Kerala Floods LIVE: Army Officer Applauds Rescue Team, Says 'My Boys Reached Where Copters, Lights Can't'

Aug 20, 2018 3:54 pm (IST)
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee lends a helping hand to those affected by Kerala floods
Aug 20, 2018 3:01 pm (IST)
Supreme Court Judges to Contribute for Kerala Relief Work | Each Supreme Court judge to contribute over Rs 25,000 to CM Relief Fund. Justice of India Dipak Misra and Supreme Court lawyers informed Attorney General K K Venugopal about their decision.
Aug 20, 2018 2:52 pm (IST)
Ramdev Sends Relief Material to Kerala, Karnataka | Yoga guru Ramdev offers relief material worth Rs 1.5 crore for flood-affected people of Kerala. He siad that relief material worth Rs 50 lakh has already been sent to Kerala and Karnataka.
Sena MPs, MLAs to Give Month's Salary for Kerala Flood Relief | The Shiv Sena said today its MLAs and MPs will donate a month's salary for Kerala flood relief. The money will be donated in the Kerala Chief Ministers Relief Fund, the Maharashtra-based party said and expressed solidarity with the people of the southern state who are reeling under unprecedented floods. "To stand with Kerala, all MPs and MLAs of the Shiv Sena will be contributing their one months salary to the Kerala Chief Ministers Relief Fund," Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said. "For the last week, our Thane city unit has been actively collecting essential food and clothing materials to be sent to Kerala," he tweeted. Last week, Congress legislators in Maharashtra said they will donate a month's salary towards relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala. The Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil of the Congress said party president Rahul Gandhi has asked partymen to stand beside the people of Kerala and extend all possible help to flood victims.
Aug 20, 2018 2:44 pm (IST)
Owaisi on Kerala Floods | All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday over the interim relief, which PM Modi had announced two days ago. "The relief by PM to Kerala is just like a drop in the ocean. The state ministers had demanded Rs 2,000 crore but only Rs 500 crore was given to the flood-hit state," said Owaisi.
Aug 20, 2018 2:37 pm (IST)
Kerala Floods Rescue Operation | "Wheelchair bound(paralysed below the waist) pregnant lady being winched up to safety in a very challenging hover by Captain P Rajkumar Shaurya Chakra," Navy tweets.
Puducherry Govt Employees Contribute Day's Salary for Kerala Flood Relief | The government employees in Puducherry have decided to contribute their one day salary to the Kerala flood relief fund. A joint delegation of different associations of government employees met Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and conveyed their decision to contribute one day salary by each of the around 30,000 work force to the fund. Talking to reporters, Narayanasamy thanked the employees of the government, cooperative institutions and public sector undertakings, who together account for around 40,000, for their gesture and said it would lead to mobilisation of around Rs 7 crore. He also said Puducherry government had already announced Rs one crore to Kerala and was now considering enhancing it.
Aug 20, 2018 2:21 pm (IST)
"I am proud of all my men, we have 70 teams of infantry, signals, engineers and we have men with boats , food packets, and my boys have reached where people have not reached, its a well coordinated effort by all the forces and the NDRF, the press has been also with us. The media has made all the voices reach us and we have reached the people in distress. We will stay here and make sure we have helped everyone, we will be here even after the water has receded. There army will give relief , Hum hain, we are there and the army is there," said Southern Army Commander Lt Gen DR Soni.
Aug 20, 2018 2:04 pm (IST)
Situation Remains Grim in Thrissur | The flooding situation continues to be grim in south-west areas in Thrissur district, reports The Hindu. 42 villages remain inundated. Around 60,000 people from these villages have been shifted to relief camps. Thousands of families in panchayats like Edathiruthy, Kaipamangalam, Perinjanam and Mathilakam on the banks of Canolly canal are in relief camps. Efforts are on to build a bund across Karivannur river at Arattupuzha. Experts from Kuttanad have started building a bund with the advice of Army engineers. The Army medical team has been deployed to Kuzhur and Kundur — the most affected areas in Thrissur district.
Aug 20, 2018 2:03 pm (IST)
"Around 70 teams are present there with boats, life vests & food packets. Places where light & helicopters cant reach my boys have reached," says General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, Lt Gen DR Soni on Kerala floods.
Some people trapped in water-logged Kuttanadu in Alappuzha had refused to board the rescue boats. A lot of persuasion was required from the police teams to bring them to relief camps. Congress leader P.C. Vishnunath told the media in Chengannur: "Bio-toilets have to be set up. In many camps they are overflowing. Engaging in basic needs has become a problem." Waters at the Cochin International Airport also receded on Monday. The airport was shut since August 15, after water entered the operational area. Authorities have started the cleaning up process. On Monday, small aircrafts started operating from the Cochin Naval Airbase. Rains in the catchment areas of the big dams in Idukki district have also subsided. The outflow of water from both the Mullaperiyar and Idukki dams have been reduced. As a result, the water flow into the Periyar and its tributaries that flow through Ernakulam and Thrissur has come down considerably. The railways started operations in the Kottayam sector and also to other sectors to Shornur. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation also began operations from many depots and it was expected to be fully functional in a day or two. Kerala faced the heaviest rains and consequent floods and destruction since 1924, and the state government estimates the loss to be around Rs 19,500 crore.
