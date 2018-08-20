Kerala Floods LIVE: Centre Declares Floods a 'Calamity of Severe Nature'

The ministry of home affairs declares Kerala floods a 'calamity of severe nature'. The floods, the worst in over a century, have killed over 350 people and displaced over a million. "Keeping in view the intensity and magnitude of the floods and landslides in Kerala, this is a calamity of a severe nature for all practical purposes," a home ministry official said.
Event Highlights
The biggest challenges immediately ahead are cleaning of the flood-hit houses, rehabilitation, and prevention of water-borne diseases. The World Health Organisation has also sent a 13-member team to the flood-hit state to oversee efforts to counter any epidemic outbreak.
Andhra Pradesh Govt Employees Donate Rs 20 Crore | Andhra Pradesh government employees and pensioners on Monday announced a donation of Rs 20 crore towards flood relief in Kerala. State government employees, teachers and pensioners will pool the amount and donate it to Kerala Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF), according to AP Non-Gazetted Officers Association president P Ashok Babu. A delegation of NGO leaders met chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu here and requested that a proportionate amount be deducted from their salary and pension for August and credited to the Kerala CMDRF.
Transgenders Lend A Helping Hand to Relief Efforts | A group of transgenders in Tirupur on Monday donated food and other relief material to help those affected by the floods in Kerala. The materials worth Rs 30,000, which included flour, edible oil, biscuits and sanitary napkins, were handed over to the district social welfare officer Poongothai, official sources said.
Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan appeal to MPs to donate generously for Kerala
Rajya Sabha Chairman @MVenkaiahNaidu and Lok Sabha Speaker @S_MahajanLS appeal to MPs to generously contribute for #KeralaFloodRelief— PIB India (@PIB_India) 20 August 2018
➡️https://t.co/1HtODlGA7p pic.twitter.com/Xj7jjgD8lf
A team of 81 doctors from Mumbai and Pune left by an Air India flight on Monday with medical relief supplies to help the flood victims in Kerala, an official said here. The team comprises 55 doctors from Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai and 26 from Sassoon Hospital, Pune, said medical education minister Girish Mahajan. Meanwhile, through efforts of various organisations coordinated by the state government, another five tonnes of relief supplies including food packs, milk powder, blankets, bedsheets, clothes, soaps and sanitary napkins will be sent to Kerala on Monday. This is in addition to over 30 tonne already sent during the past two days besides a cash donation of Rs 20 crore from the state government.
The Kerala unit of the CPI on Monday admonished forest minister P Raju from the party for leaving for Germany last week when the state was in the grip of devastating floods and directed him to return immediately. State Communist Party of India secretary Kanam Rajendran said the party had taken a dim view of Raju's trip abroad from August 16. "He has been asked to return immediately," said Rajendran. Though there were murmurs within the CPI for strict action against Raju, informed sources said a strict warning will be issued for his alleged callousness in going abroad when a calamity had struck Kerala.
READ | 'We Keep Our Home Clean, Right?' Kerala Flood Victims Leave Temporary Shelter Spotless
'This place was home for four days. How can I leave it dirty?
NDMA lists do's and dont's to deal with the aftermath of floods.
Here is a short video that explains what to do after floods.#KeralaFloods2018 #KeralaFloods #KeralaFloodReliefs pic.twitter.com/7cxkGvIsUB— PIB India (@PIB_India) 20 August 2018
Naval Dornier lands at Kannur Airport with Diving team to restore water supply to Kannur city from Pazhassi Dam
#OpMadad #KeralaFloodRelief #keralafloods Great news coming in. Naval Dornier lands at Kannur Airport with Diving team to restore water supply to Kannur city from Pazhassi Dam @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @nsitharaman @CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/YKXcJd6G36— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) 20 August 2018
Declare Kerala Floods National Disaster, Says AK Antony | Congress Working Committee (CWC) member AK Antony on Monday demanded that the Centre immediately declare the Kerala floods a national disaster. Speaking at a function to mark the 74th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi at the state party headquarters here, Antony said if Kerala floods is declared a national calamity, not just funds from the country would come easily but it would also facilitate international help. “When floods hit Jammu and Kashmir, the Centre said it was almost like a national disaster and Rs 1,000 crore was sanctioned. But when Kerala is facing the worst-ever natural calamity, just Rs 600 crore has been sanctioned, which is nothing in view of the huge damage caused in the state,” he said.
