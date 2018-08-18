English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Floods Relief and Rescue Operations: Top 10 Developments of This Hour
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had taken off in a helicopter from Kochi to survey the massive loss and destruction triggered by the torrential rains in Kerala, has aborted his journey after rains resumed in the area.
PM Modi in Kerala to take stock of situation (News18)
With the state plunging into deeper misery following shortage of oxygen in hospitals and fuel stations running dry, the situation in Kerala has drawn international attention. UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has formed a national emergency committee to provide relief assistance. The floods, Kerala's deadliest in close to a century, have claimed 324 lives since August 8.
Here are top 10 developments of the hour:
1. UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has formed a committee that will be chaired by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), and include representatives from the UAE's humanitarian organisations. According to a report in Khaleej Times, the committee will also seek the help of dignitaries of the Indian resident community.
2. The water level in the Idukki dam is nearly stable with 2401.50 feet at 8 am on Saturday. It had reached the highest level of 2,402.36 feet two days ago. The full reservoir level is 2,403 feet. The hourly gross inflow of water was 1,019 cumecs this morning.
3. Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has said that he is “unaware” of the Chengannur situation as described by MLA Saji Cheriyan last night. He said that it is serious, but he has no idea if it is as grave as the CPM MLA told the media.
4. Around 40 people were rescued in helicopters this morning after Chengannur MLA made an emotional plea, saying 10,000 people would perish without immediate help.
5. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to families who “lost their loved ones” in flood-affected Kerala. “Words alone are not enough. Yet I must tell all my brothers and sisters of Kerala that our thoughts and prayers are with each one of you. Strength to those who are fighting the Kerala floods,” she said.
6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had taken off in a helicopter from Kochi to survey the massive loss and destruction triggered by the torrential rains in Kerala, has aborted his journey after rains resumed in the area. He is now holding a meeting with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister K J Alphons.
7. Road connectivity between central and north Kerala has been severely hit and rail traffic remains disrupted after heavy rains lashed areas in several parts of south and central Kerala.
8. On the other hand, water has receded in Aluva and traffic has been restored along some roads, opening paths for food distribution.
9. Situation in Chengannur in Alappuzha, Thiruvalla and Aranmula in Pathanamthitta precarious. Hundreds stranded in Chalakudy with no food and water for three days.
10. Pandalam town in Pathanamthitta continues to be inundated. However, officials say that situation seems to be improving in the area. Several rescue boats have been pressed into service in the town, which is located close to Sabarimala in Pathanamthitta.
