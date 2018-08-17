Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: CM Vijayan Says 324 Killed, Over 2 Lakh Displaced; PM Modi Leaves to Take Stock

Event Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left for Kerala to take stock of the situation after attending the funeral of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Relief is also pouring in from other states as both Delhi and Punjab have announced they have donated Rs 10 crore each for the flood-ravaged state.
WCD Ministry to Send Relief | The Women and Child Development Ministry is coordinating with the Air Force and Kerala government to deliver 100 metric tonnes of ready-to-eat food packets to the flood-affected children in the state, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi said today. The floods, Kerala's deadliest in close to a century, have claimed 173 lives since August 8. According to sources, 106 people were killed in just one day yesterday. "To aid distressed children stuck in this massive calamity, I have arranged 100 MT of ready-to-eat food. Have also assured the state government for more supplies," Gandhi said in a tweet.
Raju, who represents Punalur assembly constituency, has now been called back by the Communist Party of India's (CPI) state leadership after receiving a lot of flak.
Southern Railway today despatched three special trains carrying water to rain-ravaged Kerala where drinking water supply has been hit in some parts after
functioning of pumping stations was disrupted in heavy rains. Over one lakh water bottles would also be sent through other trains bound for the state, a railways release said. A special train with seven-open wagons (BRN) containing tanks full of drinking water started from Erode Junction at 4pm today,it said. The train, bound for Thiruvanathapuram, will run through Dindigul, Madurai and Tirunelveli.
With Kerala facing its worst floods and landslides in nearly a century, an animal charity body said today its rescuers were battling treacherous conditions to rescue and rehabilitate stranded and abandoned animals. Humane Society International India said many animals have perished in the disaster and were working with the Kerala government and the National Disaster Response Force to locate and rescue dogs, cats and other animals left behind during evacuations.The deadliest deluge in close to a century has claimed 173 lives since August 8, and dealt a body blow to the scenic state, wrecking its tourism industry, destroying standing crops in thousands of hectares and inflicting huge damage to infrastructure.
#OpMadad #KeralaFloods2018 #KeralaFloodRelief #IndianNavy rushes Fleet replenishment tanker #INSDeepak from Mumbai to Kochi with 8 Lakh litres of drinking water. Scheduled to reach Kochi AM 19Aug @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @CMOKerala @DG_PIB pic.twitter.com/xOTqtr3mVE— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) August 17, 2018
Prime minister Modi has left for Kerala where he will be taking stalk of the siruation. He is likely to take an aerial survey of the state tomorrow.
Leaving for Kerala to take stock of the flood situation in the state.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2018
Broadcasting major Star India today said it would donate Rs two crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund as its contribution towards relief and rehablitiation in the rain ravaged state. Star India will donate Rs two crore to CMDRF, Kerala. Additionally, Asianet employees have pledged Rs 25 lakh, a
company statement said. For supply of essentials to the flood victims, Star India has partnered with Non-Governmental Organisation 'Goonj', it
said. The broadcaster would also air campaigns across its 50 channels, urging viewers to contribute for Kerala.
Southern Railway has dispatched 7 BRN wagons with syntax tank carrying 2.8 lakh litre drinking water from Tamil Nadu's Erode.
#KeralaFloods: Southern Railway dispatched 7 BRN wagons with syntax tank carrying 2.8 lakh litre drinking water from Tamil Nadu's Erode at 4 pm. 15 BRN flat wagons with Syntax water tanks being moved from Chennai to Erode. Water will be dispatched to the Government of Kerala pic.twitter.com/VPHcyg3tKx— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018
Southern Naval Command has deployed a total of 58 rescue and diving teams with Gemini boats in multiple locations as Kerala flood situation enters day nine. Eighteen more teams were sent out to various locations since early morning, to augment the rescue teams. A total of 10 and 9 diving/ rescue teams with Gemini boats were received from Eastern Naval Command and Western Naval Command respectively. More than 3,000 people have been rescued till date by the SNC and continuous efforts are on to bring the flood affected people to safety and also provide them essential relief supplies such as food and water.
1300 life jackets, 571 lifebuoys, 1000 raincoats, 1300 gumboots, 1200 ready-to-eat meal, 1500 food packets, 25 motorised boats, 9 non-motorised boats provided by the Defence Ministry for rescue and relief operations in #KeralaFloods (file pic) pic.twitter.com/acEVHk9ugP— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018
The 'vigorous' southwest monsoon over rain-battered Kerala will bring in more heavy spells during the weekend in that state, besides Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the regional weather office said today. The Southwest monsoon has been 'vigorous' over Kerala and 'active' over Telangana, Lakshadweep, coastal Karnataka an south interior Karnataka, the Regional Meteorological office here said in its daily weather report.
