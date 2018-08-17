GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Chengannur MLA Says Thousands Stranded, Will Die Tonight If Help Doesn't Come

News18.com | August 17, 2018, 10:32 PM IST
Event Highlights

Kerala Floods Live Updates: Kerala's worst floods in a century have claimed the lives of 324 people, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Friday evening. Over three lakh people have been displaced and are in relief camps while the number of those affected is over two crores. Desperate for help, residents have been uploading SOS videos on social media, seeking rescue boats and relief supplies. Vijayan said that over 80,000 people have been rescued today itself.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Kerala to take stock of the situation after attending the funeral of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He will undertake an aerial survey tomorrow morning is expected to announce more relief measures after meeting Vijayan. Relief is also pouring in from other states as both Delhi and Punjab have announced they have donated Rs 10 crore each for the flood-ravaged state. Private firms like ICICI Bank and Star India have also come forward with donations.
Aug 17, 2018 10:32 pm (IST)

Chengannur MLA Saji Cheriyan reportedly broke down on TV asking for help for his constituency. He has claimed on television that at least 50 people are lying dead in his area and more may perish if help is not sent on an urgent basis.

Aug 17, 2018 10:26 pm (IST)

Many on Twitter are asking for immediate help in Chengannur, claiming that thousands are trapped in the area in Alappuzha district. 

Aug 17, 2018 10:20 pm (IST)
Aug 17, 2018 10:19 pm (IST)

Indian cricket Virat Kohli appeals to Kerala residents to stay safe.

Aug 17, 2018 10:15 pm (IST)

Aviation regulator DGCA today asked domestic airlines to operate additional flights to Kerala and cap fares as the state reels under a deluge that has forced its busiest airport in Kochi to shut operations till August 26.

Aug 17, 2018 10:03 pm (IST)

As rains and floods continued to wreak havoc in Kerala, insurance regulator Irdai today asked all insurance companies to set up special camps and make immediate payments against insurance claims.

Aug 17, 2018 9:59 pm (IST)

PERSONAL ACCOUNT OF A PTI REPORTER | The unprecedented rains lashing Kerala, which have flooded large swathes of the state, reached Palakkad town where my elderly parents live on August 9. When I called them from New Delhi in panic, they told me water had entered the ground floor of our two-story house. Furniture was floating, they said. The refrigerator had fallen; Utensils, knickknacks and clothes were swept away; the kitchen was gutted. With water filling all the rooms, they moved to the first floor, which is an independent unit, writes Manoj Rammohan.

Aug 17, 2018 9:57 pm (IST)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra tweets seeking donations for the battered Kerala, says "situation is worse".

Aug 17, 2018 9:55 pm (IST)

Broadcasting major Star India today said it would donate Rs two crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund as its contribution towards relief and rehablitiation in the rain ravaged state.

Aug 17, 2018 9:48 pm (IST)
Aug 17, 2018 9:47 pm (IST)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also instructed that water purifying machines worth Rs 2.50 crore be supplied to Kerala as drinking water gets polluted due to floods. The chief minister has appealed to industrialists, prominent persons in IT sector and others in Telangana to help the rain-hit state.

Aug 17, 2018 9:45 pm (IST)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced an aid of Rs 25 crore for the flood-ravaged Kerala and has asked Chief Secretary SK Joshi to hand over the entire amount to the state government. 

Aug 17, 2018 9:39 pm (IST)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has appealed to all party workers to focus on rescue operations in Kerala.

Aug 17, 2018 9:35 pm (IST)

A night shelter in Kochi is hosting around 400 people displaced by the floods. (Image: News18)

Aug 17, 2018 9:33 pm (IST)

The Army has joined operations to rescue people stranded due to floods and landslides in rain-battered Kodagu district bordering Kerala, officials said today. All major roads leading to Kodagu are blocked and a massive rescue operation has been launched, they said.

Aug 17, 2018 9:24 pm (IST)

READ | Death Toll in Flood-Ravaged Kerala Goes up to 324, Over 3 Lakh Displaced Across State

Over 3 lakh people have been displaced and are in relief camps in Kerala while the number of those affected is over two crores.

Aug 17, 2018 9:16 pm (IST)

 Aviation regulator DGCA today asked domestic airlines to operate additional flights to Kerala and cap fares as the state reels under a deluge that has forced its busiest airport in Kochi to shut operations till August 26. The  Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which held talks with the carriers, said it is constantly monitoring airfares on 32 direct routes operating to/from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Coimbatore and Mangalore.  "Spike in airfare on a few routes have been observed. Airlines concerned have been advised to cap the airfare on these flights," it added.

Aug 17, 2018 9:01 pm (IST)

People being evacuated from flood-hit areas of Kerala. 

Aug 17, 2018 8:55 pm (IST)

The CM has clarified that the death toll of 324 in floods is from May 29 and not since August 8, when the second wave of floods swept the state. He said that 82, 442 people have been rescued today and now 3,14, 391 are sheltered in relief camps. 

Aug 17, 2018 8:47 pm (IST)
Aug 17, 2018 8:38 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, there has been a slight respite from rains in capital city, Thiruvananthapuram. The rains were less frequent during the day today and sun also came out occasionally. 

Aug 17, 2018 8:36 pm (IST)

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is holding a press conference. Giving an overview of the rescue efforts, he says there are 2,094 relief camps and people are being provided food and water. Fourteen army helicopters, 79 NDRF boats and 403 fishermen boats are taking part in the relief efforts, he says. “The situation is bad in Chalakudy and Chenganur due to strong flow of water. From tomorrow, more army boats and helicopters will be used in these areas,” he says. He also denied reports that there’s a dearth of petroleum products in the state. 

