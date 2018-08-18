Kerala Floods LIVE Updates: Help Trickles in from Other States Amid Fears of More Rain; Red Alert in 11 Districts

Meanwhile, cloudbursts occurred at two places in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district on Saturday, damaging properties and agriculture land, a district official said. Cloudbursts occurred in Chhalal area of Manikaran valley and Dhundhi in Manali of Kullu district, he said, adding no loss of life was reported. A house, three water-powered grinding mills and agriculture land of six families were damaged in Chhalal village, while water pump of a private company was damaged in Dhundhi, the official said.
Event Highlights
- NDRF Intensifies Rescue, Relief Efforts
- Kerala Floods Also a Man-made Disaster: Ecologist
- Met Dept Withdraws Red Alert in 8 Districts
- Actors, Industry Lend a Helping Hand to Kerala
- Tamil Nadu Offers Rs 5 Crore More, Essentials
- Haryana Announces Aid of Rs 10 Crore
- Rlys to Provide Free Transportation of Relief Material
Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio has announced Rs 1 crore relief for Kerala flood victims. He further appealed to the people of Nagaland, NGOs, civil societies and churches among others to extend assistance by contributing towards the relief fund. Several states have come forward to help Kerala, which has been battered by heavy rains.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has intensified its rescue and relief operations. A total of 55 teams are engaged in relocating the marooned people in flood-ravaged Kerala. Fifteen teams are operational in Thrissur, 13 in Pathanamthitta, 11 in Alappuzha, five in Ernakulum, four in Idukki, three in Mallapuram and two each in Wayanad and Kozhikode. On Saturday, two more teams were airlifted from Pune airport and one is ready for airlifting. This is the highest-ever deployment of the NDRF in a single state since its raising.
More than 70 textile traders from Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu, who had gone to Kerala to sell their wares and got stuck due to the rains, were rescued on Saturday. The traders had taken shelter on the third floor of the local post office along with a few other families. When water entered the second floor, they sent out urgent appeals via WhatsApp and they were rescued. However, their entire merchandise has been lost in the flood.
Chhattisgarh extends help to flood-hit Kerala.
I spoke to Kerala CM today. We've decided that a train full of rice worth around Rs 7.5 crores will leave for Kerala tomorrow. 3 crores will be provided in cash. Doctors, soldiers & even public of our state is ready to go there to help: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/Mm5kjgKkKZ— ANI (@ANI) 18 August 2018
Ecologist Madhav Gadgil, who headed the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP), on Saturday claimed that the floods and landslides in Kerala were also a man-made disaster as illegal constructions on river beds and unauthorised stone quarrying contributed to the calamity. The government-constituted WGEEP, in its 2011 report, had recommended that several areas in Kerala which come under the Western Ghats should be classified as ecologically sensitive. However, the state government had opposed the panel's recommendations. Gadgil told PTI that the flooding had brought to light the existence of illegal stone quarries or large number of unauthorised constructions on river beds.
A PIB press release said 67 helicopters, 24 aircraft, 548 motorboats and thousands of rescue personnel from Indian Navy, Army, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Coast Guard, other CAPFs, have been pressed into service to rescue and evacuate people from submerged areas to relief camps and for distribution of relief materials. More than 6,900 life jackets, 3,000 life buoys, 167 inflatable tower lights, 2,100 raincoats, 1,300 gumboots and 153 chain saws have been provided as per the request of the state government.
The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), in its third meeting on Saturday in three days, reviewed the ongoing rescue and relief operation in the flood-affected areas of Kerala. The meeting, which was held under the chairmanship of cabinet secretary PK Sinha, discussed in a video conference with the chief secretary of Kerala the current flood situation and deployment of rescue teams, motorboats, helicopters, life jackets; provision of food, water and medicines; and restoration of power, telecom and transport links wherever they were disrupted, a press release from PIB said.
Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph visits the collection centre set up by the lawyers of the apex court to collect relief material. Justice Kurian Joseph and Justice KM Joseph, both from Kerala, have made monetary donations to help the flood-devastated Kerala and those stranded in the deluge. Help has poured in from all quarters, with people donating money as well as essential supplies to help those in need.
Kerala minister G Sudhakaran said a massive rescue operation was underway in Chengannur, with more than 300 people being rescued. “We need engineers to help us construct makeshift bridges so that rescue operations can be a carried out in forest areas,” Sudhakaran said, according to ANI. Chengannur remains the worst-hit area in Kerala, which has been hit by the worst floods in over a century.