Alappuzha: Flooding continues in several areas affecting normal life across the city. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/GbMiJUovZo— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018
Kochi: Navy rescue operations underway in flood-affected areas. Captain PE Prasad, Executive Officer, INS Venduruthy, says,"315 people had taken shelter at Navy Camps, of which 53 have moved back to their relatives' places in & around Kochi. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/Y7oTq4eUnl— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2018
For the first time in history, Kerala has opened 35 of its 39 dams, including Mullaperiyar, Cheruthoni, part of Idukki reservoir and Idamalayar, wreaking havoc in the downstream areas.
SC Steps In | The Supreme Court today asked two crisis management panels to explore the possibility of reducing the water level at the Mullaperiyar Dam by three feet to deal with the devastating floods in Kerala and asked Tamil Nadu to "scrupulously obey" any decision taken on the issue. Emphasising that the critical flood situation needed to be dealt with "focus, concentration and efficiency by all concerned", the top court said it was not an expert to deal with such unprecedented natural calamity and was leaving it to the executive to tackle the situation. It asked the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) and a committee, set up by the top court in 2014 to manage and look after the safety and security of the dam, to coordinate with each other and explore the possibility of reducing the water level from the existing 142 feet to 139 feet.
As rains and floods continued to wreak havoc in Kerala, insurance regulator Irdai today asked all insurance companies to set up special camps and make immediate payments against insurance claims. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has issued guidelines in the regard for both life and non-line insurance claims and asked them to report the progress. More than 100 people died in rain-related incidents in Kerala in just one day yesterday, sources in the State Disaster Management Authority said, even as defence forces scaled up operations this morning to rescue those stranded in the worst-hit areas.
Meanwhile, the low-cost arm of the AI, Air India Express, which is headquartered in Kochi and has almost 40 percent of its capacity deployed from the closed airport, has not made its operational plans public yet. Kerala is facing the worst rain fury and deluge in a century with 13 of the state's 14 districts under a red alert for the fifth day today. Floods and landslides have already taken the lives of over 247 people, where 2.11 lakh people in 14 districts have been badly hit by the rains and floods and over 32,500 hectares of crops damaged, according to the home ministry's National Emergency Response Centre.
Air India Reschedules Flights Via Trivandrum | National carrier Air India today said its flights scheduled to depart from the Kochi airport, which has been shut down till August 26 due to floods, will operate from Thiruvananthapuram. The airline said the new schedule is for the August 18-20 period. The rescheduled flights are AI 933 to Dubai, AI 047 to New Delhi, AI 682 to Mumbai, AI 511 to New Delhi and AI 510 to Chennai, a release said. Against this, most private carriers have altogether cancelled their services to the commercial capital of Kerala, which is also the seventh busiest airport in the country, despite the government asking them to divert the flights to Thiruvanathapuram or Kozhikode.
Kerala has been hit by one of the worst floods in almost 90 years. The situation is grave, with at least 115 deaths and mass displacement of people.
The CMO has said that the monsoon fury in Kerala has claimed as many as 324 lives in the past 9 days.
Kerala is facing its worst flood in 100 years. 80 dams opened, 324 lives lost and 223139 people are in about 1500+ relief camps. Your help can rebuild the lives of the affected. Donate to https://t.co/FjYFEdOsyl #StandWithKerala.— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 17, 2018
As many as 868 people have lost their lives, 247 of them in Kerala, due to rains, floods and landslides in seven states during the monsoon season so far, the Home Ministry said on Friday. According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 247 people have died in Kerala, where 2.11 lakh people in 14 districts have been badly hit by the rains and floods and over 32,500 hectares of crops damaged . As many as 191 people have died in Uttar Pradesh, 183 people in West Bengal, 139 in Maharashtra, 52 in Gujarat, 45 in Assam and 11 in Nagaland. A total of 33 people have also been missing, 28 in Kerala and five in West Bengal, while 274 have been injured in rain-related incidents in the states
Hanan Hamid, the 19-year-old Kerala student who shot to fame after selling fish in her uniform at a busy market, on Friday said she would contribute Rs 1.5 lakh to the Kerala flood relief fund. Hanan, a third year BSc Chemistry student in Idukki’s Al Azhar College of Arts and Sciences in Thodupuzha, said several people had come forward to help her last month when she was trying to make a living and she would now extend help to those in need.
