GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Independence Day India | News18.com
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Kerala Floods LIVE: 17,900 People Shifted to Relief Camps in Ernakulam, Red Alert in 12 Districts

News18.com | August 15, 2018, 5:18 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

The death toll in Kerala has risen to 47 as there is no let up in heavy rains and the operations of the Kochi airport have been suspended till Saturday. Flights are being diverted to other airports as the state has been battered by torrential rains since August 8. In Munnar, a man hailing from neighbouring Tamil Nadu was killed and six persons were rescued after a mound of earth fell on a hotel. In a similar incident in Kondotty, a heavy mound of earth fell onto a concrete house at 1 am today, claiming a couple's lives. A search is on for their six-year-old child who was asleep in the same room with them, district authorities said. A fisherman was electrocuted in Thrissur as he came in touch with a snapped electric wire.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Aug 15, 2018 5:18 pm (IST)

Structures damaged in landslides in Kozhikode, Kerala. 

Aug 15, 2018 5:14 pm (IST)

Four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been airlifted from Pune Airport to Kerala for rescue operations, ANI reported. They have full-wave rectified (FWR) equipment and communication equipment with them. 

Aug 15, 2018 5:09 pm (IST)

Kerala MP and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has suggested MoS Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha to divert the flights to Thiruvananthapuram, instead of Mumbai. 

Aug 15, 2018 5:04 pm (IST)

 A senior official with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, Sekhar Lukose Kuriakose, told Reuters the seasonal rains have killed more than 200 people in the state since May.

Aug 15, 2018 4:57 pm (IST)

Army rescuing people from flood hit residential areas in Kerala. 

Aug 15, 2018 4:44 pm (IST)

Column of 13 Garhwal Rifles rescued 23 civillians in Ernakulam district. Modified tubes and utensils were used to rescue the residents. 

Aug 15, 2018 4:42 pm (IST)

Economy Affected | The tourism and plantation industries have been affected in the flood-ravaged Kerala. The tourist destinations, Idukki and Wayanad, hare among the worst affected in the rain related incidents. Tourists are cancelling their bookings to Kerala in view of rain fury there. 

Aug 15, 2018 4:29 pm (IST)

Kerala chief minister has said that red alert has been issued in 12 districts as 35 reservoirs in the state are releasing water. 

Aug 15, 2018 4:26 pm (IST)

A journalist from Kerala tweeted  video of senior Congress leader  V M Sudheeran being evacuated from his residence in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Aug 15, 2018 3:26 pm (IST)

A journalist from Malayala Manorama Daily, tweeted an image wherein residents of Kannammoola, a suburb in Thiruvananthapuram are seen hoisting the National Flag on the 72nd Independence Day of India, despite chest-deep water. The image upholds the spirit of patriotism in the flood-affected state of Kerala:

Aug 15, 2018 3:20 pm (IST)
Aug 15, 2018 3:20 pm (IST)

Rescue and relief operations underway for people in the flood affected areas across Kerala to mitigate casualties.

Aug 15, 2018 3:16 pm (IST)

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar extends his prayers on Twitter:

Aug 15, 2018 3:10 pm (IST)

Those reported dead on Wednesday included a couple in Malappuram who were crushed after their house crumbled, their six-year-old child is missing. Another person, a 70-year-old woman near Pathanamthitta was electrocuted as her house was submerged. Landslides in Malappuram claimed lives too.

Aug 15, 2018 2:54 pm (IST)

17,974 people shifted to 117 relief camps in Ernakulam district due to heavy rainfall in the state.

Aug 15, 2018 2:35 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu resident Madan was killed in mudslide over Munnar Hotel. People in low lying areas of upper Kuttanad have been advised to evacuate to safe zones before evening. Same at Cheruthoni town in Idukki. People have been advised to relocate.