Union minister Suresh Prabhu tweets schedule of Alliance Air flights for flood-hit Kerala
Schedule for Alliance Air flights for #Kerala #KeralaFloodRescue #KeralaRelief pic.twitter.com/iYerdheqwg— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) 18 August 2018
Met department withdraws red alert in eight districts and now it is applicable only in Ernakulam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta where heavy rainfall is predicted. The alert only concerns rainfall and is not reflective of the overall situation in the state. The CMO had earlier issued a red alert for 11 districts of Kerala, which has been ravaged by floods and landslides and seen 324 deaths so far.
Helpline numbers for flood-ravaged Kerala
HELPLINE NUMBERS: DC Kodagu: +91-9482628409 CEO ZP Kodagu: +91-9480869000. Helicopter helpline: Alpy +91-8281292702,Chandru - +919663725200,Dhanjay- +91 9449731238,Mahesh - +91 9480731020— ANI (@ANI) 18 August 2018
Army: +91-9446568222 #KarnatakaFloods
As Kerala reels under a deluge, a group of engineering students is doing its bit to help those stranded by manufacturing temporary power banks. Inspire, an organisation of engineering students in Kerala’s capital, has built over 100 temporary power banks so far that are ready to be distributed among people who are unable to contact their family members. “First 100 units have been packed and are ready for dispatch. These units will be handed over to District Relief Authorities at Thiruvananthapuram,” the group said. The instant power banks are made of 4 AA Cells, battery casing and a USB cable can be used to charge mobile phones.
Indian Commercial Pilots' Association members commit to fly planes without payment to support Operation Madad and Operation Sahyog in flood-hit Kerala.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, Indian Commercial Pilots' Association (ICPA) pilots on the Airbus 320 & Boeing 787 in Air India, have committed to fly planes without payment to support Operation Madad & Operation Sahyog in Kerala. #KeralaFloods— ANI (@ANI) 18 August 2018
Keeping the Kerala flood situation in mind, Union minister Suresh Prabhu has asked airlines to lower flight fares to and from the state.
Civil Aviation & Commerce and Industry Minister @sureshpprabhu asks #airlines to lower fares on flights to and from flood-affected #Kerala.#KeralaFloods— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) 18 August 2018
Contributions to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund, Kerala, continued to pour in from Tamil Nadu with actor Rajinikanth donating Rs 15 lakh and director Shankar granting Rs 10 lakh for the flood victims, sources said on Saturday. IAS officers in the state, too, have decided to chip in by each contributing a day's salary to the fund, a press release from the president of the Tamil Nadu IAS Officers Association PWC Davidar said. Senior vice-president of automobile company Hyundai Motor India Stephen Sudhakar and the south zone – business head of the company YS Chang Sr handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram. Indian Overseas Bank said it has decided to not levy any fee for contributions made to the relief fund account, a statement from the public sector bank said.
More airlines expected to join in
The flight operations between Bangalore and Cochin Naval Airbase will be starting from 20th August morning. More destinations such as Coimbatore, Madurai are also in the pipeline. Other airlines are likely to join this effort too. All possible steps are being taken #KeralaFloods— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) 18 August 2018
Scheduled commercial flights by Alliance Air to start between Bengaluru and Cochin Naval Air base
In view of disruption of flights from Cochin airport due to floods, a joint team sent by @MoCA_GoI has approved starting of scheduled commercial flights using ATRs by Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, between Bangalore and Cochin Naval Air base. #KeralaFloods— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) 18 August 2018
Tamil Nadu chief minister K Palaniswami on Saturday said the state would release an additional sum of Rs 5 crore as relief to flood-hit Kerala and also supply rice, milk, milk powder and medicines. In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said considering the extent of flood damage in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government will release a further sum of Rs 5 crore from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Palaniswami also said the state would also supply 500 tonnes of rice, 300 tonnes of milk power, 15,000 litres of ultra high temperature (UHT) processed milk, clothes, 10,000 bed sheets and essential medicines to Kerala.
Kerala has received 2086 mm rainfall between June 1 and August 15, which is 30 percent more rainfall.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said the state government would provide financial assistance of Rs 10 crore to flood-affected people and for rescue operations in Kerala. He said the people of Kerala had been facing heavy loss of life and property due to severe floods, and Haryana was with Kerala in this hour of need. Punjab, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu have already announced aid for the flood-ravaged state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks UAE for its help extended to Kerala.
A big thanks to @hhshkmohd for his gracious offer to support people of Kerala during this difficult time. His concern reflects the special ties between governments and people of India and UAE.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 18 August 2018
Congress president Rahul Gandhi appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the Kerala floods a national disaster.
