Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Pound Southern Districts Again as PM Narendra Modi Resumes Aerial Recce

News18.com | August 18, 2018, 11:07 AM IST
Event Highlights

Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 500 crore interim relief to flood-hit Kerala after the review meeting with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister K J Alphons. PM Modi has also resume his aerial survey, which was put off earlier in the day due to heavy rainfall at Kochi naval base from where he was scheduled to embark on the journey. He is taking stock of situation in Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts, which are the worst affected so far. Speculation is rife that the PM may declare the floods as a “national calamity” amid questions over the Centre’s alleged delayed response to the disaster.

On the other hand, the latest weather update seems to be a ray of hope as the red alert has been reduced to two districts. Yellow alert has been issued in seven districts and no alert in three.
Aug 18, 2018 11:07 am (IST)

List of District Rescue helpline numbers as issued by the Government of Kerala:

Aug 18, 2018 11:05 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducts an aerial survey of flood affected areas:

Aug 18, 2018 11:00 am (IST)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meeting on Kerala floods. The meeting is to be attended by Delhi CM, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, other Ministers, Chief Secretary Delhi, Resident Commissioner of Kerala and other Delhi Government Officers. In the meeting they are expected to discuss how Delhi Government and Delhi can help Kerala, which is ravaged due to floods. The meeting is scheduled at 4 pm at the CM's residence on Saturday.

Aug 18, 2018 10:57 am (IST)

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will resume its services Saturday onwards. Buses from Kozhikode to Thrissur and Kannur are already plying. The state buses are also running from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam via Alappuzha. However, there are no buses to Thrissur or Kozhikode from Thiruvananthapuram.

Aug 18, 2018 10:52 am (IST)

Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel distribute relief material to stranded people in flood affected Palakkad's Mangalam Dam village:

Aug 18, 2018 10:51 am (IST)

In view of Kerala floods, the State Bank of India (SBI) has donated Rs 2 crore to Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) and has announced a waiver of fees and charges on services offered by the bank in Kerala, the ANI reported

Aug 18, 2018 10:49 am (IST)

An Indian Coast Guard helicopter rescued 6 stranded and distressed people, including one child, three women and two senior citizens from flood affected Kadungallor village and shifted them to St.John School Relief Camp in Aluva.

Aug 18, 2018 10:46 am (IST)

People on the banks of river Pamba in Edakadathy village in Pathanmthitta are using their own ropeway to transport food materials to nearly 400 families:

Aug 18, 2018 10:41 am (IST)

A News18 Kerala Initiative taken to assist people in flood-hit Kerala:

Aug 18, 2018 10:39 am (IST)

"Not satisfied with relief activities in Chengannur," told MLA Saji Cheriyan News18 Kerala. Earlier, the local MLA reportedly broke down on television, while making a desperate plea for help. Cheriyan claimed that at least 50 people were lying dead in his area and many more could perish if help was not sent on an urgent basis.

Aug 18, 2018 10:36 am (IST)

Earlier, the first level warning was issued as the water flow at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowaleswaram in East Godavari District was over 12.1 lakh cusecs. As the river carried over 12 lakh cusecs of water in the wake of heavy rains in catchment areas, emergency rescue and relief teams, including that of national and state disaster response forces, have been positioned in East and West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh to meet any eventuality.

Aug 18, 2018 10:34 am (IST)

Meanwhile, the Godavari river is in spate in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana with the government machinery put on high alert in three districts on Saturday, officials said. The second flood warning was issued as the discharge crossed 13.15 lakh cusecs at 9.30 pm,  according to the State Disaster Management Authority.

Aug 18, 2018 10:33 am (IST)

A visual image if Mangalore-Bangalore railway track:

Aug 18, 2018 10:28 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now departed to Naval airport INS Garuda for his aerial survey after the review meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other officials. PM Modi's aerial survey was called off because of heavy rainfall near Kochi.

Aug 18, 2018 10:26 am (IST)

The Indian Coast Guard tweeted:

Aug 18, 2018 10:21 am (IST)

Interim Relief | After the review meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other officials, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has granted Rs 500 crore interim relief to flood-ravaged Kerala. Earlier, the Centre had granted Rs 100 crore relief against a request of Rs 1,220 crore. The state has incurred a total loss of Rs 10, 000 crore, so far.

