Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: 324 Killed, 2 Lakh in Relief Camps, 2 Crore Affected, Says CM Vijayan

Kerala Floods Live Updates: Kerala's worst floods in a century has claimed the lives of 324 people, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Friday evening. Over 2.2 lakh people are in more than 1500 relief camps that have been built across the state. Desperate for help, residents have been uploading SOS videos on social media, seeking rescue boats and relief supplies.
The situation has been compounded as around 80% of the state is without power as the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has cut supply in view of submerged roads and building. Ecologists have accused the administration of sitting on a disaster in the making when the government refused to implement the Gadgil Committee’s recommendations in 2011. The rains show no signs of relenting. Vijayan is said to have been unhappy with the late deployment of helicopters in rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach the state tonight following the funeral of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and undertake an aerial survey tomorrow.
Aug 17, 2018 6:34 pm (IST)
Aug 17, 2018 6:28 pm (IST)
Kochi: Navy rescue operations underway in flood-affected areas. Captain PE Prasad, Executive Officer, INS Venduruthy, says,"315 people had taken shelter at Navy Camps, of which 53 have moved back to their relatives' places in & around Kochi. #KeralaFloodspic.twitter.com/Y7oTq4eUnl
For the first time in history, Kerala has opened 35 of its 39 dams, including Mullaperiyar, Cheruthoni, part of Idukki reservoir and Idamalayar, wreaking havoc in the downstream areas.
Aug 17, 2018 6:20 pm (IST)
SC Steps In | The Supreme Court today asked two crisis management panels to explore the possibility of reducing the water level at the Mullaperiyar Dam by three feet to deal with the devastating floods in Kerala and asked Tamil Nadu to "scrupulously obey" any decision taken on the issue. Emphasising that the critical flood situation needed to be dealt with "focus, concentration and efficiency by all concerned", the top court said it was not an expert to deal with such unprecedented natural calamity and was leaving it to the executive to tackle the situation. It asked the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) and a committee, set up by the top court in 2014 to manage and look after the safety and security of the dam, to coordinate with each other and explore the possibility of reducing the water level from the existing 142 feet to 139 feet.
Aug 17, 2018 6:15 pm (IST)
As rains and floods continued to wreak havoc in Kerala, insurance regulator Irdai today asked all insurance companies to set up special camps and make immediate payments against insurance claims. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has issued guidelines in the regard for both life and non-line insurance claims and asked them to report the progress. More than 100 people died in rain-related incidents in Kerala in just one day yesterday, sources in the State Disaster Management Authority said, even as defence forces scaled up operations this morning to rescue those stranded in the worst-hit areas.
Aug 17, 2018 6:13 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, the low-cost arm of the AI, Air India Express, which is headquartered in Kochi and has almost 40 percent of its capacity deployed from the closed airport, has not made its operational plans public yet. Kerala is facing the worst rain fury and deluge in a century with 13 of the state's 14 districts under a red alert for the fifth day today. Floods and landslides have already taken the lives of over 247 people, where 2.11 lakh people in 14 districts have been badly hit by the rains and floods and over 32,500 hectares of crops damaged, according to the home ministry's National Emergency Response Centre.
Aug 17, 2018 6:12 pm (IST)
Air India Reschedules Flights Via Trivandrum | National carrier Air India today said its flights scheduled to depart from the Kochi airport, which has been shut down till August 26 due to floods, will operate from Thiruvananthapuram. The airline said the new schedule is for the August 18-20 period. The rescheduled flights are AI 933 to Dubai, AI 047 to New Delhi, AI 682 to Mumbai, AI 511 to New Delhi and AI 510 to Chennai, a release said. Against this, most private carriers have altogether cancelled their services to the commercial capital of Kerala, which is also the seventh busiest airport in the country, despite the government asking them to divert the flights to Thiruvanathapuram or Kozhikode.
Kerala has been hit by one of the worst floods in almost 90 years. The situation is grave, with at least 115 deaths and mass displacement of people.
Aug 17, 2018 6:00 pm (IST)
The CMO has said that the monsoon fury in Kerala has claimed as many as 324 lives in the past 9 days.
Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years. 80 dams opened, 324 lives lost and 223139 people are in about 1500+ relief camps. Your help can rebuild the lives of the affected. Donate to https://t.co/FjYFEdOsyl#StandWithKerala.
