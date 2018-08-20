Kerala Floods LIVE: Ensure Migrants Workers Are Not Left Behind, Says CM Vijayan as Locals Join Hands for Relief Work

Kerala Floods LIVE: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked officials to ensure that the relief material reaches "inter-state migrant workers" as well. He said that thousands of them have been affected and many lack shelter and food. He directed the authorities during a review meeting on Sunday. As people try to get back to normalcy, News18 brings you a Google Form to help reach local authorities in this time of crisis.
Aug 20, 2018 12:47 pm (IST)
Ensure Migrants Also Get Relief: CM#
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked officials to ensure that the relief material also reaches "inter-state migrant workers" as thousands of them have been affected and many lack shelter and food. He directed the authorities during a a review meeting on Sunday.
"Called a review meeting on Kerala Floods with deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha and other senior officials of Rajya Sabha and Vice President Secretariat and decided to donate a month’s salary for relief measures," tweeted Venkaiah Naidu.
Rajya Sabha Officials to Donate Salary for Relief Work | Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has called a review meeting on Kerala Floods with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and other senior officials. Vice President Secretariat has decided to donate a month’s salary for relief measures. A day earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced that all AIADMK lawmakers would donate their monthly salary for relief and rescue work.
Aug 20, 2018 12:09 pm (IST)
Indian Navy Rescue People in Flood-hit Kerala | Indian Navy rescue team joined six ropes across a stream in Thrissur on Sunday rescuing 109 people who were stranded on the other side after the bridge over it collapsed.
#KeralaFloods: Indian Navy rescue team joined six ropes across a stream in Thrissur yesterday rescuing 109 people who were stranded on the other side after the bridge over it collapsed pic.twitter.com/jPGPX9po76
Naval deployments for Rescue and Relief at 10:30 am today. More teams being rushed / re-located to Chengannur — Source Navy.
Aug 20, 2018 11:59 am (IST)
Tamil Nadu Residents Help Kerala Flood Victims | Regional CRPF Wife’s Welfare Association in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore flagged off relief materials consisting of dry rations, clothing, medicines, sanitary items in 12 trucks with Rapid Action Force (RAF) team to Kerala's Thrissur and Chalakudy.
Regional CRPF Wife’s Welfare Association in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore flagged off relief materials consisting of dry rations, clothing, medicines, sanitary items in 12 trucks with Rapid Action Force (RAF) team to Kerala's Thrissur and Chalakudy. #KeralaFloodspic.twitter.com/IG05ePXqim
Bank Services Restored in Flood-hit Kerala | Federal Bank, a major private sector commercial bank headquartered in Aluva, said on Monday that except for 30 branches, all others were working normally. The bank said that the worst is over for most parts of Kerala and their 600 banks were in service.
Aug 20, 2018 11:47 am (IST)
Expressing grief over the 'tragic loss of many innocent lives' in Kerala floods, Ambassador of Japan to India Kenji Hiramatsu said, "On behalf of the people of Japan, I would like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the people of India. Our thoughts and sincere prayers are with the people of India and the unfortunate victims, especially those who lost their near and dear ones, in this difficult time. Japan is ready to provide any assistance when needed by the Government of India."
"Today we have close to a million people in relief camps. District collectors are working as coordinators and providing supplies. Central forces are providing amazing service to Kerala. Biggest heroes are fishermen,they came in 600 boats and are rescuing people," says Union Minister KJ Alphons on Kerala Floods.
There'll be no electricity in homes. Carpentry, plumbing would be gone. We need hundreds of thousands of electricians, plumbers, carpenatrs to rush to Kerala. We don't need clothes/food.Ppl with technical capabilities are reqd to put life back into Kerala:KJ Alphons.#KeralaFloodspic.twitter.com/L9X0MLHOQC
Fear of Harmful Animals in Flood-Hit Kerala Districts | With thousands of Kerala residents shifted to relief camps and several others displaced, the fear of venomous reptiles and harmful animals grips people. As a precautionary measure, the state government has put out a list of helpline numbers where locals can reports in case they fear snakes or any other animals in their areas.
Aug 20, 2018 11:04 am (IST)
KJ Alphons Says Kerala Needs Skilled People to Rebuild It | As the latest weather report brings in hope with no signs of fresh rainfall, Union Minister KJ Alphons said on Monday that Kerala now needs skilled people to rebuild it. "All possible assistance is being given. Things are working well and the fishermen have come out as biggest heroes. Kerala is responding well. I thank all for the help and funds. This is what we needed. We need skilled people to rebuild Kerala," he said.
