1-min read

Kerala Government to Delay Start of Liquor Sale, CM Vijayan Says 'Only Temporary Measure'

According to the new central norms, liquor shops can be allowed to open after May 4.

IANS

Updated:May 2, 2020, 8:25 PM IST
Kerala Government to Delay Start of Liquor Sale, CM Vijayan Says 'Only Temporary Measure'
Representative Image (Reuters)

Thiruvananthapuram: Contrary to the Centre's announcement, the Kerala government, here on Saturday, decided to keep the liquor shops shut.

According to the new central norms, liquor shops can be allowed to open after May 4.

"None need to worry. It's only temporary measure," said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after chairing the daily Covid-19 review meeting.

Based on the national criterion, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts are in green zone; Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Palakkad, Idukki, Kasargode and Wayanad in the orange zone; and Kannur and Kottayam in the red zone.

"No public transport will be allowed in any zone. In green and orange zones, all shops can open from 7 a.m. to 7.30 p.m,, but no malls and such establishments. Barber shops and beauty parlours also can't open in any of the zones.

"But private vehicles can ply in the green and orange zones with limited people (car driver plus 2), two-wheelers (as far as possible with no pillion rider). Inter-district travel will be allowed," said Vijayan.