As many as 868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala, due to rains, floods and landslides in seven states during the monsoon season so far, the Home Ministry said on Friday. According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 247 people have died in Kerala, where 2.11 lakh people in 14 districts have been badly hit by the rains and floods and over 32,500 hectares of crops damaged . As many as 191 people have died in Uttar Pradesh, 183 people in West Bengal, 139 in Maharashtra, 52 in Gujarat, 45 in Assam and 11 in Nagaland. A total of 33 people have also been missing, 28 in Kerala and five in West Bengal, while 274 have been injured in rain-related incidents in the states
Aug 17, 2018 5:55 pm (IST)
Hanan Hamid, the 19-year-old Kerala student who shot to fame after selling fish in her uniform at a busy market, on Friday said she would contribute Rs 1.5 lakh to the Kerala flood relief fund. Hanan, a third year BSc Chemistry student in Idukki’s Al Azhar College of Arts and Sciences in Thodupuzha, said several people had come forward to help her last month when she was trying to make a living and she would now extend help to those in need.
The state's residents, politicians and bureaucrats have come together to provide relief and help with rebuilding, but what is striking is the delayed response in the release of funds for rescue and relief operations in the state from the central government.
Aug 17, 2018 5:50 pm (IST)
Punjab Anounces Relief | Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced Rs. 10 crores worth of immediate relief for flood-hit Kerala, ANI reported. Rs 5 cr is being transferred from CM's relief fund & remaining Rs 5 cr will be in form of ready-to-eat food material & other supplies
Aug 17, 2018 5:38 pm (IST)
Desperate Messages Across Media | Desperate non-resident Keralites from Australia, the US and the UK were making fervent pleas to authorities through television channels seeking help for their dear ones. Soumya from Australia said her parents and their relatives were stranded in Aluva for the past two days. Another said an elderly relative Mary Varghese was badly in need of an oxygen cylinder and her condition was worsening. In a WhatsApp video, a stranded woman with her 6- year-old child was seen pleading for help.
Aug 17, 2018 5:32 pm (IST)
A person carries a grain sack as his house gets flooded after Kakkayam dam was opened following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Kozhikode on Thursday, Aug 16, 2018. (PTI Photo)
The Gadgil Committee had in 2011 suggested that 140,000 kilometres of the Western Ghats be classified in three zones as per the requirement of environmental protection in the areas.
Aug 17, 2018 5:10 pm (IST)
Some heart wrenching stuff coming out from the #KeralaFloods , nature has unleashed it's fury at full tilt. My time line will be all over with helpline and flood relief details, please do not mind and try and see if you can contribute in any small way.
Carborundum Universal Ltd, manufacturers of abrasives, electro-minerals and industrial ceramics, has said its hydel power plant at Maniyar in Kerala, was not generating power as it was flooded due to the heavy rainfall in the state. The city-based group company of Murugappa Group said its facilities in Edapally, Koratty (Thrissur district) and Kakkanad (near Kochi) were safe and continue to be in 'operation'.
Aug 17, 2018 4:55 pm (IST)
Aug 17, 2018 4:48 pm (IST)
Following the rains, flash floods and landslides at many places in Kerala, 15 Kerala-bound trains have been canceled, while five others have been partially canceled. Two other trains have been diverted to safer routes.
Aug 17, 2018 4:43 pm (IST)
Sajita Jabeel, a 25 year old pregnant woman who was rescued by Navy from a flooded village in Kerala's Aluva, has given birth to a boy. pic.twitter.com/3SH2FGOXCZ
As a murderous monsoon savaged Kerala claiming 106 lives on a single day yesterday, the state plunged deeper into misery today with hospitals facing shortage of oxygen and fuel stations running dry, officials said. The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 173 lives since August 8, and dealt a body blow to the scenic state, wrecking its tourism industry, destroying standing crops in thousands of hectares and inflicting huge damage to infrastructure.
As rumours of cracks in Mullperiyar dam are doing rounds in flood-hit Kerala, Water Resources secretary Tinku Biswal has requested the Cyber Cell to take action against the rumormongers. In a letter to DGP Loknath Behara, she wanted the Cyber cell to trace the source of the rumours and take immediate action against them.
Aug 17, 2018 4:17 pm (IST)
Mullaperiyar Dam Safe | ' The Kerala government today described as "completely baseless" rumours being spread in social media sites like WhatsApp and Facebook that the Mullaperiyar dam has developed some cracks. "This rumour is completely baseless and the dam has not developed any cracks as alleged. These rumours are creating unnecessary panic among people living in downstream in the Periyar catchment," Water Resources secretary Tinku Biswal said.
