Kerala Floods LIVE: Highest Rainfall Since 1924 Kills 73 and Affects 2 Crore; Second SOS to PM in 24 Hours

Kerala continued to reel under severe floods on Thursday. Incessant rains and landslides claimed another 29 lives with the death toll rising to 73. Flight operations at the Kochi airport were suspended till Saturday as officials said a red alert had been sounded in all the 14 districts of the state. The public transport system collapsed in many parts of central Kerala with the Southern Railways and Kochi Metro today suspending their operations due to floods. The situation in Kerala continued to deteriorate with rains wrecking havoc in most parts of the state. As rains continued to batter Idukki, the sluice gates of the damn were also reopened in the wee hours of Wednesday after the water level touched 142 feet mark. Tensions also escalated between Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the increasing water levels in the Mullaperiyar dam. However, after the intervention of PM Modi and Union minister Rajnath Singh, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the issue pertaining to the inflow and outflow was sorted. Indian Navy meanwhile said that it had deployed 21 rescue and diving teams with inflatable 'Gemini' boats as the flood situation worsened due to the rains.





Aug 16, 2018 11:24 am (IST) 82 tourists are reportedly stranded inside a bus in Munnar. All routes are either flooded, or blocked due to mudslides. More details awaited on their status and others in the area. 82 tourists stranded inside a bus in Munnar. All routes are either flooded, or blocked due to mudslides. More details awaited #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/cBgPX2uFD8 — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

Aug 16, 2018 11:18 am (IST) An emergency meeting presided over by CM Pinarayi Vijayan has reviewed the situation in the state. The CMO Twitter handle has announced that air lifting has started in Chalakudy and Bhoothathankettu areas. Stranded people are advised to stand in open areas on top of buildings and houses to avoid possible hindrances by trees. Air lifting has started in Chalakudy and Bhoothathankettu areas. Please stand in open areas on top of buildings and houses to avoid possible hindrances by trees. #KeralaFloods — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 16, 2018

Aug 16, 2018 11:11 am (IST) Indian Coast Guard has mobilised 10 teams to assist District Disaster Management Authority today in evacuating the people from the worst affected and completely flooded areas of the district. One Coast Guard Relief Team each has been placed at Patanamthitta, Munanbam, Aranmula, Idukki, Ferok-Calicut, and Alleppey. Two Relief Teams each have been dispatched for Aluva and Chengannur respectively. The teams are equipped with Gemini Boats for evacuating the stranded people specially women, children and senior citizens. The team continues to evacuate scores of people in distress to safer places every hour from these affected areas.

Aug 16, 2018 10:55 am (IST) State government approaches the Civil Aviation Ministry asking whether small flights to Kochi could be allowed to land at the naval airport: Sources in DGCA. An emergency meeting has been called by the Chief Minister.

Aug 16, 2018 10:50 am (IST) Two-thirds of the state is without power, and people are also facing an acute drinking water shortage. The state government is also fearing an outbreak of water-borne illnesses as a result of flooding. Meanwhile, 2000 people stranded in Ranni, Aranmula, Aluva are being airlifted by rescue teams.

Aug 16, 2018 10:36 am (IST) Home minister Rajnath Singh had a telephonic conversation with Kerala Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan regrading the prevailing flood situation in the state. He tweeted that the Centre is rushing additional NDRF teams to Kerala, and that he is in constant touch with the state's CM. Had a telephonic conversation with Kerala Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan regrading the prevailing flood situation in the state. The Centre is rushing additional NDRF teams to Kerala. We are providing all possible assistance. I am in constant touch with Kerala CM. @CMOKerala — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 16, 2018

Aug 16, 2018 10:32 am (IST) The National Disaster Response Force has evacuated 926 persons from Pathamithitta, Kozzhikode, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Alappuzha to safer locations so far. (Source: ANI) #KeralaFloods: National Disaster Response Force evacuated 926 persons to safer place so far at Pathamithitta, Kozzhikode, Ernakulam, Thrissur & Alappuzha. pic.twitter.com/pOeNYYOSdu — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2018

Aug 16, 2018 10:25 am (IST) One column of Military Engineering Task Force (ETF) has landed at Kozhikode. Two more groups will land at Trivandrum very soon. The ETF is coming from Pune by Indian Air Force AN32 and IL76. Another column from Bhopal will be landing at Trivandrum, by today afternoon. Each group consists of 50 members.

Aug 16, 2018 10:20 am (IST) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke to Kerala CM, who requested for more boats, life jackets and other supplies. Defence Minster has briefed Defence Secretary to respond immediately. Additional IAF helicopters being also deployed. Hon @CMOKerala spoke requesting for more boats, life jackets etc. Have instructed Def. Secretary to respond immediately. Awaiting the list from Chief Secretary, Kerala. There shall be no delay from our side. Additional @IAF_MCC helicopters being deployed. #KeralaFloods @PIBTvpm — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) August 16, 2018

Aug 16, 2018 10:13 am (IST) One more Mi 17 is in the air near Trissur area. One Mi 17 and one ALH are now airborne, heading from Sulur for Thrissur and thereafter for Trivandrum. Airlifting operations of people stranded have started in Ranni.

