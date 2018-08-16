Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Kochi Airport Closed till August 26, Metro Service Resumes Operations

Read More

Kerala Rains continued to batter the state on Thursday. The Cochin International Airports Limited has announced that the Kochi airport will remain shut up to 2 pm on August 26. The city continues to received heavy rains and water level inside the airport is rising. The Air Navigation Services wing of the Airports Authority of India has issued suspended air services till August 26. Officials said, the situation is being constantly reviewed in consultation with the state government.Incessant rains and landslides claimed another 29 lives with the death toll rising to 115, and counting. Flight operations at the Kochi airport were suspended till Saturday as officials said a red alert had been sounded in all the 14 districts of the state. The public transport system collapsed in many parts of central Kerala with the Southern Railways and Kochi Metro today suspending their operations due to floods. The situation in Kerala continued to deteriorate with rains wrecking havoc in most parts of the state.As rains continued to batter Idukki, the sluice gates of the damn were also reopened in the wee hours of Wednesday after the water level touched 142 feet mark. Tensions also escalated between Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the increasing water levels in the Mullaperiyar dam.