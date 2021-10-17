Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: 19 Dead; Amit Shah Assures All Help, CM Vijayan Calls for ‘Extreme Caution’

Live now
Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Several people have been injured and displaced while 19 have died as heavy rains pounded south and central Kerala causing flash floods and landslides in many parts of the state. Thirteen deaths were reported in Kottayam’s Koottickal and six deaths were reported in Idukki. Read More
The death toll in Kerala floods has risen to 19. Thirteen people have died in Kottayam, and six in Idukki in rain-related incidents. In Kottayam district, the bodies of all missing persons have been recovered.
The Army, Navy and Air Force have been mobilised to carry out flood relief operations. In view of Red Alert in five districts of Kerala, Southern Naval Command Headquarters has been made ready to provide assistance to local administration in rescue operations. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has sought assistance from Southern Naval Command at Kochi for air lifting of marooned families at Koottickal.
Water-level in Muvattupuzha river rises due to heavy rainfall in Ernakulum district. India Meteorological Department has issued ‘Yellow’ alert for the district today.
Indian Air Force medium lift helicopters have been inducted for #floodrelief efforts in districts of #Kerala inundated due to heavy rains.#HarKaamDeshKeNaam pic.twitter.com/ZcwZRKyYZR
— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) October 17, 2021
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 11 teams for search, rescue and relief operations in the state where the death toll from heavy rains and landslide rose to eight on Sunday.
Two more bodies recovered from the site of landslide at Koottikkal, Kottayam district.
#Kerala | Two more bodies recovered from the site of landslide at Koottikkal, Kottayam district, death toll rises to 11, as per the State's Information & Public Relations Department pic.twitter.com/bCAmSwQuTJ
— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021
The death toll in Kerala floods has reached 15 after one more body was recovered from Kottayam. As of now, 12 bodies were recovered from Kottayam while 3 bodies were recovered from Idukki.
“People are requested to take all precautions against the rain. 105 relief camps have been set up across the State and arrangements have been made to start more camps,” Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said.
Bodies of two women and a child were recovered from Koottickal on Saturday. In a separate rain-related incident on Saturday, a man and a woman–both 30-years old– died as their car was swept away in the flood waters in Kanjar in Idukki district. State Revenue Minister K Rajan, who is in Kottayam district to coordinate the rescue efforts, said the government agencies are also probing whether more people were stuck among the debris and slush or were missing.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the government is continuously monitoring the situation in Kerala and providing support to help people in need.
We are continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. The central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone’s safety.
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 17, 2021
Army conducts rescue operations for missing persons in debris in Kavali, Kottayam.
Kerala: Army conducts rescue operations for missing persons in debris in Kavali, Kottayam. Navy Chopper with relief materials already airborne from INS Garuda towards rain-affected areas. Two Air Force Chopper Mi-17 are on standby at AF Station, Shangumugham: Defence PRO pic.twitter.com/H3M8cVVVps
— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021
10 people were killed in Kerala rains as officials revised the death toll on Sunday. 7 deaths were reported in Koottickal, one death in Kanjirappally and 2 deaths were reported in Thodupuzha.
Three more bodies were recovered from Koottickal in Kottayam district as heavy rain triggers landslide. The death toll has reached nine.
Kerala | Swollen Kallada river in Kollam district amid heavy rains in the region; Visuals from Enathu bridge at the border of Kollam-Pathanamthitta districts pic.twitter.com/tg3ipThv9S
— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021
Heavy rains have been pounding Kerala since Friday evening, leaving at least six people dead and over a dozen missing. The incessant rainfall has further caused flash floods and landslides in many parts, prompting the state government to seek the assistance of the defence forces for rescue operations. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department has warned of more rains on Sunday too.
The IMD on Sunday predicted a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many places with only isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala during next 24 hours and further decrease thereafter.
At least seven people died and over a dozen were missing on Saturday as heavy rains pounded south and central Kerala causing flash floods and landslides in many parts, prompting the state government to seek the assistance of the defence forces for rescue operations.
NDRF team conducts rescue operation in Kokkayar, Idukki where landslide occurred yesterday. Five more teams of NDRF have been deployed in Kottayam.
#WATCH | Kerala: NDRF team conducts rescue operation in Kokkayar, Idukki where landslide occurred yesterday pic.twitter.com/icTNMxsGhV
— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2021
Four deaths have been reported from Kottayam and two deaths from Idukki district. Though it was raining on Saturday night, the intensity has reduced on Sunday. At least five houses were washed away in Kottayam district.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 11 teams to be deployed in south and central parts of Kerala which are pounded by heavy rains. NDRF director general S N Pradhan said in a tweet that the teams are being sent “in view of red alert for rainfall and possible flooding/water logging in several districts of Kerala.” One team each will be deployed in Malappuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Kottayam, Kannur and Kollam while two teams will be stationed at Idukki.
Tamil Nadu: Several parts of the Kanyakumari district received heavy rainfall, caused flooding in Thirparappu waterfalls.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Several parts of the Kanyakumari district received heavy rainfall, caused flooding in Thirparappu waterfalls. pic.twitter.com/N9z6N1F9Kd
— ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021
In one of the heavy rains in recent years, the high ranges of central and south Kerala are experiencing almost similar to that of the situation the state faced during the time of devastating floods of 2018 and 2019 but authorities said everything was under control and there was no need for any panic.
Heavy rain in parts of Kerala has triggered landslides in Idukki and Kottayam districts. The weather office has predicted heavy to very heavy rain till Sunday morning. 14 people were killed and many others were missing on Saturday as heavy rain lashed south and central Kerala causing flash floods and landslides.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the centre will provide all possible assistance to the people of Kerala who have been affected by heavy rains and resulting floods. He said in a tweet that the government was “continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding.” “The Central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone’s safety,” Shah said.
“The situation is really serious in some parts of the state. We will do everything possible to save lives. We have sought help from the army, navy and air force. Relief camps have been set up in the districts,” Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.
The Central forces teams including 11 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), two Army and two Defence Service Corps teams have been deployed in Southern and Central parts of the states. The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts and an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the southern state.
A Navy chopper with relief materials has already been airborne from INS Garuda in Kochi and headed towards rain-affected areas, PTI reported. Two Air Force Chopper Mi-17 arrived and were on standby at AF Station, Shangumugham, Thiruvananthapuram. Although the fury of rains have subsided, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authorities (KSDMA) said a trough of low at mean sea level now lies over Southeast adjoining East central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts and predicted possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many places with only isolated heavy rainfall over the state during next 24 hours and further decrease thereafter.
