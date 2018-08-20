GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kerala Floods LIVE: Train Services Restored Over Aluva Bridge, Karnataka Begins Inter-State Buses

News18.com | August 20, 2018, 9:13 AM IST
Event Highlights

Kerala Flood LIVE: Railways restored passenger and express train services in the flood-hit Ernakulam district due to "early completion of restoration works in the division". The rise in water level in Periyar had a major impact on the flood situation with waters marooning many houses and commercial establiments in Aluva, Paravur and Perumbavoor. Meanwhile, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation resumed inter-state bus services to Kerala's Ernakulam, Kottayam, Trissur, Palghat, Calicut, Cannanore and Trivendrum areas. The government said that they were going to operate 32 buses from Bengaluru towards Kerala sector. News18 brings you a Google Form to help reach local authorities in this time of crisis.


Aug 20, 2018 9:13 am (IST)

Aug 20, 2018 9:13 am (IST)

Kerala Floods | People belonging to Sikh community in Kochi prepared food and provided it to relief camps. The coordinator said, "From last 3 days we are serving food to more than 1000 people. We're preparing food inside Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in hygienic conditions." 

Aug 20, 2018 8:37 am (IST)

Kerala Floods: WATCH |  A old woman being airlifted by Indian Air Force (IAF) from Ernakulam. She was later taken to Navy Hospital.

Aug 20, 2018 8:33 am (IST)

Kerala government on Monday morning issued a form for assistance of flood-hit people.

Aug 20, 2018 8:30 am (IST)

Kerala Floods: International Swimmer's Home Washed Away in Idukki, Family Members Go Missing | Sajan Prakash, a 24-year-old Idukki resident, became he first Indian swimmer in 32 years to qualify for the 200m butterfly final of the Asian Games on Sunday. However, the happiness over the achievement was dampened by Kerala floods. According to a report in The Indian Express, Prakash's home was washed away by floodwaters, while five members of his family have been missing for the last three days. Prakash couldn’t win a medal despite entering the final as the third-fastest qualifier. He is likely to have been distracted. But in finishing fifth in the eight-man final, he still set a national record, clocking 1 minute 57.75 seconds. The last time an Indian reached the final of the 200m butterfly at the Asian Games was Khazan Singh in 1986. (He won silver at Seoul.) “He was calling me all day. He is very upset, and wasn’t able to focus on the race. If not for this, he would have won a medal,” Prakash’s mother Shantymol told IE.

Aug 20, 2018 8:24 am (IST)

Kerala Floods: Pinarayi Vijayan Applauds 'Unsung Heros' — the Fishermen | While addressing the press on Sunday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan acknowledged the contribution of these unsung heroes. “Fishermen have played a major role in our rescue operations. We have decided to give Rs 3000 per day, a new boat and fuel to them. Damages will be compensated fairly,” the Chief Minister said. The Chief Minister also said that arrangements will be made to transport the boats back to where they were brought from. “The government requests the authorities to give a grand welcome to fishermen who have helped us a lot when they reach their hometowns,” Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Aug 20, 2018 8:21 am (IST)

Kerala Floods: Fresh Threat in Pathanamthitta? | Even as red alert was lifted in several districts in several district on Sunday, the inclement weather in Pathanamthitta district late night posed fresh threat to rescue and relief operations. Water level in Pampa river river, which flows through the district, is likely to have risen after fresh downpour around 1 am. Pathanamthitta District Collector said that the shutters of Kakki-Anathod, Moozhiyar and Pamba reservoirs could be opened soon. The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 210 lives since August 8 and nearly 400 since May 29 when the south west monsoon set in over Kerala. More than 80 dams were opened, leading to floods while the rains also triggered landslides. 

Aug 20, 2018 8:19 am (IST)

Kerala Floods: Kochi Naval Base Reopens | Air Alliance to operate flights from Coimbatore and Bengaluru to Kochi after commercial flights resumed operations at INS Garuda Kochi Naval Air Station.

Aug 20, 2018 8:15 am (IST)

Kerala Floods: In Picture — First commercial flight lands at INS Garuda Kochi Naval Air Station after Cochin International Airport got affected due to floods.

