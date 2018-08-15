Kerala Floods LIVE: Red Alert Issued in All 14 Districts, Kottayam and Kozhikode Schools Shut

Aug 15, 2018 12:34 pm (IST)

Idukki dam is well equipped to contain excess water from Mullapperiyar dam if shutters of the same are to be raised in the event of an alarming increase of water level in Mullaperiyar dam, power minister M M Mani said while interacting with reporters here on Tuesday. The minister said there was no truth in the claims that there were lapses on the part of KSEB in opening Idukki and other dams."It’s after meticulous preparations and planning that KSEB is dealing the rain related emergencies. It’s easy for the so called intellectuals to make arguments. Things are different in the ground zero. KSEB officials are doing their best," he said.