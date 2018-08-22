English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kerala Floods: Vistara to Fly Doctors Free of Cost to Thiruvananthapuram
Many airlines, including Vistara, have initiated measures such as additional flights to Kerala against the backdrop of heavy rains and floods hitting the state.
Representational Image. (Picture: Vistara twitter/ @airvistara)
New Delhi: Extending help to flood-ravaged Kerala, full service airline Vistara will fly doctors, nurses, disaster management experts and skilled volunteers from accredited institutions and relief organisations to Thiruvananthapuram.
The airline on Wednesday said it will fly such people "free of cost" from the national capital and Chennai.
In a tweet, the airline also said it will "fly them back at the conclusion of their missions".
Due to limited availability of seats, Vistara said it will accommodate such requests on a first come, first serve basis.
Many airlines, including Vistara, have initiated measures such as additional flights to Kerala against the backdrop of heavy rains and floods hitting the state.
Vistara said it is also partnering with Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), India to carry relief material from corporates and accredited NGOs to Kerala.
In a release, Jet Airways said it has airlifted over three tonnes of medicines and other relief material to Kerala and is facilitating transfer of additional supplies to the state in conjunction with several NGOs.
"On humanitarian grounds, the airline has also waived off air freight charges on all domestic cargo shipments of relief material to Kerala," it added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
