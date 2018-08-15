Kerala Floods LIVE: 17,900 People Shifted to Relief Camps in Ernakulam, Red Alert in 12 Districts

The death toll in Kerala has risen to 47 as there is no let up in heavy rains and the operations of the Kochi airport have been suspended till Saturday. Flights are being diverted to other airports as the state has been battered by torrential rains since August 8. In Munnar, a man hailing from neighbouring Tamil Nadu was killed and six persons were rescued after a mound of earth fell on a hotel. In a similar incident in Kondotty, a heavy mound of earth fell onto a concrete house at 1 am today, claiming a couple's lives. A search is on for their six-year-old child who was asleep in the same room with them, district authorities said. A fisherman was electrocuted in Thrissur as he came in touch with a snapped electric wire.



Aug 15, 2018 5:18 pm (IST) Structures damaged in landslides in Kozhikode, Kerala.

Aug 15, 2018 5:14 pm (IST) Four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been airlifted from Pune Airport to Kerala for rescue operations, ANI reported. They have full-wave rectified (FWR) equipment and communication equipment with them.

Aug 15, 2018 5:09 pm (IST) Kerala MP and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has suggested MoS Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha to divert the flights to Thiruvananthapuram, instead of Mumbai. Spoke to @jayantsinha to express concern about Kochi-bound international flights being diverted to Mumbai, causing great inconvenience to Keralites travelling home. Suggested diverting them to Thiruvananthapuram instead. Other nearby airports still open, eg Kozhikode/ Coimbatore — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 15, 2018

Aug 15, 2018 5:04 pm (IST) A senior official with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, Sekhar Lukose Kuriakose, told Reuters the seasonal rains have killed more than 200 people in the state since May.

Aug 15, 2018 4:57 pm (IST) Army rescuing people from flood hit residential areas in Kerala.

Aug 15, 2018 4:44 pm (IST) Column of 13 Garhwal Rifles rescued 23 civillians in Ernakulam district. Modified tubes and utensils were used to rescue the residents.

Aug 15, 2018 4:42 pm (IST) Economy Affected | The tourism and plantation industries have been affected in the flood-ravaged Kerala. The tourist destinations, Idukki and Wayanad, hare among the worst affected in the rain related incidents. Tourists are cancelling their bookings to Kerala in view of rain fury there.

Aug 15, 2018 4:29 pm (IST) Kerala chief minister has said that red alert has been issued in 12 districts as 35 reservoirs in the state are releasing water. Presently, 35 reservoirs in the State are releasing water. Many districts in the State are facing floods. Red alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod, Thrissur, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta districts. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 15, 2018

Aug 15, 2018 4:26 pm (IST) A journalist from Kerala tweeted video of senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran being evacuated from his residence in Thiruvananthapuram. #KeralaRains Senior Congress Leader and former PCC Chief, V M Sudheeran being evacuated from his residence in Gowreeshapattom, Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/KGg4kxRziC — Jikku Varghese Jacob (@Jikkuvarghese) August 15, 2018

Aug 15, 2018 3:26 pm (IST) A journalist from Malayala Manorama Daily, tweeted an image wherein residents of Kannammoola, a suburb in Thiruvananthapuram are seen hoisting the National Flag on the 72nd Independence Day of India, despite chest-deep water. The image upholds the spirit of patriotism in the flood-affected state of Kerala: #KeralaFloods This will be rare scene on #IndependenceDay. Residents of Kannammoola, Trivandrum hoisting National flag despite of the flood. Patriotism at its peak! pic.twitter.com/91IDAgcDVB — Jikku Varghese Jacob (@Jikkuvarghese) August 15, 2018

Aug 15, 2018 3:20 pm (IST) Aluva: Rescue and relief operations underway for people in the flood affected areas across the state. Visuals near Palakkad area. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/0DbhXdrCWw — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018

Aug 15, 2018 3:20 pm (IST) Rescue and relief operations underway for people in the flood affected areas across Kerala to mitigate casualties.

Aug 15, 2018 3:16 pm (IST) Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar extends his prayers on Twitter: Prayers are always good but in times of dire need and suffering we all can do more. Right now the victims and families of the #KeralaFloods need our help. Let’s show them that we #StandWithKerala. Even a small contribution to Kerala’s #CMDRF would go a long way.@CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/UFQCVL3G3x — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 14, 2018

Aug 15, 2018 3:10 pm (IST) Those reported dead on Wednesday included a couple in Malappuram who were crushed after their house crumbled, their six-year-old child is missing. Another person, a 70-year-old woman near Pathanamthitta was electrocuted as her house was submerged. Landslides in Malappuram claimed lives too.