Aug 20, 2018 11:02 am (IST)
Jharkhand Minister Contributes for Flood-Hit People in Kerala | Jharkhand Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affair Minister, Saryu Roy on Sunday said he would donate Rs one lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund in the wake of the devastating flood in the southern state. Rai said he would donate the money from his own personal capacity. After making the announcement, the BJP leader led a host party workers and supporters from all walks of life in collecting relief materials for the flood affected people of Kerala. Roy walked through the Sakchi market to collect donations. Talking to newsmen, Roy said over Rs 30,000 was collected during the drive. The minister appealed to the people to donate for the flood affected people of Kerala
Aug 20, 2018 11:01 am (IST)
Small Aircraft Being Operated from Cochin Naval Base | Small aircraft are being operated from the naval airport as the Kochi International Airport has shut operations till August 26 following flooding in the heavy rains. The first AI flight from Bengaluru arrived this morning and returned by 0830 hrs. Train services between state capital and Ernakulam are also slowly becoming normalised. Skeletal services were run between Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram and Alappuzha-Kottayam routes saw trains packed with flood affected people moving to the houses of their friends and relatives.
Aug 20, 2018 10:59 am (IST)
"It's a historic day as the airport is back into civil operations.Substantial work done to ensure all facilities are available&support is given for aircraft to operate. We've segregated parking bays so that unhindered operations take place," says Commodore RR Iyer, CO, INS Garuda.
It's a historic day as the airport is back into civil operations.Substantial work done to ensure all facilities are available&support is given for aircraft to operate. We've segregated parking bays so that unhindered operations take place: Commodore RR Iyer, CO, INS Garuda #Kochipic.twitter.com/dcZvLvF8YF
Houstonians Originally from Kerala, Provide Food for Flood-Hit People | Over 5,000 Sewa volunteers have fanned out distributing food packets and cooking kits, and are opening free kitchens and medical camps to help the flood affected. "Given the immediate need for help, we decided to release USD 10,000 in our first tranche of funds toward flood relief. We are in regular contact with our India partner, and our volunteers are joining hands with other relief agencies to provide as much help as we can in this hour of need," Swadesh Katoch, Director Disaster Relief said. On their Facebook page they have appealed Indian-Americans to open their hearts, and wallets and purses, to help us help the people in distress. Meanwhile, Houstonians originally from Kerala, who were preparing for Onam have cancelled all festivities. "Such festivities hold little appeal when friends and family in Kerala are losing homes and loved ones in catastrophic flooding. Even though the water has started receding, the recent flooding has killed hundreds of people and displaced hundreds of thousands," Biju Pillai, President of the Sri Guruvayurappan Temple in Houston told PTI. Houston, which is home to over 62000 Keralites, cancelled the celebration and attended the India Culture Center's Independence Day celebration to raise money for flood victims back home.
Aug 20, 2018 10:57 am (IST)
American NGO Helps Kerala Flood Victims | Sewa International, an Indian non-profit organisation in America, has raised over USD 10,000 for the flood relief operations in the deluge-hit Kerala. Nearly 200 people have lost their lives in Kerala since August 8 due to floods caused by rains and landslides, while over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps. The southern Indian state is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate. A body blow has been dealt to the scenic state, with its infrastructure, standing crops and tourism facilities severely hit. Sewa International USA has raised over USD 10,000 towards the flood relief in Kerela, where nearly 200 people have died in devastating floods and thousands have lost lives and have been rendered homeless, the organisation said in a statement. Fresh from the painful memories of hurricane Harvey just a year back in Houston, Sewa International immediately rose to the occasion by setting an immediate goal of raising USD 100,000 for the relief operations, along with its India partner, Deseeya Seva Bharati Keralam, it said.
Aug 20, 2018 10:22 am (IST)
Industry chamber CII on Sunday said a task force chaired by its former President Kris Gopalakrishnan is working on comprehensive relief for flood-affected in Kerala in coordination with the state and district administrations. Heavy rains continue to devastate the southern state where the death toll has reached nearly 370 since May 29 when the monsoons began. "Emergency Response Centres are being set up in the CII offices in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai to coordinate and facilitate all efforts," a CII statement said here. "The CII is in constant touch with government agencies and local authorities to assess the situation and initiate most urgent relief operations in the affected areas." State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Sunday said it has pressed into action three helicopters - two from Mumbai and One from Kakinada - to airlift relief material for the flood-hit. Four ONGC doctors have also been flown to Kerala. Industry chamber Assocham said in a statement that Kerala could have suffered losses to the tune of Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 crore with a staggered impact of a few months on tourism, cash crops and trade, including international trade from Kochi and other ports.
Aug 20, 2018 10:21 am (IST)
Indian Coast Guard continues relief and rescue operations across Kerala.
Commander Vijay Varma, who saved a woman in early stages of labour earlier this week by winching her to a helicopter from a stranded building, was happy to hear that she had successfully delivered a boy. But this act of bravery and duty was applauded by many, and this time in a special way. A 'Thank You' note was found painted on the roof of a house from where he had rescued two women.
Aug 20, 2018 10:00 am (IST)
Suresh Prabhu on Kerala Floods | Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted pictures of the Air India flight that landed at Cochin Naval Base this morning after commercial flight resumed services. The plane has now taken off for Bengaluru.
