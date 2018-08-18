Kerala Floods Relief and Rescue Operations: Top 10 Developments of This Hour

With the state plunging into deeper misery following shortage of oxygen in hospitals and fuel stations running dry, the situation in Kerala has drawn international attention. UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has formed a national emergency committee to provide relief assistance. The floods, Kerala's deadliest in close to a century, have claimed 324 lives since August 8.1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced Rs 500 crore interim relief to flood-hit Kerala after the review meeting with chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister K J Alphons. Vijayan had sought for an emergency aid of Rupees 2,000 crore from the Centre, saying that the state has suffered losses of Rs 25,000 crore. However, PM Modi granted Rs 500 crore to the state.2. PM Modi has also resume his aerial survey, which was put off earlier in the day due to heavy rainfall at Kochi naval base from where he was scheduled to embark on the journey. He will take stock of situation in Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts, which are the worst affected so far.3. People stranded on the banks of river Pamba in Pathanamthitta's Edakadathy are using their own ropeway to transport food materials to nearly 400 families.4. Indian Coast Guard helicopter has six rescued people — a child, three women and two senior citizens — from flood-affected Kadungallor village. They have been shifted them to St. John School Relief Camp in Aluva.5. Nearly 140 people stranded at Royanopuram mosque have been rescued by Coast Guard Rescue Team and shifted to nearest relief camp.6. UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has formed a committee that will be chaired by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), and include representatives from the UAE's humanitarian organisations. According to a report in Khaleej Times, the committee will also seek the help of dignitaries of the Indian resident community.7. The water level in the Idukki dam is nearly stable with 2401.50 feet at 8 am on Saturday. It had reached the highest level of 2,402.36 feet two days ago. The full reservoir level is 2,403 feet. The hourly gross inflow of water was 1,019 cumecs this morning.8. Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has said that he is “unaware” of the Chengannur situation as described by MLA Saji Cheriyan last night. He said that it is serious, but he has no idea if it is as grave as the CPM MLA told the media.9. Around 40 people were rescued in helicopters this morning after Chengannur MLA made an emotional plea, saying 10,000 people would perish without immediate help. However, the MLA said that he is not "satisfied" with the relief activities in his city.10. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to families who “lost their loved ones” in flood-affected Kerala. “Words alone are not enough. Yet I must tell all my brothers and sisters of Kerala that our thoughts and prayers are with each one of you. Strength to those who are fighting the Kerala floods,” she said.