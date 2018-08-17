Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: CM Vijayan Says 324 Killed, Over 2 Lakh Displaced; PM Modi Leaves to Take Stock

As many as 868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala, due to rains, floods and landslides in seven states during the monsoon season so far, the Home Ministry said on Friday. According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 247 people have died in Kerala, where 2.11 lakh people in 14 districts have been badly hit by the rains and floods and over 32,500 hectares of crops damaged . As many as 191 people have died in Uttar Pradesh, 183 people in West Bengal, 139 in Maharashtra, 52 in Gujarat, 45 in Assam and 11 in Nagaland. A total of 33 people have also been missing, 28 in Kerala and five in West Bengal, while 274 have been injured in rain-related incidents in the states

Air India Reschedules Flights Via Trivandrum | National carrier Air India today said its flights scheduled to depart from the Kochi airport, which has been shut down till August 26 due to floods, will operate from Thiruvananthapuram. The airline said the new schedule is for the August 18-20 period. The rescheduled flights are AI 933 to Dubai, AI 047 to New Delhi, AI 682 to Mumbai, AI 511 to New Delhi and AI 510 to Chennai, a release said. Against this, most private carriers have altogether cancelled their services to the commercial capital of Kerala, which is also the seventh busiest airport in the country, despite the government asking them to divert the flights to Thiruvanathapuram or Kozhikode.

SC Steps In | The Supreme Court today asked two crisis management panels to explore the possibility of reducing the water level at the Mullaperiyar Dam by three feet to deal with the devastating floods in Kerala and asked Tamil Nadu to "scrupulously obey" any decision taken on the issue. Emphasising that the critical flood situation needed to be dealt with "focus, concentration and efficiency by all concerned", the top court said it was not an expert to deal with such unprecedented natural calamity and was leaving it to the executive to tackle the situation. It asked the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) and a committee, set up by the top court in 2014 to manage and look after the safety and security of the dam, to coordinate with each other and explore the possibility of reducing the water level from the existing 142 feet to 139 feet.

We are receiving multiple repetitive rescue requests in CMO. Ensure that you add date and time along with exact location, any significant landmark, district, number of stranded people and contact number of victim in all new requests. #KeralaSOS — CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 17, 2018

The situation has been compounded as around 80% of the state is without power as the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has cut supply in view of submerged roads and building. Ecologists have accused the administration of sitting on a disaster in the making when the government refused to implement the Gadgil Committee’s recommendations in 2011. The rains show no signs of relenting. Vijayan is said to have been unhappy with the late deployment of helicopters in rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach the state tonight following the funeral of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and undertake an aerial survey tomorrow.Army, Navy, Air Force and NDRF personnel have begun rescuing people stranded in the worst affected areas of Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts from this morning. Many elderly persons and women with young children were rescued since this morning. Local fishermen have also joined the rescue mission bringing in their boats to help in evacuation of the stranded people in various places in Aluva, Kalady, Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha and Chalakudy. A weather report at 7 am has predicted heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds in various parts of the state today. Winds at the speed of 60 kmph are expected in Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. Production of other key plantation crops such as tea, coffee and black pepper in Kerala have also been severely hit, with the state having received about 30 percent more rain than it typically gets since the start of the monsoon season in late May.Tens of thousands of people, including tourists visiting Kerala for the annual Onam festival, were stranded in parts of the state as the provincial government sought more helicopters and central forces for rescue operations.Schools, colleges and educational institutions closed indefinitely. Mobile connectivity severely hit across the state. Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta and Palakkad are the worst affected districts. According to last estimates, the state fears a financial loss of Rs 10,000 crore. The number is likely to go up substantially.Desperate non-resident Keralites from Australia, the US and the UK were making fervent pleas to authorities through television channels seeking help for their dear ones. On instructions from the Prime Minister, the Defence Ministry has rushed in fresh teams of the three armed forces for relief and rescue operations in the state where over 1.5 lakh homeless and displaced people are taking shelter in relief camps.Over 40 teams of of the National Disaster Response Force have been rushed to Kerala. The operations at the Kochi International Airport will remain suspended till August 26, with runways being flooded. Over 25 trains were either cancelled or rescheduled in Kerala. Kochi Metro operations have not been affected so far, sources said. With waters flooding the private Aster Medi City in Kochi, some patients were shifted to other hospitals.The state government also decided to raise excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor till November 30 to mop up additional resources for relief and rehabilitation efforts, official sources said.Kerala received 257% more rainfall this year than usual following which shutters of big dams in Idukki were opened. It is the worst flood since 1924, claiming 167 lives with more than 50 missing. Idukki district alone received 400% more rainfall than usual.More than a dozen helicopters, hundreds of defence personnel, NDRF teams and ordinary fishermen with their motor boats on Friday launched a massive rescue operation in Kerala as rains subdued and the death toll touched 154 in 10 days. There were six new deaths reported on Friday. Although the intensity of rains decreased in several districts since Friday morning, waters from the big dams in Idukki district continued to be let out keeping 13 districts in red alert, except for Kasargode.Waters from the Periyar river and its tributaries kept many towns in Ernakulam and Thrissur submerged. The worst affected include Paravur, Kalady, Chalakudy, Perumbavoor, Muvatupuzha. Thousands of people are still perched on high rise buildings waiting to be rescued and taken to relief camps. Over 50,000 people are lodged in the Ernakulam and Thrissur camps alone.Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed the flood situation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the phone and said he would be heading to the state later in the day to take stock of the situation.There are 2.25 lakh people put up in 1,568 relief camps all over the state, Vijayan said on Friday. Hundreds of experienced fishermen from the coastal villages of the state capital arrived at Pathanamthitta and started rescue operations as the helicopters began airlifting people to safer places.