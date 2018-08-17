Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Death Toll Mounts to 167, CM Upset at Delay in Chopper Deployment for Relief Ops

Kerala Floods: As torrential rains continue to wreak havoc across Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the flood-ravaged state on Friday after the last rites of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On Thursday, the incessant rains claimed more than 30 lives taking the total death toll to close to 170. Taking stock of the situation, the Indian navy began airlifting marooned people in Thrissur, Aluva and Muvattupuzha. Pandalam in central Kerala witnessed unexpected rain. Meanwhile, the Kochi International Airport, extended the suspension of all services till August 26, with large parts of the facility submerged under swelling waters.
Under instructions from Prime Minister Modi, the Defence Ministry rushed in fresh teams of the three wings of military for relief and rescue operations in the state where over 1.5 lakh homeless and displaced people are taking shelter in relief camps. All but one of the state's 14 districts are on high alert.
Aug 17, 2018 12:29 pm (IST)
Rang De Basanti famed actor Siddharth took to Twitter to request his fans and followers to donate for Kerala flood relief fund:
I dare you. I beg of you!
What do I have to do to make you read and share this?
A weather report at 7 a.m has predicted heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds in various parts of the state today.
Winds at the speed of 60 kmph is expected in Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts, the report said.
Aug 17, 2018 12:22 pm (IST)
Local Fishermen Join Rescue Mission
Many elderly persons and women with young children were rescued since Friday morning. Local fishermen have also joined the rescue mission bringing in their boats to help in evacuation of the stranded people in various places in Aluva, Kalady, Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha and Chalakudy.
Aug 17, 2018 12:19 pm (IST)
Around 3,000 people were rescued from Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta districts on Thursday. Scores of people were stranded in buildings in various districts. Many of them, including children, were rescued from various waterlogged areas. "In one of the worst rain and flood disasters to hit Kerala, 106 people lost their lives on a single day yesterday," a source in the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said.
Chief Minster Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted in public interest:
We are receiving multiple repetitive rescue requests in CMO. Ensure that you add date and time along with exact location, any significant landmark, district, number of stranded people and contact number of victim in all new requests. #KeralaSOS
Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said, "all measures are being taken to rescue people. We have requested centre to provide more helicopters and have received more than 150 boats this morning. We are trying to rescue all the stranded people by means of boats." HE further added that so far 16 unites of the army have been deployed in the region.
Aug 17, 2018 11:53 am (IST)
18 teams of the Indian Coast Guard were deployed and five teams kept on standby with Gemini and other accessories for deployment at Ranni, Aluva, Paravur Taluk Relief Camps, etc. As many as 1342 people have been so far rescued by the Coast Guard and 4250 people guided to safer locations.
Aug 17, 2018 11:45 am (IST)
A 101-year-old lady was evacuated by the Rescue Team in Kerala on Friday:
Aug 17, 2018 11:39 am (IST)
Drinking water being loaded onto Indian Navy choppers at the Garuda base on Friday to deliver them across locations.
Aug 17, 2018 11:28 am (IST)
Four capital ships of Indian Coast Guard have reached Kochi and joined the Disaster and Relief team. Twenty four teams are already working in flood-affected villages. The Indian Coast Guard so far has rescued 1764 people and guided 4688 people to safer locations.
Aug 17, 2018 11:21 am (IST)
Chief Minister of Kerala expressed his utter displeasure over the delay in starting rescue operations using Helicopters. The Indian Coast Guard helicopter rescued 6 stranded people, including one child, three women and two senior citizens, from flood affected Kadungallor village and shifted them to St.John School Relief Camp Aluva.
Aug 17, 2018 11:15 am (IST)
In the wake of grave condition in Kerala, All Kerala Caterers Association has offered free food for relief camps. They have shared a contact number for people to reach them out as and when required. Those in need can contact Jibi Peter: +919388604278.
Aug 17, 2018 11:04 am (IST)
The contentious Mullaperiyar Dam issue between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which is now before the Supreme Court following heavy rains over the past week, has triggered fresh tension between the two states.
Aug 17, 2018 11:03 am (IST)
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Indu Malhotra took a serious note of the grim flood situation in Kerala and asked the sub-committee to hold an urgent meeting on Friday with the Centre's National Crisis Management Committee (NCMS) and the Chief Secretaries of Tamil Nadu and Kerala through a video-conference if physical presence of officials cannot be ensured.
Aug 17, 2018 11:03 am (IST)
Supreme Court to hear the petition on Mullaperiyar dam on Friday at 12 noon. The apex court on Thursday had directed the Disaster Management sub-committee of Mullaperiyar Dam to consider reducing water level up to 139 feet from the present 142 feet, considering the "grave" flood situation in all the 14 districts of Kerala.
Aug 17, 2018 10:35 am (IST)
Aerial visual of submerged Kochi airport due to incessant rains:
5 units of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) have reached Thiruvananthapuram on Friday morning and deployed for rescue operations in flood-hit Kerala. 35 teams are expected to reach there on Friday, the ANI reported.
Aug 17, 2018 10:17 am (IST)
The Indian Navy has released an image that shows the worst affected places in Kerala due to the deadly floods:
Aug 17, 2018 10:14 am (IST)
Kollam Police Commissioner has issued a travel advisory, which says that the Thottappallu spillway in NH connecting Alappuzha (popularly known as Alleppey) and Thiruvananthapuram will be opened at 11 am on Friday.
Aug 17, 2018 10:12 am (IST)
Pandalam town, which is in central Kerala, is currently submerged in water following reelenteless rainfall on Friday. Roads are completely inundated. Pandalam connects Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram that are significantly tourist places.
Aug 17, 2018 10:06 am (IST)
Red alert issued | 13 districts except Kasaragod in Kerala were issued a red alert for Friday and Ernakulum and Idukki under red alert for Saturday, ANI reported.
The state government launched a website to ease the rescue and relief operations in Kerala, with CM Pinarayi Vijayan encouraging people to stay united in these times of distress.
Aug 17, 2018 10:00 am (IST)
Considering how often it is difficult to communicate about the distress the people are going through, the state government along with Kerala State IT Mission and IEEE has come up with Kerala Rescue – a website specifically designated for the relief and rescue mission in the state.The website has six categories for request, district needs, contribution, volunteer work, registered requests, and contact.