Aug 20, 2018 7:49 am (IST)

Kerala Floods: Suresh Prabhu Announces Reopening of Cochin Airport | "The flight operations between Bangalore and Cochin Naval Airbase will be starting from 20th August morning. More destinations such as Coimbatore, Madurai are also in the pipeline. Other airlines are likely to join this effort too. All possible steps are being taken #KeralaFloods (sic)," Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu tweeted on Sunday.

Aug 20, 2018 7:46 am (IST)

Kerala Floods: Commercial Flights Resume at Cochin Naval Base | Cochin Naval Base has been thrown open for commercial flight operations from Monday morning, bringing a huge relief to people awaiting resumption of air service from Kochi. The main Kochi international airport, the seventh busiest in the country, was rendered non-functional from August 14 due to flooding and torrential rains, and was later closed. As a result, both domestic and international flights to Kochi are being diverted to other destinations such as Trivendrum and Calicut. 

Aug 20, 2018 7:43 am (IST)

Kerala Floods: Help Pours in from NGOs |  A number of NGOs based in the financial capital of the country have come forward to extend the helping hand to flood-ravaged Kerala and launched a campaign to collect food and other items. The deadliest deluge in Kerala in close to a century has claimed 197 lives since August 8. More than six lakh people are in relief camps while thousands are still stranded in their homes without food. The NGOs are extending help in the form of money and medical support. Prime Educaton Health Learning Services (PEHL) has said that it would send a team of 20 people consisting of general physicians and paramedical staff to Idukki district. As per official estimates, 43 people have lost their lives so far in Idukki district.

Aug 20, 2018 7:42 am (IST)

Assam Announces Aid for Kerala Floods Victims | Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today said his state would give Rs 3 crore aid to rain-ravaged Kerala, where 210 have died in the last 10 days.  "The Government of Assam would extend financial aid of Rs 3 crore to Kerala government in view of the devastating flood in the southern state," an official release said quoting the chief minister. Sonowal also directed the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department to open helplines to expedite the process of providing relief and rescuing people of Assam stranded in Kerala, it said. Accordingly, the department opened two helpline numbers and a control room. The helpline numbers are 0361-2237219 and 0361-2237460, while the control room can be reached at 9401044617. The number of those displaced in the torrential rains in Kerala was today put at 7.24 lakh by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who also said most of the affected had been rescued and the government's focus would now be their rehabilitation.

Aug 19, 2018 10:13 pm (IST)

To deal with the large-scale devastation caused by the floods in Kerala, locals in several parts of the state are constructing make-shift roads. Seen here, locals in Palakkad's Alathur village reconstructing the main road near Venganoor bridge which was washed due to rain. Locals added that the 'Authority said it'll take 6-7 months to complete paperwork for construction’.

Aug 19, 2018 10:02 pm (IST)

People from across the country offered special prayers for those affected by the floods in the state. Seen here, people performing special 'havan' in Kanpur for those affected due to flood in Kerala, earlier today. The deadly monsoon rains that savaged Kerala claimed 13 more lives on Sunday, taking the total toll to 370 in the last ten days. 

Aug 19, 2018 9:53 pm (IST)

Silver Linings | Amid horrors of the torrential rains, the wedding of a woman inmate today brought cheers to a relief camp in northern Malappuram district, where thousands of people have been displaced in flood. Twenty-four-year-old Anju, the bride, has been staying with her family members at a relief camp in a lower primary school there for the last three days after her house was submerged in flood. Though the family had earlier thought to postpone the marriage due to the rain fury, the other inmates of the relief camp persuaded them to go ahead with the ceremony. "Thus, we decided to conduct the wedding at a nearby temple without any celebration. The groom, Shaiju's family had also no objection," a relative of the bride told PTI.

Aug 19, 2018 9:42 pm (IST)

ALSO READ | Unsung Heroes Bring Smiles to Those Stranded in Flood-ravaged Kerala

Many unsung heroes have brought smiles to the faces of anxious and panic-stricken people of Kerala, reeling under the worst floods of a century.

Aug 19, 2018 9:36 pm (IST)

In a dramatic rescue effort, a baby was rescued by an IAF personnel in Alappuzha is flood hit Kerala. Wing Commander Prasanth of IAF's Garud Special Force rescued the boy and brought him to his mother.

