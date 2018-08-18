Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Pound Southern Districts Again as PM Narendra Modi Resumes Aerial Recce

Event Highlights
On the other hand, the latest weather update seems to be a ray of hope as the red alert has been reduced to two districts. Yellow alert has been issued in seven districts and no alert in three.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of flood affected areas:
#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of flood affected areas. PM has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh per person to the next kin of the deceased and Rs.50,000 to those seriously injured, from PM’s National Relief Funds (PMNRF). #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/T6FYNVLmMu— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting on Kerala floods. The meeting is to be attended by Delhi CM, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, other Ministers, Chief Secretary Delhi, Resident Commissioner of Kerala and other Delhi Government Officers. In the meeting they are expected to discuss how Delhi Government and Delhi can help Kerala, which is ravaged due to floods. The meeting is scheduled at 4 pm at the CM's residence on Saturday.
The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will resume its services Saturday onwards. Buses from Kozhikode to Thrissur and Kannur are already plying. The state buses are also running from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam via Alappuzha. However, there are no buses to Thrissur or Kozhikode from Thiruvananthapuram.
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel distribute relief material to stranded people in flood affected Palakkad's Mangalam Dam village:
#WATCH: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel distribute relief material to stranded people in flood affected Palakkad's Mangalam Dam village. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/2WvqDsflrn— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2018
"Not satisfied with relief activities in Chengannur," told MLA Saji Cheriyan News18 Kerala. Earlier, the local MLA reportedly broke down on television, while making a desperate plea for help. Cheriyan claimed that at least 50 people were lying dead in his area and many more could perish if help was not sent on an urgent basis.
Earlier, the first level warning was issued as the water flow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram in East Godavari District was over 12.1 lakh cusecs. As the river carried over 12 lakh cusecs of water in the wake of heavy rains in catchment areas, emergency rescue and relief teams, including that of national and state disaster response forces, have been positioned in East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh to meet any eventuality.
Meanwhile, the Godavari river is in spate in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana with the government machinery put on high alert in three districts on Saturday, officials said. The second flood warning was issued as the discharge crossed 13.15 lakh cusecs at 9.30 pm, according to the State Disaster Management Authority.
The Indian Coast Guard tweeted:
#KeralaFloods2018 #OPRAHAT @IndiaCoastGuard Rescue teams continue to evacuate people tirelessly to mitigate the misery.2198 people rescued so far & guided 6310 marooned people to safer locations. 21 additional boats hired today for distribution of food materials @DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/wDF0302VsP— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 18, 2018
Interim Relief | After the review meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has granted Rs 500 crore interim relief to flood-ravaged Kerala. Earlier, the Centre had granted Rs 100 crore relief against a request of Rs 1,220 crore. The state has incurred a total loss of Rs 10, 000 crore, so far.
For Kerala Relief Fund donation, refer to the infographic tweeted by the Chief Minister of Kerala:
For the people of Kerala, the road to recovery is going to be a long one. Your help no matter how small will be a step to restore normalcy. Donate to:— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 17, 2018
Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund
NO: 67319948232
Bank: State Bank of India
IFSC : SBIN0070028
SWIFT CODE : SBININBBT08 pic.twitter.com/cbsFwRplsG
Meanwhile, Kodagu Connect has tweeted about the situation in Coorg:
UPDATE AT 9.30 am IST: It is still raining in Kodagu, but not heavy. Death toll reaches 10. Airtel network is working fine. Operations are on to rescue nearly 1000 stranded villagers near Madikeri by army and navy personnel. #KodaguFloods— Kodagu Connect (@KodaguConnect) August 18, 2018
(Photos: Prajavani) pic.twitter.com/OBjE69UJ37
Meanwhile in Karnataka, NDRF, SDRF and Navy have been summonned to Kodagu (Coorg), the district which is facing unprecedented landslides triggered by incessant rainfall. Rescue teams are trying to rescue over 300 people stuck at several places. Total four dead in the 24 hours, which is likely to go up if immediate help is not sent.
Nelliyampathy in Palakkad district has now been completely disconnected from the rest of the flood-hit state of Kerala due to landslides in over 40 places. Plantation workers mostly reside in Nelliyampathy and are presently stranded. Water and food has not reached the location and Nelliyampathy MLA K Babu has requested for Army's help.
CLICK TO READ | Is Kerala Drowning in Govt's 2011 Mistake? Panel's Disaster Warning Tossed Aside
The Gadgil Committee had in 2011 suggested that 140,000 kilometres of the Western Ghats be classified in three zones as per the requirement of environmental protection in the areas.
Modi, after an overnight stay in the state capital, left for Kochi this morning for the aerial survey and the review meeting to get a first-hand knowledge of the enormity of the mayhem caused by the southwest monsoon.
Meanwhile, rains lashing several parts of the state since this morning is causing concern as it could hamper the rescue and relief operations. Chengannur in Pathnamthitta, Chalakudy in Thrissur and various parts of Ernakulam district are among the worst hit where rescue efforts are likely to be concentrated today.
Since airlifting is the only option in some remote areas, where people are marooned since the past four days, the state government has sought more helicopters for airlifting them, chief minister said.
Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian pleaded for more help and said thousands of people were stranded in houses without food and water, if immediate steps are not taken to evacuate them, their life will be in danger. "For the past five days people are without food in many places. We urgently need food, medicines, water. People need to be airlifted urgently. Evacuation by Army, Navy and Air Force are urgently needed," Cherian told a television channel this morning.
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the government machinery has to be properly coordinated to ensure all the needy get help. Since August 8, 324 people have lost their lives so far and 36 are missing. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps. The maximum deaths have been reported from Thrissur (42), Idukki (37) and Malappuram (35).
According to the latest weather report, heavy rains accompanied with gusty wind speed reaching 60 kmph is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.
The state is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s Prime Minister and Vice President, has formed a committee to help the flood ravaged state, which has witnessed 324 deaths since August 8. Terming people of Kerala a part of UAE’s ‘success story’, Maktoum urged citizens to help and support the affected people and contribute generously. The situation is grave in Aranmula, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara and Harippad areas of Kerala where a murderous monsoon has killed 324 people, with more making desperate pleas for rescue in neck-deep water.
