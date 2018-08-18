Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Help Trickles in from Other States Amid Fears of More Rain; Red Alert in 11 Districts

Amid rigorous rescue and relief operations to help the people stranded in Kerala, public works minister G Sudhakaran said he has issued directions to seize all boats for conducting rescue operations. Sudhakaran, who represents Ambalappuzha legislative assembly for CPI(M), said he has authorised district collectors to arrest the boat owners who refuse to cooperate with the rescue efforts.
In areas where the flood water has receded, the deluge has left behind a trail of rubbish, sludge and muck, which includes plastic bottles and footwear among other things. The garbage poses a serious threat to citizens in the flood-ravaged state and it will be a challenge for the district administration to ensure it does not lead to an epidemic.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) is undertaking all measures round-the-clock to make petroleum fuels available without any interruption, especially for the rescue/relief operations, the corporation said in a statement. It said all arrangements were made to ensure normal operations in the BPCL Kochi refinery. Petrol, diesel and LPG are being made available in all BPCL Retail Outlets (petrol pumps) and gas agencies that are presently reachable through roads from Irumpanam Installation, Coimbatore and Thirunelveli, it added.
Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy has announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for people who lost their houses in floods. The situation in Karnataka has turned serious after heavy rains lashed Kodagu district.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the people who have lost their houses in floods. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/zP9w3lDLe8— ANI (@ANI) 18 August 2018
A survivor told CNN-News18's Revathi Rajeevan that there was no update from the family members who were lodged in different relief camps. He said while people were being rescued and put in camps, there was no way for family members to contact one another. He added that some relief camps were flooded to the first floor and were running out of supplies.
The worst-affected area in the flood-ravaged state is Chengannur where the water level has been rising continuously. The people are being taken to safety in small fishing boats. To make matters worse, the relief centres have now begun to get crowded and there is an acute shortage of essential supplies. People are waiting for the army and the navy to rescue them, reports Radhika Ramaswamy.
Special prayers were conducted at the famous Shrine Basilica at Velankanni in Tamil Nadu on Saturday for normalcy to return in rain-ravaged Kerala. Rector Prabhakar Adigalar led the prayers in Malayalam. The priest prayed for the safety of the people and fast return of normalcy in the neighbouring state, which has been experiencing the deadliest deluge in close to a century.
The soccer world has come out in support of Kerala, asking fans to lend a helping hand in relief and rescue operations. English premier league giant Liverpool FC and Spanish soccer giant FC Barcelona have promised support to the state, which is battling floods and landslides. Indian super league clubs Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC also asked their fans to do their bit for the flood-affected regions.
The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has announced an aid of Rs 10 crore to help Kerala. Amid fears of more rain in the flood-hit state, help has started pouring in from other states with Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh pitching in. Chief ministers and political leaders cutting across party lines have asked people to donate and help those stranded in Kerala.
A few families who were stranded in Pandanad have been rescued. One of the survivors alleged that they were saved by fishermen from Kollam on their boats and drank rain water for four days. The survivor alleged that no government aid had reached them and many were still stuck in the area without food and water. Rescue operations are on in full swing in the rain-battered state but officials have been facing difficulty in reaching the interior areas where many are trapped without basic amenities.
Rescue personnel have come forward to help people living in relief camps after floods battered Kerala.
#105RAF personnel helping flood victims living in various rescue camps. Fresh fruits, food items and medicines provided to people living in makeshift camps in different Taluks of flood ravaged Palakkadu district of Kerala.#RapidActionForce #FightingFloods pic.twitter.com/IMN1j7GuW5— CRPF (@crpfindia) 18 August 2018
A Kerala woman has refused to leave her flooded house without her 25 dogs, a rescuer said on Saturday, as the death toll continued to rise. The dogs were found cowering on beds in the flooded house with water rising when an animal welfare group arrived for a last-gasp rescue, said Sally Varma of Humane Society International. The woman, who uses only one name Sunitha, was found by rescuers in Thrissur, one of the districts worst hit by floods in Kerala that have left at least 324 dead. But she refused to leave her house unless her dogs, all strays or abandoned pets, were taken too.
BJP Maharashtra Minister Ravindra Chavan donates his one month salary to #KeralaFloods relief. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/IYxvybacGo— ANI (@ANI) 18 August 2018
The Yogi Adityanath government announced a financial aid of Rs 15 crore for Kerala. The chief minister also asked NGOs and activists in Uttar Pradesh to help the distressed in the flood-ravaged state. Amid fears of more rain in the flood-hit state, help has started pouring in from other states with Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and Delhi chief ministers announcing immediate assistance to Kerala residents.
Karnataka too has made desperate appeals for help after rains battered Kodagu district bordering Kerala. The army has joined operations to rescue people stranded due to floods and landslides.
