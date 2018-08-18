GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Hopes Up as Red Alert Down to 2 Districts; PM Modi to Resume Aerial Recce

News18.com | August 18, 2018, 10:16 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had aborted his aerial survey following heavy rains in Kochi, will resume his journey shortly after completing the review meeting with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister K J Alphons. PM Modi will take stock of situation in Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts, which are the worst affected so far. Speculation is rife that the PM may declare the floods as a “national calamity” amid questions over the Centre’s alleged delayed response to the disaster.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s Prime Minister and Vice President, has formed a committee to help the flood ravaged state. Terming people of Kerala a part of UAE’s ‘success story’, Maktoum urged citizens to help and support the affected people and contribute generously. The situation is grave in Aranmula, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara and Harippad areas of Kerala where a murderous monsoon has killed 324 people, with more making desperate pleas for rescue in neck-deep water.
Read More
Aug 18, 2018 10:16 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing the review meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan:

Aug 18, 2018 10:13 am (IST)

The people of flood-hit Kerala have gained little respite after rains receded for a while only to thump stronger. The threat of landslips and flooding still looms large. The India Meteorology Department had on Friday scaled down its heavy rainfall warning for flood-ravaged Kerala from August 19.

Aug 18, 2018 10:01 am (IST)

Meanwhile, out of the 14 dictricts in flood-hit Kerala, red alert persisists only in Ernakulam and Idukki districts on Saturday. Seven districts are now under yellow alert and three districts are under no alert, giving positivity to lakhs of people in Kerala. 

Aug 18, 2018 9:59 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's review meeting with Chief Minister of Kerala and other officials have been completed. PM Modi is now set to go for an aerial recce and will reportedly depart from the flood-ravaged state of Kerala after his survey is over

Aug 18, 2018 9:57 am (IST)

For Kerala Relief Fund donation, refer to the infographic tweeted by the Chief Minister of Kerala:

Aug 18, 2018 9:53 am (IST)

Meanwhile, Kodagu Connect has tweeted about the situation in Coorg:

Aug 18, 2018 9:51 am (IST)

A map of rescue operations for various districts: 

Aug 18, 2018 9:51 am (IST)

A map of rescue operations for various districts: 

Aug 18, 2018 9:50 am (IST)

A map of rescue operations for various districts: 

Aug 18, 2018 9:46 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently chairing a meeting in Kochi with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister KJ Alphons and other officials after the PM's aerial survey plan was called off due to heavy rainfall near Kochi.

Aug 18, 2018 9:41 am (IST)

Meanwhile in Karnataka, NDRF, SDRF and Navy have been summonned to Kodagu (Coorg), the district which is facing unprecedented landslides triggered by incessant rainfall. Rescue teams are trying to rescue over 300 people stuck at several places. Total four dead in the 24 hours, which is likely to go up if immediate help is not sent.

Aug 18, 2018 9:37 am (IST)

Nelliyampathy in Palakkad district has now been completely disconnected from the rest of the flood-hit state of Kerala due to landslides in over 40 places. Plantation workers mostly reside in Nelliyampathy and are presently stranded. Water and food has not reached the location and Nelliyampathy MLA K Babu has requested for Army's help.

Aug 18, 2018 9:32 am (IST)

As per reports, situation is better in Pandalam town in Pathanamthitta district. Although, roads continue to be inundated and water-logging remains a concern across the flood-hit state of Kerala.

Aug 18, 2018 9:29 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Is Kerala Drowning in Govt's 2011 Mistake? Panel's Disaster Warning Tossed Aside

The Gadgil Committee had in 2011 suggested that 140,000 kilometres of the Western Ghats be classified in three zones as per the requirement of environmental protection in the areas.

Aug 18, 2018 9:27 am (IST)

Two people who were stranded in Divine Retreat Centre in Muringoor, Chalakudy died on Saturday. Rescue operation teams are unable to provide food and water at the Centre, where around 1,500 people have been stuck for three days. The people stuck in Chalakudy have health issues and the lack of medicine may worsen the situation amid Kerala floods.

Aug 18, 2018 9:25 am (IST)

A rescue boat in Thiruvalla went missing with around eight fishermen and two firemen, as per reports received on Saturday morning from the Karthikappalli tehsildar.

Aug 18, 2018 9:23 am (IST)

The Indian Coast Guard tweeted:

Aug 18, 2018 9:20 am (IST)

On Friday, Captain P Rajkumar Shaurya Chakra winched up 26 people from a SeaKing 42B helicopter, in extremely challenging conditions during Kerala floods, hovering between trees and in the limits of man and machine, said the Indian Navy. 

Aug 18, 2018 9:16 am (IST)

A News18 Kerala Initiative taken to assist people in flood-hit Kerala:

Aug 18, 2018 9:14 am (IST)

In view of Kerala floods, water discharge from Idukki and Idamalayar dams have been lowered to 1000 and 400 cusecs, respectively, the Times of India reported. 

