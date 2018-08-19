Kerala Floods LIVE: Nearly 1 Million in Relief Camps, Can't Say Worst is Over, Says Union Minister KJ Alphons

Event Highlights
The West Bengal Government has announce a relief of Rs 10 Crore for Kerala Floods:
My heart goes out to the people of Kerala battling #KeralaFloods In this hour of crisis, to stand beside the flood-affected people of Kerala, we have decided to make a contribution of Rs Ten Crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund 1/2— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 19, 2018
Words of Hope | Acknowledging the commendable job of the Indian Armed forces, the KJ Alphons said, "The NDRF and the para military forces are working day and night. We have close to one million people in relief camps and we need to feed them. We have the armed forces, NDRF, Paramilitary Forces at work." The Union Minister said that the Kerala flood rescue operation is one of the largest rescue operation in the world and the Prime Minister is in touch with the state government on a regular basis.
Speaking to CNN/News18, Union Minister KJ Alphons said that the whole of Kerala is united and strong to help the people in need. He claimed that feeding flood-affected people in Kerala is the most important and challenging task and that the central government is committed to do it jointly with the state.
A map showing deployment of Naval Relief & Rescue teams on ground:
#OpMadad #KeralaFloods2018 #KeralaFloodRelief Deployment of Naval Relief & Rescue teams on ground as of 1000h this morning @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @nsitharaman @CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/tTo3RWErff— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 19, 2018
In Vandiperiyar in Idukki district, a veterinary Hospital converted to a relief shelter:
#Kerala: Veterinary Hospital converted to a relief shelter in Idukki district's Vandiperiyar, total 35 people are staying at the shelter. pic.twitter.com/OZCcbz7366— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018
CLICK TO READ | Kerala Floods: Train and Flight Timings, Cancellations and Diversions for August 19, Sunday
Airlines have been requested to cap the maximum fare to around Rs 10,000 on longer routes and around Rs 8,000 on shorter routes to and from Kerala and nearby airports.
The Alappuzha police have arrested five people, who refused to lend their houseboats for rescue operations in the Kuttanad region, where a massive evacuation is underway following flood in the Pampa river. The arrests were made on the direction of Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran, who hails from the district. Earlier the district administration had warned that it will seize boats and arrest the owners if they did not cooperate with the authorities. The administration has so far seized 35 houseboats. More than 2.10 lakh people have been evacuated from the district till 8 pm on Saturday. The operation has resumed in the morning by pressing more boats into action.
Bodies being recovered by the Rapid Action Force:
#Kerala:RAF team recovered one body from Nemmara landslide area in Palakkad district early morning today.Dy Commandant RAF Coimbatore unit, says,"We have recovered total 10 bodies from the area. Landslides are still occurring in the area,it was a tough task to recover the bodies" pic.twitter.com/hISfBI1EEy— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018
Sanjay Kumar further added, "Two to three talukas are critical in Aluva and Alappuzha. Things are difficult but the teams are operating. Our men are working round the clock, the task is being carried in full flow, they are even operating atnight. We get many distress calls and we have been taking care of these people by reaching and rescuing those stranded."
DG NDRF Sanjay Kumar told CNN/News18 that 58 teams have been deployed for the rescue work and the team is also attending to medical calls. Remnants of houses that have collapsed during Kerala floods are being cleared and proper rehabilitation is being ensure. "We have saved 350 lives and evacuated 15000 people. All possible assistance is being provided. Things have started improving in the large part of the state," he added.
Priyadarshan tweeted a photograph of himself handing over a cheque to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and urged people to unite to save the state:
Handed over mine and @akshaykumar s Cheque to Kerala Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund . Let’s together build back Kerala back to its glory again. No politics No religion only humanity .Lets stand together to save Kerala #KerelaFloods pic.twitter.com/XchEFEHlsQ— priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) August 18, 2018
Filmmaker Priyadarshan and actor Akshay Kumar have donated money to the Chief Ministers Distress Relief Fund towards the flood-ravaged Kerala. Priyadarshan on Saturday tweeted a photograph of himself handing over a cheque to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and urged people to unite to save the state.
Essential commodities collected in Mumbai to be sent to Kerala for immediate flood relief:
People from Mumbai gather essential commodities to be sent to flood-hit Kerala. #KeralaFloods. pic.twitter.com/HnxYff0r6r— ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2018
Air India CMD has approved cargo waiver for all medicine packages being sent by Cabin Crew Association & Robin Hood Army for going to Kerala. “The first lot of water purification tablets, medicines and 5,000 packets of Sanitary napkins collected by us is going to Kerala tomorrow night,” Air India said in a statement.
