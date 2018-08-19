GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kerala Floods: Train and Flight Timings, Cancellations and Diversions for August 19, Sunday

Airlines have been requested to cap the maximum fare to around Rs 10,000 on longer routes and around Rs 8,000 on shorter routes to and from Kerala and nearby airports.

News18.com

Updated:August 19, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
Representative image. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi/Kochi: With the connectivity being one of the major concerns in flood-ravaged Kerala, several major airline operators have announced special flights to the state. State-run Air India's subsidiary — Alliance Air — will commence operations from Kochi naval base to aid the rescue operations in flood-hit Kerala, commencing from August 20. Jet Airways, too, has said it will operation additional domestic flights to Thiruvananthapuram from Mumbai, Bangalore, Dubai and Dammam with effect from Sunday, August 19. Special trains are also being operated.

Following is the complete schedule:

Alliance Air flights

The schedule for the Alliance Air flights was tweeted by Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu, who added that more destinations, including Madurai, will be added soon and that other airlines are also likely to join the effort.








Jet Airways

Along with the schedule for additional flights, Jet Airways also put out a list of flights cancelled/rescheduled:

kerala-jetairways

In a statement on August 18, Jet Airways said the following flights are cancelled/rescheduled:

August 21, 2018
- 9W 436/406 (BOM-COK-BOM)
- 9W 556/555 (COK-DOH-COK)
- 9W 561/562 (SHJ-COK-SHJ)
- 9W 569/570 (DMM-COK-DMM)
- 9W 534/533 (COK-MCT-COK)
- 9W 527/528 (DXB-COK-DXB)
- 9W 403/404 (BOM-COK-BOM)
- 9W 407/825 (BOM-COK-BOM)

August 22, 2018
- 9W 436/406 (BOM-COK-BOM)
- 9W 556/555 (COK-DOH-COK)
- 9W 561/562 (SHJ-COK-SHJ)
- 9W 569/570 (DMM-COK-DMM)
- 9W 534/533 (COK-MCT-COK)
- 9W 527/528 (DXB-COK-DXB)
- 9W 403/404 (BOM-COK-BOM)
- 9W 407/825 (BOM-COK-BOM)

Train Services

Train traffic between Ernakulam-Kottayam-Kayankulam has been resumed partially from 6am on August 19.

Train traffic between Ernakulam and Shoranur and Shoranur-Ernakulam will remain suspended up to 4pm on August 19.

Various passenger specials are being run between Coimbatore–Palghat, Coimbatore–Shoranur and Ernakulam-Trivandrum via Kottayam as well as Alapuzha, after local announcements at stations to clear stranded passengers at various stations

Cancelled Trains

Train No.16860 Mangalore – Chennai Egmore Express of 19th August

Train No.22609 Mangalore – Coimbatore Express of 19th August

Train No.16528 Kannur – Yeswantpur Express of 19th August

Train No.66611 Palghat – Ernakulam MEMU of 19th August

Train No.56650 Kannur – Coimbatore Passenger of 19th August

Train No.22610 Coimbatore – Mangalore Express of 19th August

Train No.16525 Kanniyakumari – KSR Bengaluru Island Express of 19th August is fully cancelled

Partially Cancelled Trains

Train No.13351 Dhanbad - Alleppey Express of 17th August is terminated at Jolarpettai and is partially cancelled between Jolarpettai to Alleppey

Train No.16688 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Mangalore Navyug Express of 16th August is terminated at Shoranur and is partially cancelled between Shoranur and Mangalore

Train No.22644 Patna – Ernakulam Express of 17th August is terminated at Coimbatore and is partially cancelled between Coimbatore and Ernakulam

Trains Diverted

Train No.12626 New Delhi – Trivandrum Kerala Express of 17th August is diverted to run via Erode, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil

Train No.17230 Hyderabd - Trivandrum Sabari Express of 18th August is diverted to run via Erode, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil

Train No.12508 Silchar - Trivandrum Express of 17th August is diverted to run via Erode, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Nagercoil

| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