Aug 15, 2018 2:26 pm (IST)

Kerala Rescue | Our state is in the midst of an unprecedented havoc. For the first time in history, 27 dams in the state had to be opened. Never before had the state witnessed a calamity of this scale. In spite of that, we responded to the crisis quickly," said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while mentioning the efforts taken by various forces in the rescue work. The state government has also launched a 'Kerala Rescue' operation for "effective collaboration and communications between authorities, volunteers and public". People who want to volunteer or are in need can log into http://keralarescue.in/

Aug 15, 2018 2:18 pm (IST)

Aftermath of Kochi Airport Closure: Tourists Face Harrowing Time as Traffic Increases at Other Airports | After Kochi airport shut, heavy traffic for other airport tickets. No availability on Trivandrum and Coimbatore flights today from Bangalore, no availability for Coimbatore from Mumbai today and tomorrow. Tickets being sold out superfast.

Aug 15, 2018 2:11 pm (IST)

"All flights to/fro Kochi, stand cancelled till Aug 16, 2018 due to runway unavailability owing to flood situation. For cancellations/rescheduling, please visit https://bit.ly/2ndGnZ8  We hope everything gets normal soon," tweeted India's biggest carrier IndiGo.

Aug 15, 2018 2:09 pm (IST)

Rain fury today continued unabated in Kerala, where 47 people have died so far, with the Kochi international airport announced shut till Saturday after water gushed inside the airport area and train services remained suspended in many parts of the state. A red alert has been sounded in 12 of the 14 districts. Operations at the Kochi airport have been suspended till August 18 and flights were being diverted to various airports. Airlines including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet have announced suspension of their operations to Kochi. "All flights to/fro Kochi, stand cancelled till Aug 16, 2018 due to runway unavailability owing to flood situation.

Aug 15, 2018 2:00 pm (IST)

By 1:30 pm, red alert was issued in all 14 districts. Within half an hour, the mayhem has covered the entire state. Around 1 pm, two districts were on orange alert. However, due to incessant rainfall, the entire district is battling rain fury.

Aug 15, 2018 1:49 pm (IST)

Residents can log into http://keralarescue.in/ to request for help, inquire about district needs and contribute to relief camps. People can also register as volunteers on the cite.

Aug 15, 2018 1:45 pm (IST)

Services at Cosmopolitan Hospital, a 350-bed private hospital in the city, was disrupted after flood waters entered the facility.

Aug 15, 2018 1:27 pm (IST)

Government is exploring possibilities of using the naval airport in Kochi for flight operations in the wake of Nedumbassery airport shutting operations temporarily, reports Times of India.

Aug 15, 2018 1:13 pm (IST)

Mullaperiyar level touches 142 as district administration evacuates residents living in low-lying areas.

Aug 15, 2018 1:00 pm (IST)

MLA K Muraleedharan is surveying flooding at Kundamankadavu, Thiruvananthapuram. Two navy teams sent to Paravur in Ernakulam.

Aug 15, 2018 12:55 pm (IST)

People are being evacuated from Cheruthoni town, close to Idukki dam, while water level in Mullaperiyar touched 141.6 feet at 11 am. Coastal belt of Kodungallur taluk on high alert.

Aug 15, 2018 12:53 pm (IST)

Train service suspended from  Trivandrum Nagercoil route and Kollam Shenkotta routes. Services will be delayed in Trivandrum Thrissur route.

Aug 15, 2018 12:52 pm (IST)

IAS officials have been instructed to oversee relief operations across the state. Kerala government to seek more boats from central forces for rescue efforts. (In picture: the flood fury in Kerala)

Aug 15, 2018 12:48 pm (IST)

Floods Devastate Eastern Part of Malappuram | Three trapped after mudslide in Vazhayur. Kerala revenue minister E Chandrasekharan says that situation is grim in Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Thrissur. Red alert has been issued in 12 districts, while orange alert in remaining two.

Load More
  • 14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SA vs SL
    98/10
    16.4 overs
    		 99/7
    16.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    299/8
    50.0 overs
    		 121/10
    24.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 - 12 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy
    IND vs ENG
    107/10
    35.2 overs
    		 396/7
    88.1 overs
    England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    306/7
    39.0 overs
    		 187/9
    21.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies
    BAN vs WI
    184/5
    20.0 overs
    		 135/7
    17.1 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...