Kerala Girl Who Lost Her Leg in a Blast 18 Years Ago Becomes Doctor

Five-year-old Asna was playing with her younger brother Anand when an explosion rocked the courtyard of her house in Poovathur in Kannur on September 27, 2000. The explosion happened after alleged RSS workers hurled a crude bomb that ripped her right leg off, not her determination. Now, 20 years after the fatal incident, Asna has graduated as a doctor.Twenty-four-year-old Asna graduated from Calicut Medical College with distinction last week and is set to do her internship for six months after which she will be accredited as a doctor."I was playing with my brother outside our house when the fatal incident took place. Our house was near the election booth, the bomb was aimed at the polling booth" Asna recounts the incident 18 years after.After that ill-fated day, Asna had to spend several months in hospital after amputating her right leg. “It was a difficult journey to go through with a prosthetic leg. It was only after joining medical college that I started to walk properly. I have been suffering from ulcer and my wound was also bleeding often,” remembers Asna who thanked everyone who helped her during her journey."It was always my ambition to become a doctor, my childhood memories in hospital had made me dream of becoming a doctor," Asna told News18.com.Earlier, the Kerala government had arranged a special lift service for Asna at Calicut Medical College.A Kerala court had sentenced 14 people in connection with the 2000 attack case.Kannur district in northern part of Kerala is infamous for political violence between Left parties and Right-wing organisations that has seen the deaths of a number of people.In the latest act of violence, a Youth Congress activist, Suhaib, was hacked to death at Thyroor in Kannur district in February this year.