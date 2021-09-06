Kerala Government to Launch Online Taxi, Auto Service from November 1

The Kerala state government is planning to roll out its Uber and Ola modelled online taxi and auto service from November 1. Labour Minister V Sivankutty made the announcement in a Facebook post. The online taxi-auto service system will be controlled by the Labor Commissionerate. The service will be operated in collaboration with the police and legal metrology departments.

The state government had called upon a meeting with the concerned authority on September 4to discuss the plan. This pilot project will first begin in the Thiruvananthapuram district. Labour Commissioner, Kerala Motor Workers Welfare Fund Board (KMWWFB) and ITI Limited have been instructed to efficiently implement the online taxi auto system.

The online taxi auto system will be implemented through Kerala Motor Workers Welfare Fund Board (KWWFB). The board will also prepare the necessary guidelines to implement the services across the state.

The state labour minister has further stated that the KMWWFB will not fund the money for operating the online taxi auto system, however, they will push the required amount for the promotion of the online taxi auto system. Once the Uber-Ola modelled taxi-auto service will begin, the board will recover the amount from the state government.

Those willing to get a membership of this scheme wouldn’t need to attach GPS to the vehicles, instead, they can use the smartphone for GPS navigation. This facility will be provided in view of the financial crunch faced by taxi-auto drivers due to the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Kerala also has She-Taxi and G-Taxi. While She-Taxis are operated by female drivers, G-Taxis are operated by transgender drivers. She-Taxis especially offer service to female commuters, however, G-Taxis are available for all travellers irrespective of any gender. The G-Taxi was launched in 2016 to provide an equal opportunity to earn their livelihood and ensure non-discriminatory treatment in society.