The @airindiain flight landed at INS Garuda will take off to Bangalore at 9:15am today. More destinations such as Coimbatore, Madurai are also in the pipeline. Other airlines are likely to join this effort too. All possible steps are being taken #KeralaFloodspic.twitter.com/VZsb8uzBFv
Doctors Help Kerala Flood Victims | Fifty-five doctors and paramedical staff from JJ Hospital and 26 from Sasoon Hospital Paramedical staff arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning.
Aug 20, 2018 9:51 am (IST)
A Kerala weather forecast report said that a fresh low pressure area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning, however, "it will not have any significant impact over Kerala". The weather department said that rainfall activity over the state is likely to decrease further gradually during next five days except for some isolated pockets of heavy rainfall (7-11 cm).
Aug 20, 2018 9:48 am (IST)
Kerala Floods: 8-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Girl Contributes for Flood Victims | Adding to the stories of humanitarianism, an eight-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district has contributed her piggy bank savings to the Kerala chief minister’s distress relief fund. Prompted by some televisions visuals of flood-hit regions, Anupriya enquired her father Siva Shanmuganathan about the floods, a New Indian Express report stated. When she came to know that donations could be made to help victims, the class 2 girl decided to break all four of her piggy banks and the one belonged to her younger brother Parishith Kanna. “Anupriya started saving money in piggy banks when she was four. Every day, when I return home, she will ask for some coins and deposit them in her piggy banks, which were almost full,” said Shanmuganathan, who resides at Sivaram Nagar. After seeing her friends playing with bicycles, Anupriya asked her father to buy one for her with the piggy bank savings. He assured her of buying a bicycle soon. However, when Anupriya had seen the visuals, she felt sad and immediately asked her father to donate the savings to the flood relief fund.“I saw the people suffering in the floods in Kerala. So I asked my father to give all the money I had saved in my piggy banks to them,” Anupriya told Express.
Aug 20, 2018 9:42 am (IST)
Kerala Floods: After Qatar's $5 Million Aid, Its Airline Offers Free Transportation of Relief Goods | As international help continues to pour in for Kerala flood victims, an international airline has now announced assistance in delivering relief goods to flood-stricken districts, including Cochin and Karipur. Qatar Airways Cargo will transport relief material free of cost from Doha to Trivandrum. The airline has asked people to contribute food water, clothes and medicines for the purpose. Qatar Airways Chief Cargo Officer Guillaume Halleux said, “We have received earnest requests from the Indian community residing in the State of Qatar seeking support to transport relief aid to Southern Kerala, where many of their families and relatives are affected by the worst flood in a century.” He further said, “Given the devastating situation, we have rapidly activated a humanitarian operation to offer free transportation of relief goods from Doha to Trivandrum on our daily passenger flight. We are expecting to airlift more than 50 tonnes of much-needed relief goods from the operation, which will commence from 21 to 29 August. Our prayers and thoughts are with the victims’ families and we hope the region will quickly recover from the disaster.” In 'celebration of Eid al-Adha', the airline has invited residents of the State of Qatar to generously contribute relief aid, including dry food, water, clothing, and medicines to those in need. Each donation is permitted up to 100kg. For shipment booking and enquiries, please contact hotlines +974 4018 1685 or +974 6690 8226.
Aug 20, 2018 9:34 am (IST)
The Kerala government on Sunday informed the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) that the situation in the flood-ravaged state was gradually improving, even as some rainfall was forecast for the coastal state from Monday onwards. The information was shared in an NCMC review meeting -- the forth consecutive meeting since August 16 -- which was attended by Secretaries of Defence, Health, Civil Aviation, Food Processing and Power Ministries, Chairman of Railway Board and senior officers of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The NCMC meeting is held to coordinate rescue and relief operations in Kerala. "Kerala Chief Secretary (Tom Jose) participated in the NCMC meeting through videoconference. He said that the situation is gradually improving (in Kerala)," said the Union Home Ministry on Sunday.
Palayattu has apologised for his comments in a Facebook video and claimed that he was in an inebriated state.
Aug 20, 2018 9:23 am (IST)
Kerala Floods | A Kerala man was sacked by a Gulf-based company over his insensitive remarks on social media regarding the Kerala floods. Rahul Cheru Palayattu worked as a cashier at the Oman branch of Lulu Group International. He was dismissed after he made fun of the sanitation requirements of flood victims on Facebook, news agency ANI reported quoting Khaleej Times. "This is to inform that we have terminated your service with immediate effect because of your highly insensitive and derogatory comments on social media with regard to current flood situation in Kerala, India," reads Palayattu’s termination letter.
Aug 20, 2018 9:13 am (IST)
Kerala Floods: Train Services Restored | Railways restored passenger and express train services in the flood-hit Ernakulam district due to "early completion of restoration works in the division". The rise in water level in Periyar had a major impact on the flood situation with waters marooning many houses and commercial establiments in Aluva, Paravur and Perumbavoor. Meanwhile, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation resumed inter-state bus services to Kerala's Ernakulam, Kottayam, Trissur, Palghat, Calicut, Cannanore and Trivendrum areas. The government said that they were going to operate 32 buses from Bengaluru towards Kerala sector.
