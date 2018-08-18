GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Red Alert in 11 Districts Against Heavy Rain Forecast; CM Puts Up Brave Front

News18.com | August 18, 2018, 2:04 PM IST
Event Highlights

Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted Rs 500 crore interim relief against the loss of Rs 19,512 crore, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said today that it is not the time for blame game. "We are getting all possible help. Air Marshall has promised more helicopters and have told the government that we need more help," he said. Earlier in the day, PM Modi lauded the efforts by authorities to rescue the flood-hit residents of Kerala. He also saluted the people for their fighting spirit. Kerala has been reeling under murderous monsoon, which has claimed 324 lives since August 8 even as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 58 teams and has managed to save over 7,000 people. On the other hand, the weather seems to be worsening again as red alert has been issued in 11 of the 14 districts.


Aug 18, 2018 2:04 pm (IST)

A News18 Kerala Initiative taken to assist people in flood-hit Kerala:

Aug 18, 2018 2:03 pm (IST)

Kerala Floods Relief Efforts | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked all Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, MPs and ministers to donate their one month's salary for Kerala flood relief.

Aug 18, 2018 1:56 pm (IST)

An interactive map to help Kerala residents find helpline numbers, relief camps and other essentials:

Aug 18, 2018 1:52 pm (IST)

Speaking to CNN/News18 Hanan said, "people who are trolling over my contribution to Kerala Flood Relief Fund have their own freedom to make trolls and I don't care about that. Rather, I get more experience from trolls."

Aug 18, 2018 1:47 pm (IST)

Speaking to the media, state Food Minister P. Thilothaman, who is camping at Chengannur, said: "One thing I can say is that the numbers are big and the need of the hour is that people here require food packets and drinking water. About 15 small boats of the Navy are expected. But the problem is after dusk when no rescue operations are possible. Helicopters are also needed for faster evacuation amid Kerala floods."

Aug 18, 2018 1:41 pm (IST)

Help Pours in for Kerala Floods | Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announces an aid of Rs 10 crores for flood-hit Kerala from Bihar Chief Minister Relief Fund, ANI reported.

Aug 18, 2018 1:40 pm (IST)

Neighbours with Kerala | Over Rs 1 crore-worth medicines have been dispatched from Tamil Nadu towards relief efforts in Kerala. These are being transported from Coimbatore through Palakkad and from Tirunelveli through Trivandrum. Deputy health directors from the districts bordering Kerala have also been directed to help with the medical needs of those on the other side in view of Kerala flood.

Aug 18, 2018 1:38 pm (IST)

Kerala Flood Situation Grave | Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan explained, "We made the situation very clear in front of the prime minister. The prime minister has announced Rs 500 crore more than what was announced earlier (Rs 100cr). The situation is grave in Kerala. We must stand together. The prime minister has understood the situation very well. The Revenue Department officials were also there with us (during the meeting)." He also said the state is dealing with an "unprecedented disaster". "We have been promised more helicopters... This is the problem with you media people, you are always thinking negatively. We are getting all possible help," asserted Vijayan. 

Aug 18, 2018 1:34 pm (IST)

No Respite | Red Alert has been issued in 11 districts of Kerala again. Heavy rains forecast due to low pressure forming in Bay of Bengal. Earlier in the day, red alert was limited to just 2 districts - Ernakulam and Idukki. Kerala minister G Sudhakaran said, "arrest all boat owners who refuse to release boats for rescue and relief operations. Seize all the boats and deploy them."

Aug 18, 2018 1:32 pm (IST)

Captain DK Sharma further assured people in flood-hit Kerala, "the might of Navy is working to rescue people in distress, where Navy boats are unable to reach, our choppers have reached those places. The operation is being done by our pilots and the officers are commendable. The Navy is on the ground, and kerala is very close to navy and we have all been there for our training in Kochi.

Aug 18, 2018 1:28 pm (IST)

Words of Hope | Speaking to CNN/News18 spokesperson of Indian Navy DK Sharma said, "We request the people to hang on and not panic as the Navy is there for you. We are committed to rescue all those who are stranded."

Aug 18, 2018 1:23 pm (IST)

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "The Prime Minister has promised her all help. He understood the situation very well. Revenue dept officials were also there with us. Our country is dealing with an unprecedented disaste and we cannot play blame game right now. We need to stand together. Air Marshall has promised more helicopters. we are getting all possible help. We have told the govt we need more help."

Aug 18, 2018 1:21 pm (IST)

Update on Chengannur from the Chief Minister's Office:

Aug 18, 2018 1:00 pm (IST)

Finance Minister of Kerala Thomas Isaac said, "People around the world are contributing to the Chief Minister Disaster Relief Funds. We are hopeful that we will get support from the Centre." 

Aug 18, 2018 12:56 pm (IST)

Reports of fire at a petrol pump in Aluva have surfaced and efforts are on to douse the fire as soon as possible, Onmanorama reported.

Aug 18, 2018 12:52 pm (IST)

Catastrophic Kerala Floods | Complaints regarding hoarding of foodgrains and other essential items by traders have surfaced from Idukki, which is almost disconnected from the rest of the state following extensive damage to roads leading up to the district. Prices of the essential items have shot up in many places after supplies from outside were disrupted. Only limited items are coming into Ernakulam via Neriyamanagalm. Reports from Idukki said people in many isolated areas were passing days without food.

