Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan to Join Fast to Protest Against Dowry Harassment Today

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan will join a sit in fasting protest on Wednesday to raise awareness on women safety and against dowry harassment in Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala Governor will join the protest by fasting from 8am to 4pm today. The protest campaign has been initiated by various Gandhian organization.

As a part of the campaign, Arif Muhammad Khan released a video message and said that dowry is an evil. “Our beloved state of Kerala was in news recently for tragic death due to dowry. It is sad that this spector of dowry continues raise its ugly head in our state which has been globally acclaimed for variable social indicators like literacy and life expectancy,” the Governor said.

“Mahatma Gandhi has said, any young men who makes dowry as a condition to marriage, discredits his education, country and dishonors womanhood, he added.

The “sthreepaksha Keralam" initiative of the Government of Kerala also emphasizes the need to ensure the dignity of our woman by saying no to dowry and related practices, he said.

“I am ready to work as a volunteer and we should create awareness against this. It should be made very clear to anyone who asks for dowry, that they that they are not interested in proceeding with the marriage proposal,” Khan added.

