Kerala Floods: Rains to Continue Till Evening, 105 Relief Camps Set up; Red Alert Issued for Dams

A total of 105 relief camps have been set up across Kerala as heavy rains triggered catastrophic landslides and killed 21 in Kottayam and Idukki districts.

LIVE Updates: 21 Dead; Amit Shah Assures All Help, CM Vijayan Calls for ‘Extreme Caution’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested the public to be extra cautious as the rain continues. In a statement issued by Vijayan, he asked people to take precautions to avoid accidents, and to follow instructions of authorities and shift to safer places if necessary. He also asked the public to avoid unnecessary trips.

The Central Meteorological Department has warned of thundershowers and strong winds across Kerala till October 17. The low pressure area near Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea is currently weakening. However, according to the weather forecast, it will continue to rain till the evening.

The Met Department has issued a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts for Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also spoken to CM Vijayan to assess the situation, and said authorities were working on the ground to assist the injured.

Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi and discussed the situation in the wake of heavy rains and landslides in Kerala. Authorities are working on the ground to assist the injured and affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2021

Meanwhile, a 105 relief camps have been opened across the state, and arrangements have been made to start more camps as soon as possible, if required.

ALSO READ | A Day After Torrential Rains, Heart-wrenching Scenes in Kerala’s High Ranges

One team of the National Disaster Response Force has been deployed in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts. In addition, 5 more teams have been directed to be deployed in Idukki, Kottayam, Kollam, Kannur and Palakkad districts.

One of the two teams of the Indian Army is deployed in Thiruvananthapuram and one in Kottayam. The Defence Security Corps (DSC) has deployed one team in Kozhikode and one in Wayanad. The Air Force and Navy were instructed to be ready for emergencies.

The Volunteer Force and the Civil Defense have also been readied to deal with emergencies. The Engineer Task Force (ETF) team has started from Bangalore to reach Mundakayam, and two choppers of the Air Force reached Thiruvananthapuram from Sulur near Coimbatore.

In Pathanamthitta district, it has been reported that people are trapped near Mallappally. The Air Force helicopter was deployed following a recommendation from the District Disaster Management Authority that an airlift may be needed, although firefighters are trying to carry out rescue operations.

A Navy helicopter has also been deployed to distribute food parcels to Kokkayar landslide-affected areas.

The State Emergency Management Center has been made more active. Representatives from KSEB, Irrigation Department and Motor Vehicle Department were deployed 24 hours a day at the Emergency Management Center to assess the condition of the dams.

The State Emergency Management Center is also communicating with the police, fire force and land revenue control rooms. All concerned department heads have been directed to be prepared to deal with any kind of emergency.

According to the latest warning issued by the Central Meteorological Department, fishing has been banned in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts till date.

A red alert has been issued for dams Kaki in Pathanamthitta district, Sholayar in Thrissur district, Peringalkuthu, Kundala, Kallarkutty, Mattupetty and Kallar in Idukki district. A blue alert has been issued for Ponmudi dam, Idukki dam in Idukki district and Pampa in Pathanamthitta.

A red alert has also been issued for the dams of Irrigation department in Chulliyarbin Palakkad and Peechi in Thrissur districts. An Orange alert has been declared in Vazhani, Chimmini in Thrissur district and Minkara, Mangalam and Malampuzha in Palakkad district, and a blue alert has been issued in Pothundi in Palakkad district and Neyyar dams in Thiruvananthapuram district, the Chief Minister has informed.

According to the Central Water Commission, the water level in Madamon, Kalluppara, Thumpaman, Pullakayar, Manikkal, Vellayikadavu and Aruvipuram dams in Pathanamthitta Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram districts is rising.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.