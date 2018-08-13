GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kerala FM Flays Centre's 'Precious' Rs 100 Crore Relief Package, Says Donations From Around the World Would Be Higher

Thomas Isaac said the Rs 100 crore was part of the regular disaster management fund due to Kerala.

News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2018, 4:26 PM IST
Kerala FM Flays Centre's 'Precious' Rs 100 Crore Relief Package, Says Donations From Around the World Would Be Higher
File photo of Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac.
New Delhi: A day after home minister Rajnath Singh sanctioned a grant of Rs 100 crore to flood-ravaged Kerala, state finance minister Thomas Isaac termed the relief inadequate.

Thirty-seven people have lost their lives in unprecedented rainfall in Kerala, with the state pegging its damages at Rs 8,316 crore. The Pinarayi Vijayan government had sought an assistance of Rs 1,220 crore from the Centre to tide over the crisis.

Singh, who conducted an aerial survey of the state and also met people who had been displaced due to the floods, announced Rs 100 crore as immediate relief.

Expressing disappointment at the Centre’s stand, Isaac took to Twitter to say the “precious” Rs 100 crore was “from the regular disaster management fund due to Kerala”.



The minister added that the “donations from all around the world will be more than Rs 100 crore given by the Centre”.

Reacting to Isaac’s statements, Union minister KJ Alphons said there were clear guidelines on the relief to be given to states in case of natural disasters.

He said during the UPA rule, the ministers from Kerala never visited the state in the event of a disaster unlike under the current regime. “We went there; the home minister, I, MoS Kiren Rijiju, we all went. Isaac never visited his constituency Alleppey during these floods. What is he talking about? I have asked for a special package for Kerala.”

Fresh rains lashed several parts of the state on Monday as the state continued to reel under the impact of unprecedented floods, even as the weatherman issued a warning cautioning fishermen against venturing into the sea, officials said.

Some respite appeared on the horizon for the worst-hit Idduki hill district where the water in the Idukki dam receded to 2,397.58 ft, alleviating concerns about floods in fresh downstream areas, particularly in Ernakulam district. The current level does not warrant issuing any warning, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

