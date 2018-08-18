Kerala Floods: Husband of Nurse Who Died of Nipah Donates First Salary to Rain-ravaged State

Amid the havoc wreaked by heavy rains in Kerala, people from across the world are coming forward with a helping hand for those affected by the floods.Among those is the husband of Lini Puthussery, the nurse who died while treating Nipah virus victims. He donated his first salary for the Kerala flood relief fund on Wednesday.Sajeesh, who was given a job by the CPI(M)-led Kerala government after Lini’s death, handed over the amount to the Kerala labour and excise minister TP Ramakrishnan in an event held at Vadakara Perambra in Kozhikode district.“Kerala government and the entire Kerala society had stood with me and my family during our hard time. So, it is my duty to pay them back” Sajeesh told News18.The Kerala government had appointed Sajeesh as a clerk in the state health department.Lini, 28, who had worked as a nurse at Perambra thaluk hospital, had died on May 21 after being infected by Nipah virus from a patient she treated at the hospital.She had scribbled an emotional last letter to Sajeesh saying, "I am almost on the way. I do not think I can meet you. You should look after our children well." The letter had gone viral on social media.The deadly Nipah virus had claimed 17 lives in Kerala.More than 170 people have been killed and several thousands have been rendered homeless as heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kerala since August 8.People have been shifted to relief camps after rainwater damaged their houses. Kerala has incurred a loss of more than Rs 10,000 crore in the floods, chief minister Vijayan has said.Senior Congress leader and former Kerala minister VM Sudheeran and his family were among those rescued in a boat on Wednesday. They were shifted to a government guest house after their home was flooded following heavy rains in the capital city. The video of the rescue was shared by many social media users.