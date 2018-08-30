English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Kerala Floods: Centre Agrees to Divert CSR Collections to CM Relief Fund
Earlier, the Centre had also allowed companies spending towards Kerala floods to count this toward their mandatory 2 percent spending on CSR initiatives under the Companies Act, 2013.
PM Narendra Modi during a review meeting to take stock of the flood situation in Kochi on Aug 18. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The ministry of corporate affairs, in an effort to help Kerala flood victims, has agreed to the proposal of diverting funds collected through companies’ spending on corporate social responsibility (CSR) to Kerala’s CM relief fund. This comes after Kerala state administration wrote to the Centre asking for additional funds.
Earlier, the Centre had also allowed companies spending towards Kerala floods to count this toward their mandatory 2 percent spending on CSR initiatives under the Companies Act, 2013. Under normal circumstances, disaster relief doesn't come under Schedule 7, Section 135 of the Companies Act that outlines CSR guidelines and the areas where expenditure could be made. However, drawing an exception, companies can club relief material under heads such as medical aid, sanitation and providing housing and shelter.
The Centre has communicated that companies willing to provide or already providing medical aid can account those as expenses towards promoting health care, including preventive health care. Food supply can be covered under eradicating hunger, poverty and malnutrition and supply of clean water can be covered under sanitation and making available safe drinking water.
Companies directly donating to the chief minister’s relief fund are already getting covered under the CSR provision of the Companies Act.
In India, around 14,000 companies are required to spend on various social projects under Section 135 of the Companies Act. As per law, a company must spend 2% of its profit on CSR from the current fiscal year if it has a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore or more, or net worth of Rs 500 crore or profit of Rs 5 crore and more. The ministry has provided a list of items under Schedule 7 that are covered under the law.
Heavy rains and unprecedented floods in the state this monsoon season have claimed more than 400 lives. Northward of 3 lakh people are still sheltered in relief centres.
Earlier, the Centre had also allowed companies spending towards Kerala floods to count this toward their mandatory 2 percent spending on CSR initiatives under the Companies Act, 2013. Under normal circumstances, disaster relief doesn't come under Schedule 7, Section 135 of the Companies Act that outlines CSR guidelines and the areas where expenditure could be made. However, drawing an exception, companies can club relief material under heads such as medical aid, sanitation and providing housing and shelter.
The Centre has communicated that companies willing to provide or already providing medical aid can account those as expenses towards promoting health care, including preventive health care. Food supply can be covered under eradicating hunger, poverty and malnutrition and supply of clean water can be covered under sanitation and making available safe drinking water.
Companies directly donating to the chief minister’s relief fund are already getting covered under the CSR provision of the Companies Act.
In India, around 14,000 companies are required to spend on various social projects under Section 135 of the Companies Act. As per law, a company must spend 2% of its profit on CSR from the current fiscal year if it has a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore or more, or net worth of Rs 500 crore or profit of Rs 5 crore and more. The ministry has provided a list of items under Schedule 7 that are covered under the law.
Heavy rains and unprecedented floods in the state this monsoon season have claimed more than 400 lives. Northward of 3 lakh people are still sheltered in relief centres.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
-
Tuesday 28 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
-
Monday 27 August , 2018
RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Bhima Koregaon Arrest: All You need To Know
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Mahasabha Wants to Bring 'Ram Rajya' With 1st 'Hindu Court'
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Illegal Bullock Cart Race Almost Kills a Man in Maharashtra
Tuesday 28 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery
Monday 27 August , 2018 RK Studio on Sale: How RK Studio Changed the Indian Cinema
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- No Matter How Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Performs, Dharmendra is and will be the Star That Generations Look Up to
- Top Interior Modifications Done by DC Design: Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra XUV500, Maruti Suzuki Swift and More
- Nora Fatehi Takes a Sly Dig at Rumours That She Gave 'Angry' Stares to Neha Dhupia
- Asian Games: Double Silver Medallist Dutee Chand Still Fears for Career
- QUIZ | How Closely Have You Been Following The Series?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...