The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association letter further said, "ICPA pilots on the Airbus 320 and Boeing 787 in Air India are ready and committed to the cause of OPERATION MADAD & OPERATION SAHYOG. We will support the government and the PMO in the endeavour to help our fellow citizens in Kerala." Air India has always come forward during natural calamities by operating relief flights and by evacuating Indians from war zones like Kuwait, Libya, Lebanon or Yemen, General Secretary of the association T. Praveen Keerthi said." We are ready for any help as pilots on voluntary basis for Kerala, like we have always done in the past," the letter added.
Expansion of Kerala Floods Rescue Operations | The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing its willingness to fly planes to Kerala on a "voluntary basis" in the larger interest of the affected people in the state. "We are willing to fly the planes without payment on a voluntary basis to the cause of these operations. We consider this a unique privilege that we can use to assist in such operations," the association said in the letter
No Confusion | Congress president Rahul Gandhi has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the Kerala floods as a ‘national calamity’, also urging him to increase the financial assistance. But the call hasn’t yet been raised by the Pinarayi Vijayan government, perhaps because the lexicon of 'national calamity' has been scrapped.
Kerala Fishermen the Unsung Heroes | On Sunday, the CPI(M) hailed the tremendous efforts of the fishermen across Kerala during Saturday's massive rescue operations:
#KeralaFloods Update: Yesterday was a massive day of rescue. Over 2 lakh were rescued. Much more needs to be done, but Kerala is thankful for all the support. Especially from the Fishermen. Reports indicate that they alone rescued around 1 lakh people!— CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) August 19, 2018
The unsung heroes! pic.twitter.com/c1C07wkb8o
Union minister KJ Alphons at a relief camp in Kerala (TV grab)
Despite heavy rains pounding Chengannur district, the situation seems to be improving in most parts of Kerala as red alert has been withdrawn. While orange alert has been issued in 10 districts, two are on yellow alert. The Indian Navy and NDRF have expedited rescue operations as weather department has forecast more spells at isolated areas in the state. A 10-day-old infant and a woman in advanced stage of pregnancy was among 127 people rescued by the Coast Guard from a flooded neighbourhood in East Kadangaloor as part of rescue and relief operations that are underway on a war footing in flood-hit Kerala. The India Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rains, with heavy downpour at isolated places, and said low pressure area is very likely to develop over northwest Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood during the next 24 hours.
Many are still stranded in their homes with no food and sheaths of water around them at various places in Alapuzha, Thrissur and Ernakulam districts. The maximum death toll has been reported from Idukki district, where 43 people have lost their lives so far, as per official estimates. Twenty eight deaths were reported in Malappuram and 27 in Thrissur.
At Chengannur in Alapuzha district, at least 5,000 are stranded, according to revenue officials. Over six lakh people are in relief camps across the state. "This is a second birth for us. We did not have any food for the last four days and there was neck deep water all around," said a woman survivor in a relief camp at Ranni in Pathanamthitta district. A woman at Aranmula near Alapuzha said they had not had any food or water for two days. Many people are still stranded as they prefer to be in their homes. At Paravur in Ernakulam district, six persons are said to have been killed as a portion of a church collapsed on Wednesday night.
At least 600 are stranded in the church and no help has come from any quarter so far, an angry survivor in chest deep water told a television channel. "There is no food or drinking water... no one has so far come to help us." However, there is no official confirmation about the deaths of the six persons in the church so far. Agriculture minister V S Sunil Kumar said at least 42 villages in Kole wetlands in Thrissur were inundated after the Karivannur river changed its course following breach of a bund road. Over 2 lakh people in Thrissur district are in relief camps, he said.
In some relief, Kochi Naval airport will start operating commercial flights from tomorrow. This was due to closure of the Kochi International airport till August 26 following flooding of the runway and airport areas in the heavy rains. The railways have cancelled at least 18 trains, partially cancelled nine and diverted today's Kanyakumari-Mumbai CST express train via Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Dindigul and Erode. With several stretches across the state being destroyed, the services of the Kerala State Transport Corporation and private buses has also been affected. Along with personnel of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and the NDRF, hundreds of fishermen and local people are engaged in relief operations.
A young officer safely winched to safety a baby from a building marooned by flood waters yesterday, while at another place girl students from a hostel were rescued in a similar manner. A 24-year-old man, who rescued his mother and siblings after their home was fully flooded, lost his life as he tripped and fell into the fast flowing waters while helping his aged father. His body was recovered yesterday. His father, who held on to a fallen tree branch, was saved from the flood water. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had undertaken an aerial survey of some of the flood affected regions yesterday and reviewed the situation. The Centre had sanctioned Rs 500 crore as immediate assistance to the state
