Kerala Floods LIVE: Death Toll Climbs to 28, Army Evacuates Over 50 Tourists Stranded in Munnar

Aug 10, 2018 7:04 pm (IST) An aerial view of flood-hit Aluva in Kerala.

Aug 10, 2018 6:56 pm (IST) The death toll in flood-hit Kerala has reached 28, while three others are missing. The state disaster management officials have confirmed the death toll due to the rain-related incidents in Kerala in the last 24 hours. Idukki witnessed the highest number of deaths, 12, followed by Malappuram and Wayanad at 4. Two deaths each have been reported from from Ernakulam, Kannur and Palakkad, while one death has been reported from Kozhikode.

Aug 10, 2018 6:45 pm (IST) CM Pinarayi Vijayan has made an appeal to people asking them to join the 'path to recovery' as Kerala faces one of the worst floods. Kerala is in the midst of an unprecedented rain havoc. Path to recovery can be long & arduous, but you can make a difference by joining the rebuilding efforts. CM Pinarayi Vijayan has urged all to contribute generously to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/kvDgBwWEfl — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 10, 2018

Aug 10, 2018 6:38 pm (IST) Water has finally started to recede from the Idukki reservoir. The water level at 6pm was recorded to be 2,401.70 ft. The hourly gross inflow was recorded to be 573 cumecs and spill 750 cumecs, while the hourly net flow was recorded to be 291 cumecs.

Aug 10, 2018 6:21 pm (IST) Union Minister for Culture, KJ Alphons has said that efforts are being made to contain the current flood situation in Kerala. "A lot of places are cut-off due to landslides," he said. Army along with NDRF are actively carrying out relief and rescue operations there. Rajnath Singh will also hold a meeting with officials in Kerala on Sunday and take stock of the situation there.

Aug 10, 2018 6:03 pm (IST) US Issues Advisory to its Citizens | As floods ravage Kerala, the United States of America has issued an advisory asking its citizens here to “avoid all areas throughout Kerala affected by landslides and flash floods”. US citizens currently in Kerala have been asked to remain vigilant and updated with weather forecasts. Earlier, army rescued at least 50 tourists, of which 24 were foreigners, from Munner resort in Idukki district.

Aug 10, 2018 5:48 pm (IST) Eminent scientist and former ISRO chief G Madhavan Nair believes the monsoon fury in Kerala might be a part of "global phenomena" but local factors like deforestation and "invasion" of mountain slopes contributed significantly to flash floods and landslips in the state.

Aug 10, 2018 5:20 pm (IST) Meanwhile, the Kochi international airport has said that the flights are operating 'normally'. The authorities have said that "the runway and apron area are in perfect condition".

Aug 10, 2018 5:13 pm (IST) Tourists stranded at the Munnar resort of Idukki district have been rescued. Almost 50 tourists had been stranded there after the road leading to the resort was damaged by a landslide.

Aug 10, 2018 5:10 pm (IST) More Rainfall Expected | Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall from 13th august to 15th August. "The ongoing rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka and Ghat areas of Tamilnadu is likely to reduce in intensity from today. However, a furtherincrease in the intensity of rainfall is likely during 13th­15th August in association with a fresh surge of monsoon westerlies," said IMD forecast.

Aug 10, 2018 5:04 pm (IST) As the flood situation continues to be grim in Kerala, more water is going to be released from the Idukki Cheruthoni dam. The water spill will be increased to 7 lakh 50 thousand liters per second from current 6 lakh. This is in view of continuing inflow from catchment areas.

Aug 10, 2018 5:01 pm (IST) All five shutters of Cheruthoni dam have been opened to release the flood water. All 5 shutters of Cheruthoni dam have been opened in the wake of heavy rainfall. Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts have been alerted. People are being evacuated from the areas near Periyar. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 10, 2018

Aug 10, 2018 4:31 pm (IST) Army at Munnar resort trying to create path to bring out the stranded tourists there.

Aug 10, 2018 4:27 pm (IST) Puducherry Assures Assistance | Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy has spoken to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan and assured him of all help to tackle the situation there in the wake of torrential rains. An official release said Narayanasamy enquired about the situation in the Kerala which has been experiencing heavy rains for the past few days. "The situation in Kerala causes concern and Puducherry government is concerned about the development and all help and assistance would be extended by the territorial government," Narayanasamy told Vijayan. Narayanasamy also contacted officials in Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala, and enquired about the situation there, the release said.

Aug 10, 2018 4:24 pm (IST) Rescue operation to evacuate almost 50 stranded tourists in Idukki district of Kerala are on. So far, two American and four of a Russian family have been brought out. The tourists have been stranded there for two days now after the road leading to their resort in Munnar was damaged by a landslide. Army is trying to create a path to bring out all the tourists safely. Of the 50 stranded tourists, 24 are from abroad.

