Kerala Floods LIVE: Idukki Dam to Release 300 Cusecs; Foreigners Among 57 Tourists Stranded in Munnar

Chimminy Dam in Thrissur to be opened at 2 pm today. It will be the 25 th dam to be opened out of the total 39 dams in the state. Water levels have continued to rise in Kerala due to the monsoon deluge and floods. A red alert has been sounded off in Idukki reservoir on the Periyar river.
Visuals from Idukki as heavy rain continues to lash #Kerala. Two more shutters of Idukki dam were opened today morning, increasing the water flow into Periyar river to 125 cuses (1,25,000 ltres/sec) pic.twitter.com/9B6DB2PzXt— ANI (@ANI) 10 August 2018
300 Cusecs to be Released from Idukki | A decision has been taken to release 300 cusecs from Idukki dam at 11:30 am today. Idukki has received 129.80 mm rainfall. With water levels rising in various dams and reaching almost maximum capacity, shutters of at least 22 reservoirs in the state have been opened to drain out excess water.
“Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising due to floods in various parts of the state. Offered all possible assistance to those affected. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala in the wake of this calamity”, Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Thursday.
Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising due to floods in various parts of the state. Offered all possible assistance to those affected. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala in the wake of this calamity. @CMOKerala— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 9 August 2018
In Ernakulam, 3,456 people have been shifted to camps following floods after 4 shutters of the Idamalayar dam were opened on Thursday. According to Indian Meteorological Department bulletin at 8 am, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are likely to affect Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad districts. The Kerala government has asked tourists not to go to high range areas and dam sites.
27 Killed | The South-west monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala resulting in heavy rains in various parts of the state since the past two days. So far 27 people have been killed, including 12 in high-range Idukki. Idukki has received 129.80 mm rainfall. With water levels rising in various dams and reaching almost maximum capacity, shutters of at least 22 reservoirs in the state have been opened to drain out excess water.
Two More Shutters of Cheruthoni Dam Opened | As heavy rains continue to lash various parts of Kerala, two more shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam, which is part of the Idukki Reservoir, were opened today as the water level touched 2,401 feet. For the first time in the last 26 years, a shutter of the Cheruthoni Dam was opened yesterday and two more were opened at 7 am. The full reservoir level is 2,403 feet and storage capacity is 69,268 Mcft and storage percentage is 97.61 per cent.
According to state disaster control room sources, 241 relief camps have been opened and 15,695 people have been shifted from low-lying areas. Over 5,500 people from Wayanad district, where a red alert had been sounded on Thursday, have been shifted to relief camps, sources said this morning. Torrential rains in several parts of Kerala took a heavy toll of life and property.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in wake of the Kerala floods and assured him of all possible assistance. "The hon’ble @PMOIndia Shri Narendra Modi had called CM Pinarayi Vijayan over phone & discussed about the situation. Prime Minister has offered assistance to the State. CM thanked PM for sending army for rescue efforts", the CM tweeted.
The hon’ble @PMOIndia Shri Narendra Modi had called CM Pinarayi Vijayan over phone & discussed about the situation. Prime Minister has offered assistance to the State. CM thanked PM for sending army for rescue efforts. @narendramodi— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) 10 August 2018
The HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka also said it is rushing Rs 10 crore worth relief materials to Kerala. "Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy directed state Chief Secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar to rush relief materials and a team of doctors to Kerala, reeling under heavy rains and flash floods," said the statement. On Kerala's request, the state government has also agreed to release 75,000 cusecs of water from Kabini reservoir in Mysuru districts to tackle the flash floods caused by excessive backwaters across the border in Kerala.
The South-west monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala resulting in heavy rains in various parts of the state since the past two days. So far 26 people have been killed, including 11 in high range Idukki in landslips on Thursday as rain continued to pound the southern state. Idukki has received 129.80 mm rainfall. The floodgates of the Idukki dam in Kerala were opened again on Friday morning.
Updates on Idukki Cheruthoni dam: 3 shutters of the dam have been raised. 125 cusecs of water are being discharged in the spill.— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) 10 August 2018
As heavy rains continued to lash various parts of Kerala, two more shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam, part of the Idukki Reservoir, were opened on Friday as the water level touched 2,401 feet. For the first time in the last 26 years, a shutter of the Cheruthoni Dam was opened on Thursday and two more were opened at 7 am.
The Cheruthoni Dam, part of Idukki reservoir, the largest arch dam in Asia was opened after 26 years. The water level in the Idukki dam stood at 2,399.58 feet (in relation to mean sea level) on Thursday evening against the full reservoir level of 2,403 feet, prompting the authorities to issue the red alert.
With several rivers in spate following the incessant rains in Kerala, as many as 24 dams in different parts of the state have been opened in an “unprecedented” development. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), which maintains the Idukki dam has issued a red alert, asking people downstream to be "extremely vigilant"