READ | Indiabulls Housing Finance Postpones Interest Rate Hike for Kerala Customers by 2 Months
Indiabulls Housing Finance company has decided to waive the processing fee for home improvement loans to customers whose homes have been affected in Kerala floods.
Persuaded Domestic Airlines to Carry Cargo Free of Cost to Kerala | Union minister Suresh Prabhu, who holds the portfolios of commerce and industry as well as civil aviation, also said domestic airlines have been persuaded to carry cargo free of cost to the state. According to him, the civil aviation ministry devised a strategy wherein key airlines were contacted in terms of helping Kerala deal with the flood situation. Commercial flight operations started on Monday from the naval airport in Kochi as the city’s main aerodrome is shut till August 26 due to floods. “We are willing to do anything and everything possible to make Kerala come back on its own fleet,” Prabhu said.
Have Asked Industrialists, Businesses to Help Kerala | Union minister Suresh Prabhu says the government has asked industrialists and business organisations to extend help to Kerala in dealing with the flood situation. The state is battling its worst floods in a century that have killed more than 350 people. Union tourism minister KJ Alphons said over a million people are in relief camps across the state, where relief and rehabilitation have now taken precedence.
A leader of the fishermen community, who have won widespread praise by rescuing hundreds stranded in the Kerala floods, on Monday refused to accept Rs 3,000 offered to each member by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Khais Mohammed from Fort Kochi said in a video post that he and his colleagues were happy to hear the chief minister’s words of praise for the role they played in going to the remotest areas amid pouring rain and dangerous waters to rescue the marooned. “We are really happy that my friends and I rescued several people. What made us happier was when you said that we (fishermen) are your army. But after that we heard that for our services we will be paid Rs 3,000. Sir, that made us really sad as we do not want money for saving the lives of fellow humans,” Mohammed said. He, however, added that all the fishermen were happy that the government had promised to repair their damaged boats free of cost.
World Health Organisation (WHO) sends a 13-member team to Kerala. These officials will work as surveillance officers in 13 districts in the wake of epidemic threat after floods, the Times of India reported. Health authorities have prepared defences against the spread of disease in the state after water receded and a huge clean-up gathered pace.
Health minister JP Nadda says first tranche of medicines will reach flood-ravaged Kerala today.
Sh @JPNadda : We are extending all support for #KeralaFloodRelief. The first tranche of medicines will reach today.https://t.co/E07G03TL1O@DDNewsLive— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) 20 August 2018
'Preparing to Battle Outbreak of Diseases' | Health authorities have prepared defences against the spread of disease in flood-hit Kerala as water receded and a huge clean-up gathered pace after the worst floods in a century. “The biggest challenges immediately ahead are cleaning of the flood-hit houses, rehabilitation, and prevention of water-borne diseases," said Mahesh P, a village-level officer from Rayamangalam, some 45km from Kochi. Anil Vasudevan, who handles disaster management at Kerala's health department, said the state was preparing to battle any outbreak of diseases in the relief camps and preventive medicines were being distributed.
Tourism minister KJ Alphons lauded local fishermen for making efforts to save the lives of people who have been reeling under nature's fury from the past couple of weeks. “Today we have nearly one million people in relief camps. The district collectors are working as coordinators and providing supplies. Central forces are providing all possible services to Kerala. Biggest heroes are fishermen, they came in 600 boats and are rescuing stranded people,” he said.
West Bengal Worker Stranded in Kerala Asks Mamata for Help | A migrant worker from West Bengal, stranded in flood-ravaged Kerala, has made an appeal to chief minister Mamata Banerjee to rescue him and others like him. “The condition here in Kerala is becoming worse. Getting relief aid, potable water and everything else has become a problem. I request the chief minister to make immediate arrangements to rescue the Bengalis as we are left with nothing,” the worker appealed in a video call made to his family. He said the conditions were frightening as people of Kerala had suffered huge losses and many people from West Bengal were also untraceable. Several workers who returned safely said the situation could not be explained in words as the water had inundated everything.