Aug 15, 2018 2:54 pm (IST) 17,974 people shifted to 117 relief camps in Ernakulam district due to heavy rainfall in the state. Wayanad: A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus is stranded in a flooded street in Sultan Bathery. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/SEQIzWMf7A — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2018

Aug 15, 2018 2:35 pm (IST) Tamil Nadu resident Madan was killed in mudslide over Munnar Hotel. People in low lying areas of upper Kuttanad have been advised to evacuate to safe zones before evening. Same at Cheruthoni town in Idukki. People have been advised to relocate.

Aug 15, 2018 2:26 pm (IST) Kerala Rescue | Our state is in the midst of an unprecedented havoc. For the first time in history, 27 dams in the state had to be opened. Never before had the state witnessed a calamity of this scale. In spite of that, we responded to the crisis quickly," said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while mentioning the efforts taken by various forces in the rescue work. The state government has also launched a 'Kerala Rescue' operation for "effective collaboration and communications between authorities, volunteers and public". People who want to volunteer or are in need can log into http://keralarescue.in/

Aug 15, 2018 2:18 pm (IST) Aftermath of Kochi Airport Closure: Tourists Face Harrowing Time as Traffic Increases at Other Airports | After Kochi airport shut, heavy traffic for other airport tickets. No availability on Trivandrum and Coimbatore flights today from Bangalore, no availability for Coimbatore from Mumbai today and tomorrow. Tickets being sold out superfast.

"All flights to/fro Kochi, stand cancelled till Aug 16, 2018 due to runway unavailability owing to flood situation. For cancellations/rescheduling, please visit https://bit.ly/2ndGnZ8 We hope everything gets normal soon," tweeted India's biggest carrier IndiGo.

Aug 15, 2018 2:09 pm (IST) Rain fury today continued unabated in Kerala, where 47 people have died so far, with the Kochi international airport announced shut till Saturday after water gushed inside the airport area and train services remained suspended in many parts of the state. A red alert has been sounded in 12 of the 14 districts. Operations at the Kochi airport have been suspended till August 18 and flights were being diverted to various airports. Airlines including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet have announced suspension of their operations to Kochi. "All flights to/fro Kochi, stand cancelled till Aug 16, 2018 due to runway unavailability owing to flood situation.

Aug 15, 2018 2:00 pm (IST) By 1:30 pm, red alert was issued in all 14 districts. Within half an hour, the mayhem has covered the entire state. Around 1 pm, two districts were on orange alert. However, due to incessant rainfall, the entire district is battling rain fury.

Aug 15, 2018 1:49 pm (IST) Residents can log into http://keralarescue.in/ to request for help, inquire about district needs and contribute to relief camps. People can also register as volunteers on the cite.

Aug 15, 2018 1:45 pm (IST) Services at Cosmopolitan Hospital, a 350-bed private hospital in the city, was disrupted after flood waters entered the facility.

Aug 15, 2018 1:27 pm (IST) Government is exploring possibilities of using the naval airport in Kochi for flight operations in the wake of Nedumbassery airport shutting operations temporarily, reports Times of India.

Aug 15, 2018 1:13 pm (IST) Mullaperiyar level touches 142 as district administration evacuates residents living in low-lying areas.

Aug 15, 2018 1:00 pm (IST) MLA K Muraleedharan is surveying flooding at Kundamankadavu, Thiruvananthapuram. Two navy teams sent to Paravur in Ernakulam.

Aug 15, 2018 12:55 pm (IST) People are being evacuated from Cheruthoni town, close to Idukki dam, while water level in Mullaperiyar touched 141.6 feet at 11 am. Coastal belt of Kodungallur taluk on high alert.

Aug 15, 2018 12:53 pm (IST) Train service suspended from Trivandrum Nagercoil route and Kollam Shenkotta routes. Services will be delayed in Trivandrum Thrissur route.

Aug 15, 2018 12:52 pm (IST) IAS officials have been instructed to oversee relief operations across the state. Kerala government to seek more boats from central forces for rescue efforts. (In picture: the flood fury in Kerala)