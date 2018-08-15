GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Independence Day India | News18.com
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Kerala Floods LIVE: Red Alert Issued in All 14 Districts, Kottayam and Kozhikode Schools Shut

News18.com | August 15, 2018, 2:18 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Rain-hit Idduki district in Kerala is bracing for surplussing of Mullaperiyar Dam as officials issued an alert for people living on the Periyar River banks with the water level in the reservoir crossing its maximum mark of 142 feet today. The Tamil Nadu government, which owns and operates the dam located upstream of Idukki Dam, has informed that it may release water into the Periyar river on the Kerala side from Mullaperiyar reservoir due to high inflows. People living close to Periyar river banks in Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur have been asked to comply with the directions issued by the Collectors of these districts and have been moved to relief camps. Meanwhile, the Kochi airport operations have been temporarily suspended till Saturday 2 pm since the inflow of water is still on a rising trend, a Kochi airport spokesperson said.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Aug 15, 2018 2:18 pm (IST)

Aftermath of Kochi Airport Closure: Tourists Face Harrowing Time as Traffic Increases at Other Airports | After Kochi airport shut, heavy traffic for other airport tickets. No availability on Trivandrum and Coimbatore flights today from Bangalore, no availability for Coimbatore from Mumbai today and tomorrow. Tickets being sold out superfast.

Aug 15, 2018 2:11 pm (IST)

"All flights to/fro Kochi, stand cancelled till Aug 16, 2018 due to runway unavailability owing to flood situation. For cancellations/rescheduling, please visit https://bit.ly/2ndGnZ8  We hope everything gets normal soon," tweeted India's biggest carrier IndiGo.

Aug 15, 2018 2:09 pm (IST)

Rain fury today continued unabated in Kerala, where 47 people have died so far, with the Kochi international airport announced shut till Saturday after water gushed inside the airport area and train services remained suspended in many parts of the state. A red alert has been sounded in 12 of the 14 districts. Operations at the Kochi airport have been suspended till August 18 and flights were being diverted to various airports. Airlines including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet have announced suspension of their operations to Kochi. "All flights to/fro Kochi, stand cancelled till Aug 16, 2018 due to runway unavailability owing to flood situation.

Aug 15, 2018 2:00 pm (IST)

By 1:30 pm, red alert was issued in all 14 districts. Within half an hour, the mayhem has covered the entire state. Around 1 pm, two districts were on orange alert. However, due to incessant rainfall, the entire district is battling rain fury.

Aug 15, 2018 1:49 pm (IST)

Residents can log into http://keralarescue.in/ to request for help, inquire about district needs and contribute to relief camps. People can also register as volunteers on the cite.

Aug 15, 2018 1:45 pm (IST)

Services at Cosmopolitan Hospital, a 350-bed private hospital in the city, was disrupted after flood waters entered the facility.

Aug 15, 2018 1:27 pm (IST)

Government is exploring possibilities of using the naval airport in Kochi for flight operations in the wake of Nedumbassery airport shutting operations temporarily, reports Times of India.

Aug 15, 2018 1:13 pm (IST)

Mullaperiyar level touches 142 as district administration evacuates residents living in low-lying areas.

Aug 15, 2018 1:00 pm (IST)

MLA K Muraleedharan is surveying flooding at Kundamankadavu, Thiruvananthapuram. Two navy teams sent to Paravur in Ernakulam.

Aug 15, 2018 12:55 pm (IST)

People are being evacuated from Cheruthoni town, close to Idukki dam, while water level in Mullaperiyar touched 141.6 feet at 11 am. Coastal belt of Kodungallur taluk on high alert.

Aug 15, 2018 12:53 pm (IST)

Train service suspended from  Trivandrum Nagercoil route and Kollam Shenkotta routes. Services will be delayed in Trivandrum Thrissur route.

Aug 15, 2018 12:52 pm (IST)

IAS officials have been instructed to oversee relief operations across the state. Kerala government to seek more boats from central forces for rescue efforts. (In picture: the flood fury in Kerala)

Aug 15, 2018 12:48 pm (IST)

Floods Devastate Eastern Part of Malappuram | Three trapped after mudslide in Vazhayur. Kerala revenue minister E Chandrasekharan says that situation is grim in Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Thrissur. Red alert has been issued in 12 districts, while orange alert in remaining two.

Aug 15, 2018 12:38 pm (IST)

Water level in Idukki was at 2398.90 feet at 12 noon. 10 lakh litres per second of water is being released. Two gates have been opened at two metre height, while remaining three at 2.3 metre.

Aug 15, 2018 12:34 pm (IST)

Idukki dam is well equipped to contain excess water from Mullapperiyar dam if shutters of the same are to be raised in the event of an alarming increase of water level in Mullaperiyar dam, power minister M M Mani said while interacting with reporters here on Tuesday. The minister said there was no truth in the claims that there were lapses on the part of KSEB in opening Idukki and other dams."It’s after meticulous preparations and planning that KSEB is dealing the rain related emergencies. It’s easy for the so called intellectuals to make arguments. Things are different in the ground zero. KSEB officials are doing their best," he said.

