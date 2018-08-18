Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Hopes Up as Red Alert Down to 2 Districts; PM Modi to Resume Aerial Recce

Event Highlights
- Only Ernakulam & Idukki Under Red Alert
- PM to Resume Aerial Survey
- PM & CM Meeting in Kochi
- Nelliyampathy in Palakkad Isolated
- Two Dead in Chalakudy
- Rescue Boat Missing in Thiruvalla
- Water Level in Idukki Dam Lowered
- Central & North Kerala Connectivity Hit
- Heavy Rainfall Near Kochi Naval Base
- PM's Aerial Survey Cancelled
- PM Begins Aerial Survey
Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s Prime Minister and Vice President, has formed a committee to help the flood ravaged state. Terming people of Kerala a part of UAE’s ‘success story’, Maktoum urged citizens to help and support the affected people and contribute generously. The situation is grave in Aranmula, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara and Harippad areas of Kerala where a murderous monsoon has killed 324 people, with more making desperate pleas for rescue in neck-deep water.
For Kerala Relief Fund donation, refer to the infographic tweeted by the Chief Minister of Kerala:
For the people of Kerala, the road to recovery is going to be a long one. Your help no matter how small will be a step to restore normalcy. Donate to:— CMO Kerala (@CMOKerala) August 17, 2018
Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund
NO: 67319948232
Bank: State Bank of India
IFSC : SBIN0070028
SWIFT CODE : SBININBBT08 pic.twitter.com/cbsFwRplsG
Meanwhile, Kodagu Connect has tweeted about the situation in Coorg:
UPDATE AT 9.30 am IST: It is still raining in Kodagu, but not heavy. Death toll reaches 10. Airtel network is working fine. Operations are on to rescue nearly 1000 stranded villagers near Madikeri by army and navy personnel. #KodaguFloods— Kodagu Connect (@KodaguConnect) August 18, 2018
(Photos: Prajavani) pic.twitter.com/OBjE69UJ37
Meanwhile in Karnataka, NDRF, SDRF and Navy have been summonned to Kodagu (Coorg), the district which is facing unprecedented landslides triggered by incessant rainfall. Rescue teams are trying to rescue over 300 people stuck at several places. Total four dead in the 24 hours, which is likely to go up if immediate help is not sent.
Nelliyampathy in Palakkad district has now been completely disconnected from the rest of the flood-hit state of Kerala due to landslides in over 40 places. Plantation workers mostly reside in Nelliyampathy and are presently stranded. Water and food has not reached the location and Nelliyampathy MLA K Babu has requested for Army's help.
The Gadgil Committee had in 2011 suggested that 140,000 kilometres of the Western Ghats be classified in three zones as per the requirement of environmental protection in the areas.
Two people who were stranded in Divine Retreat Centre in Muringoor, Chalakudy died on Saturday. Rescue operation teams are unable to provide food and water at the Centre, where around 1,500 people have been stuck for three days. The people stuck in Chalakudy have health issues and the lack of medicine may worsen the situation amid Kerala floods.
The Indian Coast Guard tweeted:
#KeralaFloods2018 #OPRAHAT @IndiaCoastGuard goes all out to mobilize additional resources & manpower. Deployment of 30 Rescue & Relief team as of now @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @CMOKerala @DG_PIB . pic.twitter.com/PoDKF59UOi— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) August 18, 2018
Hundreds stranded in Chalakudy with no food, water for three days. Situation in Chengannur in Alappuzha, Thiruvalla and Aranmula in Pathanamthitta remains precarious. Meanwhile, water is receding in Aluva and traffic has been restored along some roads, opening paths for food distribution, the Onmanorama reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins aerial survey to assess the massive loss and destruction triggered by the torrential rains in Kerala. Overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of 180 people as of Saturday morning, with over 3 lakh others forced to move to some 2,000 relief camps.
The MeT office forecast lesser rains in Kerala till Saturday, which should bring some relief to the embattled authorities. Major national and state highways, as well as rail traffic, continued to be disrupted in various parts of the state though more government buses were operated from various depots.
The Telangana government announced Rs 25 crore financial assistance to the flood-hit Kerala. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi to ensure that this amount reached Kerala immediately. As the drinking water is getting polluted due to floods in Kerala, he asked officials to despatch R.O machines worth Rs 2.50 crore.
Around 40 people were rescued in helicopters this morning after Chengannur MLA Saji Cheriyan made an emotional plea last night, saying 10,000 people would perish without immediate help. But the Army, Indian Navy, Coast Guard and the NDRF have a tough task at hand in these two areas as thick green cover and the strong current of water hampers efforts to even locate those stranded.
The deadliest deluge in close to a century has dealt a body blow to the scenic state, wrecking its tourism industry, destroying standing crops in thousands of hectares and inflicting huge damage to infrastructure.
The civil aviation regulator DGCA has asked domestic airlines to mount additional flights to and from Kerala and cap the maximum fare to around Rs 10,000 on longer routes and around Rs 8,000 on shorter routes to and from Kerala and nearby airports.
Personnel of the three services, besides the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed the gigantic task of evacuating people stranded on rooftops, highlands where hills came crashing down blocking roads and cutting them off from the rest of the world, and those marooned in villages that have turned into islands.
Many persons, including women, children and the elderly trapped in places inaccessible by boats were winched up by defence helicopters and shifted to safety. TV channels telecast disturbing visuals of a woman in labour being pulled up with the help of a rope dropped down from a Navy chopper, swinging violently in the air. The woman, whose amniotic sac was ruptured, was shifted to a Navy hospital where she gave birth to a baby boy. Both the mother and the child are doing fine, officials said.
Though there was some let up in rains at a few places, four districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur remained in the throes of the monsoon fury. Officials said many private hospitals in Ernakulam district are running out of oxygen, forcing the authorities to shift patients to nearby facilities. Many had to be evacuated after flood water entered hospitals.
People in relief shelters also complained about dearth of food and drinking water. Quite a few petrol pumps, even in places like the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, which has escaped the monsoon fury to some extent, have run dry. Long queues of motorists were seen at several fuel stations in Thiruvananthapuram district. Authorities have directed each of these fuel bunks to keep in reserve 3,000 litres of diesel and 1,000 litres of petrol at all times for relief operations.