Aug 10, 2018 4:13 pm (IST) NDA Issues Advisory | Keeping in view the turbulent weather, the NDMA has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. 10 Aug:Heavy rain likely in Utt'khnd,West MP,Arunachal,Assam,Meghalaya,Nagaland,Manipur,Mizoram,Tripura,Coastal & South Karnataka,Tamilnadu,Kerala



Rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over west central Arabian Sea



Fishermen are advised not to venture into this area



IMD pic.twitter.com/BGLANSsYyr — NDMA India (@ndmaindia) August 10, 2018

Aug 10, 2018 4:04 pm (IST) Home minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and has assured to provide assistance to Kerala to deal with the flood situation there. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to CM Pinarayi Vijayan over phone and discussed about the situation in State. Home Minister assured that the Centre will provide necessary assistance to the State. @HMOIndia @rajnathsingh — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 10, 2018

Aug 10, 2018 3:52 pm (IST) The Navy has put on alert its Southern Naval Command in view of the rising water level in Periyar river in Kerala and a possible inundation of parts of Wellingdon Island, surrounded by the backwaters of Kochi. A defence spokesperson said the Navy has made preparations to meet any situation arising out of the possible inundation of the island, said to be the largest artificial island in the country, following the opening of shutters of three dams of Cheruthoni, Idamalayar and Kakki. "We will take all necessary steps to ensure that important installations in the island are not affected," the spokesman told PTI. The Wellingdon Island, part of Kochi city, houses strategic facilities, including the Southern Naval Command and Cochin Port Trust. The water level will rise in downstream districts with the released excess water from the dams reaching there. Areas in Kuttanad Taluk are likely to be affected, sources said.



Aug 10, 2018 3:40 pm (IST) Union minister Alphons Kannamthanam said he discussed the flood situation in Kerala with Home Minister Rajnath Singh this morning. "The Government of India is providing all the required assistance including services of armed forces, disaster management team and other required assistance. Any other immediate assistance requested by the Government of Kerala will be provided," he said in a Facebook post.

Aug 10, 2018 3:34 pm (IST) Need to Release More Water, Says Kerala CM | This morning, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reviewed the flood situation and relief works being undertaken by the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and the NDRF. Informing reporters that there is a need to release more water from the Idukki dam in the wake of increase in the water level, he said, "It is essential to release water three times than what was being released now."

Aug 10, 2018 3:32 pm (IST) Three shutters of the Idukki reservoir have already been opened. Two more shutters of the Cheruthoni dam, part of the Idukki reservoir, the biggest arch dam in Asia, were lifted around 7 am today as the water level continued to rise following continuing rains. One shutter was opened on Thursday after a gap of 26 years. The water level in Idukki at 10 am stood at 2,401.34 feet against the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 2,403 feet.

Aug 10, 2018 3:31 pm (IST) The Idukki district administration has restricted tourists from visiting hilly areas and movement of heavy goods carriers also has been restricted. At least 30 tourists, including foreigners stranded at the Plum Judy resort at Munnar since Wednesday as roads are blocked due to landslips, are safe and the Army's help has been sought, state Tourism minister Kadakampally Surendran said, adding they will be shifted to the KTDC. People living downstream of Periyar and Cheruthoni rivers have been warned that there is a possibility of inundation of banks as torrential rain pounded the state for the second day in a row. Gates of 24 dams in the state have been opened so far due to rising water level.

Aug 10, 2018 3:29 pm (IST) Red Alert Issued in Idukki | In rain battered-Kerala, a red alert has been issued for Idukki and its adjoining districts in view of the possibility of release of more water from the Idukki reservoir, while entry of tourists to the high-range district was stopped after roads caved in at many places. Five columns of Army has been deployed in the state's northern districts since last night, and small bridges have been constructed to evacuate people stranded at various places in Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Aug 10, 2018 2:49 pm (IST) Earlier in the day, around 57 tourists, including foreigners, have been stranded in Munnar and Kerala Tourism Minister Kadkampalli Surendran had spoken to them over phone. The foreigners include two from the United States, seven from Singapore, five Omanis, seven Saudis and three Russians. The minister said that all tourists were all safe.

Aug 10, 2018 2:42 pm (IST) DSC Kannur has deployed one column of Defence Security Corps (DSC) personnel to Idukki. Idukki presently has two column of defence personnel in the flood operations. DSC Kannur has deployed four more column at Iritty, Thamarassery, Wayanad and Malappuram.

Aug 10, 2018 2:37 pm (IST) According to a PIB release, the army and air force have swung into action for the disaster relief and rescue operation which is going on in the disaster hit districts In Kerala. Total eight columns of Army have been deployed in different parts of Kerala, the release said. The Indian Air Force has deployed two helicopters for the search and rescue operation. One Mi-17IV and an ALH helicopters have been deployed from Sulur Air Force base. One AN-32 aircraft was also flown to Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu to airlift the NDRF personnel for enhanced rescue operations and brought them to Kozhikode.

Aug 10, 2018 2:27 pm (IST) Rajnath Singh to Undertake Aerial Survey | Home Minister Rajnath Singh will reach Kerala on Sunday and conduct an aerial survey in the flood-hit state. Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam will also be accompanying him.

Aug 10, 2018 2:22 pm (IST) The Cochin International Airport Limited has now said that operational area is not affected. It said that there was no need for suspension or cancellation of flights. On Thursday, (CIAL) had stopped the arrival operations in view of possible inundation in the airport area following a rising water level in the Periyar river.