks to @hhshkmohd for his gracious offer to support people of Kerala during this difficult time. His concern reflects the special ties between governments and people of India and UAE," PM Modi tweeted.
Malayalis are the largest expatriate community in the west Asian countries, which constitutes a sizeable percent of the Indian community there.
وجه سيدي حضرة صاحب السمو @TamimBinHamad بتخصيص مبلغ ٥ مليون دولار أمريكي لمتضرري الفيضانات في #كيرلا بالهند. نتوجه بخالص التعازي وصادق المواساة لأسر الضحايا والشعب الهندي الصديق الذي ساهم كثير من أبناءه في بناء نهضة دولة قطر متمنين للمصابين الشفاء العاجل.— عبدالله بن ناصر بن خليفة آل ثاني (@ANK_AlThani) August 18, 2018