Aug 19, 2018 9:28 pm (IST)

Earlier today, Air Marshal B Suresh, Southern Air Command said that 18 sorties were carried out and 99 survivors were brought. He added that a total 526 survivors have been winched up. He said that 29 tonnes of total relief material was air dropped, so far and 47,125 kg of food items & medicines was distributed in flood affected parts of Kerala.

Aug 19, 2018 9:21 pm (IST)

Evacuation efforts saw several endearing moments with rescue teams and personnel doing every bit to help those stranded in the floods in Kerala. One such moment was seen when Jaisal K P, a fisherman from Vengara in Malappuram, offered his back to women so that they can climb to safety.

Aug 19, 2018 9:10 pm (IST)

NDRF personnel hold rescue and evacuation drive at flood-affected regions in Chengannur taluk of Alappuzha on Sunday.

Aug 19, 2018 9:05 pm (IST)

Support Continues to Pour In | Kolkata giants East Bengal has raised funds for flood victims of Kerala during their local league match on Saturday. Man-of-the-match Laldanmawia Ralte donated his entire prize money to Kerala flood relief during the 3-0 win over Aryan Club in the ongoing Premier Division match of the Calcutta Football League. "We held a fundraiser campaign during yesterday's game for our brothers in #Kerala. The donation box has been handed over to Joby and co, read a tweet from 'East Bengal Ultras', the Twitter handle of the club's fans. The Kerala players in the team C K Ubaid, Mirshad and Joby Justin collected donations from the audiences in the gallery after winning the match. I will remember this for my entire life. When I will become a former footballer and sitting in Kerala, this is a story I will tell my grandchildren," Justin said

Aug 19, 2018 8:58 pm (IST)

Seen here, INS Deepak reaches Kochi and is disembarking rations, fresh water and mineral water at South Jetty Naval Base.

Aug 19, 2018 8:52 pm (IST)

High-range Idukki district, Malappuram and Thrissur are among the worst hit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday undertook an aerial survey of monsoon ravaged areas and announced an immediate assistance of Rs 500 crore. In some respite, the rainfall intensity over Kerala has decreased over the past two days, the meteorology department said on Sunday, adding there is no alert of heavy precipitation for the next four days in the state.

Aug 19, 2018 8:51 pm (IST)

The number of those displaced in the torrential rains in Kerala was today put at 7.24 lakh by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who said most of the affected had been rescued and the government's focus would now be their rehabilitation. Thirteen people lost their lives today and 7,24,649 lakh people were in 5,645 relief camps, he told reporters after a review meeting.

Aug 19, 2018 8:48 pm (IST)

President Ram Nath Kovind spoke to Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and enquired about the situation and acknowledged the grit and resilience of the people in coming together in this trying hour. "Assured the people of the state that entire nation was with them," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

Aug 19, 2018 8:41 pm (IST)

Manipur Donates Rs 2 Crore for Kerala Flood Relief | The Manipur government on Sunday donated Rs 2 crore as flood relief for the victims of Kerala hit by days of incessant rainfall and massive floods. "People of Manipur stand in solidarity with the people of Kerala, may you find comfort in knowing that the rest of India stand with you. The people of Manipur pray for you and extending a sum of Rs 2 crore to relief funds from the state, chief minister N Biren Singh said.

Aug 19, 2018 8:38 pm (IST)

Maharashtra Offers Assistance | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the government of Maharashtra had taken several proactive steps to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Kerala. In a series of tweets, he stated that the government had dispatched relief material for those affected in the Kerala floods. “Yesterday around 6.5 ton of food packets were immediately dispatched along with 40 ton relief material collected by NGOs. The shipment also included 15,000 food packets packed in water- proof packing for air dropping,” he said in a tweet. "Another 30 ton relief material dispatched to Kerala this evening from Mumbai Airport through Indian Airforce flight for #KeralaFloods affected persons and 5 ton more relief material would be sent tomorrow morning with the help of Indian Airforce," the CM said in another tweet. 