Aug 16, 2018 10:04 am (IST) Military forces built a 35 feet long bridge and rescued approximately 100 people, including children and senior citizens, from Malampuzha's Valiyakadu village. The column of MEG Centre reached Village - Valiyakadu , Malampuzha at 11:30. The only crossing site for locals including school going children (Aaganbaadi) was submerged due to overflowing of River Mayappara leaving more than 22 families including ladies, children & old aged persons stranded. The column undertook the construction of the foot bridge from local resources.

Aug 16, 2018 9:46 am (IST) Baby memorial hospital in Kozhikode has flooded, with people reportedly stranded inside. The Kerala Floods have claimed 52 lives over the last two days, with 22 more deaths recorded up till 9:30am today. (In Image: Baby memorial hospital in Kozhikode)

Aug 16, 2018 9:40 am (IST) Kerala Chief Minister speaks to Prime Minister Modi again, and asks for more central forces and helicopters. The Prime Minister has assured him of all possible aid and resources. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan again this morning. We discussed the flood situation in the state. Have asked Defence Ministry to further step up the rescue and relief operations across the state. Praying for the safety and well-being of the people of Kerala. @CMOKerala — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

Aug 16, 2018 9:18 am (IST) More than 1.5 lakh people have been evacuated to 1068 relief camps spread across the state. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a red alert warning, cautioning of further heavy storms in the state.

Aug 16, 2018 9:01 am (IST) Four declared dead in Nenmara landslide, in Palakkad district. Two children died in Mavoor landslide. (In picture :People inspect a damaged car following a landslide, triggered by heavy rains, in Idukki. Image courtesy: PTI)

Aug 16, 2018 8:55 am (IST) Drinking water is a major concern and also there is no power in many places. Phones are running out of charge, and so reaching out for help is also becoming difficult for many. There is a deluge SOS messages coming from people who are stuck on terraces with water level rising above an entire floor.

Aug 16, 2018 8:50 am (IST) Met department issues warning of heavy storms in Trivandrum, Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram.

Aug 16, 2018 8:34 am (IST) Southern Naval Command suspends all routine training activities and shifts to highest state of readiness. Top gear assembled to help people affected by floods (as requested by KSDMA). The navy has mobilized all available resources for Rescue and Relief efforts in Ernakulam and Trichur.

Aug 16, 2018 8:30 am (IST) Water level is reportedly rising alarmingly in the Chalalkudy river, with road traffic on the highway having been affected. All major rivers and their tributaries have flooded. Many parts of National Highways are reportedly submerged.

Aug 16, 2018 8:28 am (IST) Electricity is a major issue, and in many places there is no power supply. This, the cutting off of the power supply, has been done by KSEB, to avoid electrocution of affected people, as well as rescuers.

Aug 16, 2018 8:23 am (IST) Given the gravity of the situation, the Navy has been deluged with SOS calls from all over the region. The public is informed that rescue teams are spread out across key areas and are attempting to reach all distressed persons. Dear @HMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @KirenRijiju



I hv been recvng frantic rqsts for helicoptrs n boats to reach n rescue trappd residnts in Aranmula, Kozhencherry, Raanki taluks. Details fwding to ur office. Pls respnd urgntly. 🙏🏻🙏🏻



Cc: @PMOIndia @CMOKerala #KeralaFloods — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) August 16, 2018

Aug 16, 2018 8:09 am (IST) Landslide was reported in Koodaranji in Kozhikode. One child died and six were rescued. Landslides were also reported from Cheruthony area. The situation is similar in several parts across the state are. Many people are stranded on the banks of Pamba.

Aug 16, 2018 8:03 am (IST) CIAL Suspends Operations| The Cochin International Airport today suspended all flight operations till Saturday as the aerodrome was flooded following unabated rains and the opening of dam shutters in the Periyar river, prompting authorities to divert all incoming and outgoing flights to Thiruvananthapuram or Kozhikode.

Aug 16, 2018 8:02 am (IST) Bus services to Kochi were also affected after National Highways connecting the city submerged in Kalamassery area, officials said. Cochin International Airport had yesterday suspended all flight operations till Saturday as water entered in the airport area following continuous rains and the opening of dam shutters in Periyar river.

Aug 16, 2018 7:59 am (IST) "Due to rise in water level at Bridge No 176 on Downline between Angamali and Aluva, The services on this bridge is suspended," a Southern railway spokesman said in a statement early today.The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) also suspended its operations this morning after its yard in Muttom near Aluva submerged in the flood waters. "Kochi Metro train operation is suspended as the water level rises in Muttom yard area," a KMRL statement said. The service will be resumed once the water comes down and the systems are back in good condition, its spokesperson said.

Aug 16, 2018 7:58 am (IST) Public Transport Hit | The public transport system collapsed in many parts of central Kerala with the Southern Railways and Kochi Metro today suspending their operations due to floods. Rise in flood waters in Periyar river due to continuous rains and opening of all shutters of all major dams including Mullaperiyar, Cheruthoni, part of Idukki reservoir, and Idamalayar, have severely hit life of people in the downstream areas. The floods have affected the transport system to the Kochi city.

Aug 16, 2018 7:29 am (IST) Indian Navy today said it had deployed 21 rescue and diving teams with inflatable 'Gemini' boats as the flood situation further worsened across Kerala on Wednesday due to the heavy rains. "A total of four teams went out today to augment those already deployed. More than 81 people were rescued, many of whom were also provided food and shelter by setting up a rescue camp," the Southern Naval Command said in a release. Overall, five naval teams with an equal number of Gemini boats have been deployed at different places in Wayanad district, it said.