Aug 18, 2018 9:09 am (IST)

Heavy rainfall continues to lash areas in several parts of south and central Kerala. Road connectivity between central and north Kerala has been severely hit and rail traffic remains disrupted, the Onmanorama reported.

Aug 18, 2018 8:57 am (IST)

Hundreds stranded in Chalakudy with no food, water for three days. Situation in Chengannur in Alappuzha, Thiruvalla and Aranmula in Pathanamthitta remains precarious. Meanwhile, water is receding in Aluva and traffic has been restored along some roads, opening paths for food distribution, the Onmanorama reported.

Aug 18, 2018 8:55 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aerial survey has been cancelled and the helicopter is returning following heavy rainfall near the Kochi Naval base. The PM was to take stock of the situation in three districts - Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.

Aug 18, 2018 8:52 am (IST)

All people evacuated from Ranni in Pathanamthitta. However, Pandalam town in Pathanamthitta continues to be inundated ad water-logging remains a concern across the flood-hit state of Kerala, the Onmanorama reported.

Aug 18, 2018 8:47 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins aerial survey to assess the massive loss and destruction triggered by the torrential rains in Kerala. Overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of 180 people as of Saturday morning, with over 3 lakh others forced to move to some 2,000 relief camps.

Aug 18, 2018 8:43 am (IST)

The MeT office forecast lesser rains in Kerala till Saturday, which should bring some relief to the embattled authorities. Major national and state highways, as well as rail traffic, continued to be disrupted in various parts of the state though more government buses were operated from various depots.

Aug 18, 2018 8:42 am (IST)

People are airlifted by the Indian Navy soldiers during a rescue operation at a flooded area in the flood-ravaged state of Kerala:

Aug 18, 2018 8:38 am (IST)

Hanan Hamid, the Kochi student who became an internet sensation overnight for selling fish to support her studies and family, has offered Rs 1.5 lakh to the chief minister's flood relief fund. Hanan said she would hand over the money to the authorities as soon as possible, the Onmanorama reported.

Aug 18, 2018 8:36 am (IST)

A News18 Kerala Initiative taken to assist people in flood-hit Kerala:

Aug 18, 2018 8:34 am (IST)

The Telangana government announced Rs 25 crore financial assistance to the flood-hit Kerala. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao directed Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi to ensure that this amount reached Kerala immediately. As the drinking water is getting polluted due to floods in Kerala, he asked officials to despatch R.O machines worth Rs 2.50 crore.

Load More
Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Hopes Up as Red Alert Down to 2 Districts; PM Modi to Resume Aerial Recce

Around 40 people were rescued in helicopters this morning after Chengannur MLA Saji Cheriyan made an emotional plea last night, saying 10,000 people would perish without immediate help. But the Army, Indian Navy, Coast Guard and the NDRF have a tough task at hand in these two areas as thick green cover and the strong current of water hampers efforts to even locate those stranded.

The deadliest deluge in close to a century has dealt a body blow to the scenic state, wrecking its tourism industry, destroying standing crops in thousands of hectares and inflicting huge damage to infrastructure.

The civil aviation regulator DGCA has asked domestic airlines to mount additional flights to and from Kerala and cap the maximum fare to around Rs 10,000 on longer routes and around Rs 8,000 on shorter routes to and from Kerala and nearby airports.

Personnel of the three services, besides the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) resumed the gigantic task of evacuating people stranded on rooftops, highlands where hills came crashing down blocking roads and cutting them off from the rest of the world, and those marooned in villages that have turned into islands.

Many persons, including women, children and the elderly trapped in places inaccessible by boats were winched up by defence helicopters and shifted to safety. TV channels telecast disturbing visuals of a woman in labour being pulled up with the help of a rope dropped down from a Navy chopper, swinging violently in the air. The woman, whose amniotic sac was ruptured, was shifted to a Navy hospital where she gave birth to a baby boy. Both the mother and the child are doing fine, officials said.

Though there was some let up in rains at a few places, four districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur remained in the throes of the monsoon fury. Officials said many private hospitals in Ernakulam district are running out of oxygen, forcing the authorities to shift patients to nearby facilities. Many had to be evacuated after flood water entered hospitals.

People in relief shelters also complained about dearth of food and drinking water. Quite a few petrol pumps, even in places like the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, which has escaped the monsoon fury to some extent, have run dry. Long queues of motorists were seen at several fuel stations in Thiruvananthapuram district. Authorities have directed each of these fuel bunks to keep in reserve 3,000 litres of diesel and 1,000 litres of petrol at all times for relief operations.
  • 14 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SA vs SL
    98/10
    16.4 overs
    		 99/7
    16.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    299/8
    50.0 overs
    		 121/10
    24.4 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 - 12 Aug, 2018 | Pataudi Trophy
    IND vs ENG
    107/10
    35.2 overs
    		 396/7
    88.1 overs
    England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Aug, 2018 | South Africa in Sri Lanka
    SL vs SA
    306/7
    39.0 overs
    		 187/9
    21.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Aug, 2018 | Bangladesh in West Indies
    BAN vs WI
    184/5
    20.0 overs
    		 135/7
    17.1 overs
    Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...