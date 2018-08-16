Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Says Water Level to Rise Further, Urges Immediate Evacuation

Kerala Floods: Kerala Rains continued to batter the state on Thursday. State CM Vijayan held an emergency meeting and then issued the following statements: The situation is grave, and most villages have been affected. Water levels are likely to rise further. He also asked people on banks of Periyar, Chalakkudy rivers need to be vigilant.
Incessant rains and landslides claimed another 29 lives with the death toll rising to 73. Flight operations at the Kochi airport were suspended till Saturday as officials said a red alert had been sounded in all the 14 districts of the state. The public transport system collapsed in many parts of central Kerala with the Southern Railways and Kochi Metro today suspending their operations due to floods. The situation in Kerala continued to deteriorate with rains wrecking havoc in most parts of the state.
As rains continued to batter Idukki, the sluice gates of the damn were also reopened in the wee hours of Wednesday after the water level touched 142 feet mark. Tensions also escalated between Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the increasing water levels in the Mullaperiyar dam.
Aug 16, 2018 12:44 pm (IST)
Kerala CM announces that people who have been rescued from Pathanamthitta and evacuated to Thiruvananthapuram have been accommodated at Chala Boys High School, Thiruvananthapuram.
People who have been rescued from Pathanamthitta and evacuated to Thiruvananthapuram have been accommodated at Chala Boys High School, Thiruvananthapuram.
35 deaths have been reported today, with 11 in Idukki, 8 in Palakkad, 2 in Malappuram, 4 in Kozhikode, 4 in Kottayam, 5 in Thrissur and 1 in Kannur.
Very serious situation is prevailing in the state as nearly all villages are flood affected. I had a telephonic conversation with PM, HM and Defence minister, they have offered all support. More helicopters to be deployed soon: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on #KeralaFloods
It has been reported that more Army teams to be deployed from Trivandrum cantonment to help in rescue and relief operations across the state. (In image: The situation in Kozhikode)
Aug 16, 2018 12:04 pm (IST)
Kerala Chief Minster: Situation is grave. Most villages have been affected. Water level is likely to rise further. People on banks of Periyar, Chalakkudy rivers need to be vigilant. One meter water to rise in Periyar and Chalakkudy. People in Aluva requested to evacuate to 500 meters away from banks.
Aug 16, 2018 12:00 pm (IST)
12 districts in Kerala are severely affected. These are the worse floods since 1924. I met PM, Home Minister & Defence Minister yesterday. Army, Navy, IAF, Coast Guard & NDRF are conducting rescue and relief operations. It is predicted that water levels will further rise: Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons
12 districts in #Kerala are severely affected. These are the worse floods since 1924. I met PM, Home Minister & Def Minister y'day. Army, Navy, IAF, Coast Guard & NDRF are conducting rescue&relief ops. It is predicted that water levels will rise: Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons
Arvind Kejriwal came out at his residence to meet supporters and urged them not to celebrate his birthday this year owing to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's critical health and the floods in Kerala. He also urged them to donate generously to help those in need in Kerala.
Higher secondary, vocational higher secondary, first year improvement, and supplementary exams scheduled for Friday, August 17, have been postponed. Revised dates will be announced later - Secretary, Board of Higher Secondary Examinations
Sajeesh, given a job by the CPI(M)-led Kerala government after Lini's death, handed over the amount to the Kerala labour and excise minister TP Ramakrishnan.
Aug 16, 2018 11:41 am (IST)
Indian Air Force airlifts a person in flood affected Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. Stranded people are advised to stand in open areas on top of buildings and houses to avoid possible hindrances by trees.
An emergency meeting presided over by CM Pinarayi Vijayan has reviewed the situation in the state. The CMO Twitter handle has announced that air lifting has started in Chalakudy and Bhoothathankettu areas. Stranded people are advised to stand in open areas on top of buildings and houses to avoid possible hindrances by trees.
Air lifting has started in Chalakudy and Bhoothathankettu areas. Please stand in open areas on top of buildings and houses to avoid possible hindrances by trees.
Indian Coast Guard has mobilised 10 teams to assist District Disaster Management Authority today in evacuating the people from the worst affected and completely flooded areas of the district. One Coast Guard Relief Team each has been placed at Patanamthitta, Munanbam, Aranmula, Idukki, Ferok-Calicut, and Alleppey. Two Relief Teams each have been dispatched for Aluva and Chengannur respectively. The teams are equipped with Gemini Boats for evacuating the stranded people specially women, children and senior citizens. The team continues to evacuate scores of people in distress to safer places every hour from these affected areas.
