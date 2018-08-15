English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Floods Claim 47th Victim, Rush in Other Cities After Kochi Airport Shutdown: Top Developments
The temporary shutdown at Kochi airport due to floods in Kerala has led to ripple effect in other states with flights to Trivandrum and Coimbatore from Bangalore and Mumbai being sold out.
Cars submerged on a street in Thiruvananthapuram on August 15.
Thiruvananthapuram: Rain fury continued on Wednesday unabated in Kerala, where 47 people have died so far, with the Kochi international airport shut till Saturday after water gushed inside the airport area and train services remained suspended in many parts of the state. A red alert has been sounded in 12 of the 14 districts. Operations at the Kochi airport have been suspended till August 18 and flights were being diverted to various airports. Airlines including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet have announced suspension of their operations to Kochi.
Here’s a look at the top developments so far:
The temporary shutdown at Kochi airport has led to ripple effect in other states with flights to Trivandrum and Coimbatore from Bangalore being sold out. Tickets for Coimbatore, which is near the Kerala border, were also sold out from Mumbai for today and tomorrow.
Eleven districts, including Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Kannur and Ernakulam are on red alert. Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts are on orange alert.
A landslide between Kuzhithurai and Eraniel stations has delayed four trains — Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore express, Kanyakumari-Mumbai CSMT express, Dibugarh-Kanyakumari Vivek Express and Gandhidham-Tirunelveli Humsafar Express.
A few passenger trains have been partially hit and rail traffic on Kollam-Punalur-Sengottai section has been suspended due to adverse weather conditions. On Thiruvananhtapuram-Thrissur section, trains will be delayed due to speed restrictions due to rise in water levels in rivers and lakes.
In a first, sluice gates of 33 dams across Kerala have been opened, following incessant rains since late Tuesday. More rains have been forecast till Saturday. The Idukki dam floodgates were reopened as the water level in the Periyar river and its tributaries flowing through Ernakulam and Thrissur districts rose menacingly. The shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam were opened at 2.35 a.m. after its water level crossed 140 feet.
Heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds with speed reaching 60 kmph, is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts. From Kasaragod in the north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south, all rivers are in spate, shutters of several dams, including Mullaperiyar, have been opened.
Tourist hill stations including Athirappally, Ponmudi and Munnar closed and restrictions put in place for tourists.
Periyar, Chalakkidy Puzha and Pampa rivers were overflowing in central Kerala, while the water level in Killiyar, Karamanayar, Vamanapuram rivers and Parvathyputhanar canal in Thiruvananthapuram district are steadily rising.
The low-lying areas of the capital city including Gowreesapattom and Kannanmoola are under water, hitting hard normal life. At least 18 families have been stranded in Gowreesapattom as the area remained inundated. A joint team of police and fire service personnel is trying to rescue them.
