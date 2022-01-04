Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Suspension of Senior IAS Officer Sivasankar Revoked

The Kerala government on Tuesday revoked the suspension of senior IAS officer M Sivasankar, who was arrested by the central agencies in the sensational Kerala gold smuggling case, official sources said. His suspension was revoked on the basis of a recommendation made by a committee headed by the Chief Secretary, they said.

Sivasankar, who was the former principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former IT Secretary, was suspended from service after his links with Swapna Suresh, a prime accused in the gold smuggling case, surfaced. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Customs in the cases relating to the sensational gold smuggling through diplomatic channel, money trail and dollar smuggling.

The gold smuggling case pertains to the seizure of 30 kg of gold on July 5, 2020 from a diplomatic baggage at the air cargo of the Trivandrum International Airport by the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi. The consignment was found camouflaged in diplomatic baggage from the UAE that is exempted from inspection in accordance with the Vienna Convention.

The dollar case relates to alleged smuggling of USD 1,90,000 (equivalent to Rs 1.30 crore) by a former finance head of the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat in Oman.