The state, facing its worst floods in history since 1924, saw as many as 73 deaths due to rain-related incidents.
Aug 16, 2018 10:55 am (IST)
State government approaches the Civil Aviation Ministry asking whether small flights to Kochi could be allowed to land at the naval airport: Sources in DGCA. An emergency meeting has been called by the Chief Minister.
Aug 16, 2018 10:50 am (IST)
Two-thirds of the state is without power, and people are also facing an acute drinking water shortage. The state government is also fearing an outbreak of water-borne illnesses as a result of flooding. Meanwhile, 2000 people stranded in Ranni, Aranmula, Aluva are being airlifted by rescue teams.
Aug 16, 2018 10:36 am (IST)
Home minister Rajnath Singh had a telephonic conversation with Kerala Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan regrading the prevailing flood situation in the state. He tweeted that the Centre is rushing additional NDRF teams to Kerala, and that he is in constant touch with the state's CM.
Had a telephonic conversation with Kerala Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan regrading the prevailing flood situation in the state. The Centre is rushing additional NDRF teams to Kerala. We are providing all possible assistance. I am in constant touch with Kerala CM.
One column of Military Engineering Task Force (ETF) has landed at Kozhikode. Two more groups will land at Trivandrum very soon. The ETF is coming from Pune by Indian Air Force AN32 and IL76. Another column from Bhopal will be landing at Trivandrum, by today afternoon. Each group consists of 50 members.
Aug 16, 2018 10:20 am (IST)
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke to Kerala CM, who requested for more boats, life jackets and other supplies. Defence Minster has briefed Defence Secretary to respond immediately. Additional IAF helicopters being also deployed.
Hon @CMOKerala spoke requesting for more boats, life jackets etc. Have instructed Def. Secretary to respond immediately. Awaiting the list from Chief Secretary, Kerala. There shall be no delay from our side. Additional @IAF_MCC helicopters being deployed.
One more Mi 17 is in the air near Trissur area. One Mi 17 and one ALH are now airborne, heading from Sulur for Thrissur and thereafter for Trivandrum. Airlifting operations of people stranded have started in Ranni.
Aug 16, 2018 10:04 am (IST)
Military forces built a 35 feet long bridge and rescued approximately 100 people, including children and senior citizens, from Malampuzha's Valiyakadu village. The column of MEG Centre reached Village - Valiyakadu , Malampuzha at 11:30. The only crossing site for locals including school going children (Aaganbaadi) was submerged due to overflowing of River Mayappara leaving more than 22 families including ladies, children & old aged persons stranded. The column undertook the construction of the foot bridge from local resources.
Aug 16, 2018 9:46 am (IST)
Baby memorial hospital in Kozhikode has flooded, with people reportedly stranded inside. The Kerala Floods have claimed 52 lives over the last two days, with 22 more deaths recorded up till 9:30am today. (In Image: Baby memorial hospital in Kozhikode)
Aug 16, 2018 9:40 am (IST)
Kerala Chief Minister speaks to Prime Minister Modi again, and asks for more central forces and helicopters. The Prime Minister has assured him of all possible aid and resources.
Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan again this morning. We discussed the flood situation in the state. Have asked Defence Ministry to further step up the rescue and relief operations across the state. Praying for the safety and well-being of the people of Kerala.
More than 1.5 lakh people have been evacuated to 1068 relief camps spread across the state. Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a red alert warning, cautioning of further heavy storms in the state.
Aug 16, 2018 9:01 am (IST)
Four declared dead in Nenmara landslide, in Palakkad district. Two children died in Mavoor landslide. (In picture :People inspect a damaged car following a landslide, triggered by heavy rains, in Idukki. Image courtesy: PTI)
Aug 16, 2018 8:55 am (IST)
Drinking water is a major concern and also there is no power in many places. Phones are running out of charge, and so reaching out for help is also becoming difficult for many. There is a deluge SOS messages coming from people who are stuck on terraces with water level rising above an entire floor.
Aug 16, 2018 8:50 am (IST)
Met department issues warning of heavy storms in Trivandrum, Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram.
Aug 16, 2018 8:34 am (IST)
Southern Naval Command suspends all routine training activities and shifts to highest state of readiness. Top gear assembled to help people affected by floods (as requested by KSDMA). The navy has mobilized all available resources for Rescue and Relief efforts in Ernakulam and Trichur.
Rescuers evacuate people from a flood-hit locality in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