Health officials on Monday began disposing of carcasses after numerous animals died in the worst-ever floods in a century to hit Kerala. On Monday morning, official teams went around areas in and around Ernakulam city, especially near the Cochin airport where dead cows, buffaloes and dogs were seen floating in the flood waters. “It has been decided that the carcasses will be disposed of in two ways. Depending on the human habitation, they would be burned or buried in large pits and covered with plenty of lime and bleach powder,” said an official overseeing the campaign.
Rescue teams work round-the-clock to rescue those stranded in Karnataka's Kodagu district
Karnataka: 2 rescue teams with 2 Gemini craft have been deployed in Kodagu since 17 August by Headquarters Karnataka Naval Area. Indian Navy teams are integrated with NDRF&civil admn and have rescued 67 people from Kallur&Devasur villages in Kodagu dist so far. #KarnatakaFloods pic.twitter.com/Piw2BilWbX— ANI (@ANI) 20 August 2018
Indian Air Force sets up a medical camp for those affected by floods in Kerala.
#KeralaFloods: @IAF_MCC sets up a #MedicalCamp for flood-affected people at Thiruvalla today#KeralaFloodsRelief pic.twitter.com/QIBI9T3xtq— PIB India (@PIB_India) 20 August 2018
Over 4,000 People Stranded in Karnataka's Kodagu Rescued | About 4,320 stranded people have been rescued till Monday morning in flood-hit Kodagu district of Karnataka as the rescue work entered its final stage in search of nearly 50 people reportedly missing or marooned, an official said. "The rescue work has entered its final stage. The 4,320 who have been rescued have been shifted to 41 relief camps in the district," a Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority official said. Teams from the Indian Army and Navy along with state officials were screening the villages and towns to rescue anyone still stranded, he added. Cut off by landslides and damaged roads, the coffee-growing district, located in the Western Ghats, has been the worst affected in the state due to southwest monsoon since June first week. The state's emergency operation centre did not get any distress call on Monday, said the official who did not wish to be named. The unabated rains, leading to flooding and landslips, have claimed eight lives in the district, according to chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's office.
Assam Offers Rs 3 Crore to Help Flood-hit Kerala | The Assam government has announced a financial aid of Rs 3 crore to Kerala, which is hit by a massive flood that has so far claimed several lives and caused widespread destruction. In a statement, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the people of his state have expressed profound grief and sorrow at the unprecedented floods that hit Kerala. "We can very well realise the pain perpetrated by the floods to the people of Kerala as the people of Assam face such kind of fury every year," he said.
Kerala health minister KK Shailaja says focus now is on health and sanitation
CM has spoken to us & we've discussed the situation at hand, our priority right now is health & sanitation. We have all the resources required to help the people & we also urge them to come forward if they any issue related to the same: Kerala Health Min KK Shailaja #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/dpY7GRIYGu— ANI (@ANI) 20 August 2018
National Dairy Development Board Lends A Helping Hand | The Gujarat-based National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) on Monday said it will dispatch relief materials worth Rs 2 crore comprising over 10 lakh packs of ready-to-drink milk, 500 tonnes of cattle feed and veterinary medicines to flood-hit Kerala. A release from the Anand-headquartered dairy cooperative said that its chairman Dilip Rath had informed Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan that an earlier consignment of one lakh packets of sterile milk was unloaded at Thrissur and Kozhikode on Sunday morning. "During the next few days, NDDB will supply more than a million such packs for distribution among the people in relief camps across the state. These packs are being sourced from the Dakshina Kannada Milk Unions dairy plant in Mangalore," it said. The NDDB also informed that 10,000 bags of cattle feed, totalling 500 tonnes, would be supplied to flood-hit areas in the southern state.