Aug 18, 2018 12:48 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Kerala Live Interactive Map: One-Stop Guide for Rescue, Shelter and Relief Info in Flood-hit State

The prime minister has announced Rs 500 crore interim relief to flood-hit Kerala after the review meeting with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister K J Alphons.

Aug 18, 2018 12:46 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the efforts and spirit of people in flood-ravaged Kerala as he tweeted on Saturday:

Aug 18, 2018 12:44 pm (IST)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced an aid of Rs 10 crores for flood-hit Kerala:

Aug 18, 2018 12:42 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed insurance companies to hold special camps for assessment and timely release of compensation to the affected families/beneficiaries under Social Security Schemes. The directions have also been issued for early clearance of claims under Fasal Bima Yojna to agriculturists.

Aug 18, 2018 12:38 pm (IST)

Aug 18, 2018 12:37 pm (IST)

Scarcity of Food and Water | There is a dearth of food and water in the flood-affected areas in Ernakulam, Kerala. Packaged food such as bread, bun, bananas, biscuit, protein bar and water bottles can be sent to Collectorate in Kakkanad, Government Guest House in Pathadipalam, Kalamassery and Indoor stadium in Kadavanthra.

Aug 18, 2018 12:33 pm (IST)
Minister G Sudhakaran has ordered all boats along Alappuzha coast be seized. All of these will be used for Kerala flood rescue operations. Licenses of Boat drivers who refuse to conduct services will b suspended and owners who refuse to give their boats will be arrested, the Onmanorama reported.
Aug 18, 2018 12:28 pm (IST)

Kerala Floods Relief Efforts | Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said that the Central Government is ensuring that the benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, MGNREGA, various social security schemes, Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture reach those affected on a priority basis in Kerala:

Aug 18, 2018 12:26 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted after his aerial survey:

Aug 18, 2018 12:24 pm (IST)

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also announced Rs 5 crore as financial assistance for the flood victims. The Odisha government has set up a 24-hour helpline 1070 and 0674-2534177 at the Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office. About 130 people from Odisha have taken shelter in a house at Aluva Munnar Road, Odapally after being affected by the floods, said an official. Overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of 180 people as of Saturday morning, with over 3 lakh others forced to move to some 2,000 relief camps.

Aug 18, 2018 12:23 pm (IST)

Kerala Flood Relief Efforts | The Odisha government on Saturday sent a 240-member fire services team to carry out rescue operations in flood-ravaged Kerala. The team along with 75 power boats was airlifted by the Indian Air Force from Biju Patnaik International Airport here. The mission was flagged off by Director General (Fire Services) B.K. Sharma. "On request of the Centre, the state government is sending a team of fire personnel to Kerala for rescue operations," Sharma said.

Aug 18, 2018 12:20 pm (IST)

Irrecoverable Loss | Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan notified Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Kerala has suffered a loss of nearly Rs 19,512 crore after torrential rains wreaked havoc across the state.

Aug 18, 2018 12:17 pm (IST)

Congress veteran Shashi Tharoor tweets " For many, today is the last chance to be saved alive":

Aug 18, 2018 12:15 pm (IST)

Under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, 5.5 crore person days have been sanctioned in the labour Budget for 2018-19. Any further request for incurring person days would be considered as per the requirement projected by the state. Under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture, farmers would be provided assistance for replantation of damaged horticulture crops.

A special train carrying drinking water for flood-affected residents to Kerala is set to leave from Pune today. While rakes of 14 trains with drinking water is being sent from Pune, 15 rakes of mail will set off from Gujarat's Ratlam. Kerala is witnessing the worst flooding in 100 years. About 80 dams have overflowed and over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi to declare Kerala floods a 'national disaster without any delay' as "lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people were at stake".

Modi, after an overnight stay in the state capital, left for Kochi this morning for the aerial survey and the review meeting to get a first-hand knowledge of the enormity of the mayhem caused by the southwest monsoon.

Meanwhile, rains lashing several parts of the state since this morning is causing concern as it could hamper the rescue and relief operations. Chengannur in Pathnamthitta, Chalakudy in Thrissur and various parts of Ernakulam district are among the worst hit where rescue efforts are likely to be concentrated today.

Since airlifting is the only option in some remote areas, where people are marooned since the past four days, the state government has sought more helicopters for airlifting them, chief minister said.

Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian pleaded for more help and said thousands of people were stranded in houses without food and water, if immediate steps are not taken to evacuate them, their life will be in danger. "For the past five days people are without food in many places. We urgently need food, medicines, water. People need to be airlifted urgently. Evacuation by Army, Navy and Air Force are urgently needed," Cherian told a television channel this morning.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the government machinery has to be properly coordinated to ensure all the needy get help. Since August 8, 324 people have lost their lives so far and 36 are missing. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps. The maximum deaths have been reported from Thrissur (42), Idukki (37) and Malappuram (35).

According to the latest weather report, heavy rains accompanied with gusty wind speed reaching 60 kmph is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.

The state is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s Prime Minister and Vice President, has formed a committee to help the flood ravaged state, which has witnessed 324 deaths since August 8. Terming people of Kerala a part of UAE’s ‘success story’, Maktoum urged citizens to help and support the affected people and contribute generously. The situation is grave in Aranmula, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara and Harippad areas of Kerala where a murderous monsoon has killed 324 people, with more making desperate pleas for rescue in neck-deep water.
