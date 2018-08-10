Kerala Floods LIVE: Idukki Dam to Release 300 Cusecs; Foreigners Among 57 Tourists Stranded in Munnar

Around 300 cusecs will be released from Cheruthoni dam, which is part of the Idukki reservoir, by 11:30am as incessant rains continue to wreak havoc in Kerala. Idukki district is the worst-hit district along with Malappuram and has reported another rain-related death, taking the toll from flash floods and landslides to 27 in Kerala. As many as 24 foreign and 33 Indian tourists are stranded in Munnar and Kerala Tourism Minister Kadkampalli Surendran has spoken to them over phone. Around 60 families in Idukki district had been shifted to safer location following the opening of two more shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam this morning. As many as 3,521 people are in relief camps in Ernakulam district. The water released from 22 dams across Kerala over the last few days is being let into Periyar and Cheruthoni rivers. Four shutters of the Idamalayar dam were opened yesterday to release excess water, resulting in an increase in water level in Periyar. The Kerala government has asked tourists not to go to high range areas and dam sites. The Army has deployed three columns of 75 personnel each in Idukki, Ayannkulu and Wayanad. Two more columns have been requisitioned and are moving to Malappuram and Kozhikode.



Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Aug 10, 2018 11:50 am (IST) The Cochin International Airport which is located close to the Periyar river, had stopped the arrival operations on Thursday in view of possible inundation in the airport area following a rising water level in the Periyar river.

Aug 10, 2018 11:46 am (IST) Distribution of Drinking Water Hit | There is 20 percent reduction in the production of drinking water due to high turbidity in Periyar river. This has affected the distribution of drinking water to areas in Aluva, and parts of Kochi city.

Aug 10, 2018 11:43 am (IST) Only 1.5 feet left before water level hits danger mark on Idukki dam. Idukki shutters have been raised by one meter. Now, three lakh litres of water flowing down per second, adding to the existing crisis.

Aug 10, 2018 11:36 am (IST) Kerala agricultural minister VS Sunil Kumar said that the floods had caused the biggest agricultural loss in the history of the state.

Aug 10, 2018 11:32 am (IST) Palakkad witnessed widespread destruction owing to the heavy rains that continue to lash the state. Acute drinking water crisis was also reported from Palakkad. Monsoon rains had burst the main pipeline which carries drinking water from the Malampuzha reservoir to the pumping station.

Aug 10, 2018 11:27 am (IST) Chimminy Dam in Thrissur to be opened at 2 pm today. It will be the 25 th dam to be opened out of the total 39 dams in the state. Water levels have continued to rise in Kerala due to the monsoon deluge and floods. A red alert has been sounded off in Idukki reservoir on the Periyar river. Visuals from Idukki as heavy rain continues to lash #Kerala. Two more shutters of Idukki dam were opened today morning, increasing the water flow into Periyar river to 125 cuses (1,25,000 ltres/sec) pic.twitter.com/9B6DB2PzXt — ANI (@ANI) 10 August 2018

Aug 10, 2018 11:21 am (IST) Tourists Stuck in Munnar | Around 57 tourists, including foreigners, have been stranded in Munnar and Kerala Tourism Minister Kadkampalli Surendran has spoken to them over phone. The foreigners include two from the United States, seven from Singapore, five Omanis, seven Saudis and three Russians.

Aug 10, 2018 11:17 am (IST) Kerala revenue minister E Chandrasekharan has requested special equipment and assistance from army engineers. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has canceled all engagements till August 12 and will remain in Thiruvananthapuram to monitor relief operations

Aug 10, 2018 11:11 am (IST) 300 Cusecs to be Released from Idukki | A decision has been taken to release 300 cusecs from Idukki dam at 11:30 am today. Idukki has received 129.80 mm rainfall. With water levels rising in various dams and reaching almost maximum capacity, shutters of at least 22 reservoirs in the state have been opened to drain out excess water.

Aug 10, 2018 11:05 am (IST) The state government, political parties and civil society are working together to reduce the distress caused by the floods. United Democratic Front workers will reportedly lend help in relief operations of the floods in Kerala. Congress has demanded the postponement of Onam celebrations.

Aug 10, 2018 11:01 am (IST) Tourism in Idukki has been restricted until further notice.Meanwhile, tourists who were earlier stranded at a resort in idukki have been rescued. Idukki is one of the districts which was most affected by floods in the state.

Aug 10, 2018 10:57 am (IST) “Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising due to floods in various parts of the state. Offered all possible assistance to those affected. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala in the wake of this calamity”, Prime Minister Modi tweeted on Thursday. Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed the situation arising due to floods in various parts of the state. Offered all possible assistance to those affected. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala in the wake of this calamity. @CMOKerala — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 9 August 2018

Aug 10, 2018 10:54 am (IST) In Ernakulam, 3,456 people have been shifted to camps following floods after 4 shutters of the Idamalayar dam were opened on Thursday. According to Indian Meteorological Department bulletin at 8 am, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are likely to affect Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad districts. The Kerala government has asked tourists not to go to high range areas and dam sites.

