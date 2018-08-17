Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Death Toll Mounts to 167, CM Upset at Delay in Chopper Deployment for Relief Ops

Read More

Kerala Floods: As torrential rains continue to wreak havoc across Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the flood-ravaged state on Friday after the last rites of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. On Thursday, the incessant rains claimed more than 30 lives taking the total death toll to close to 170. Taking stock of the situation, the Indian navy began airlifting marooned people in Thrissur, Aluva and Muvattupuzha. Pandalam in central Kerala witnessed unexpected rain. Meanwhile, the Kochi International Airport, extended the suspension of all services till August 26, with large parts of the facility submerged under swelling waters.Under instructions from Prime Minister Modi, the Defence Ministry rushed in fresh teams of the three wings of military for relief and rescue operations in the state where over 1.5 lakh homeless and displaced people are taking shelter in relief camps. All but one of the state's 14 districts are on high alert.