Aug 20, 2018 1:58 pm (IST)
As rescue operations in Kerala on Monday entered its final stages, the biggest challenge before the authorities in the flood aftermath turned into managing the over 5,500 relief camps housing more than 7,00,000 people across the state. The weather looked promising with no major rainfall expected in the state. Many people though continued to wait for rescue to arrive in several parts of Ernakulam district and interior Chengannur in Alappuzha district. The death toll stands at 370, from May 29 when Kerala got the first of the monsoon rains, with the bulk of the fatalities being reported after August 9. A tragedy of unprecedented proportion gripped the state after sluice gates of several rain-filled dams had to be opened. On Monday, helicopters started their rescue operations in places where people still remained marooned. Several of the other helicopters transported food and relief materials from here. Chengannur legislator Saji Cherian said: "We have despatched 70 rescue teams in boats who have reached 60 places where people are still trapped. We are confident that by Monday evening all will be rescued." In Ernakulam, Paravur legislator V.D. Sateeshan said while a huge majority of those stranded have been rescued, at least 1,500 are still trapped in very remote areas. Accessibility is the biggest problem. "We are sending individual rescue teams to these places and hopefully we will be able to save them," said Sateeshan.
Aug 20, 2018 1:40 pm (IST)
Supreme Court Lawyers Contribute for Kerala Flood Victims | Chief Justice of India Justice Dipak Misra and Supreme Court Lawyers inform Attorney General K K Venugopal that they are contributing for CM Distress Relief Fund.
Aug 20, 2018 1:30 pm (IST)
Life in Idukki gradually moves back to normal. ATM services also resume. Work in progress to re-establish connectivity and restore communication. Visuals from Kattappana area.
50,000 Rescued in Ernakulam | Rescue operations in the flood-ravaged Ernakulam district is technically over with more than 50,000 rescued in the last four days, The Hindu quoted district collector Mohammed Y Safirulla as saying. Only those stranded at Kuthiyathodu in North Paravur and Poovathussery in Parakkadavu block in Angamaly remain to be evacuated. “We are waiting for the road to those areas to become accessible,” Mr. Safirulla told The Hindu in a video interview at the rescue and operation centre set up at Pathadipalam near Kalamassery on Monday morning. The death toll in the district has been pegged at 14 for the time being. However, the exact figure would be known probably in a week after processing the data of missing persons. Chances are many of them might be in some relief camps, said the collector.
Aug 20, 2018 1:27 pm (IST)
Malayali Association in Jamshedpur Cancels Onam Celebrations in Wake of Kerala Floods | A Malayali association in Jamshedpur has decided to cancel Onam celebrations this year in view of the devastating floods in Kerala that claimed over 200 lives and rendered more than seven lakh people homeless. The annual harvest festival commenced on August 15, and is set to conclude on August 27. Kerala Samajam, comprising 3000 members, celebrates Onam in a grand manner every year, but this time no one is in a mood to rejoice, said Sunil Kumar, the general secretary of the association. The members have launched a week-long campaign in and around the Steel City in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district to raise money and relief materials for the flood-affected people, he said. "Onam is a grand affair for the community. We organize various programmes, including 'rangoli' contests, during this period. This year, however, we have decided not to celebrate the annual festival as our brothers and sisters in Kerala are fighting for survival," said Kumar.
Aug 20, 2018 1:22 pm (IST)
Heartbroken on finding his class twelve certificates destroyed in the devastation caused by the deadly monsoon in Kerala, a 19-year-old boy, committed suicide, police said today. With his house fully waterlogged in the downpour, the boy, Kailash, and his parents, hailing from Karanthur in Kozhikode district, had moved to a relief camp three days ago.
Aug 20, 2018 1:11 pm (IST)
Amul releases a new advertisement on Kerala floods.
Aug 20, 2018 1:08 pm (IST)
Students and employees of Chengannur Engineering College and Christian College have put together a list of people lodged in relief camps and are updating the list as and when people are coming. They say that since connectivity is low in Chengannur following the devastating floods, the list would help people relocate their relatives. Here's the link of Google doc: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/15Pk4bZAj5O-aaY-OeV4hUCE0w_X9pJ4lUCroUi4cqcY/edit?usp=drivesdk
Aug 20, 2018 12:54 pm (IST)
"Our priority is to send adequate supply of medicines to Kerala. Action will be taken as soon as the water level goes down. All possible help is being extended. I am personally in touch with the state health minister," said Union health minister J P Nadda on Kerala floods.
Aug 20, 2018 12:47 pm (IST)
Ensure Migrants Also Get Relief: CM#
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked officials to ensure that the relief material also reaches "inter-state migrant workers" as thousands of them have been affected and many lack shelter and food. He directed the authorities during a a review meeting on Sunday.
"Called a review meeting on Kerala Floods with deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha and other senior officials of Rajya Sabha and Vice President Secretariat and decided to donate a month’s salary for relief measures," tweeted Venkaiah Naidu.
