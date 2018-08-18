Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Pound Southern Districts Again as PM Narendra Modi Resumes Aerial Recce



Modi, after an overnight stay in the state capital, left for Kochi this morning for the aerial survey and the review meeting to get a first-hand knowledge of the enormity of the mayhem caused by the southwest monsoon.



Meanwhile, rains lashing several parts of the state since this morning is causing concern as it could hamper the rescue and relief operations. Chengannur in Pathnamthitta, Chalakudy in Thrissur and various parts of Ernakulam district are among the worst hit where rescue efforts are likely to be concentrated today.



Since airlifting is the only option in some remote areas, where people are marooned since the past four days, the state government has sought more helicopters for airlifting them, chief minister said.



Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian pleaded for more help and said thousands of people were stranded in houses without food and water, if immediate steps are not taken to evacuate them, their life will be in danger. "For the past five days people are without food in many places. We urgently need food, medicines, water. People need to be airlifted urgently. Evacuation by Army, Navy and Air Force are urgently needed," Cherian told a television channel this morning.



Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the government machinery has to be properly coordinated to ensure all the needy get help. Since August 8, 324 people have lost their lives so far and 36 are missing. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps. The maximum deaths have been reported from Thrissur (42), Idukki (37) and Malappuram (35).



According to the latest weather report, heavy rains accompanied with gusty wind speed reaching 60 kmph is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.



The state is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate.



Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s Prime Minister and Vice President, has formed a committee to help the flood ravaged state, which has witnessed 324 deaths since August 8. Terming people of Kerala a part of UAE’s ‘success story’, Maktoum urged citizens to help and support the affected people and contribute generously. The situation is grave in Aranmula, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara and Harippad areas of Kerala where a murderous monsoon has killed 324 people, with more making desperate pleas for rescue in neck-deep water.