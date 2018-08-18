Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Help Trickles in from Other States Amid Fears of More Rain; Red Alert in 11 Districts

Rescuers evacuate people from a flooded area to a safer place in Aluva in Kerala. (REUTERS/Sivaram V)



After Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted Rs 500 crore interim relief against the loss of Rs 19,512 crore, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said today that it is not the time for blame game. "We are getting all possible help. Air Marshall has promised more helicopters and have told the government that we need more help," he said. Earlier in the day, PM Modi lauded the efforts by authorities to rescue the flood-hit residents of Kerala. He also saluted the people for their fighting spirit.



A special train carrying drinking water for flood-affected residents to Kerala is set to leave from Pune today. While rakes of 14 trains with drinking water is being sent from Pune, 15 rakes of mail will set off from Gujarat's Ratlam. Kerala is witnessing the worst flooding in 100 years. About 80 dams have overflowed and over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.



Earlier in the day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi to declare Kerala floods a 'national disaster without any delay' as "lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people were at stake".



Modi, after an overnight stay in the state capital, left for Kochi this morning for the aerial survey and the review meeting to get a first-hand knowledge of the enormity of the mayhem caused by the southwest monsoon.



Meanwhile, rains lashing several parts of the state since this morning is causing concern as it could hamper the rescue and relief operations. Chengannur in Pathnamthitta, Chalakudy in Thrissur and various parts of Ernakulam district are among the worst hit where rescue efforts are likely to be concentrated today. House boats have been deployed on the streets in Alappuzha after intermittent rainfall hampered rescue operation.



Since airlifting is the only option in some remote areas, where people are marooned since the past four days, the state government has sought more helicopters for airlifting them, chief minister said.



Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian pleaded for more help and said thousands of people were stranded in houses without food and water, if immediate steps are not taken to evacuate them, their life will be in danger. "For the past five days people are without food in many places. We urgently need food, medicines, water. People need to be airlifted urgently. Evacuation by Army, Navy and Air Force are urgently needed," Cherian told a television channel this morning.



Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the government machinery has to be properly coordinated to ensure all the needy get help. Since August 8, 324 people have lost their lives so far and 36 are missing. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps. The maximum deaths have been reported from Thrissur (42), Idukki (37) and Malappuram (35).



According to the latest weather report, heavy rains accompanied with gusty wind speed reaching 60 kmph is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.



The state is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate.



Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s Prime Minister and Vice President, has formed a committee to help the flood ravaged state, which has witnessed 324 deaths since August 8. Terming people of Kerala a part of UAE’s ‘success story’, Maktoum urged citizens to help and support the affected people and contribute generously. The situation is grave in Aranmula, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara and Harippad areas of Kerala where a murderous monsoon has killed 324 people, with more making desperate pleas for rescue in neck-deep water.