Aug 17, 2018 4:14 pm (IST)
The NDRF said today it has moved more than 4,000 people to safer places and rescued another 44 from flooded areas in Kerala during the past nine days, even as its personnel struggle to reach remote areas cut off due to landslides. Kerala has been severely hit by monsoon rains and rivers and dam reservoirs are overflowing, inundating a large part of the state. At least 100 people died yesterday in rain-related incidents, State Disaster Management Authority officials said in Thiruvananthapuram.
Aug 17, 2018 4:12 pm (IST)
NCMC Meets Again | The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), the country's apex body to handle emergency situation, met for the second time in two days today and directed to mobilise additional resources to all agencies who were engaged in rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Kerala.
Aug 17, 2018 4:08 pm (IST)
The NDRF will be sending 23 more teams to flood-hit Kerala.
A man rescues a drowning man from a flooded area after the opening of Idamalayr, Cheruthoni and Mullaperiyar dam shutters following heavy rains, on the outskirts of Kochi. (REUTERS/Sivaram V)
Army, Navy, Air Force and NDRF personnel have begun rescuing people stranded in the worst affected areas of Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts from this morning. Many elderly persons and women with young children were rescued since this morning. Local fishermen have also joined the rescue mission bringing in their boats to help in evacuation of the stranded people in various places in Aluva, Kalady, Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha and Chalakudy. A weather report at 7 am has predicted heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds in various parts of the state today. Winds at the speed of 60 kmph are expected in Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. Production of other key plantation crops such as tea, coffee and black pepper in Kerala have also been severely hit, with the state having received about 30 percent more rain than it typically gets since the start of the monsoon season in late May.
Tens of thousands of people, including tourists visiting Kerala for the annual Onam festival, were stranded in parts of the state as the provincial government sought more helicopters and central forces for rescue operations.
Schools, colleges and educational institutions closed indefinitely. Mobile connectivity severely hit across the state. Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta and Palakkad are the worst affected districts. According to last estimates, the state fears a financial loss of Rs 10,000 crore. The number is likely to go up substantially.
Desperate non-resident Keralites from Australia, the US and the UK were making fervent pleas to authorities through television channels seeking help for their dear ones. On instructions from the Prime Minister, the Defence Ministry has rushed in fresh teams of the three armed forces for relief and rescue operations in the state where over 1.5 lakh homeless and displaced people are taking shelter in relief camps.
We are receiving multiple repetitive rescue requests in CMO. Ensure that you add date and time along with exact location, any significant landmark, district, number of stranded people and contact number of victim in all new requests. #KeralaSOS
Twelve additional teams of of the National Disaster Response Force comprising about 540 personnel were also rushed to Kerala. The operations at the Kochi International Airport will remain suspended till August 26, with runways being flooded. Over 25 trains were either cancelled or rescheduled in Kerala. Kochi Metro operations have not been affected so far, sources said. With waters flooding the private Aster Medi City in Kochi, some patients were shifted to other hospitals.
The state government also decided to raise excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor till November 30 to mop up additional resources for relief and rehabilitation efforts, official sources said.
Kerala received 257% more rainfall this year than usual following which shutters of big dams in Idukki were opened. It is the worst flood since 1924, claiming 167 lives with more than 50 missing. Idukki district alone received 400% more rainfall than usual.
More than a dozen helicopters, hundreds of defence personnel, NDRF teams and ordinary fishermen with their motor boats on Friday launched a massive rescue operation in Kerala as rains subdued and the death toll touched 154 in 10 days. There were six new deaths reported on Friday. Although the intensity of rains decreased in several districts since Friday morning, waters from the big dams in Idukki district continued to be let out keeping 13 districts in red alert, except for Kasargode.
Waters from the Periyar river and its tributaries kept many towns in Ernakulam and Thrissur submerged. The worst affected include Paravur, Kalady, Chalakudy, Perumbavoor, Muvatupuzha. Thousands of people are still perched on high rise buildings waiting to be rescued and taken to relief camps. Over 50,000 people are lodged in the Ernakulam and Thrissur camps alone.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed the flood situation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the phone and said he would be heading to the state later in the day to take stock of the situation.
There are 2.25 lakh people put up in 1,568 relief camps all over the state, Vijayan said on Friday. Hundreds of experienced fishermen from the coastal villages of the state capital arrived at Pathanamthitta and started rescue operations as the helicopters began airlifting people to safer places.