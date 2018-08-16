Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Kochi Airport Closed till August 26, Metro Service Resumes Operations

Kerala Floods: Kerala Rains continued to batter the state on Thursday. The Cochin International Airports Limited has announced that the Kochi airport will remain shut up to 2 pm on August 26. The city continues to received heavy rains and water level inside the airport is rising. The Air Navigation Services wing of the Airports Authority of India has issued suspended air services till August 26. Officials said, the situation is being constantly reviewed in consultation with the state government.
Incessant rains and landslides claimed another 29 lives with the death toll rising to 115, and counting. Flight operations at the Kochi airport were suspended till Saturday as officials said a red alert had been sounded in all the 14 districts of the state. The public transport system collapsed in many parts of central Kerala with the Southern Railways and Kochi Metro today suspending their operations due to floods. The situation in Kerala continued to deteriorate with rains wrecking havoc in most parts of the state.
As rains continued to batter Idukki, the sluice gates of the damn were also reopened in the wee hours of Wednesday after the water level touched 142 feet mark. Tensions also escalated between Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the increasing water levels in the Mullaperiyar dam.
Aug 16, 2018 6:31 pm (IST)
Kochi metro has resumed operations, after suspending them temporarily following massive flooding in the city as well as the state of Kerala. The metro will be offering its services free of charge to help alleviate people's challenges in commuting.
Kochi Metro has resumed its operations at 4 pm, today, to do its bit in ensuring that help is not denied to the needy who are affected by the floods. All of Kochi Metro's resources will be used to assist rescue missions and hence the services will be free of charge for the day.
The Kerala CMO's Twitter handle posted the following plea: "Abstain from spreading misinformation on whatsapp & social media networks. Many rumours & fake news are surfacing. Listen for official announcements. Follow the CMO handles in Twitter & FB; FB pages of Ministers, District Collectors, Kerala Police & Fire force."
Naval authorities announce that a total of 132 people have been rescued by air lift from Aluva and Perumbavoor, this includes 46 persons from Pathanamthitta also. All helicopters air borne, and ALH and Chetak of the navy, from INS Garuda, are doing continuous sorties.
Aug 16, 2018 4:48 pm (IST)
Due to severe weather conditions in Kerala, IndiGo has issued the following statement regarding their flights in the affected regions: "This is to notify our passengers and local partners in Kerala, that due to severe weather conditions Cochin Airport will be shut for flight operations till August 26, 2018. Flights operating to and from Cochin stands cancelled for now. In the meanwhile, IndiGo will operate additional flights from Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Trivandrum effective August 17, 2018. IndiGo will ensure to provide cancellation and rescheduling waiver to passengers booked to travel from August 16 to August 26,2018. We also liaising with local partners to transport relief material for affected people."
Check out this info-graphic to see a composite picture of what's happening on the ground in Kerala, which is facing the worst floods it's experienced in nearly a century.
Aug 16, 2018 3:57 pm (IST)
WATCH: Video recording of rescue operations held by Coast Guard helicopters over Ernakulam, earlier today. 132 people have been rescued from Thrissur, Aluva and Perumbavoor by Coast Guard helicopters today
In connection with worsening floods, Supreme Court asks authorized high power committee to convene a meeting by tomorrow morning in connection with the rising water level in Mullaperiyar Dam in Kerala.
Kerala is drowning and it needs your immediate attention. Incessant rains and landslides have been wreaking havoc in the state, claiming several lives, with the death toll rising to 73.
Aug 16, 2018 3:37 pm (IST)
Supreme Court directs meeting of sub-committee under Section 9 of Disaster Management Act to meet with Kerala and Tamil Nadu authorities on management of Mullaperiyar reservoir water, directs to try and maintain water level at 139 feet.
The Civil Aviation Ministry acceded to the state's request to utilise other airports in Kerala, instead of diverting the flights to Mumbai and other places.
Aug 16, 2018 3:31 pm (IST)
Sanjay Kumar, DG, NDRF: We have deployed teams in 7 districts. 14 teams are already there and today we are sending another 12 teams &and if required more teams will be sent. We are working for rescue, evacuation and relief in coordination with the state authorities.
Supreme Court agrees to urgently hear today itself petition for disaster management plan and monitoring of Mullapperiyar Dam water level. Petition currently being heard by bench. Advocate Manoj George appearing for the petitioner, a resident of Idukki district, who raised alarm over rising water level in Dam necessitating urgent steps by Tamil Nadu to release water.
Actor John Abraham says he is extremely disturbed by what is happening in Kerala, where heavy rains have led to flooding of several districts.
Aug 16, 2018 2:33 pm (IST)
Thomas Isaac, Finance Minister of Kerala, tweets that the flood situation in Kerala is worsening. Mass evacuations starts from many flooded areas including Kuttanad. Rescue operations to save stranded people continuing in full swing. So far The death toll crosses 250. Destroyed or damaged houses may cross 1 lakh.
12 more teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) - 6 from Delhi and 6 from Gandhinagar - are being airlifted to Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. 18 teams are already deployed in the state.
While rescue operations are on across the state, Kerala CM Pirayai Vijayan on Thursday announced that the water level is likely to increase.
Aug 16, 2018 1:05 pm (IST)
Rahul Gandhi spoke to PM Modi and requested him to massively increase deployment of the Army & Navy. He also said that it is critical that the center gives the state special financial assistance as this is a tragedy without parallel in Kerala’s history.
35 deaths have been reported today, with 11 in Idukki, 8 in Palakkad, 2 in Malappuram, 4 in Kozhikode, 4 in Kottayam, 5 in Thrissur and 1 in Kannur.
It has been reported that more Army teams to be deployed from Trivandrum cantonment to help in rescue and relief operations across the state. (In image: The situation in Kozhikode)
Aug 16, 2018 12:04 pm (IST)
Kerala Chief Minster: Situation is grave. Most villages have been affected. Water level is likely to rise further. People on banks of Periyar, Chalakkudy rivers need to be vigilant. One meter water to rise in Periyar and Chalakkudy. People in Aluva requested to evacuate to 500 meters away from banks.
Aug 16, 2018 12:00 pm (IST)
12 districts in Kerala are severely affected. These are the worse floods since 1924. I met PM, Home Minister & Defence Minister yesterday. Army, Navy, IAF, Coast Guard & NDRF are conducting rescue and relief operations. It is predicted that water levels will further rise: Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons
Arvind Kejriwal came out at his residence to meet supporters and urged them not to celebrate his birthday this year owing to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's critical health and the floods in Kerala. He also urged them to donate generously to help those in need in Kerala.
Latest visuals of Cochin International Airport (Image: ANI)
Indian Coast Guard has mobilised 10 teams to assist District Disaster Management Authority today in evacuating the people from the worst affected and completely flooded areas of the district. One Coast Guard Relief Team each has been placed at Patanamthitta, Munanbam, Aranmula, Idukki, Ferok-Calicut, and Alleppey. Two Relief Teams each have been dispatched for Aluva and Chengannur respectively. The teams are equipped with Gemini Boats for evacuating the stranded people specially women, children and senior citizens. The team continues to evacuate scores of people in distress to safer places every hour from these affected areas.