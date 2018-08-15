Kerala Floods LIVE: 17,900 People Shifted to Relief Camps in Ernakulam, Red Alert in 12 Districts

Event Highlights
Kerala MP and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has suggested MoS Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha to divert the flights to Thiruvananthapuram, instead of Mumbai.
Spoke to @jayantsinha to express concern about Kochi-bound international flights being diverted to Mumbai, causing great inconvenience to Keralites travelling home. Suggested diverting them to Thiruvananthapuram instead. Other nearby airports still open, eg Kozhikode/ Coimbatore— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 15, 2018
Kerala chief minister has said that red alert has been issued in 12 districts as 35 reservoirs in the state are releasing water.
Presently, 35 reservoirs in the State are releasing water. Many districts in the State are facing floods. Red alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod, Thrissur, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta districts.— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 15, 2018
A journalist from Kerala tweeted video of senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran being evacuated from his residence in Thiruvananthapuram.
#KeralaRains Senior Congress Leader and former PCC Chief, V M Sudheeran being evacuated from his residence in Gowreeshapattom, Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/KGg4kxRziC— Jikku Varghese Jacob (@Jikkuvarghese) August 15, 2018
A journalist from Malayala Manorama Daily, tweeted an image wherein residents of Kannammoola, a suburb in Thiruvananthapuram are seen hoisting the National Flag on the 72nd Independence Day of India, despite chest-deep water. The image upholds the spirit of patriotism in the flood-affected state of Kerala:
#KeralaFloods This will be rare scene on #IndependenceDay. Residents of Kannammoola, Trivandrum hoisting National flag despite of the flood. Patriotism at its peak! pic.twitter.com/91IDAgcDVB— Jikku Varghese Jacob (@Jikkuvarghese) August 15, 2018
Aluva: Rescue and relief operations underway for people in the flood affected areas across the state. Visuals near Palakkad area. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/0DbhXdrCWw— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar extends his prayers on Twitter:
Prayers are always good but in times of dire need and suffering we all can do more. Right now the victims and families of the #KeralaFloods need our help. Let’s show them that we #StandWithKerala. Even a small contribution to Kerala’s #CMDRF would go a long way.@CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/UFQCVL3G3x— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 14, 2018
17,974 people shifted to 117 relief camps in Ernakulam district due to heavy rainfall in the state.
Wayanad: A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus is stranded in a flooded street in Sultan Bathery. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/SEQIzWMf7A— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018
Kerala Rescue | Our state is in the midst of an unprecedented havoc. For the first time in history, 27 dams in the state had to be opened. Never before had the state witnessed a calamity of this scale. In spite of that, we responded to the crisis quickly," said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while mentioning the efforts taken by various forces in the rescue work. The state government has also launched a 'Kerala Rescue' operation for "effective collaboration and communications between authorities, volunteers and public". People who want to volunteer or are in need can log into http://keralarescue.in/
Aftermath of Kochi Airport Closure: Tourists Face Harrowing Time as Traffic Increases at Other Airports | After Kochi airport shut, heavy traffic for other airport tickets. No availability on Trivandrum and Coimbatore flights today from Bangalore, no availability for Coimbatore from Mumbai today and tomorrow. Tickets being sold out superfast.
"All flights to/fro Kochi, stand cancelled till Aug 16, 2018 due to runway unavailability owing to flood situation. For cancellations/rescheduling, please visit https://bit.ly/2ndGnZ8 We hope everything gets normal soon," tweeted India's biggest carrier IndiGo.
All flights to/fro Kochi, stand cancelled till Aug 16, 2018 due to runway unavailability owing to flood situation. For cancellations/rescheduling, please visit https://t.co/ofwzjniT1l— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 15, 2018
We hope everything gets normal soon.
Rain fury today continued unabated in Kerala, where 47 people have died so far, with the Kochi international airport announced shut till Saturday after water gushed inside the airport area and train services remained suspended in many parts of the state. A red alert has been sounded in 12 of the 14 districts. Operations at the Kochi airport have been suspended till August 18 and flights were being diverted to various airports. Airlines including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet have announced suspension of their operations to Kochi. "All flights to/fro Kochi, stand cancelled till Aug 16, 2018 due to runway unavailability owing to flood situation.
