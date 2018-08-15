Kerala Floods LIVE: 29 Dead in One Day, Cochin Airport Shut, PM Modi Says Ready to Provide Any Assistance

Aug 15, 2018 6:39 pm (IST)

The issue of Mullaperiyar dam between Kerala and Tamil Nadu is likely to trigger fresh tension between the two states. The dam is located in Kerala, but it serves and is operated by Tamil Nadu. Kerala for long has been demanding de-commissioning of the dam which has over the years developed leaks. Incidentally, the route that the water from the Mullaperiyar Dam takes reaches the catchment area of the Idukki dam, which is also overflowing currently. Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been at loggerheads over the dam, built under an 1886 accord between the then Maharaja of Travancore and the erstwhile British regime.With the ongoing downpour in and around Idukki dam, there is anxiety over the way Tamil Nadu would handle the water level in the dam, as they use the waters of the dam using large penstock pipes for irrigating their farmland.