Aug 15, 2018 12:34 pm (IST)

Water Resources Minister Matthew T Thomas is in Kottayam to oversee relief operation. A total of 34 reservoir gates have already been opened, including Mullaperiyar Dam. Low lying areas of Neyyattinkara, a town in Thiruvananthapuram, were flooded after Neyyar Dam was opened. The route to Kanyakumari has been cut off.

Aug 15, 2018 12:20 pm (IST)

While traffic has been disrupted at Kumily-Kamban route in Idukki due to landslide, Alappuzha district administration has directed all resorts in Kuttanad to evacuate tourists.

Aug 15, 2018 12:18 pm (IST)

Trains Delayed on Thiruvananthapuram-Thrissur Section | Trains in the section will be running delayed due to imposing of rising water level in rivers/lakes. Speed will be restricted on certain river bridges. Railway engineering department is constantly monitoring safety of bridges round the clock.

Aug 15, 2018 12:17 pm (IST)

Train No 56311 Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil passenger is partially cancelled between Kuzhithurai-Nagercoil an and Train No 56310 Nagercoil Thiruvananthapuram passenger is partially cancelled between Nagercoil-Kuzhithurai. Train No 56304 Nagercoil-Kottayam passenger is partally cancelled between Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram central.

Aug 15, 2018 12:16 pm (IST)

Trains on Nagercoil-Thiruvanananthapuram section have been delayed due to landslides in Kuzhithurai and Eraniel. Train No 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore express, Train No 16382 Kanniyakumari-Mumbai CSMT express, Train No 15906 Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari vivek express and Train No 19424 Gandhidham-Tirunelveli humsafar express has been delayed. Train No 56318 Nagercoil-Kochuveli passenger and Train No 56317 Kochuveli-Nagercoil passengers have been completely cancelled today.

Aug 15, 2018 12:14 pm (IST)

Train No 56336 Kollam-Punalur passenger, Train No 56336 Kollam-Senkottai passenger, Train No 56335 Senkottai-Kollam passenger and Train No 56365 Kollam-Edaman passenger have been cancelled today. On the other hand, Train No 56701 Punalur-Madurai passenger ihas been partially suspended between Punalur-Kollam. Thought, it will operate from Kollam Junction today.

Aug 15, 2018 12:11 pm (IST)

Trains Cancelled, Landslides Create More Trouble for Locals | Four landslides have hit Kottayam district, while Sabarimala pilgrims have been stopped at Nilakkal. Trains have been suspended on Kollam-Punalur-Senkotta section.

Aug 15, 2018 12:09 pm (IST)

Mullaperiyar Dam Water Level to Hit 142 Feet | Water level in Mullaperiyar dam to hit 142 feet in an hour. People living up to a 100 meters on either side of Periyar advised to evacuate. 

Aug 15, 2018 12:01 pm (IST)

With the Pamba witnessing heavy floods after 1998, Pathanamthitta district collector has issued warning to the people residing along the area. According to Manorama, looded areas include Ranni town, Ittiyappara, Vadaserikkara and Aranmula Sathrakadavu. Tehsildars and village officers are on the field assessing the situation. Residents of Kadapra, Kottackamali colony have been evacuated.

Aug 15, 2018 12:00 pm (IST)

Some students of Aranmula Engineering College have been stranded at the ladies' hostel. They had been asked to leave the hostel by the warden but they could not as vehicles can't reach the place, reports Manorama.

Aug 15, 2018 11:58 am (IST)

CM Requests for More Teams to Assess Damages | Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also requested the Centre to send another team to reassess flood damage in Kerala as the extent of damage was much more than that was estimated previously. Only when the waters recede could the exact extent of damage be assessed, he added. The immediate assistance of Rs 100 crore, announced by Union minister Rajnath Singh, was a big gesture from the Centre, he said. Chief minister asked all the government departments, public-sector undertakings and corporations and private companies to transfer the funds meant for organizing the Onam celebrations to the chief minister’s relief fund.

Aug 15, 2018 11:56 am (IST)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requests people to make donations online to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.

Aug 15, 2018 11:54 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Tricolour Hoisted at Kerala's Mullaperiyar Dam Despite Water Rising to Dangerous Levels

Despite the water level at Mullaperiyar dam reaching dangerously close to permissible levels, residents of the area hoisted the flag at one of the dam's towers as a mark of respect to the country.

Aug 15, 2018 11:53 am (IST)

Ernakulam collector asks citizens to report grievances/flood related incidents through control-room numbers: 0484 2983512, 0484 2624052, while a red alert has also been issued for Kottayam district.

Aug 15, 2018 11:49 am (IST)

Naval teams in Ernakulam district | In Pizhala island, water has sightly gone down. Team members are walking around the island and patrolling around to reassure that people are safe, while in Perumbavoor, all three diving teams carrying out rescue operation in a village, rescued 45 stranded personnel. They are now proceeding to a different location for relief operations.

Load More
  • 14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SA vs SL
    98/10
    16.4 overs
    		 99/7
    16.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    299/8
    50.0 overs
    		 121/10
    24.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 - 12 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy
    IND vs ENG
    107/10
    35.2 overs
    		 396/7
    88.1 overs
    England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    306/7
    39.0 overs
    		 187/9
    21.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies
    BAN vs WI
    184/5
    20.0 overs
    		 135/7
    17.1 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...