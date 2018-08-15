Kerala Floods LIVE: Red Alert Issued in All 14 Districts, Kottayam and Kozhikode Schools Shut

Aftermath of Kochi Airport Closure: Tourists Face Harrowing Time as Traffic Increases at Other Airports | After Kochi airport shut, heavy traffic for other airport tickets. No availability on Trivandrum and Coimbatore flights today from Bangalore, no availability for Coimbatore from Mumbai today and tomorrow. Tickets being sold out superfast.
"All flights to/fro Kochi, stand cancelled till Aug 16, 2018 due to runway unavailability owing to flood situation. For cancellations/rescheduling, please visit https://bit.ly/2ndGnZ8 We hope everything gets normal soon," tweeted India's biggest carrier IndiGo.
All flights to/fro Kochi, stand cancelled till Aug 16, 2018 due to runway unavailability owing to flood situation. For cancellations/rescheduling, please visit https://t.co/ofwzjniT1l— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 15, 2018
We hope everything gets normal soon.
Rain fury today continued unabated in Kerala, where 47 people have died so far, with the Kochi international airport announced shut till Saturday after water gushed inside the airport area and train services remained suspended in many parts of the state. A red alert has been sounded in 12 of the 14 districts. Operations at the Kochi airport have been suspended till August 18 and flights were being diverted to various airports. Airlines including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet have announced suspension of their operations to Kochi. "All flights to/fro Kochi, stand cancelled till Aug 16, 2018 due to runway unavailability owing to flood situation.
Idukki dam is well equipped to contain excess water from Mullapperiyar dam if shutters of the same are to be raised in the event of an alarming increase of water level in Mullaperiyar dam, power minister M M Mani said while interacting with reporters here on Tuesday. The minister said there was no truth in the claims that there were lapses on the part of KSEB in opening Idukki and other dams."It’s after meticulous preparations and planning that KSEB is dealing the rain related emergencies. It’s easy for the so called intellectuals to make arguments. Things are different in the ground zero. KSEB officials are doing their best," he said.
Water Resources Minister Matthew T Thomas is in Kottayam to oversee relief operation. A total of 34 reservoir gates have already been opened, including Mullaperiyar Dam. Low lying areas of Neyyattinkara, a town in Thiruvananthapuram, were flooded after Neyyar Dam was opened. The route to Kanyakumari has been cut off.
Train No 56311 Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil passenger is partially cancelled between Kuzhithurai-Nagercoil an and Train No 56310 Nagercoil Thiruvananthapuram passenger is partially cancelled between Nagercoil-Kuzhithurai. Train No 56304 Nagercoil-Kottayam passenger is partally cancelled between Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram central.
Trains on Nagercoil-Thiruvanananthapuram section have been delayed due to landslides in Kuzhithurai and Eraniel. Train No 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore express, Train No 16382 Kanniyakumari-Mumbai CSMT express, Train No 15906 Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari vivek express and Train No 19424 Gandhidham-Tirunelveli humsafar express has been delayed. Train No 56318 Nagercoil-Kochuveli passenger and Train No 56317 Kochuveli-Nagercoil passengers have been completely cancelled today.
Train No 56336 Kollam-Punalur passenger, Train No 56336 Kollam-Senkottai passenger, Train No 56335 Senkottai-Kollam passenger and Train No 56365 Kollam-Edaman passenger have been cancelled today. On the other hand, Train No 56701 Punalur-Madurai passenger ihas been partially suspended between Punalur-Kollam. Thought, it will operate from Kollam Junction today.
With the Pamba witnessing heavy floods after 1998, Pathanamthitta district collector has issued warning to the people residing along the area. According to Manorama, looded areas include Ranni town, Ittiyappara, Vadaserikkara and Aranmula Sathrakadavu. Tehsildars and village officers are on the field assessing the situation. Residents of Kadapra, Kottackamali colony have been evacuated.
CM Requests for More Teams to Assess Damages | Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also requested the Centre to send another team to reassess flood damage in Kerala as the extent of damage was much more than that was estimated previously. Only when the waters recede could the exact extent of damage be assessed, he added. The immediate assistance of Rs 100 crore, announced by Union minister Rajnath Singh, was a big gesture from the Centre, he said. Chief minister asked all the government departments, public-sector undertakings and corporations and private companies to transfer the funds meant for organizing the Onam celebrations to the chief minister’s relief fund.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requests people to make donations online to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.
Here's how you can help those affected by the unprecedented floods in Kerala. Now you can make donations online to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund through the site, https://t.co/OFHTHlZ9by #KeralaFloods #StandWithKerala. pic.twitter.com/XNlBKqdCUT— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 14, 2018
CLICK TO READ | Tricolour Hoisted at Kerala's Mullaperiyar Dam Despite Water Rising to Dangerous Levels
Despite the water level at Mullaperiyar dam reaching dangerously close to permissible levels, residents of the area hoisted the flag at one of the dam's towers as a mark of respect to the country.
Naval teams in Ernakulam district | In Pizhala island, water has sightly gone down. Team members are walking around the island and patrolling around to reassure that people are safe, while in Perumbavoor, all three diving teams carrying out rescue operation in a village, rescued 45 stranded personnel. They are now proceeding to a different location for relief operations.
