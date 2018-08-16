Kerala Floods LIVE: Death Toll Rises to 72, Kochi Metro & Southern Railways Suspend Operations

Kerala continued to reel under severe floods on Wednesday. Incessant rains and landslides claimed another 29 lives with the death toll rising to 72. Flight operations at the Kochi airport were suspended till Saturday as officials said a red alert had been sounded in all the 14 districts of the state. The public transport system collapsed in many parts of central Kerala with the Southern Railways and Kochi Metro today suspending their operations due to floods. The situation in Kerala continued to deteriorate with rains wrecking havoc in most parts of the state. As rains continued to batter Idukki, the sluice gates of the damn were also reopened in the wee hours of Wednesday after the water level touched 142 feet mark. Tensions also escalated between Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the increasing water levels in the Mullaperiyar dam. However, after the intervention of PM Modi and Union minister Rajnath Singh, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the issue pertaining to the inflow and outflow was sorted. Indian Navy meanwhile said that it had deployed 21 rescue and diving teams with inflatable 'Gemini' boats as the flood situation worsened due to the rains.





Aug 16, 2018 8:34 am (IST) Southern Naval Command suspends all routine training activities and shifts to highest state of readiness. Top gear assembled to help people affected by floods (as requested by KSDMA). The navy has mobilized all available resources for Rescue and Relief efforts in Ernakulam and Trichur.

Aug 16, 2018 8:30 am (IST) Water level is reportedly rising alarmingly in the Chalalkudy river, with road traffic on the highway having been affected. All major rivers and their tributaries have flooded. Many parts of National Highway s are reportedly submerged.

Aug 16, 2018 8:28 am (IST) Electricity is a major issue, and in many places there is no power supply. This, the cutting off of the power supply, has been done by KSEB, to avoid electrocution of affected people, as well as rescuers.

Aug 16, 2018 8:23 am (IST) Given the gravity of the situation, the Navy has been deluged with SOS calls from all over the region. The public is informed that rescue teams are spread out across key areas and are attempting to reach all distressed persons. Dear @HMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @KirenRijiju



I hv been recvng frantic rqsts for helicoptrs n boats to reach n rescue trappd residnts in Aranmula, Kozhencherry, Raanki taluks. Details fwding to ur office. Pls respnd urgntly. 🙏🏻🙏🏻



Cc: @PMOIndia @CMOKerala #KeralaFloods — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) August 16, 2018

Aug 16, 2018 8:09 am (IST) Landslide was reported in Koodaranji in Kozhikode. One child died and six were rescued. Landslides were also reported from Cheruthony area. The situation is similar in several parts across the state are. Many people are stranded on the banks of Pamba.

Aug 16, 2018 8:03 am (IST) CIAL Suspends Operations| The Cochin International Airport today suspended all flight operations till Saturday as the aerodrome was flooded following unabated rains and the opening of dam shutters in the Periyar river, prompting authorities to divert all incoming and outgoing flights to Thiruvananthapuram or Kozhikode.

Aug 16, 2018 8:02 am (IST) Bus services to Kochi were also affected after National Highways connecting the city submerged in Kalamassery area, officials said. Cochin International Airport had yesterday suspended all flight operations till Saturday as water entered in the airport area following continuous rains and the opening of dam shutters in Periyar river.

Aug 16, 2018 7:59 am (IST) "Due to rise in water level at Bridge No 176 on Downline between Angamali and Aluva, The services on this bridge is suspended," a Southern railway spokesman said in a statement early today.The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) also suspended its operations this morning after its yard in Muttom near Aluva submerged in the flood waters. "Kochi Metro train operation is suspended as the water level rises in Muttom yard area," a KMRL statement said. The service will be resumed once the water comes down and the systems are back in good condition, its spokesperson said.

Aug 16, 2018 7:58 am (IST) Public Transport Hit | The public transport system collapsed in many parts of central Kerala with the Southern Railways and Kochi Metro today suspending their operations due to floods. Rise in flood waters in Periyar river due to continuous rains and opening of all shutters of all major dams including Mullaperiyar, Cheruthoni, part of Idukki reservoir, and Idamalayar, have severely hit life of people in the downstream areas. The floods have affected the transport system to the Kochi city.

Aug 16, 2018 7:29 am (IST) Indian Navy today said it had deployed 21 rescue and diving teams with inflatable 'Gemini' boats as the flood situation further worsened across Kerala on Wednesday due to the heavy rains. "A total of four teams went out today to augment those already deployed. More than 81 people were rescued, many of whom were also provided food and shelter by setting up a rescue camp," the Southern Naval Command said in a release. Overall, five naval teams with an equal number of Gemini boats have been deployed at different places in Wayanad district, it said.