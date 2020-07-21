Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: NIA Custody of Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair Extended till July 24

The NIA custody of Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, has been extended till July 24. Following which, Suresh filed a bail application in the special NIA court, Ernakulam. In her bail application, Swapna Suresh has claimed that offences under UAPA are not made out in this case.

The application also stated that, "This case is the offshoot of the political rivalry between the state and the Central governments, triggered by the colourful and fictitious stories aired by the media."

Advocate Geo Paul, counsel for Swapna Suresh said that the bail plea will be considered on July 24.

The bail application stated, "To attract an offence under Section.15, 16 and 17 of UAPA there should be some prima facie evidence that the accused intentionally did any act which will fall under any one of the slots narrated in Sec.15 of the Act. "

The application further stated that the FIR, remand report or the custody application does not say anything about the complicity of this petitioner.

"Other than a wild guess, there is nothing to suggest that the proceeds derived out of smuggling were used or intended or likely to be used for the purpose of intending to strike terror or likely to strike terror in the people or any section of people in India or any foreign country by causing damage to the monetary stability of India by way of production or smuggling or circulation of high quality counterfeit Indian paper currency, coin or any other materials," the application stated.

They also claimed that Section 15 (a), (iiia) does not deal with smuggling of gold, but speaks about the damage to the monetary stability of India by way of production, smuggling, and circulation of high quality counterfeit Indian paper currency, coin or any other material. Any other material cannot be given an extended meaning other than materials which are used

for counterfeiting.

The bail application claims that in the absence of facts which will constitute the ingredients of Sec 15 of UAPA detention of the petitioner is unjustifiable and is against the rights guaranteed under the Constitution.

The application stated, "There is no nexus or Sharing mind between the petitioner and anyone else in the alleged smuggling of gold. It is important to note that nothing was seized from the petitioner. The baggage was not addressed to her, not send by her. She has not funded for the alleged gold smuggling."

Another accused Sarith PS was brought to Trivandrum by an NIA team as part of evidence collection. So far, 15 people have been arrested in connection with the gold smuggling case.