Dear PM,— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 18 August 2018
Increasing funds allocated for Kerala relief to Rs.500 Cr is a good step but nowhere near enough. It is critical you declare the floods as a National Disaster. Please do not vacillate as the people of Kerala are suffering. #KeralaFloodRelief https://t.co/AxabEOHftR
Union minister Piyush Goyal tweeted that the Railways would provide free transportation of relief material for Kerala through various state government agencies, PSUs and other government agencies. While rakes of 14 trains with drinking water is being sent from Pune, 15 rakes of mail will set off from Gujarat's Ratlam. “We are concerned about the well-being of people affected by Kerala floods and the Central government is committed to providing all possible help,” he said.
NDMA gives a list of do's and dont's for those stranded in flood-ravaged Kerala.
#KeralaFloods #KeralaFloods2018 pic.twitter.com/mrjiA9843G— NDMA India (@ndmaindia) 17 August 2018
JP Nadda, minister for health and family welfare, says he is monitoring the flood situation in Kerala on a continuous basis. “The Central government is coordinating with Kerala and working towards providing them medicines needed for post-flood prevention of vector borne diseases acute diarrhoeal diseases, zoonotic diseases, snake bites and dog bites besides focusing on disinfection of drinking water sources. Other States in the country have also come forward to support Kerala in conjunction with Government of India for such supplies,” he told ANI.
Indian Navy helps out in Changannur, one of the worst-hit areas in Kerala.
#Kerala: Indian Navy conducts rescue operation in flood-affected area of Chengannur. #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/kWmqFuCED5— ANI (@ANI) 18 August 2018
Kochi: A bed-ridden patient being rescued from a flood affected region following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Aluva at Kochi on Saturday, Aug 18, 2018. (PTI Photo) (PTI8_18_2018_000084B) *** Local Caption *** Aluva
All three services, Navy, Air Force and Army have been deployed in Kerala for the rescue operations along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which has deployed 58 teams.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi granted Rs 500 crore interim relief against the loss of Rs 19,512 crore, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said today that it is not the time for blame game. "We are getting all possible help. Air Marshall has promised more helicopters and have told the government that we need more help," he said. Earlier in the day, PM Modi lauded the efforts by authorities to rescue the flood-hit residents of Kerala. He also saluted the people for their fighting spirit.
A special train carrying drinking water for flood-affected residents to Kerala is set to leave from Pune today. While rakes of 14 trains with drinking water is being sent from Pune, 15 rakes of mail will set off from Gujarat's Ratlam. Kerala is witnessing the worst flooding in 100 years. About 80 dams have overflowed and over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps.
Earlier in the day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi to declare Kerala floods a 'national disaster without any delay' as "lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people were at stake".
Modi, after an overnight stay in the state capital, left for Kochi this morning for the aerial survey and the review meeting to get a first-hand knowledge of the enormity of the mayhem caused by the southwest monsoon.
Meanwhile, rains lashing several parts of the state since this morning is causing concern as it could hamper the rescue and relief operations. Chengannur in Pathnamthitta, Chalakudy in Thrissur and various parts of Ernakulam district are among the worst hit where rescue efforts are likely to be concentrated today. House boats have been deployed on the streets in Alappuzha after intermittent rainfall hampered rescue operation.
Since airlifting is the only option in some remote areas, where people are marooned since the past four days, the state government has sought more helicopters for airlifting them, chief minister said.
Chengannur MLA Saji Cherian pleaded for more help and said thousands of people were stranded in houses without food and water, if immediate steps are not taken to evacuate them, their life will be in danger. "For the past five days people are without food in many places. We urgently need food, medicines, water. People need to be airlifted urgently. Evacuation by Army, Navy and Air Force are urgently needed," Cherian told a television channel this morning.
Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the government machinery has to be properly coordinated to ensure all the needy get help. Since August 8, 324 people have lost their lives so far and 36 are missing. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps. The maximum deaths have been reported from Thrissur (42), Idukki (37) and Malappuram (35).
According to the latest weather report, heavy rains accompanied with gusty wind speed reaching 60 kmph is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts.
The state is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE’s Prime Minister and Vice President, has formed a committee to help the flood ravaged state, which has witnessed 324 deaths since August 8. Terming people of Kerala a part of UAE’s ‘success story’, Maktoum urged citizens to help and support the affected people and contribute generously. The situation is grave in Aranmula, Thiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikkara and Harippad areas of Kerala where a murderous monsoon has killed 324 people, with more making desperate pleas for rescue in neck-deep water.
