Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Chengannur MLA Says Thousands Stranded, Will Die Tonight If Help Doesn't Come

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Kerala to take stock of the situation after attending the funeral of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He will undertake an aerial survey tomorrow morning is expected to announce more relief measures after meeting Vijayan. Relief is also pouring in from other states as both Delhi and Punjab have announced they have donated Rs 10 crore each for the flood-ravaged state. Private firms like ICICI Bank and Star India have also come forward with donations.
Prayers and thoughts with the people of Kerala 😞— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 17, 2018
Indian cricket Virat Kohli appeals to Kerala residents to stay safe.
Everyone in Kerala, please be safe and stay indoors as much as you can. Hope the situation recovers soon. Also, thanking the Indian army and NDRF for their incredible support in this critical condition. Stay strong and stay safe.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 17, 2018
PERSONAL ACCOUNT OF A PTI REPORTER | The unprecedented rains lashing Kerala, which have flooded large swathes of the state, reached Palakkad town where my elderly parents live on August 9. When I called them from New Delhi in panic, they told me water had entered the ground floor of our two-story house. Furniture was floating, they said. The refrigerator had fallen; Utensils, knickknacks and clothes were swept away; the kitchen was gutted. With water filling all the rooms, they moved to the first floor, which is an independent unit, writes Manoj Rammohan.
Industrialist Anand Mahindra tweets seeking donations for the battered Kerala, says "situation is worse".
Retweeting because the situation is worse than when I first posted this. I will donate again tomorrow... https://t.co/pltb6HdKWb— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 17, 2018
CM has also instructed the officials concerned, that, in view of water getting polluted due to floods, Reverse Osmosis Water Purifiers worth Rs 2.50 Crores should also be despatched to Kerala. #TelanganaStandsWithKerala— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 17, 2018
CM said that as Kerala State is in trouble due to heavy rains and floods, it is the responsibility of Telangana people to come to that state's rescue #TelanganaStandsWithKerala— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 17, 2018
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also instructed that water purifying machines worth Rs 2.50 crore be supplied to Kerala as drinking water gets polluted due to floods. The chief minister has appealed to industrialists, prominent persons in IT sector and others in Telangana to help the rain-hit state.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has appealed to all party workers to focus on rescue operations in Kerala.
Across Kerala & now Kodagu in Karnataka, heavy rainfall has caused widespread devastation. This is the time for our workers & leaders to demonstrate the core Congress values of service & love. Please focus all our resources & people to help those in need. pic.twitter.com/H7MWKaPdGA— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 17, 2018
Over 3 lakh people have been displaced and are in relief camps in Kerala while the number of those affected is over two crores.
Aviation regulator DGCA today asked domestic airlines to operate additional flights to Kerala and cap fares as the state reels under a deluge that has forced its busiest airport in Kochi to shut operations till August 26. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which held talks with the carriers, said it is constantly monitoring airfares on 32 direct routes operating to/from Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Coimbatore and Mangalore. "Spike in airfare on a few routes have been observed. Airlines concerned have been advised to cap the airfare on these flights," it added.
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is holding a press conference. Giving an overview of the rescue efforts, he says there are 2,094 relief camps and people are being provided food and water. Fourteen army helicopters, 79 NDRF boats and 403 fishermen boats are taking part in the relief efforts, he says. “The situation is bad in Chalakudy and Chenganur due to strong flow of water. From tomorrow, more army boats and helicopters will be used in these areas,” he says. He also denied reports that there’s a dearth of petroleum products in the state.
Lending a helping hand to flood-ravaged Kerala, ICICI bank has offered Rs 10 crore to flood relief fund.
#ICICIBank contributes ₹10 crore towards Kerala flood relief. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of the state in this hour of need. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/EhvangAJW2— ICICI Bank (@ICICIBank) August 17, 2018
WCD Ministry to Send Relief | The Women and Child Development Ministry is coordinating with the Air Force and Kerala government to deliver 100 metric tonnes of ready-to-eat food packets to the flood-affected children in the state, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said today. The floods, Kerala's deadliest in close to a century, have claimed 173 lives since August 8. According to sources, 106 people were killed in just one day yesterday. "To aid distressed children stuck in this massive calamity, I have arranged 100 MT of ready-to-eat food. Have also assured the state government for more supplies," Gandhi said in a tweet.