Aug 17, 2018 8:34 pm (IST)

Lending a helping hand to flood-ravaged Kerala, ICICI bank has offered Rs 10 crore to flood relief fund. 

Aug 17, 2018 8:06 pm (IST)

Prime minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in Kerala at 9:50 pm ans will be staying at Raj Bhavan. He will undertaking an aerial survey of the flood-hit state at 8 in the morning tomorrow from Kochi Naval Base. A meeting is scheduled to be held after the survey.

Aug 17, 2018 8:03 pm (IST)

WCD Ministry to Send Relief | The Women and Child Development Ministry is coordinating with the Air Force and Kerala government to deliver 100 metric tonnes of ready-to-eat food packets to the flood-affected children in the state, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said today. The floods, Kerala's deadliest in close to a century, have claimed 173 lives since August 8. According to sources, 106 people were killed in just one day yesterday. "To aid distressed children stuck in this massive calamity, I have arranged 100 MT of ready-to-eat food. Have also assured the state government for more supplies," Gandhi said in a tweet.
 

Aug 17, 2018 7:57 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | For This Kerala Minister, Conference in Germany Takes Precedence Over Flood Relief

Raju, who represents Punalur assembly constituency, has now been called back by the Communist Party of India's (CPI) state leadership after receiving a lot of flak.

Aug 17, 2018 7:53 pm (IST)

Southern Railway today despatched three special trains carrying water to rain-ravaged Kerala where drinking water supply has been hit in some parts after
functioning of pumping stations was disrupted in heavy rains. Over one lakh water bottles would also be sent through other trains bound for the state, a railways release said. A special train with seven-open wagons (BRN) containing tanks full of drinking water started from Erode Junction at 4pm today,it said. The train, bound for Thiruvanathapuram, will run through Dindigul, Madurai and Tirunelveli.

Aug 17, 2018 7:40 pm (IST)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that Delhi would be contributing Rs 10 crore to Kerala flood relief fund. he also urged people to make generous donations. 

Aug 17, 2018 7:37 pm (IST)

With Kerala facing its worst floods and landslides in nearly a century, an animal charity body said today its rescuers were battling treacherous conditions to rescue and rehabilitate stranded and abandoned animals. Humane Society International India said many animals have perished in the disaster and were working with the Kerala government and the National Disaster Response Force to locate and rescue dogs, cats and other animals left behind during evacuations.The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 173 lives since August 8, and dealt a body blow to the scenic state, wrecking its tourism industry, destroying standing crops in thousands of hectares and inflicting huge damage to infrastructure.

Aug 17, 2018 7:36 pm (IST)
Fire and Rescue personnel evacuate local residents in an inflatable boat from a flooded area at Muppathadam near Eloor in Kochi's Ernakulam district, in Kerala. (Image: AFP)

Personnel of the three services, besides the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are carrying out the gigantic task of evacuating people stranded on rooftops, highlands where hills came crashing down blocking roads and cutting them off the rest of the world, and those marooned in villages that have turned into islands.

Also Read | For This Kerala Minister, Conference in Germany Takes Precedence Over Flood Relief

Hundreds of people, including women, children and the elderly trapped in places inaccessible by boats were winched up by defence helicopters and shifted to safety. TV channels telecast disturbing visuals of a woman in labour being pulled up with the help of a rope dropped down from a Navy chopper, swinging violently in the air. The woman, whose amniotic sac was ruptured, was shifted to a Navy hospital where she gave birth to a baby boy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach the state tonight and will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas tomorrow. "We discussed the flood situation across the state and reviewed rescue operations. Later this evening, I will be heading to Kerala to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to flooding. @CMOKerala," Modi tweeted after talking to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by phone.

The two have been in regular touch for the last two days. Vijayan, who also spoke to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said the situation continued to be "grave" with over 2.23 lakh people from more than 50,000 families sheltered in relief camps.

Though there was some let up in rains at a few places, four districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur remained in the throes of the monsoon fury. Officials said many private hospitals in Ernakulam district are running out of oxygen, forcing the authorities to shift patients to nearby facilities.

Many had to be evacuated after flood water entered hospitals. People in relief shelters also complained about dearth of food and drinking water.

Also Read | Has Centre Been Slow to Come to Kerala's Aid? A Look at Relief Efforts in Other States

Quite a few petrol pumps, even in places like the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, which has escaped the monsoon fury to some extent, have run dry. Long queues of motorists were seen at several fuel stations in Thiruvananthapuram district. Authorities have directed each of these fuel bunks to keep in reserve 3000 litres of diesel and 1000 litres of petrol at all times for relief operations.

Local fishermen have also joined in the rescue mission with their boats and could be seen evacuating those marooned in places like Aluva, Kalady, Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha and Chalakudy.

Several roads in the hill district of Idukki, including in picturesque Munnar, have been badly damaged from a string of landslides. Wayanad, among the worst-hit by the floods, is cut off from the rest of Kerala. The Kochi airport is shut with rain water flooding the runways.

Several trains were either cancelled or rescheduled, sources said. Services on the Kochi Metro are, however, unaffected. The weatherman has forecast heavy rain and gusty winds in various parts of the state. Winds packing speed up to 60 kmph are likely in Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.