The state's residents, politicians and bureaucrats have come together to provide relief and help with rebuilding, but what is striking is the delayed response in the release of funds for rescue and relief operations in the state from the central government.
Desperate Messages Across Media | Desperate non-resident Keralites from Australia, the US and the UK were making fervent pleas to authorities through television channels seeking help for their dear ones. Soumya from Australia said her parents and their relatives were stranded in Aluva for the past two days. Another said an elderly relative Mary Varghese was badly in need of an oxygen cylinder and her condition was worsening. In a WhatsApp video, a stranded woman with her 6- year-old child was seen pleading for help.
The situation has been compounded as around 80% of the state is without power as the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has cut supply in view of submerged roads and building. Ecologists have accused the administration of sitting on a disaster in the making when the government refused to implement the Gadgil Committee’s recommendations in 2011. The rains show no signs of relenting. Vijayan is said to have been unhappy with the late deployment of helicopters in rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach the state tonight following the funeral of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and undertake an aerial survey tomorrow.
Army, Navy, Air Force and NDRF personnel have begun rescuing people stranded in the worst affected areas of Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur districts from this morning. Many elderly persons and women with young children were rescued since this morning. Local fishermen have also joined the rescue mission bringing in their boats to help in evacuation of the stranded people in various places in Aluva, Kalady, Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha and Chalakudy. A weather report at 7 am has predicted heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds in various parts of the state today. Winds at the speed of 60 kmph are expected in Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. Production of other key plantation crops such as tea, coffee and black pepper in Kerala have also been severely hit, with the state having received about 30 percent more rain than it typically gets since the start of the monsoon season in late May.
Tens of thousands of people, including tourists visiting Kerala for the annual Onam festival, were stranded in parts of the state as the provincial government sought more helicopters and central forces for rescue operations.
Schools, colleges and educational institutions closed indefinitely. Mobile connectivity severely hit across the state. Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta and Palakkad are the worst affected districts. According to last estimates, the state fears a financial loss of Rs 10,000 crore. The number is likely to go up substantially.
Desperate non-resident Keralites from Australia, the US and the UK were making fervent pleas to authorities through television channels seeking help for their dear ones. On instructions from the Prime Minister, the Defence Ministry has rushed in fresh teams of the three armed forces for relief and rescue operations in the state where over 1.5 lakh homeless and displaced people are taking shelter in relief camps.
We are receiving multiple repetitive rescue requests in CMO. Ensure that you add date and time along with exact location, any significant landmark, district, number of stranded people and contact number of victim in all new requests. #KeralaSOS— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 17, 2018
Over 40 teams of of the National Disaster Response Force have been rushed to Kerala. The operations at the Kochi International Airport will remain suspended till August 26, with runways being flooded. Over 25 trains were either cancelled or rescheduled in Kerala. Kochi Metro operations have not been affected so far, sources said. With waters flooding the private Aster Medi City in Kochi, some patients were shifted to other hospitals.
The state government also decided to raise excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor till November 30 to mop up additional resources for relief and rehabilitation efforts, official sources said.
Kerala received 257% more rainfall this year than usual following which shutters of big dams in Idukki were opened. It is the worst flood since 1924, claiming 167 lives with more than 50 missing. Idukki district alone received 400% more rainfall than usual.
More than a dozen helicopters, hundreds of defence personnel, NDRF teams and ordinary fishermen with their motor boats on Friday launched a massive rescue operation in Kerala as rains subdued and the death toll touched 154 in 10 days. There were six new deaths reported on Friday. Although the intensity of rains decreased in several districts since Friday morning, waters from the big dams in Idukki district continued to be let out keeping 13 districts in red alert, except for Kasargode.
Waters from the Periyar river and its tributaries kept many towns in Ernakulam and Thrissur submerged. The worst affected include Paravur, Kalady, Chalakudy, Perumbavoor, Muvatupuzha. Thousands of people are still perched on high rise buildings waiting to be rescued and taken to relief camps. Over 50,000 people are lodged in the Ernakulam and Thrissur camps alone.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed the flood situation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the phone and said he would be heading to the state later in the day to take stock of the situation.
There are 2.25 lakh people put up in 1,568 relief camps all over the state, Vijayan said on Friday. Hundreds of experienced fishermen from the coastal villages of the state capital arrived at Pathanamthitta and started rescue operations as the helicopters began airlifting people to safer places.