Raju, who represents Punalur assembly constituency, has now been called back by the Communist Party of India's (CPI) state leadership after receiving a lot of flak.
Southern Railway today despatched three special trains carrying water to rain-ravaged Kerala where drinking water supply has been hit in some parts after
functioning of pumping stations was disrupted in heavy rains. Over one lakh water bottles would also be sent through other trains bound for the state, a railways release said. A special train with seven-open wagons (BRN) containing tanks full of drinking water started from Erode Junction at 4pm today,it said. The train, bound for Thiruvanathapuram, will run through Dindigul, Madurai and Tirunelveli.
With Kerala facing its worst floods and landslides in nearly a century, an animal charity body said today its rescuers were battling treacherous conditions to rescue and rehabilitate stranded and abandoned animals. Humane Society International India said many animals have perished in the disaster and were working with the Kerala government and the National Disaster Response Force to locate and rescue dogs, cats and other animals left behind during evacuations.The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 173 lives since August 8, and dealt a body blow to the scenic state, wrecking its tourism industry, destroying standing crops in thousands of hectares and inflicting huge damage to infrastructure.
#OpMadad #KeralaFloods2018 #KeralaFloodRelief #IndianNavy rushes Fleet replenishment tanker #INSDeepak from Mumbai to Kochi with 8 Lakh litres of drinking water. Scheduled to reach Kochi AM 19Aug @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @CMOKerala @DG_PIB pic.twitter.com/xOTqtr3mVE— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 17, 2018
Fire and Rescue personnel evacuate local residents in an inflatable boat from a flooded area at Muppathadam near Eloor in Kochi's Ernakulam district, in Kerala. (Image: AFP)
Personnel of the three services, besides the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), are carrying out the gigantic task of evacuating people stranded on rooftops, highlands where hills came crashing down blocking roads and cutting them off the rest of the world, and those marooned in villages that have turned into islands.
Hundreds of people, including women, children and the elderly trapped in places inaccessible by boats were winched up by defence helicopters and shifted to safety. TV channels telecast disturbing visuals of a woman in labour being pulled up with the help of a rope dropped down from a Navy chopper, swinging violently in the air. The woman, whose amniotic sac was ruptured, was shifted to a Navy hospital where she gave birth to a baby boy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach the state tonight and will undertake an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas tomorrow. "We discussed the flood situation across the state and reviewed rescue operations. Later this evening, I will be heading to Kerala to take stock of the unfortunate situation due to flooding. @CMOKerala," Modi tweeted after talking to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by phone.
The two have been in regular touch for the last two days. Vijayan, who also spoke to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, said the situation continued to be "grave" with over 2.23 lakh people from more than 50,000 families sheltered in relief camps.
Though there was some let up in rains at a few places, four districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur remained in the throes of the monsoon fury. Officials said many private hospitals in Ernakulam district are running out of oxygen, forcing the authorities to shift patients to nearby facilities.
Many had to be evacuated after flood water entered hospitals. People in relief shelters also complained about dearth of food and drinking water.
Quite a few petrol pumps, even in places like the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, which has escaped the monsoon fury to some extent, have run dry. Long queues of motorists were seen at several fuel stations in Thiruvananthapuram district. Authorities have directed each of these fuel bunks to keep in reserve 3000 litres of diesel and 1000 litres of petrol at all times for relief operations.
Local fishermen have also joined in the rescue mission with their boats and could be seen evacuating those marooned in places like Aluva, Kalady, Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha and Chalakudy.
Several roads in the hill district of Idukki, including in picturesque Munnar, have been badly damaged from a string of landslides. Wayanad, among the worst-hit by the floods, is cut off from the rest of Kerala. The Kochi airport is shut with rain water flooding the runways.
Several trains were either cancelled or rescheduled, sources said. Services on the Kochi Metro are, however, unaffected. The weatherman has forecast heavy rain and gusty winds in various parts of the state. Winds packing speed up to 60 kmph are likely in Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.
