Kerala Floods LIVE: Death Toll Rises to 72, Kochi Metro & Southern Railways Suspend Operations

Event Highlights
Given the gravity of the situation, the Navy has been deluged with SOS calls from all over the region. The public is informed that rescue teams are spread out across key areas and are attempting to reach all distressed persons.
Dear @HMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @KirenRijiju— Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) August 16, 2018
I hv been recvng frantic rqsts for helicoptrs n boats to reach n rescue trappd residnts in Aranmula, Kozhencherry, Raanki taluks. Details fwding to ur office. Pls respnd urgntly. 🙏🏻🙏🏻
Cc: @PMOIndia @CMOKerala #KeralaFloods
The state government launched a website to ease the rescue and relief operations in Kerala, with CM Pinarayi Vijayan encouraging people to stay united in these times of distress.
CIAL Suspends Operations| The Cochin International Airport today suspended all flight operations till Saturday as the aerodrome was flooded following unabated rains and the opening of dam shutters in the Periyar river, prompting authorities to divert all incoming and outgoing flights to Thiruvananthapuram or Kozhikode.
Bus services to Kochi were also affected after National Highways connecting the city submerged in Kalamassery area, officials said. Cochin International Airport had yesterday suspended all flight operations till Saturday as water entered in the airport area following continuous rains and the opening of dam shutters in Periyar river.
"Due to rise in water level at Bridge No 176 on Downline between Angamali and Aluva, The services on this bridge is suspended," a Southern railway spokesman said in a statement early today.The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) also suspended its operations this morning after its yard in Muttom near Aluva submerged in the flood waters. "Kochi Metro train operation is suspended as the water level rises in Muttom yard area," a KMRL statement said. The service will be resumed once the water comes down and the systems are back in good condition, its spokesperson said.
Public Transport Hit | The public transport system collapsed in many parts of central Kerala with the Southern Railways and Kochi Metro today suspending their operations due to floods. Rise in flood waters in Periyar river due to continuous rains and opening of all shutters of all major dams including Mullaperiyar, Cheruthoni, part of Idukki reservoir, and Idamalayar, have severely hit life of people in the downstream areas. The floods have affected the transport system to the Kochi city.
Indian Navy today said it had deployed 21 rescue and diving teams with inflatable 'Gemini' boats as the flood situation further worsened across Kerala on Wednesday due to the heavy rains. "A total of four teams went out today to augment those already deployed. More than 81 people were rescued, many of whom were also provided food and shelter by setting up a rescue camp," the Southern Naval Command said in a release. Overall, five naval teams with an equal number of Gemini boats have been deployed at different places in Wayanad district, it said.
