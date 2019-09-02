Kerala Government Employees to Enjoy Long Weekend Starting September 8
Kerala government employees will enjoy the 8-day long break due to various holidays falling in between like Onam, Moharram, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthy.
Image for represenatation.
With the beginning of Onam celebration, beginning September 1, there comes good news for the state employees in Kerala. Starting Sunday, September 8, the employees working at Kerala government offices, state public sector units (PSUs), etc will be enjoying a long-weekend as their offices will re-open only on September 16. This 8-day long break is due to various holidays falling in between.
While September 8, and September 15 are Sundays, September 9 to September 12 will have holidays on account of Onam celebrations. Here is a list of holidays in the month of September between 8th and 16th:
September 8 - Sunday
September 9 – Moharram
September 10- Uthradom Onnam Onam
September 11- Thiruvonam
September 12- Moonam Onam
September 13- Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthy
September 14- Second Saturday
September 15- Sunday
On the other hand, for Onam, the central government offices in the state of Kerala will be closed only for two days, September 9 and September 11. However, it is expected that a regional committee, which declares the local holidays in the state might declare a holiday on September 10 on account of Moharram.
Onam is a harvest festival celebrated in Kerala. The festival falls in the month of Chingam in the Malayalam calendar. The people from Kerala celebrate the festival of Onam with great pomp and show, celebrating events ranging from boat races, dance forms, florals to colourful art, food and traditional clothing. This year, Onam has started on Sunday, September 1, and the festivities will be observed till Friday, September 13.
