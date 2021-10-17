CHANGE LANGUAGE
  Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: 7 Dead, Several Missing as Heavy Rains Lash State; Devotees Asked to Refrain from Visiting Sabarimala

Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: 7 Dead, Several Missing as Heavy Rains Lash State; Devotees Asked to Refrain from Visiting Sabarimala

Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts have been put on red alert.

News18.com | October 17, 2021, 08:13 IST
Kerala floods

Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Several people have been injured and displaced while at least seven people have been feared dead as heavy rains pounded south and central Kerala causing flash floods and landslides in many parts of the state. Read More

Key Events
Oct 17, 2021 08:13 IST

4 Deaths Reported from Kottayam, 5 Houses Washed Away

Four deaths have been reported from Kottayam and two deaths from Idukki district. Though it was raining on Saturday night, the intensity has reduced on Sunday. At least five houses were washed away in Kottayam district.

Oct 17, 2021 07:56 IST

11 NDRF Teams to Be Deployed in Kerala for Rains, Flood Rescue

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 11 teams to be deployed in south and central parts of Kerala which are pounded by heavy rains. NDRF director general S N Pradhan said in a tweet that the teams are being sent “in view of red alert for rainfall and possible flooding/water logging in several districts of Kerala.” One team each will be deployed in Malappuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Kottayam, Kannur and Kollam while two teams will be stationed at Idukki.

Landslide in Idukki on Saturday.

Oct 17, 2021 07:45 IST

Parts of Kanyakumari District Receives Heavy Rainfall

Tamil Nadu: Several parts of the Kanyakumari district received heavy rainfall, caused flooding in Thirparappu waterfalls.

Oct 17, 2021 07:40 IST

Sabarimala Pilgrimage to be Avoided Till Oct 19

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that colleges that were to reopen from October 18 should now only open from October 20. It was also decided that the Sabarimala pilgrimage will be avoided till October 19.

Oct 17, 2021 07:32 IST

Flood Like Situation in Parts of Pathanamthitta District

Flood like situation in Ranni town of Pathanamthitta district in Kerala due to heavy rain followed by low-pressure formations in the southeast of the Arabian Sea off the coast of Kerala.

Oct 17, 2021 07:31 IST

Kerala Floods: Landslides in Kottayam Kill 3, Heavy Waterlogging in Several Districts | IN PICS

Waterlogging, landslides and other rain-related incidents are reported from Kottayam, Kannimala, Adukkam Vellani, and Mundakkayam amid heavy rains in Kerala, causing a spate in water levels. SEE PICS

Oct 17, 2021 07:29 IST

CM Vijayan Holds High Level Meet

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan held a high-level meeting to assess the situation and activated the state’s disaster response mechanism. Vijayan said the situation in the state was serious, but the latest weather reports were a relief, adding that the fresh forecast did not show signs that the situation could become worse.

Oct 17, 2021 07:26 IST

Many Kerala Districts on Red Alert

Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad districts have been put on red alert. Automatic weather stations in North Paravur reported 38mm rains, Muvattupuzha (89.5mm), Palluruthy (34 mm) and Neeleswaram in Northern Kerala district received 125.5mm rains till 8.30 pm, weather officials said. “The situation is serious”, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. He, however, said the latest weather forecast indicates that the situation is not going to get worse.

Oct 17, 2021 07:25 IST

Landslides Reported in Kottayam and Idukki Districts

Landslides have been reported in Kottayam and Idukki districts. Twelve people are reported missing in Kottayam. Several people have been injured and displaced in rain-related incidents in the southern state where dams in many districts are nearing its full capacity and small towns and villages in the hilly areas are totally cut off from the outside world.

In one of the heavy rains in recent years, the high ranges of central and south Kerala are experiencing almost similar to that of the situation the state faced during the time of devastating floods of 2018 and 2019 but authorities said everything was under control and there was no need for any panic.

Heavy rain in parts of Kerala has triggered landslides in Idukki and Kottayam districts. The weather office has predicted heavy to very heavy rain till Sunday morning. Around 7 people were killed and many others were missing on Saturday as heavy rain lashed south and central Kerala causing flash floods and landslides, Hindustan Times quoted officials as saying.

“The situation is really serious in some parts of the state. We will do everything possible to save lives. We have sought help from the army, navy and air force. Relief camps have been set up in the districts,” Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

The Central forces teams including 11 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), two Army and two Defence Service Corps teams have been deployed in Southern and Central parts of the states. The India Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts and an orange alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the southern state.

The chief minister announced that colleges that were to reopen from October 18 should now only open from October 20. It was also decided that the Sabarimala pilgrimage will be avoided till October 19.