Rajya Sabha Officials to Donate Salary for Relief Work | Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has called a review meeting on Kerala Floods with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and other senior officials. Vice President Secretariat has decided to donate a month’s salary for relief measures. A day earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced that all AIADMK lawmakers would donate their monthly salary for relief and rescue work.
Aug 20, 2018 12:09 pm (IST)
Indian Navy Rescue People in Flood-hit Kerala | Indian Navy rescue team joined six ropes across a stream in Thrissur on Sunday rescuing 109 people who were stranded on the other side after the bridge over it collapsed.
Naval deployments for Rescue and Relief at 10:30 am today. More teams being rushed / re-located to Chengannur — Source Navy.
Aug 20, 2018 11:59 am (IST)
Tamil Nadu Residents Help Kerala Flood Victims | Regional CRPF Wife’s Welfare Association in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore flagged off relief materials consisting of dry rations, clothing, medicines, sanitary items in 12 trucks with Rapid Action Force (RAF) team to Kerala's Thrissur and Chalakudy.
Bank Services Restored in Flood-hit Kerala | Federal Bank, a major private sector commercial bank headquartered in Aluva, said on Monday that except for 30 branches, all others were working normally. The bank said that the worst is over for most parts of Kerala and their 600 banks were in service.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked officials to ensure that the relief material reaches "inter-state migrant workers" as well. He said that thousands of them have been affected and many lack shelter and food. He directed the authorities during a review meeting on Sunday.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called a review meeting on Kerala floods with Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh and other senior officials. Naidu said that the vice president secretariat has decided to donate a month’s salary for relief and rescue measures in the state. Earlier in the day, Qatar Airways Cargo announced to deliver relief goods to flood-stricken districts free of cost. The airline has asked Qatar citizens to contribute food water, clothes and medicines for the purpose. On the other hand, Japan said that it is ready to provide any assistance when "needed by the Government of India".
Union Minister KJ Alphons said that Kerala now needs skilled people to rebuild it. "All possible assistance is being given. Things are working well and the fishermen have come out as biggest heroes. Kerala is responding well. I thank all for the help and funds. This is what we needed," he said. Earlier in the day, railways restored passenger and express train services in the flood-hit Ernakulam district after "early completion of work in the division". The rise in water level in Periyar had a major impact on the flood situation with waters marooning many houses and commercial establishments in Aluva, Paravur and Perumbavoor.
Meanwhile, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation resumed inter-state bus services to Kerala's Ernakulam, Kottayam, Trissur, Palghat, Calicut, Cannanore and Thiruvananthapuram areas. The government said that they were going to operate 32 buses from Bengaluru towards Kerala sector.
Cochin Naval Base has been thrown open for commercial flight operations from Monday morning, bringing a huge relief to people awaiting resumption of air service from Kochi. However, the International airport will remain shut till August 26. Alliance Air had operated a non-commercial "proving flight" on an ATR (turboprop) aircraft to Kochi's naval base on Sunday with a team of officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other flight safety officials to examine the feasibility of having operations from the base.
Even as red alert was lifted in several districts in several district on Sunday, the inclement weather in Pathanamthitta district late night posed fresh threat to rescue and relief operations. Water level in Pampa river river, which flows through the district, is likely to have risen after fresh downpour around 1 am. Pathanamthitta District Collector said that the shutters of Kakki-Anathod, Moozhiyar and Pamba reservoirs could be opened soon. The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 210 lives since August 8 and nearly 400 since May 29 when the south west monsoon set in over Kerala. More than 80 dams were opened, leading to floods while the rains also triggered landslides.
The deadly monsoon rains have claimed 210 lives since August 8 and has displaced over 7.14 lakh people from their homes. In the worst affected Chengannur in Alappuzha district, efforts are on to rescue some of those stranded in certain pockets, including Pandanad. According to India Met Department, a fresh low pressure area has formed over North West Bay of Bengal yesterday.
However, it will not have any significant impact over Kerala, where rainfall is likely to decrease further gradually during the next five days. Rehabilitation will be the next big focus of the state government with most of the marooned having been rescued, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Rainfall over Kerala during the South West Monsoon (June 1 to Aug 19) has been exceptionally high. Kerala has so far received 2346.6 mm rains against the normal of 1649.5 mm, according to IMD.
High-range Idukki recorded the highest excess rainfall (92 per cent above normal) followed by Palakkad (72 per cent above normal). These two districts had reported several deaths and massive destruction due to flooding and landslides. Thirteen people lost their lives yesterday while 7,24,649 lakh people were housed in 5,645 relief camps across the state.
Rescue operations are in final stages. Around 22,000 people were rescued yesterday alone in the operations launched by the defence personnel, national and state disaster response forces, fishermen and local people.The next big challenge for the government is the epidemic.
The chief minister said in each panchayat six health officers would be deployed to ensure there was no outbreak of any communicable diseases as the flood water recedes. People have started returning home from relief centres with flood waters receding.Many were shocked to see the state of their homes covered with mud and slush as the water receded.