Aug 18, 2018 10:16 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing the review meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan:

Aug 18, 2018 10:13 am (IST)

The people of flood-hit Kerala have gained little respite after rains receded for a while only to thump stronger. The threat of landslips and flooding still looms large. The India Meteorology Department had on Friday scaled down its heavy rainfall warning for flood-ravaged Kerala from August 19.

Aug 18, 2018 10:01 am (IST)

Meanwhile, out of the 14 dictricts in flood-hit Kerala, red alert persisists only in Ernakulam and Idukki districts on Saturday. Seven districts are now under yellow alert and three districts are under no alert, giving positivity to lakhs of people in Kerala. 

Aug 18, 2018 9:59 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's review meeting with Chief Minister of Kerala and other officials have been completed. PM Modi is now set to go for an aerial recce and will reportedly depart from the flood-ravaged state of Kerala after his survey is over

Aug 18, 2018 9:57 am (IST)

For Kerala Relief Fund donation, refer to the infographic tweeted by the Chief Minister of Kerala:

Aug 18, 2018 9:53 am (IST)

Meanwhile, Kodagu Connect has tweeted about the situation in Coorg:

Aug 18, 2018 9:51 am (IST)

A map of rescue operations for various districts: 

Aug 18, 2018 9:46 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently chairing a meeting in Kochi with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister KJ Alphons and other officials after the PM's aerial survey plan was called off due to heavy rainfall near Kochi.

Aug 18, 2018 9:41 am (IST)

Meanwhile in Karnataka, NDRF, SDRF and Navy have been summonned to Kodagu (Coorg), the district which is facing unprecedented landslides triggered by incessant rainfall. Rescue teams are trying to rescue over 300 people stuck at several places. Total four dead in the 24 hours, which is likely to go up if immediate help is not sent.

Aug 18, 2018 9:37 am (IST)

Nelliyampathy in Palakkad district has now been completely disconnected from the rest of the flood-hit state of Kerala due to landslides in over 40 places. Plantation workers mostly reside in Nelliyampathy and are presently stranded. Water and food has not reached the location and Nelliyampathy MLA K Babu has requested for Army's help.

Aug 18, 2018 9:32 am (IST)

As per reports, situation is better in Pandalam town in Pathanamthitta district. Although, roads continue to be inundated and water-logging remains a concern across the flood-hit state of Kerala.

Aug 18, 2018 9:29 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Is Kerala Drowning in Govt's 2011 Mistake? Panel's Disaster Warning Tossed Aside

The Gadgil Committee had in 2011 suggested that 140,000 kilometres of the Western Ghats be classified in three zones as per the requirement of environmental protection in the areas.

Modi, after an overnight stay in the state capital, left for Kochi this morning for the aerial survey and the review meeting to get a first-hand knowledge of the enormity of the mayhem caused by the southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, rains lashing several parts of the state since this morning is causing concern as it could hamper the rescue and relief operations. Chengannur in Pathnamthitta, Chalakudy in Thrissur and various parts of Ernakulam district are among the worst hit where rescue efforts are likely to be concentrated today.

Since airlifting is the only option in some remote areas, where people are marooned since the past four days, the state government has sought more helicopters for airlifting them, chief minister said.

Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian pleaded for more help and said thousands of people were stranded in houses without food and water, if immediate steps are not taken to evacuate them, their life will be in danger. "For the past five days people are without food in many places. We urgently need food, medicines, water. People need to be airlifted urgently. Evacuation by Army, Navy and Air Force are urgently needed," Cherian told a television channel this morning.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the government machinery has to be properly coordinated to ensure all the needy get help. Since August 8, 324 people have lost their lives so far and 36 are missing. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps. The maximum deaths have been reported from Thrissur (42), Idukki (37) and Malappuram (35).

According to the latest weather report, heavy rains accompanied with gusty wind speed reaching 60 kmph is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

The state is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s Prime Minister and Vice President, has formed a committee to help the flood ravaged state, which has witnessed 324 deaths since August 8. Terming people of Kerala a part of UAE’s ‘success story’, Maktoum urged citizens to help and support the affected people and contribute generously. The situation is grave in Aranmula, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara and Harippad areas of Kerala where a murderous monsoon has killed 324 people, with more making desperate pleas for rescue in neck-deep water.