Donations for flood relief can be made by cheque or DD drawn in favour of
Chief Minister's Calamity Relief Fund
And sent to
Chief Minister's Calamity Relief Fund
Room No.235
Second floor,
Vidhana Soudha
Bangalore 560001
Three shutters of the Mullaperiyar dam have been raised to three feet after the lake level crossed 141 feet. Sources in the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said the water level in the lake was 141.30 feet at 2.00pm. The Supreme Court-permitted maximum storage level is 142 feet. The Supreme Court had on Friday asked two crisis management panels to explore the possibility of reducing the water level at the Mullaperiyar Dam by three feet to deal with the devastating floods in Kerala and asked Tamil Nadu to "scrupulously obey" any decision taken on the issue.
The Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Mangla Express and Hazarat Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Express have been cancelled owing to the flood situation in Kerala. Fourty-four army, 19 navy, and 12 coast guard motorised boats were deployed for rescue operations on Saturday as the state battled its worst flood in over a century.
CMO Kerala issues red alert for 11 districts.
Red Alert issued for today in 11 districts. Heavy rainfall predicted for the day in all districts except Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam & Kasaragod. pic.twitter.com/A7Q0V81itX— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) 18 August 2018
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres expresses sadness over the flooding and extensive damage and displacement caused in rain-battered Kerala. "Our humanitarian colleagues as well as the country team in India have been following the recent floods very closely. The United Nations is of course saddened by the loss of life, destruction and displacement caused by floods in India," Stephane Dujarric, the UN Secretary-General spokesperson, said. When asked if the UN been asked for help in India in the floods, he said the world body has not received any direct request from the Indian government for aid.
Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das announces an aid of Rs 5 crore for flood-hit Kerala. All Aam Aadmi Party MPs, MLAs and ministers will donate their one-month salary for the relief work. Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had on Friday announced Rs 10 crore relief for the state from the government.
The rains have been lashing several parts of the state since morning, hampering the rescue and relief operations in various areas even as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) managed to rescue 7,000 people.
Omar Abdullah to donate his salary for Kerala flood relief:
I will be donating my salary for this month to the relief efforts in #Kerala. I also appeal to my colleagues in @JKNC_ & others in J&K to remember what we went through in 2014 & do their own bit, how ever small, to help. From “Heaven on earth” to “God’s own country”.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 18, 2018
Rescuers evacuate people from a flooded area to a safer place in Aluva in Kerala. (REUTERS/Sivaram V)
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted Rs 500 crore interim relief against the loss of Rs 19,512 crore, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said today that it is not the time for blame game. "We are getting all possible help. Air Marshall has promised more helicopters and have told the government that we need more help," he said. Earlier in the day, PM Modi lauded the efforts by authorities to rescue the flood-hit residents of Kerala. He also saluted the people for their fighting spirit.
A special train carrying drinking water for flood-affected residents to Kerala is set to leave from Pune today. While rakes of 14 trains with drinking water is being sent from Pune, 15 rakes of mail will set off from Gujarat's Ratlam. Kerala is witnessing the worst flooding in 100 years. About 80 dams have overflowed and over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.
Earlier in the day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi to declare Kerala floods a 'national disaster without any delay' as "lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people were at stake".
Modi, after an overnight stay in the state capital, left for Kochi this morning for the aerial survey and the review meeting to get a first-hand knowledge of the enormity of the mayhem caused by the southwest monsoon.
Meanwhile, rains lashing several parts of the state since this morning is causing concern as it could hamper the rescue and relief operations. Chengannur in Pathnamthitta, Chalakudy in Thrissur and various parts of Ernakulam district are among the worst hit where rescue efforts are likely to be concentrated today. House boats have been deployed on the streets in Alappuzha after intermittent rainfall hampered rescue operation.
Since airlifting is the only option in some remote areas, where people are marooned since the past four days, the state government has sought more helicopters for airlifting them, chief minister said.
Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian pleaded for more help and said thousands of people were stranded in houses without food and water, if immediate steps are not taken to evacuate them, their life will be in danger. "For the past five days people are without food in many places. We urgently need food, medicines, water. People need to be airlifted urgently. Evacuation by Army, Navy and Air Force are urgently needed," Cherian told a television channel this morning.
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the government machinery has to be properly coordinated to ensure all the needy get help. Since August 8, 324 people have lost their lives so far and 36 are missing. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps. The maximum deaths have been reported from Thrissur (42), Idukki (37) and Malappuram (35).
According to the latest weather report, heavy rains accompanied with gusty wind speed reaching 60 kmph is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.
The state is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s Prime Minister and Vice President, has formed a committee to help the flood ravaged state, which has witnessed 324 deaths since August 8. Terming people of Kerala a part of UAE’s ‘success story’, Maktoum urged citizens to help and support the affected people and contribute generously. The situation is grave in Aranmula, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara and Harippad areas of Kerala where a murderous monsoon has killed 324 people, with more making desperate pleas for rescue in neck-deep water.
