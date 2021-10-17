Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: 7 Dead, Several Missing as Heavy Rains Lash State; Devotees Asked to Refrain from Visiting Sabarimala

Live now
Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Several people have been injured and displaced while at least seven people have been feared dead as heavy rains pounded south and central Kerala causing flash floods and landslides in many parts of the state. Read More
Four deaths have been reported from Kottayam and two deaths from Idukki district. Though it was raining on Saturday night, the intensity has reduced on Sunday. At least five houses were washed away in Kottayam district.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 11 teams to be deployed in south and central parts of Kerala which are pounded by heavy rains. NDRF director general S N Pradhan said in a tweet that the teams are being sent “in view of red alert for rainfall and possible flooding/water logging in several districts of Kerala.” One team each will be deployed in Malappuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Kottayam, Kannur and Kollam while two teams will be stationed at Idukki.
Tamil Nadu: Several parts of the Kanyakumari district received heavy rainfall, caused flooding in Thirparappu waterfalls.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that colleges that were to reopen from October 18 should now only open from October 20. It was also decided that the Sabarimala pilgrimage will be avoided till October 19.
Flood like situation in Ranni town of Pathanamthitta district in Kerala due to heavy rain followed by low-pressure formations in the southeast of the Arabian Sea off the coast of Kerala.
Waterlogging, landslides and other rain-related incidents are reported from Kottayam, Kannimala, Adukkam Vellani, and Mundakkayam amid heavy rains in Kerala, causing a spate in water levels. SEE PICS
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting to assess the situation and activated the state’s disaster response mechanism. Vijayan said the situation in the state was serious, but the latest weather reports were a relief, adding that the fresh forecast did not show signs that the situation could become worse.
Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts have been put on red alert. Automatic weather stations in North Paravur reported 38mm rains, Muvattupuzha (89.5mm), Palluruthy (34 mm) and Neeleswaram in Northern Kerala district received 125.5mm rains till 8.30 pm, weather officials said. “The situation is serious”, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. He, however, said the latest weather forecast indicates that the situation is not going to get worse.
Landslides have been reported in Kottayam and Idukki districts. Twelve people are reported missing in Kottayam. Several people have been injured and displaced in rain-related incidents in the southern state where dams in many districts are nearing its full capacity and small towns and villages in the hilly areas are totally cut off from the outside world.
Heavy rain in parts of Kerala has triggered landslides in Idukki and Kottayam districts. The weather office has predicted heavy to very heavy rain till Sunday morning. Around 7 people were killed and many others were missing on Saturday as heavy rain lashed south and central Kerala causing flash floods and landslides, Hindustan Times quoted officials as saying.
“The situation is really serious in some parts of the state. We will do everything possible to save lives. We have sought help from the army, navy and air force. Relief camps have been set up in the districts,” Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.
The Central forces teams including 11 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), two Army and two Defence Service Corps teams have been deployed in Southern and Central parts of the states. The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts and an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the southern state.
