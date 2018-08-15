Kerala Floods LIVE: 29 Dead in One Day, Cochin Airport Shut, PM Modi Says Ready to Provide Any Assistance

Torrential rains continue to wreak havoc in many parts of flood-ravaged Kerala as authorities shut down flight operations from Cochin international airport for four days after flood water submerged the runway. Heavy rain, landslides and floods claimed 29 lives on Wednesday alone, taking the death toll to 72. Thousands more have been evacuated. The state has opened 35 of its dams, a first in history. A red alert has been sounded all 14 districts of the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he has spoken to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and offered all assistance.
Aug 15, 2018 7:54 pm (IST)
Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has said that he would be donating his one month's salary for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims. He has urged others to make contribution for the relief fund.
CM Penarayi Vijayan has requested home minister Rajnath Singh for additional forces of rescue workers as rain fury ravages Kerala.
CM has requested the Home Minister Shri @rajnathsingh to send additional teams of Army, NDRF and Army Engineering Corps to the State. A C-17 aircraft was also requested for transporting equipments to the affected areas. More dinghy boats are also needed.
CM Asks People to be Vigilant | Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured that the Mullaperiyar dam issue with Tamil Nadu is settled for now. "Water being released that is equivalent to inflow," he informed the media. He said that the state is in touch with centre for any sort of assistance. He also urged people to remain vigilant and not to take any risks.
Aug 15, 2018 7:39 pm (IST)
At least 72 people have been killed in flood- hit Kerala. On Wednesday alone, 29 deaths were reported from various parts of the state. 14 people were killed in Malappuram and 14 Idukki. Seven deaths were reported from Alappuzha, while three from Pathanamthitta, two in Thrissur and one each from Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikkod.
Aug 15, 2018 7:26 pm (IST)
Kerala MP Shashi tharoor vists relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram.
Visited a temporary relief shelter for people displaced by the flooding. This 80 year old lady (whose daughter insists she's 85!) says she has never seen so much rain in Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/t1pTAka5jc
The Southern Naval Command has deployed four more rescue and diving teams across the state on Wednesday, taking the total number to 21. More than 81 people were rescued today, many of whom were also provided food and shelter by setting up a rescue camp, it said in a statement.
Aug 15, 2018 6:55 pm (IST)
Schools Closed | Government has announced holiday for schools and colleges in all districts, except for Kasargod, view of grim flood situation Kerala.
Water Crisis | Water shortage crises are likely to hit flood-ravaged Kerala as water treatment plants have been damaged with the rising water levels.
Aug 15, 2018 6:40 pm (IST)
Reports have surfaced that Tamil Nadu has now reduced its offtake to prove a point that the dam is safe and the water level in the dam could be raised further to 152 feet. Anxious people living around the dam and downstream reacted sharply to the way things are being handled and wished that this is the time that the Supervisory Committee of the apex court should make a visit, IANS reported.
Aug 15, 2018 6:39 pm (IST)
The issue of Mullaperiyar dam between Kerala and Tamil Nadu is likely to trigger fresh tension between the two states. The dam is located in Kerala, but it serves and is operated by Tamil Nadu. Kerala for long has been demanding de-commissioning of the dam which has over the years developed leaks. Incidentally, the route that the water from the Mullaperiyar Dam takes reaches the catchment area of the Idukki dam, which is also overflowing currently. Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been at loggerheads over the dam, built under an 1886 accord between the then Maharaja of Travancore and the erstwhile British regime.With the ongoing downpour in and around Idukki dam, there is anxiety over the way Tamil Nadu would handle the water level in the dam, as they use the waters of the dam using large penstock pipes for irrigating their farmland.
Aug 15, 2018 6:31 pm (IST)
As torrential rains continue to lash Kerala, 28 deaths have been reported from various parts of Kerala on Wednesday. Three were kiled in a landslide in Idukki, while several others were feared trapped.
Aug 15, 2018 6:21 pm (IST)
Prime minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and extended support to the flood-hit state.