An aerial view shows partially submerged houses at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala. (Image: Reuters)
Earlier, lauding the rescue team for their operation in flood-hit state, Southern Army Commander Lt Gen DR Soni said on Monday that his 'boys reached places where lights and helicopters cannot'. Meanwhile, residents of Idukki are trying to get back to normal life after flood waters receded in the region. The ATM service have also been restored, while authorities are working to restore connectivity and communication. As people try to get back to normalcy, News18 brings you a Google Form to help reach local authorities in this time of crisis.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked officials to ensure that the relief material reaches "inter-state migrant workers" as well. He said that thousands of them have been affected and many lack shelter and food. He directed the authorities during a review meeting on Sunday.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called a review meeting on Kerala floods with Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh and other senior officials. Naidu said that the vice president secretariat has decided to donate a month’s salary for relief and rescue measures in the state. Earlier in the day, Qatar Airways Cargo announced to deliver relief goods to flood-stricken districts free of cost. The airline has asked Qatar citizens to contribute food water, clothes and medicines for the purpose. On the other hand, Japan said that it is ready to provide any assistance when "needed by the Government of India".
Union Minister KJ Alphons said that Kerala now needs skilled people to rebuild it. "All possible assistance is being given. Things are working well and the fishermen have come out as biggest heroes. Kerala is responding well. I thank all for the help and funds. This is what we needed," he said. Earlier in the day, railways restored passenger and express train services in the flood-hit Ernakulam district after "early completion of work in the division". The rise in water level in Periyar had a major impact on the flood situation with waters marooning many houses and commercial establishments in Aluva, Paravur and Perumbavoor.
Meanwhile, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation resumed inter-state bus services to Kerala's Ernakulam, Kottayam, Trissur, Palghat, Calicut, Cannanore and Thiruvananthapuram areas. The government said that they were going to operate 32 buses from Bengaluru towards Kerala sector.
Cochin Naval Base has been thrown open for commercial flight operations from Monday morning, bringing a huge relief to people awaiting resumption of air service from Kochi. However, the International airport will remain shut till August 26. Alliance Air had operated a non-commercial "proving flight" on an ATR (turboprop) aircraft to Kochi's naval base on Sunday with a team of officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other flight safety officials to examine the feasibility of having operations from the base.
Even as red alert was lifted in several districts in several district on Sunday, the inclement weather in Pathanamthitta district late night posed fresh threat to rescue and relief operations. Water level in Pampa river river, which flows through the district, is likely to have risen after fresh downpour around 1 am. Pathanamthitta District Collector said that the shutters of Kakki-Anathod, Moozhiyar and Pamba reservoirs could be opened soon. The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 210 lives since August 8 and nearly 400 since May 29 when the south west monsoon set in over Kerala. More than 80 dams were opened, leading to floods while the rains also triggered landslides.
The deadly monsoon rains have claimed 210 lives since August 8 and has displaced over 7.14 lakh people from their homes. In the worst affected Chengannur in Alappuzha district, efforts are on to rescue some of those stranded in certain pockets, including Pandanad. According to India Met Department, a fresh low pressure area has formed over North West Bay of Bengal yesterday.
However, it will not have any significant impact over Kerala, where rainfall is likely to decrease further gradually during the next five days. Rehabilitation will be the next big focus of the state government with most of the marooned having been rescued, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Rainfall over Kerala during the South West Monsoon (June 1 to Aug 19) has been exceptionally high. Kerala has so far received 2346.6 mm rains against the normal of 1649.5 mm, according to IMD.
High-range Idukki recorded the highest excess rainfall (92 per cent above normal) followed by Palakkad (72 per cent above normal). These two districts had reported several deaths and massive destruction due to flooding and landslides. Thirteen people lost their lives yesterday while 7,24,649 lakh people were housed in 5,645 relief camps across the state.
Rescue operations are in final stages. Around 22,000 people were rescued yesterday alone in the operations launched by the defence personnel, national and state disaster response forces, fishermen and local people.The next big challenge for the government is the epidemic.
The chief minister said in each panchayat six health officers would be deployed to ensure there was no outbreak of any communicable diseases as the flood water recedes. People have started returning home from relief centres with flood waters receding.Many were shocked to see the state of their homes covered with mud and slush as the water receded.
-
14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SA vs SL 98/1016.4 overs 99/716.0 oversSri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
-
12 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SL vs SA 299/850.0 overs 121/1024.4 oversSri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
-
09 - 12 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy IND vs ENG 107/1035.2 overs 396/788.1 oversEngland beat India by an innings and 159 runs
-
08 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka SL vs SA 306/739.0 overs 187/921.0 oversSri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
-
06 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies BAN vs WI 184/520.0 overs 135/717.1 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)