Aug 10, 2018 10:51 am (IST) 27 Killed | The South-west monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala resulting in heavy rains in various parts of the state since the past two days. So far 27 people have been killed, including 12 in high-range Idukki. Idukki has received 129.80 mm rainfall. With water levels rising in various dams and reaching almost maximum capacity, shutters of at least 22 reservoirs in the state have been opened to drain out excess water.

Aug 10, 2018 10:48 am (IST) Two More Shutters of Cheruthoni Dam Opened | As heavy rains continue to lash various parts of Kerala, two more shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam, which is part of the Idukki Reservoir, were opened today as the water level touched 2,401 feet. For the first time in the last 26 years, a shutter of the Cheruthoni Dam was opened yesterday and two more were opened at 7 am. The full reservoir level is 2,403 feet and storage capacity is 69,268 Mcft and storage percentage is 97.61 per cent.

Aug 10, 2018 10:46 am (IST) According to state disaster control room sources, 241 relief camps have been opened and 15,695 people have been shifted from low-lying areas. Over 5,500 people from Wayanad district, where a red alert had been sounded on Thursday, have been shifted to relief camps, sources said this morning. Torrential rains in several parts of Kerala took a heavy toll of life and property.

Aug 10, 2018 10:42 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in wake of the Kerala floods and assured him of all possible assistance. "The hon’ble @PMOIndia Shri Narendra Modi had called CM Pinarayi Vijayan over phone & discussed about the situation. Prime Minister has offered assistance to the State. CM thanked PM for sending army for rescue efforts", the CM tweeted. The hon’ble @PMOIndia Shri Narendra Modi had called CM Pinarayi Vijayan over phone & discussed about the situation. Prime Minister has offered assistance to the State. CM thanked PM for sending army for rescue efforts. @narendramodi — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) 10 August 2018

Aug 10, 2018 10:37 am (IST) CM Pinarayi Vijayan reviewed the progress of various efforts undertaken to tackle the Kerala floods. On Thursday, a special meeting was held by the CM to decide on the course of action.

Aug 10, 2018 10:33 am (IST) The HD Kumaraswamy government in Karnataka also said it is rushing Rs 10 crore worth relief materials to Kerala. "Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy directed state Chief Secretary TM Vijaya Bhaskar to rush relief materials and a team of doctors to Kerala, reeling under heavy rains and flash floods," said the statement. On Kerala's request, the state government has also agreed to release 75,000 cusecs of water from Kabini reservoir in Mysuru districts to tackle the flash floods caused by excessive backwaters across the border in Kerala.

Aug 10, 2018 10:29 am (IST) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami had announced a contribution of Rs 5 crore to rain-ravaged Kerala as a mark of support to the neighbouring state. "The government of Tamil Nadu stands ready to render any other assistance as may be required by the government of Kerala," Palaniswami added.

Aug 10, 2018 10:27 am (IST) For the first time in the last 26 years, a shutter of the Cheruthoni Dam was opened yesterday and two more were opened at 7 am. As many as 3,521 people are in relief camps in Ernakulam district.

Aug 10, 2018 10:25 am (IST) As many as 58 families in five panchayats in Idukki district have been shifted to safer location following the opening of two more floodgates in Idukki reservoir. The shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam, part of the Idukki Reservoir, were opened today as the water level touched 2,401 feet.

Aug 10, 2018 10:23 am (IST) The South-west monsoon has been vigorous over Kerala resulting in heavy rains in various parts of the state since the past two days. So far 26 people have been killed, including 11 in high range Idukki in landslips on Thursday as rain continued to pound the southern state. Idukki has received 129.80 mm rainfall. The floodgates of the Idukki dam in Kerala were opened again on Friday morning. Updates on Idukki Cheruthoni dam: 3 shutters of the dam have been raised. 125 cusecs of water are being discharged in the spill. — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) 10 August 2018

Aug 10, 2018 10:19 am (IST) Thamarassery Churam which was also heavily affected bylandslides witnessed tradffic disruptions. Small make-shift bridges are being constructed by the army to evacuate those stranded in places in the Thamarassery Churam area.

Aug 10, 2018 10:16 am (IST) According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin at 8 am, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are likely to affect Idukki, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad districts. The government has asked tourists not to go to high range areas and dam sites.

Aug 10, 2018 10:14 am (IST) As heavy rains continued to lash various parts of Kerala, two more shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam, part of the Idukki Reservoir, were opened on Friday as the water level touched 2,401 feet. For the first time in the last 26 years, a shutter of the Cheruthoni Dam was opened on Thursday and two more were opened at 7 am.

Aug 10, 2018 10:09 am (IST) The Cheruthoni Dam, part of Idukki reservoir, the largest arch dam in Asia was opened after 26 years. The water level in the Idukki dam stood at 2,399.58 feet (in relation to mean sea level) on Thursday evening against the full reservoir level of 2,403 feet, prompting the authorities to issue the red alert.

Aug 10, 2018 10:06 am (IST) In the advisory, the US said the heavy southwest monsoon rains triggered landslides and floods in Kerala, and American citizens should avoid visiting all affected areas in the state. "Avoid all areas throughout Kerala affected by landslides and flash floods," it read.

Aug 10, 2018 10:03 am (IST) The situation, termed as “very grim” by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has prompted the United States authorities to issue an advisory asking its citizens not to visit Kerala because of the flash floods in the state.