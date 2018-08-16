Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says Water Level to Rise Further, Urges Immediate Evacuation

Read More

Kerala Rains continued to batter the state on Thursday. State CM Vijayan held an emergency meeting and then issued the following statements: The situation is grave, and most villages have been affected. Water levels are likely to rise further. He also asked people on banks of Periyar, Chalakkudy rivers need to be vigilant.Incessant rains and landslides claimed another 29 lives with the death toll rising to 73. Flight operations at the Kochi airport were suspended till Saturday as officials said a red alert had been sounded in all the 14 districts of the state. The public transport system collapsed in many parts of central Kerala with the Southern Railways and Kochi Metro today suspending their operations due to floods. The situation in Kerala continued to deteriorate with rains wrecking havoc in most parts of the state.As rains continued to batter Idukki, the sluice gates of the damn were also reopened in the wee hours of Wednesday after the water level touched 142 feet mark. Tensions also escalated between Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the increasing water levels in the Mullaperiyar dam.