Had a detailed discussion with Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the unfortunate flood situation in the state. Centre stands firmly with the people of Kerala and is ready to provide any assistance needed. @CMOKerala
The Kerala government will soon approach the civil aviation ministry asking whether small flights to the Kochi airport could land at the naval airport, an official statement said. It’d also seek permission to use the Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram airports instead of diverting the flights to Mumbai and other places.CM Pinarayi Vijayan has asked officials to make necessary arrangements to take passengers, who may be landing in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, to their respective places by state-run buses, PTI reported.
Aug 15, 2018 6:04 pm (IST)
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has written an email to his Tamil Nadu counterpart K Palaniswami to reduce Mullaperiyar water level to 139ft citing inflow to the reservoir is more than the releasing quantity of water. Dam is at the max strength of 142ft now.
Aug 15, 2018 5:53 pm (IST)
Idukki Landlside | Eight people are reportedly trapped after landslide in Cheruthoni of Idukki district in Kerala.
Aug 15, 2018 5:52 pm (IST)
Scenes from Idukki Nedumkandam landslide which claimed three lives.
Aug 15, 2018 5:38 pm (IST)
Exams Postponed | Calicut University has cancelled all examinations which were scheduled to be held on 16th and 17th August in view of flood situation in the state. Kannur university has also cancelled examinations scheduled for August 16.
Aug 15, 2018 5:36 pm (IST)
With the Cochin airport being shut till Saturday afternoon after water released from Idukki dam flooded the area, the Calicut International Airport has stepped forward to take the additional load. In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, the airport’s director said Calicut Airport is ready to accept additional domestic and international flights. According to reports, several non-resident Keralites are stranded at various airports in the Gulf region due to cancellation of flights to Kochi.
Aug 15, 2018 5:28 pm (IST)
Three more deaths have been reported from Idukki Nedumkandam due to landslide. The death toll has now reached 50 as rains continue to lash Kerala from 8th August.
Aug 15, 2018 5:25 pm (IST)
Due to severe flooding at Cochin International Airport airlines have suspended their services to the state. Emirates flights has cancelled its services to Kerala till 18th August, while Etihad has cancelled the services too. JetAirways, Indigo cancelled flights for Wednesday and Thursday. AirIndaExpress flights will operate from Trivandrum and Kozhikode.
Aug 15, 2018 5:18 pm (IST)
Structures damaged in landslides in Kozhikode, Kerala.
Aug 15, 2018 5:14 pm (IST)
Four teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been airlifted from Pune Airport to Kerala for rescue operations, ANI reported. They have full-wave rectified (FWR) equipment and communication equipment with them.
Aug 15, 2018 5:09 pm (IST)
Kerala MP and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has suggested MoS Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha to divert the flights to Thiruvananthapuram, instead of Mumbai.
Spoke to @jayantsinha to express concern about Kochi-bound international flights being diverted to Mumbai, causing great inconvenience to Keralites travelling home. Suggested diverting them to Thiruvananthapuram instead. Other nearby airports still open, eg Kozhikode/ Coimbatore
A senior official with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, Sekhar Lukose Kuriakose, told Reuters the seasonal rains have killed more than 200 people in the state since May.
Aug 15, 2018 4:57 pm (IST)
Army rescuing people from flood hit residential areas in Kerala.
Aug 15, 2018 4:44 pm (IST)
Column of 13 Garhwal Rifles rescued 23 civillians in Ernakulam district. Modified tubes and utensils were used to rescue the residents.
Aug 15, 2018 4:42 pm (IST)
Economy Affected | The tourism and plantation industries have been affected in the flood-ravaged Kerala. The tourist destinations, Idukki and Wayanad, hare among the worst affected in the rain related incidents. Tourists are cancelling their bookings to Kerala in view of rain fury there.
Aug 15, 2018 4:29 pm (IST)
Kerala chief minister has said that red alert has been issued in 12 districts as 35 reservoirs in the state are releasing water.
Presently, 35 reservoirs in the State are releasing water. Many districts in the State are facing floods. Red alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasargod, Thrissur, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Pathanamthitta districts.