Aug 19, 2018 8:30 pm (IST)

Seen here, rescue and relief helicopter carrying 1000 kg of essential supplies for people stranded in various parts of the flood hit state.

Aug 19, 2018 8:21 pm (IST)

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd tweeted a picture of its delivery man supplying LPG cylinder to those affected by floods in Kerala. The deliveryman is seen standing outside a house that is surrounded by flood water. “#HPGas deliveryman on a mission to deliver #LPG cylinder to flood affected localities in Eravipuram, Kollam. Team #HPCL is proud of these #FootSoldiers who are ensuring uninterrupted LPG supplies in far flung areas #KeralaFloods,” the tweet read.

File photo: An aerial view shows partially submerged houses at a flooded area in the southern state of Kerala, India, August 17, 2018. (Image: Reuters)

Cochin Naval Base has been thrown open for commercial flight operations from Monday morning, bringing a huge relief to people awaiting resumption of air service from Kochi. However, the International airport will remain shut till August 26. Alliance Air had operated a non-commercial "proving flight" on an ATR (turboprop) aircraft to Kochi's naval base on Sunday with a team of officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and other flight safety officials to examine the feasibility of having operations from the base.

Even as red alert was lifted in several districts in several district on Sunday, the inclement weather in Pathanamthitta district late night posed fresh threat to rescue and relief operations. Water level in Pampa river river, which flows through the district, is likely to have risen after fresh downpour around 1 am. Pathanamthitta District Collector said that the shutters of Kakki-Anathod, Moozhiyar and Pamba reservoirs could be opened soon. The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 210 lives since August 8 and nearly 400 since May 29 when the south west monsoon set in over Kerala. More than 80 dams were opened, leading to floods while the rains also triggered landslides.

President Ram Nath Kovind spoke to Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and enquired about the situation and acknowledged the grit and resilience of the people in coming together in this trying hour. "Assured the people of the state that entire nation was with them," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted.

High-range Idukki district, Malappuram and Thrissur are among the worst hit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday undertook an aerial survey of monsoon ravaged areas and announced an immediate assistance of Rs 500 crore. The number of those displaced in the torrential rains was on Sunday put at 7.24 lakh by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who said most of the affected had been rescued and the government's focus would now be their rehabilitation. Thirteen people lost their lives today and 7,24,649 lakh people were in 5,645 relief camps, he told reporters after a review meeting.

Around 22,000 people were rescued on Sunday in the operations launched by the defence personnel, national and state disaster response forces, fishermen and local people. He was all praise for the efforts put in by personnel of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, NDRF, fishermen and local people in rescuing people. The Chief Minister said in each panchayat six health officers would be deployed to ensure there was no outbreak of any communicable diseases as the flood water recedes.

Vijayan said the state government would distribute 36 lakh textbooks free of cost to school children who had lost their books in the floods. Commercial flight operations from Kochi, hit following the closure of its international airport due to flooding, would resume tomorrow from the Naval airport to Coimbatore and Bengaluru, bringing some relief to travellers. Meanwhile, as flood waters receded in some areas, people in relief camps have slowly started returning to their homes.

The railways cancelled at least 18 trains, partially cancelled nine others and diverted Kanyakumari-Mumbai CST express train via Nagercoil on Sunday. Skeletal services were run between Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram and on Alapuzha-Kottayam routes. The trains were packed with flood affected people moving to the houses of their friends and relatives. Efforts are on to restore power and water supply in areas where the power systems have been completely destroyed. The government also decided to pay Rs 3,000 per day each to the fishermen who participated in the rescue operations.

Amid horrors of the torrential rains, the wedding of a woman inmate on Sunday brought cheers to a relief camp in northern Malappuram district. Twentyfour-year-old Anju, the bride, staying with her family members at the camp for the last three days after her house was submerged in flood, entered into wedlock with Shaiju at a nearby temple. Meanwhile, several people who reached their houses found it difficult to control their tears seeing their dwelling in total disarray. Muddy homes, utensils strewn all over and furniture turned upside down greeted some of them as they come back.

As per a preliminary estimate, there was Rs 4,441 crore loss to the government following the damage to roads and bridges. At least 220 bridges have been damaged and 59 were still under water, officials said.
