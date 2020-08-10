Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: NIA Court Denies Bail to Swapna Suresh, Says Charges Require Deeper Probe

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday denied bail to Swapna Suresh, an accused in the sensational gold smuggling case in Kerala stating that there is sufficient ground to believe the accusations against the petitioner is prima facie true.

In its order, the court that while there is nothing on record at present to show that the proceeds of the gold were used or intended to be used for terrorism, the matter required deeper probe by the NIA, especially in view of the transnational forces likely to have been involved in the case.

NIA Judge P Krishna Kumar said, "There are sufficient materials in the case diary to prima facie show that the petitioner has a direct role in bringing the gold to Thiruvanathapuram in the diplomatic cargo on a number of occasions."

The order also stated that there is evidence that Suresh intervened on behalf of the UAE Consulate for getting the cargo released from the airport.

Advocate Geo Paul, Suresh’s counsel, had argued that charges under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) are not made out and that the gold and cash seized from her were not from the proceeds of smuggling.

The NIA has said Suresh and other accused have brought about 200 kg of gold about 20 times through the diplomatic channel.