Kerala FRI Recruitment 2018: 21 Scientist and Junior Scientist/ Scientist B Posts, Apply before 14th September 2018

Kerala FRI Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 21 vacancies for the post of Scientist and Junior Scientist/ Scientist B in various disciplines has begun on the official website of the Kerala Forest Research Institute, Kerala - kfri.res.in Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 14th September 2018, 5:30 PM by following the below mentioned instructions:How to apply for KFRI Recruitment 2018 for Scientist and Junior Scientist/ Scientist B Posts?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.kfri.res.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment of Scientists (NO.D113/KFRI/Estt/04)’ under ‘Opportunities’ on the right side of home pageStep 3 – Click on downloadStep 4 - a PDF file will displayStep 5 – Download the application form and take a printoutStep 6 – Fill the application form with required detailsStep 7 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:‘The Director, Kerala Forest Research Institute, Peechi- 680 653, Thrissur, Kerala’Direct Link - http://www.kfri.res.in/downloads/Recruitmentofscientists.pdf Total Posts: 21Junior Scientist/ Scientist B – 18Scientist - 3Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:http://www.kfri.res.in/downloads/Recruitmentofscientists.pdfThe age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on the closing date of the application process. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.Junior Scientist/Scientist B – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade pay Rs.5,400¬.Scientist – The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.15,600 – Rs.39,100 with Grade pay Rs.6,600¬.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.